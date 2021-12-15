ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Gruenberg-Kegel graphs: cut groups, rational groups and the Prime Graph Question

By Andreas Bächle, Ann Kiefer, Sugandha Maheshwary, Ángel del Río
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

The Gruenberg-Kegel graph of a group is the undirected graph whose vertices are those primes which occur as the order of an element of the group, and distinct vertices $p$, $q$ are joined by an edge whenever the group has an element of order $pq$. It reflects interesting properties of the...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

#Graphs#Rational#Metacyclic#Metabelian#Metanilpotent#Group Theory
