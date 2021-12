An upcoming vacancy on the Cortlandt Town Board created by the election of Councilman Dr. Richard Becker as supervisor is expected to be filled in February. The Democratic-dominated board will be functioning with only four members after Dec. 31 until it can decide who would be the best fit to fill the unexpired seat of Becker, who defeated Laurie Ryan on Nov. 3 and will succeed longtime retiring Supervisor Linda Puglisi.

CORTLANDT, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO