An Operator-Splitting Finite Element Method for the Numerical Solution of Radiative Transfer Equation

By Sashikumaar Ganesan, Maneesh Kumar Singh
 4 days ago

An operator-splitting finite element scheme for the time-dependent, high-dimensional radiative transfer equation is presented in this paper. The streamline upwind Petrov-Galerkin finite element method and discontinuous Galerkin...

Rational-based model order reduction of Helmholtz frequency response problems with adaptive finite element snapshots

We introduce several spatially adaptive model order reduction approaches tailored to non-coercive elliptic boundary value problems, specifically, parametric-in-frequency Helmholtz problems. The offline information is computed by means of adaptive finite elements, so that each snapshot lives on a different discrete space that resolves the local singularities of the solution and is adjusted to the considered frequency value. A rational surrogate is then assembled adopting either a least-squares or an interpolatory approach, yielding the standard rational interpolation method (SRI), a vector- or function-valued version of it ($\mathcal{V}$-SRI), and the minimal rational interpolation method (MRI). In the context of building an approximation for linear or quadratic functionals of the Helmholtz solution, we perform several numerical experiments to compare the proposed methodologies. Our simulations show that, for interior resonant problems (whose singularities are encoded by poles on the real axis), the spatially adaptive $\mathcal{V}$-SRI and MRI work comparably well. Instead, when dealing with exterior scattering problems, whose frequency response is mostly smooth, the $\mathcal{V}$-SRI method seems to be the best-performing one.
Two-grid $hp$-version discontinuous Galerkin finite element methods for quasilinear elliptic PDEs on agglomerated coarse meshes

This article considers the extension of two-grid $hp$-version discontinuous Galerkin finite element methods for the numerical approximation of second-order quasilinear elliptic boundary value problems of monotone type to the case when agglomerated polygonal/polyhedral meshes are employed for the coarse mesh approximation. We recall that within the two-grid setting, while it is necessary to solve a nonlinear problem on the coarse approximation space, only a linear problem must be computed on the original fine finite element space. In this article, the coarse space will be constructed by agglomerating elements from the original fine mesh. Here, we extend the existing a priori and a posteriori error analysis for the two-grid $hp$-version discontinuous Galerkin finite element method from 10.1007/s10915-012-9644-1 for coarse meshes consisting of standard element shapes to include arbitrarily agglomerated coarse grids. Moreover, we develop an $hp$-adaptive two-grid algorithm to adaptively design the fine and coarse finite element spaces; we stress that this is undertaken in a fully automatic manner, and hence can be viewed as blackbox solver. Numerical experiments are presented for two- and three-dimensional problems to demonstrate the computational performance of the proposed $hp$-adaptive two-grid method.
Invariant finite-difference schemes with conservation laws preservation for one-dimensional MHD equations

Invariant finite-difference schemes are considered for one-dimensional magnetohydrodynamics (MHD) equations in mass Lagrangian coordinates for the cases of finite and infinite conductivity. For construction these schemes previously obtained results of the group classification of MHD equations are used. On the basis of the classical Samarskiy-Popov scheme new schemes are constructed...
VPVnet: a velocity-pressure-vorticity neural network method for the Stokes' equations under reduced regularity

We present VPVnet, a deep neural network method for the Stokes' equations under reduced regularity. Different with recently proposed deep learning methods [40,51] which are based on the original form of PDEs, VPVnet uses the least square functional of the first-order velocity-pressure-vorticity (VPV) formulation ([30]) as loss functions. As such, only first-order derivative is required in the loss functions, hence the method is applicable to a much larger class of problems, e.g. problems with non-smooth solutions. Despite that several methods have been proposed recently to reduce the regularity requirement by transforming the original problem into a corresponding variational form, while for the Stokes' equations, the choice of approximating spaces for the velocity and the pressure has to satisfy the LBB condition additionally. Here by making use of the VPV formulation, lower regularity requirement is achieved with no need for considering the LBB condition. Convergence and error estimates have been established for the proposed method. It is worth emphasizing that the VPVnet method is divergence-free and pressure-robust, while classical inf-sup stable mixed finite elements for the Stokes' equations are not pressure-robust. Various numerical experiments including 2D and 3D lid-driven cavity test cases are conducted to demonstrate its efficiency and accuracy.
#Radiative Transfer#Numerical#Finite Element Method#Solution#Petrov Galerkin
Non-uniqueness of Leray solutions of the forced Navier-Stokes equations

