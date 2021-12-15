Gruenberg-Kegel graphs: cut groups, rational groups and the Prime Graph Question

For a graph $G=(V,E)$, a subset $D$ of vertex set $V$, is a dominating set of $G$ if every vertex not in $D$ is adjacent to atleast one vertex of $D$. A dominating set $D$ of a graph $G$ with no isolated vertices is called a paired dominating set (PD-set), if $G[D]$, the subgraph induced by $D$ in $G$ has a perfect matching. The Min-PD problem requires to compute a PD-set of minimum cardinality. The decision version of the Min-PD problem remains NP-complete even when $G$ belongs to restricted graph classes such as bipartite graphs, chordal graphs etc. On the positive side, the problem is efficiently solvable for many graph classes including intervals graphs, strongly chordal graphs, permutation graphs etc. In this paper, we study the complexity of the problem in AT-free graphs and planar graph. The class of AT-free graphs contains cocomparability graphs, permutation graphs, trapezoid graphs, and interval graphs as subclasses. We propose a polynomial-time algorithm to compute a minimum PD-set in AT-free graphs. In addition, we also present a linear-time $2$-approximation algorithm for the problem in AT-free graphs. Further, we prove that the decision version of the problem is NP-complete for planar graphs, which answers an open question asked by Lin et al. (in Theor. Comput. Sci., $591 (2015): 99-105$ and Algorithmica, $ 82 (2020) :2809-2840$).
