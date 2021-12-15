ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nondegeneracy of the positive solutions for critical nonlinear Hartree equation in $\R^6$

By Xuemei Li, Xingdong Tang, Guixiang Xu
We prove that any positive solution for the critical nonlinear Hartree equation $$-\Laplacian\fct{u}{x} -\int_{\R^6} \frac{\abs{\fct{u}{y}}^2 }{. \abs{x-y}^4 }\odif{y} \,\fct{u}{x}=0,\qtq{} x\in\R^6.$$ is nondegenerate. Firstly, in...

An Upwind Generalized Finite Difference Method for Meshless Solution of Two-phase Porous Flow Equations

This paper makes the first attempt to apply newly developed upwind GFDM for the meshless solution of two-phase porous flow equations. In the presented method, meshless nodes are flexibly collocated to characterize the computational domain, instead of complicated mesh generation, and the computational domain is divided into overlapping sub-domains centered on each node. Combining with moving least square approximation and local Taylor expansion, derivatives of oil-phase pressure at the central node are approximated by a generalized difference scheme of nodal pressure in the local subdomain. By introducing the upwind scheme of phase permeability, fully implicit nonlinear discrete equations of the immiscible two-phase porous flow are obtained and solved by Newton iteration method with automatic differentiation technology, to avoid the additional computational cost and possible computational instability caused by sequentially coupled scheme. The upwind GFDM with the fully implicit nonlinear solver given in this paper may provide a critical reference for developing a general-purpose meshless numerical simulator for porous flow.
Global well-posedness of critical surface quasi-geostrophic equation with both velocity and dissipation being logarithmically supercritical

We prove the global regularity of smooth solutions for a dissipative surface quasi-geostrophic equation with both velocity and dissipation being logarithmically supercritical compared to the critical equation. By this, we mean that a symbol defined as a power of logarithm is added to both velocity and dissipation terms to penalize the equation's criticality. Our primary tool is the nonlinear maximum principle which provides transparent proofs of global regularity for nonlinear dissipative equations.
Non-uniqueness of Leray solutions of the forced Navier-Stokes equations

In the seminal work [39], Leray demonstrated the existence of global weak solutions to the Navier-Stokes equations in three dimensions. We exhibit two distinct Leray solutions with zero initial velocity and identical body force. Our approach is to construct a `background' solution which is unstable for the Navier-Stokes dynamics in similarity variables; its similarity profile is a smooth, compactly supported vortex ring whose cross-section is a modification of the unstable two-dimensional vortex constructed by Vishik in [43,44]. The second solution is a trajectory on the unstable manifold associated to the background solution, in accordance with the predictions of Jia and Šverák in [32,33]. Our solutions live precisely on the borderline of the known well-posedness theory.
Global Classical Solutions to the Compressible Navier-Stokes Equations with Slip Boundary Conditions in 3D Exterior Domains

We are concerned with the global existence of classical solutions to the barotropic compressible Navier-Stokes equations with slip boundary condition in a three-dimensional (3D) exterior domain. We demonstrate that the classical solutions exists globally in time provided that the initial total energy is suitably small. It is worth noting that the initial density is allowed to have large oscillations and contain vacuum states. For our purpose, some new techniques and methods are adopted to obtain necessary a priori estimates, especially the estimates on the boundary. Moveover, we also give the large-time behavior of the classical solutions what we have gotten.
Projection methods for Neural Field equations

Neural field models are nonlinear integro-differential equations for the evolution of neuronal activity, and they are a prototypical large-scale, coarse-grained neuronal model in continuum cortices. Neural fields are often simulated heuristically and, in spite of their popularity in mathematical neuroscience, their numerical analysis is not yet fully established. We introduce generic projection methods for neural fields, and derive a-priori error bounds for these schemes. We extend an existing framework for stationary integral equations to the time-dependent case, which is relevant for neuroscience applications. We find that the convergence rate of a projection scheme for a neural field is determined to a great extent by the convergence rate of the projection operator. This abstract analysis, which unifies the treatment of collocation and Galerkin schemes, is carried out in operator form, without resorting to quadrature rules for the integral term, which are introduced only at a later stage, and whose choice is enslaved by the choice of the projector. Using an elementary timestepper as an example, we demonstrate that the error in a time stepper has two separate contributions: one from the projector, and one from the time discretisation. We give examples of concrete projection methods: two collocation schemes (piecewise-linear and spectral collocation) and two Galerkin schemes (finite elements and spectral Galerkin); for each of them we derive error bounds from the general theory, introduce several discrete variants, provide implementation details, and present reproducible convergence tests.
Joint space-time analyticity of mild solutions to the Navier-Stokes equations

In this paper, we show the optimal decay rate estimates of the space-time derivatives and the joint space-time analyticity of solutions to the Navier-Stokes equations. As it is known from the Hartogs's theorem, for a complex function with two complex variables, the joint analyticity with respect to two variables can be derived from combining of analyticity with respect to each variable. However, as a function of two real variables for space and time, the joint space-time analyticity of solutions to the Navier-Stokes equations cannot be directly obtained from the combination of space analyticity and time analyticity. Our result seems to be the first quantitative result for the joint space-time analyticity of solutions to the Navier-Stokes equations, and the proof only involves real variable methods. Moreover, the decay rate estimates also yield the bounds on the growth (in time) of radius of space analyticity, time analyticity, and joint space-time analyticity of solutions.
Global well-posedness for the generalized derivative nonlinear Schrödinger equation

We study the well-posedness of the generalized derivative nonlinear Schrödinger equation (gDNLS) $$iu_t+u_{xx}=i|u|^{2\sigma}u_x,$$ for small powers $\sigma$. We analyze this equation at both low and high regularity, and are able to establish global well-posedness in $H^s$ when $s\in [1,4\sigma)$ and $\sigma \in (\frac{\sqrt{3}}{2},1)$. Our result when $s=1$ is particularly relevant because it corresponds to the regularity of the energy for this problem.
Enhanced Phase Mixing of Torsional Alfvén Waves in Stratified and Divergent Solar Coronal Structures, Paper II: Nonlinear Simulations

We use MHD simulations to detect the nonlinear effects of torsional Alfvén wave propagation in a potential magnetic field with exponentially divergent field lines, embedded in a stratified solar corona. In Paper I we considered solutions to the linearised governing equations torsional Alfvén wave propagation and showed, using a finite difference solver we developed named WiggleWave, that in certain scenarios wave damping is stronger than what would be predicted by our analytic solutions. In this paper we consider whether damping would be further enhanced by the presence of nonlinear effects. We begin by deriving the nonlinear governing equations for torsional Alfvén wave propagation and identifying the terms that cause coupling to magnetosonic perturbations. We then compare simulation outputs from an MHD solver called Lare3d, which solves the full set of nonlinear MHD equations, to the outputs from WiggleWave to detect nonlinear effects such as: the excitation of magnetosonic waves by the Alfvén wave, self-interaction of the Alfvén wave through coupling to the induced magnetosonic waves, and the formation of shock waves higher in the atmosphere caused by the steepening of these compressive perturbations. We suggest that the presence of these nonlinear effects in the solar corona would lead to Alfvén wave heating that exceeds the expectation from the phase mixing alone.
Conditional Gaussian Nonlinear System: a Fast Preconditioner and a Cheap Surrogate Model For Complex Nonlinear Systems

Developing suitable approximate models for analyzing and simulating complex nonlinear systems is practically important. This paper aims at exploring the skill of a rich class of nonlinear stochastic models, known as the conditional Gaussian nonlinear system (CGNS), as both a cheap surrogate model and a fast preconditioner for facilitating many computationally challenging tasks. The CGNS preserves the underlying physics to a large extent and can reproduce intermittency, extreme events and other non-Gaussian features in many complex systems arising from practical applications. Three interrelated topics are studied. First, the closed analytic formulae of solving the conditional statistics provide an efficient and accurate data assimilation scheme. It is shown that the data assimilation skill of a suitable CGNS approximate forecast model outweighs that by applying an ensemble method even to the perfect model with strong nonlinearity, where the latter suffers from filter divergence. Second, the CGNS allows the development of a fast algorithm for simultaneously estimating the parameters and the unobserved variables with uncertainty quantification in the presence of only partial observations. Utilizing an appropriate CGNS as a preconditioner significantly reduces the computational cost in accurately estimating the parameters in the original complex system. Finally, the CGNS advances rapid and statistically accurate algorithms for computing the probability density function and sampling the trajectories of the unobserved state variables. These fast algorithms facilitate the development of an efficient and accurate data-driven method for predicting the linear response of the original system with respect to parameter perturbations based on a suitable CGNS preconditioner.
Explicit approximations for nonlinear switching diffusion systems in finite and infinite horizons

Focusing on hybrid diffusion dynamics involving continuous dynamics as well as discrete events, this article investigates the explicit approximations for nonlinear switching diffusion systems modulated by a Markov chain. Different kinds of easily implementable explicit schemes have been proposed to approximate the dynamical behaviors of switching diffusion systems with local Lipschitz continuous drift and diffusion coefficients in both finite and infinite intervals. Without additional restriction conditions except those which guarantee the exact solutions posses their dynamical properties, the numerical solutions converge strongly to the exact solutions in finite horizon, moreover, realize the approximation of long-time dynamical properties including the moment boundedness, stability and ergodicity. Some simulations and examples are provided to support the theoretical results and demonstrate the validity of the approach.
Exponential convergence to equilibrium for coupled systems of nonlinear degenerate drift diffusion equations

We study the existence and long-time asymptotics of weak solutions to a system of two nonlinear drift-diffusion equations that has a gradient flow structure in the Wasserstein distance. The two equations are coupled through a cross-diffusion term that is scaled by a parameter $\varepsilon\ge0$. The nonlinearities and potentials are chosen such that in the decoupled system for $\varepsilon=0$, the evolution is metrically contractive, with a global rate $\Lambda>0$. The coupling is a singular perturbation in the sense that for any $\varepsilon>0$, contractivity of the system is lost.
Asymptotic behavior of least energy solutions for a fractional Laplacian eigenvalue problem on $R^N$

(P)\quad (-\Delta)^{s}u+V(x)u=\mu u+am(x)|u|^{\frac{4s}{N}}u,\quad \int_{\mathbb{R}^{N}}|u|^{2}dx=1,\ u\in H^{s}(\mathbb{R}^{N}),. where $s\in(0,1)$, $\mu\in\mathbb{R}$, $a>0$, $V(x)$ and $m(x)$ are $L^{\infty}(\mathbb{R}^{N})$ functions with $N\geq2$. We prove that there is a threshold $a_s^{*}>0$ such that problem $(P)$ has a least energy solution $u_{a}(x)$ for each $a\in(0,a_s^{*})$ and $u_{a}$ blows up, as $a\nearrow a_s^{*}$, at some point $x_0 \in \mathbb{R}^N$, which makes $V(x_0)$ be the minimum and $m(x_0)$ be the maximum. Moreover, the precise blowup rates for $u_a$ are obtained under suitable conditions on $V(x)$ and $m(x)$.
A Preconditioned Inexact Active-Set Method for Large-Scale Nonlinear Optimal Control Problems

We provide a global convergence proof of the recently proposed sequential homotopy method with an inexact Krylov--semismooth-Newton method employed as a local solver. The resulting method constitutes an active-set method in function space. After discretization, it allows for efficient application of Krylov-subspace methods. For a certain class of optimal control problems with PDE constraints, in which the control enters the Lagrangian only linearly, we propose and analyze an efficient, parallelizable, symmetric positive definite preconditioner based on a double Schur complement approach. We conclude with numerical results for a badly conditioned and highly nonlinear benchmark optimization problem with elliptic partial differential equations and control bounds. The resulting method is faster than using direct linear algebra for the 2D benchmark and allows for the parallel solution of large 3D problems.
Solution of single parameter Bring quintic equation

In this paper, we propose a new method to obtain a solution to a single-parameter Bring quintic equation of the form, $x^{5}+x=a$, where $a$ is real. The method transforms the given quintic equation to an infinite but convergent series expression in $(x/a)$, which is further transformed to a quartic equation in a novel fashion. The coefficients of the quartic equation so obtained are some kind of infinite series expressions in $a^{-4}$, which are termed as \textit{ultraradicals}. The quartic equation is then solved and its one real solution is picked; further using this, the real solution of quintic equation, $x^{5}+x=a,$ is extracted. The ultraradicals used in this method converge for $|a| > 1$; hence the method can be used when $|a| > 1$.
Sharp nonlinear generalizations of stochastic Gronwall inequalities

We provide nonlinear generalizations of a class of stochastic Gronwall inequalities that have been studied by von Renesse and Scheutzow (2010), Scheutzow (2013), Xie and Zhang (2020), Mehri and Scheutzow (2021) and Le and Ling (2021). This class of stochastic Gronwall inequalities is a useful tool for SDEs. Our main...
Transformations, symmetries and Noether theorems for differential-difference equations

The first part of this paper develops a geometric setting for differential-difference equations that resolves an open question about the extent to which continuous symmetries can depend on discrete independent variables. For general mappings, differentiation and differencing fail to commute. We prove that there is no such failure for structure-preserving mappings, and identify a class of equations that allow greater freedom than is typical.
IFGF-accelerated integral equation solvers for acoustic scattering

We present an accelerated and hardware parallelized integral-equation solver for the problem of acoustic scattering by a two-dimensional surface in three-dimensional space. The approach is based, in part, on the novel Interpolated Factored Green Function acceleration method (IFGF) that, without recourse to the Fast Fourier Transform (FFT), evaluates the action of Green function-based integral operators for an $N$-point surface discretization at a complexity of $\Ord(N\log N)$ operations instead of the $\Ord(N^2)$ cost associated with nonaccelerated methods. The IFGF algorithm exploits the slow variations of factored Green functions to enable the fast evaluation of fields generated by groups of sources on the basis of a recursive interpolation scheme. In the proposed approach, the IFGF method is used to account for the vast majority of the computations, while, for the relatively few singular, nearly-singular and neighboring non-singular integral operator evaluations, a high-order rectangular-polar quadrature approach is employed instead. Since the overall approach does not rely on the FFT, it is amenable to efficient shared- and distributed-memory parallelization; this paper demonstrates such a capability by means of an OpenMP parallel implementation of the method. A variety of numerical examples presented in this paper demonstrate that the proposed methods enable the efficient solution of large problems over complex geometries on small parallel hardware infrastructures. Numerical examples include acoustic scattering by a sphere of up to $128$ wavelengths, an $80$-wavelength submarine, and a turbofan nacelle that is more than $80$ wavelengths in size, requiring, on a 28-core computer, computing times of the order of a few minutes per iteration and a few tens of iterations of the GMRES iterative solver.
Graph-structured tensor optimization for nonlinear density control and mean field games

In this work we develop a numerical method for solving a type of convex graph-structured tensor optimization problems. This type of problems, which can be seen as a generalization of multi-marginal optimal transport problems with graph-structured costs, appear in many applications. In particular, we show that it can be used to model and solve nonlinear density control problems, including convex dynamic network flow problems and multi-species potential mean field games. The method is based on coordinate ascent in a Lagrangian dual, and under mild assumptions we prove that the algorithm converges globally. Moreover, under a set of stricter assumptions, the algorithm converges R-linearly. To perform the coordinate ascent steps one has to compute projections of the tensor, and doing so by brute force is in general not computationally feasible. Nevertheless, for certain graph structures we derive efficient methods for computing these projections. In particular, these graph structures are the ones that occur in convex dynamic network flow problems and multi-species potential mean field games. We also illustrate the methodology on numerical examples from these problem classes.
How to extract a spectrum from hydrodynamic equations

Practical results gained from statistical theories of turbulence usually appear in the form of an inertial range energy spectrum $\mathcal{E}(k)\sim k^{-q}$ and a cut-off wave-number $k_{c}$. For example, the values $q=5/3$ and $\ell k_{c}\sim \mathit{Re}^{3/4}$ are intimately associated with Kolmogorov's 1941 theory. To extract such spectral information from the Navier-Stokes equations, Doering and Gibbon (2002) introduced the idea of forming a set of dynamic wave-numbers $\kappa_n(t)$ from ratios of norms of solutions. The time averages of the $\kappa_n(t)$ can be interpreted as the 2$n$th-moments of the energy spectrum. They found that $1 < q \leqslant 8/3$, thereby confirming the earlier work of Sulem and Frisch (1975) who showed that when spatial intermittency is included, no inertial range can exist in the limit of vanishing viscosity unless $q \leqslant 8/3$. Since the $\kappa_n(t)$ are based on Navier-Stokes weak solutions, this approach connects empirical predictions of the energy spectrum with the mathematical analysis of the Navier-Stokes equations. This method is developed to show how it can be applied to many hydrodynamic models such as the two dimensional Navier--Stokes equations (in both the direct- and inverse-cascade regimes), the forced Burgers equation and shell models.
Deterministic particle flows for constraining stochastic nonlinear systems

Devising optimal interventions for constraining stochastic systems is a challenging endeavour that has to confront the interplay between randomness and nonlinearity. Existing methods for identifying the necessary dynamical adjustments resort either to space discretising solutions of ensuing partial differential equations, or to iterative stochastic path sampling schemes. Yet, both approaches become computationally demanding for increasing system dimension. Here, we propose a generally applicable and practically feasible non-iterative methodology for obtaining optimal dynamical interventions for diffusive nonlinear systems. We estimate the necessary controls from an interacting particle approximation to the logarithmic gradient of two forward probability flows evolved following deterministic particle dynamics. Applied to several biologically inspired models, we show that our method provides the necessary optimal controls in settings with terminal-, transient-, or generalised collective-state constraints and arbitrary system dynamics.