In the seminal work [39], Leray demonstrated the existence of global weak solutions to the Navier-Stokes equations in three dimensions. We exhibit two distinct Leray solutions with zero initial velocity and identical body force. Our approach is to construct a `background' solution which is unstable for the Navier-Stokes dynamics in similarity variables; its similarity profile is a smooth, compactly supported vortex ring whose cross-section is a modification of the unstable two-dimensional vortex constructed by Vishik in [43,44]. The second solution is a trajectory on the unstable manifold associated to the background solution, in accordance with the predictions of Jia and Šverák in [32,33]. Our solutions live precisely on the borderline of the known well-posedness theory.
An Upwind Generalized Finite Difference Method for Meshless Solution of Two-phase Porous Flow Equations

This paper makes the first attempt to apply newly developed upwind GFDM for the meshless solution of two-phase porous flow equations. In the presented method, meshless nodes are flexibly collocated to characterize the computational domain, instead of complicated mesh generation, and the computational domain is divided into overlapping sub-domains centered on each node. Combining with moving least square approximation and local Taylor expansion, derivatives of oil-phase pressure at the central node are approximated by a generalized difference scheme of nodal pressure in the local subdomain. By introducing the upwind scheme of phase permeability, fully implicit nonlinear discrete equations of the immiscible two-phase porous flow are obtained and solved by Newton iteration method with automatic differentiation technology, to avoid the additional computational cost and possible computational instability caused by sequentially coupled scheme. The upwind GFDM with the fully implicit nonlinear solver given in this paper may provide a critical reference for developing a general-purpose meshless numerical simulator for porous flow.
Frozen Gaussian Sampling: A Mesh-free Monte Carlo Method For Approximating Semiclassical Schrödinger Equations

In this paper, we develop a Monte Carlo algorithm named the Frozen Gaussian Sampling (FGS) to solve the semiclassical Schrödinger equation based on the frozen Gaussian approximation. Due to the highly oscillatory structure of the wave function, traditional mesh-based algorithms suffer from "the curse of dimensionality", which gives rise to more severe computational burden when the semiclassical parameter \(\ep\) is small. The Frozen Gaussian sampling outperforms the existing algorithms in that it is mesh-free in computing the physical observables and is suitable for high dimensional problems. In this work, we provide detailed procedures to implement the FGS for both Gaussian and WKB initial data cases, where the sampling strategies on the phase space balance the need of variance reduction and sampling convenience. Moreover, we rigorously prove that, to reach a certain accuracy, the number of samples needed for the FGS is independent of the scaling parameter \(\ep\). Furthermore, the complexity of the FGS algorithm is of a sublinear scaling with respect to the microscopic degrees of freedom and, in particular, is insensitive to the dimension number. The performance of the FGS is validated through several typical numerical experiments, including simulating scattering by the barrier potential, formation of the caustics and computing the high-dimensional physical observables without mesh.
Predicting Core Electron Binding Energies in Elements of the First Transition Series Using the $Δ$-Self-Consistent-Field Method

The $\Delta$-Self-Consistent-Field ($\Delta$SCF) method has been established as an accurate and computationally efficient approach for calculating absolute core electron binding energies for light elements up to chlorine, but relatively little is known about the performance of this method for heavier elements. In this work, we present $\Delta$SCF calculations of transition metal (TM) 2$p$ core electron binding energies for a series of 60 molecular compounds containing the first row transition metals Ti, V, Cr, Mn, Fe and Co. We find that the calculated TM 2$p_{3/2}$ binding energies are less accurate than the results for the lighter elements with a mean absolute error (MAE) of 0.73 eV compared to experimental gas phase photoelectron spectroscopy results. However, our results suggest that the error depends mostly on the element and is rather insensitive to the chemical environment. By applying an element-specific correction to the binding energies the MAE is reduced to 0.20 eV, similar to the accuracy obtained for the lighter elements.
Preconditioning Richards Equations: spectral analysis and parallel solution at very large scale

We consider here a cell-centered finite difference approximation of the Richards equation in three dimensions, averaging for interface values the hydraulic conductivity $K=K(p)$, a highly nonlinear function, by arithmetic, upstream, and harmonic means. The nonlinearities in the equation can lead to changes in soil conductivity over several orders of magnitude and discretizations with respect to space variables often produce stiff systems of differential equations. Fully implicit time discretization is provided by backward Euler one-step formula; the resulting nonlinear algebraic system is solved by an inexact Newton Armijo-Goldstein algorithm, requiring the solution of a sequence of linear systems involving Jacobian matrices. We prove some new results concerning the distribution of the Jacobians eigenvalues and the explicit expression of their entries. Moreover, we explore some connections between the saturation of the soil and the ill-conditioning of the Jacobians. The information on eigenvalues justifies the effectiveness of some preconditioner approaches which are widely used in the solution of the Richards equation. We propose a new software framework to experiment with scalable and robust preconditioners suitable for efficient parallel simulations at very large scales. Performance results on a literature test case show that our framework is very promising in the advance towards realistic simulations at extreme scale.
A decoupled numerical method for two-phase flows of different densities and viscosities in superposed fluid and porous layers

In this article we consider the numerical modeling and simulation via the phase field approach of two-phase flows of different densities and viscosities in superposed fluid and porous layers. The model consists of the Cahn-Hilliard-Navier-Stokes equations in the free flow region and the Cahn-Hilliard-Darcy equations in porous media that are coupled by seven domain interface boundary conditions. We show that the coupled model satisfies an energy law. Based on the ideas of pressure stabilization and artificial compressibility, we propose an unconditionally stable time stepping method that decouples the computation of the phase field variable, the velocity and pressure of free flow, the velocity and pressure of porous media, hence significantly reduces the computational cost. The energy stability of the scheme effected with the finite element spatial discretization is rigorously established. We verify numerically that our schemes are convergent and energy-law preserving. Ample numerical experiments are performed to illustrate the features of two-phase flows in the coupled free flow and porous media setting.
Improved uniform error bounds on time-splitting methods for the long-time dynamics of the Dirac equation with small potentials

We establish improved uniform error bounds on time-splitting methods for the long-time dynamics of the Dirac equation with small electromagnetic potentials characterized by a dimensionless parameter $\varepsilon\in (0, 1]$ representing the amplitude of the potentials. We begin with a semi-discritization of the Dirac equation in time by a time-splitting method, and then followed by a full-discretization in space by the Fourier pseudospectral method. Employing the unitary flow property of the second-order time-splitting method for the Dirac equation, we prove uniform error bounds at $C(t)\tau^2$ and $C(t)(h^m+\tau^2)$ for the semi-discretization and full-discretization, respectively, for any time $t\in[0,T_\varepsilon]$ with $T_\varepsilon = T/\varepsilon$ for $T > 0$, which are uniformly for $\varepsilon \in (0, 1]$, where $\tau$ is the time step, $h$ is the mesh size, $m\geq 2$ depends on the regularity of the solution, and $C(t) = C_0 + C_1\varepsilon t\le C_0+C_1T$ grows at most linearly with respect to $t$ with $C_0\ge0$ and $C_1>0$ two constants independent of $t$, $h$, $\tau$ and $\varepsilon$. Then by adopting the regularity compensation oscillation (RCO) technique which controls the high frequency modes by the regularity of the solution and low frequency modes by phase cancellation and energy method, we establish improved uniform error bounds at $O(\varepsilon\tau^2)$ and $O(h^m +\varepsilon\tau^2)$ for the semi-discretization and full-discretization, respectively, up to the long-time $T_\varepsilon$. Numerical results are reported to confirm our error bounds and to demonstrate that they are sharp. Comparisons on the accuracy of different time discretizations for the Dirac equation are also provided.
Altitude and Particle Size Measurements of Noctilucent Clouds by RGB Photometry: Radiative Transfer and Correlation Analysis

