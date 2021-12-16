Top cable alternatives in Australia – A strategic guide

It is always hard to find a good cable TV service. With so many providers and plans, it can be difficult to make an informed decision.

Sometimes the best solution is just to cut the cord altogether. But how do you know which services are right for you? Check out www.howtowatch.com.au for more info!

Australia is a land of diverse cultures and languages, but there is one thing that all Aussies have in common: they love to watch TV.

But since the rise of the internet, cable television has lost its popularity. Now only a fraction of the population subscribes to cable television.

It is no secret that most people prefer streaming services to cable because there are more options, cheaper packages, and better-quality programs. Also, the algorithm keeps improvising according to the viewer’s preferences.

So if you are tired of paying such high prices for cable TV, then follow our guide and discover five top alternatives to cable TV in Australia!

Top 5 Best Cable TV Alternatives in Australia

Netflix

A media streaming and video rental company founded in 1997 in the USA. It is a fascinating fact that Netflix users are a staggering 26% of the global streaming traffic.

Compatibility Overview

Android

Apple

Windows

Roku

Telstra TV

PlayStation

Xbox

Google Chromecast

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Apple TV

Smart TVs

Description

Netflix is changing the way people consume television. For many of its users, Netflix is the top cable TV alternative. Thirteen million Australian households now subscribe to Netflix, and over 60% of those homes cut their cable subscription in favor of streaming only.

Netflix is still in the shadow of many other entertainment giants, such as YouTube and Instagram. But, the company has become a strong influence in the entertainment industry. With its success on online streaming, Netflix has outranked many cable TV providers.

Stan

An Australian-based company, and was launched in 2015. It is a joint venture between Fairfax Media and Nine Entertainment co.

Compatibility Overview

Apple

Android

Windows

Telstra TV

PlayStation

Xbox

Google Chromecast

Apple TV

Smart TVs

Description

With the growing popularity of streaming services such as Netflix, cable television is becoming less popular by the day.

Stan is an Australian-based streaming service that provides an unlimited library of TV shows and movies without ads or commitments. And it’s not just popular in Australia; the service has been growing in popularity around the globe.

Moreover, Stan has joined this growing trend by making its services available internationally, starting with Australia and New Zealand. The company is also hoping to expand into Asia-Pacific countries such as India, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

Disney Plus

Disney Plus is the division of The Walt Disney Company. It is a wonderland that brings Disney, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic, Star Wars, and such under one name.

Compatibility Overview

PS4

Xbox One

Samsung and LG devices

Roku players

Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablets

Apple TV

Android TV

Android

iOS

Chrome

Firefox

Edge

Google Chromecast

Description

Disney has launched a direct-to-consumer streaming service, Disney Plus, in 2019. So if you are looking for the best cable TV alternative, Disney Plus is the complete option in Australia.

Why? First of all, it has a huge collection of content from different categories like sports entertainment, science fiction, and family. Secondly, it is ad-free and has a compelling value proposition.

With Netflix and Stan dominating the streaming space, Disney is going after cord-cutters with a dedicated service.

Binge

Launched in May 2020, Binge is a fairly new Video Streaming Service. Yet, it has a huge subscription conversion rate from good old cable television.

Compatibility Overview

iOS

Android

Windows

Apple TV

Android TV

Description

Binge streaming is one of the best ways to watch TV shows and movies. Binge streaming services now have more subscribers than cable TV, while cable TV is losing subscribers.

The prime reason behind the conversion is Binge’s concentration on quantity to quality content. These streaming services provide high-quality content to make people stay with their platform.

It’s easier for Aussies to catch up on their favorite HBO programs on a streaming service rather than hunting for them on cable TV.

Kayo

It launched in 2018 after a positive response to a beta launch. Kayo is an Australian favourite with a greater concentration on sports and attributes.

Compatibility Overview

iOS

Android

Windows

Apple TV

Android TV

Telstra TV

Google Chromecast

Amazon Fire TV

Description

Kayo Sports is a live sports streaming service that gives sports fans access to popular sports like the NFL, NBA, and AFL. In addition, kayo Sports provides a hassle-free subscription service that users can sign up for and watch live sports anytime they want, even when they are traveling abroad.

Recently, Kayo Sports has become the top cable television alternative in Australia. It’s similar to Foxtel Now, the live TV streaming service from Foxtel, which broadcasts sporting events and other programs in HD quality.

If you love watching sports with friends or family, especially when there is a big game on, then Kayo Sports is the best way to go.

Key Features

Many people develop alternative cable TV apps, but they cannot conceptualize the features required by the users.

The most important feature included in any cable TV alternatives is that it should be easy to use and it should also be user-friendly.

The second important feature included is that the app should be secured from threats. It can be done by keeping a continuous check on the app’s working and by using the latest technology.

As consumers, we have become accustomed to paying for channels we barely watch. For example, the average cable subscriber pays for over 200 channels when they watch about 10 of them.

It’s like paying $20 per channel!

That’s a Wrap!

Nowadays, the internet is a great way to watch TV, and you can get even more content by streaming it online.

With these amazing streaming services, planning, and offering plans custom-designed for the viewer, and that too at such a great price, cable television will soon become a thing of the past.