Noctilucent or polar mesospheric clouds have become visually brighter and occurred more frequently during the recent years and decades. The study of possible reasons and relations with climate changes requires data on long-time trends of mean particle size and altitude. Extended worldwide observational data is a good tool for this, and it can be provided by simple RGB-photometry using widely distributed all-sky cameras. Based on observations of bright expanded clouds in summer 2020 and 2021, the method of mean particle size determination is developed, results are validated using the radiative transfer model. The procedure also allows finding the effective 'umbral' altitude of clouds. The correlation of size and altitude of particles is compared with existing lidar data and models of particle growth.
Global Classical Solutions to the Compressible Navier-Stokes Equations with Slip Boundary Conditions in 3D Exterior Domains

We are concerned with the global existence of classical solutions to the barotropic compressible Navier-Stokes equations with slip boundary condition in a three-dimensional (3D) exterior domain. We demonstrate that the classical solutions exists globally in time provided that the initial total energy is suitably small. It is worth noting that the initial density is allowed to have large oscillations and contain vacuum states. For our purpose, some new techniques and methods are adopted to obtain necessary a priori estimates, especially the estimates on the boundary. Moveover, we also give the large-time behavior of the classical solutions what we have gotten.
Memory truncated Kadanoff-Baym equations

The Keldysh formalism for nonequilibrium Green's functions is a powerful theoretical framework for the description of the electronic structure, spectroscopy, and dynamics of strongly correlated systems. However, the underlying Kadanoff-Baym equations (KBE) for the two-time Keldysh Green's functions involve a memory kernel which results in a high computational cost for long simulation times $t_\text{max}$, with a cubic scaling of the computation time with $t_\text{max}$. Truncation of the memory kernel can reduce the computational cost to linear scaling with $t_\text{max}$, but the required memory times will depend on the model and the diagrammatic approximation to the self-energy. We explain how a truncation of the memory kernel can be incorporated into the time-propagation algorithm to solve the KBE, and investigate the systematic truncation of the memory kernel for the Hubbard model in different parameter regimes, and for different diagrammatic approximations. The truncation is easier to control within dynamical mean-field solutions, where it is applied to a momentum-independent self-energy. Here, simulation times up to two orders of magnitude longer are accessible both in the weak and strong coupling regime, allowing for a study of long-time phenomena such as the crossover between pre-thermalization and thermalization dynamics.
Analytical and numerical investigation on the tempered time-fractional operator with application to the Bloch equation and the two-layered problem

In the continuous time random walk model, the time-fractional operator usually expresses an infinite waiting time probability density. Different from that usual setting, this work considers the tempered time-fractional operator, which reflects a finite waiting time probability density. Firstly, we analyse the solution of a tempered benchmark problem, which shows a weak singularity near the initial time. The L1 scheme on graded mesh and the WSGL formula with correction terms are adapted to deal with the non-smooth solution, in which we compare these two methods systematically in terms of the convergence and consumed CPU time. Furthermore, a fast calculation for the time tempered Caputo fractional derivative is developed based on a sum-of-exponentials approximation, which significantly reduces the running time. Moreover, the tempered operator is applied to the Bloch equation in nuclear magnetic resonance and a two-layered problem with composite material exhibiting distinct memory effects, for which both the analytical (or semi-analytical) and numerical solutions are derived using transform techniques and finite difference methods. Data fitting results verify that the tempered time-fractional model is much effective to describe the MRI data. An important finding is that, compared with the fractional index, the tempered operator parameter could further accelerate the diffusion. The tempered model with two parameters $\alpha$ and $\rho$ are more flexible, which can avoid choosing a too small fractional index leading to low regularity and strong heterogeneity.
A nonconforming finite element method for an elliptic optimal control problem with constraint on the gradient

This article is concerned with the nonconforming finite element method for distributed elliptic optimal control problems with pointwise constraints on the control and gradient of the state variable. We reduce the minimization problem into a pure state constraint minimization problem. In this case, the solution of the minimization problem can be characterized as fourth-order elliptic variational inequalities of the first kind. To discretize the control problem we have used the bubble enriched Morley finite element method. To ensure the existence of the solution to discrete problems three bubble functions corresponding to the mean of the edge are added to the discrete space. We derive the error in the state variable in $H^2$-type energy norm. Numerical results are presented to illustrate our analytical findings.
Joint space-time analyticity of mild solutions to the Navier-Stokes equations

In this paper, we show the optimal decay rate estimates of the space-time derivatives and the joint space-time analyticity of solutions to the Navier-Stokes equations. As it is known from the Hartogs's theorem, for a complex function with two complex variables, the joint analyticity with respect to two variables can be derived from combining of analyticity with respect to each variable. However, as a function of two real variables for space and time, the joint space-time analyticity of solutions to the Navier-Stokes equations cannot be directly obtained from the combination of space analyticity and time analyticity. Our result seems to be the first quantitative result for the joint space-time analyticity of solutions to the Navier-Stokes equations, and the proof only involves real variable methods. Moreover, the decay rate estimates also yield the bounds on the growth (in time) of radius of space analyticity, time analyticity, and joint space-time analyticity of solutions.
Heat equations and wavelets on Mumford curves

A general class of heat operators over non-archimedean local fields acting on $L_2$-function spaces on affinoid domains in the local field are developed. $L_2$-spaces and pseudodifferential operators invariant under the action of a non-archimedean Schottky group are constructed in order to have nice function spaces and operators on Mumford curves. General wavelets are constructed which, together with functions coming from certain graph Laplacian eigenvectors, diagonalise these operators. The corresponding Cauchy problems for the heat equations with these operators are solved in the affirmative, and properties of wavelet eigenvalues and the spectral gaps of the operators on Mumford curves are studied.
Helmholtz equation and non-singular boundary elements applied to multi-disciplinary physical problems

The famous scientist Hermann von Helmholtz was born 200 years ago. Many complex physical wave phenomena in engineering can effectively be described using one or a set of equations named after him: the Helmholtz equation. Although this has been known for a long time from a theoretical point of view, the actual numerical implementation has often been hindered by divergence free and/or curl free constraints. There is further a need for a numerical method which is accurate, reliable and takes into account radiation conditions at infinity. The classical boundary element method (BEM) satisfies the last condition, yet one has to deal with singularities in the implementation. Since these singularities are mathematical in origin, they can actually be removed without losing accuracy by subtracting a carefully chosen theoretical solution with the same singular behavior. We review here how a recently developed singularity-free 3D boundary element framework with superior accuracy can be used to tackle such problems only using one or more Helmholtz equations with higher order (quadratic) elements which can tackle complex shapes. Examples are given for acoustics (a Helmholtz resonator among others) and electromagnetic scattering. We briefly touch on the Helmholtz decomposition for dynamic elastic waves as well.
Finite volume analysis on systematics of the derivative expansion in HAL QCD method

We study the convergence of the derivative expansion in HAL QCD method from the finite volume analysis. Employing the (2+1)-flavor lattice QCD data obtained at nearly physical light quark masses $(m_\pi, m_K) \simeq (146, 525)$ MeV and the physical charm quark mass, we study two representative systems, $\Omega\Omega$ and $\Omega_{ccc}\Omega_{ccc}$ in the $^1S_0$ channel, where both systems were found to have a shallow bound state in our previous studies. The HAL QCD potentials are determined at the leading-order in the derivative expansion, from which finite-volume eigenmodes are obtained. Utilizing the eigenmode projection, we find that the correlation functions are dominated by the ground state (first excited state) in the case of $\Omega\Omega$ ($\Omega_{ccc}\Omega_{ccc}$). In both $\Omega\Omega$ and $\Omega_{ccc}\Omega_{ccc}$, the spectra obtained from eigenmode-projected temporal correlators are found to be consistent with those from the HAL QCD potential for both the ground and first excited state. These results show that the derivative expansion is well converged in these systems, and also provide a first explicit evidence that the HAL QCD method enables us to reliably extract the binding energy of the ground state even from the correlator dominated by excited scattering states.
