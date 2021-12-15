ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

On Preparation Theorems for $\mathbb{R}_{an,exp}$-definable functions

By Andre Opris
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

In this article we give strong versions for preparation theorems for $\mathbb{R}_{an,exp}$-definable functions outgoing from methods of Lion and Rolin ($\mathbb{R}_{an,exp}$ is the o-minimal structure generated by all restricted analytic...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Circle homeomorphisms with breaks with no $C^{2-ν}$ conjugacy

The rigidity theory for circle homeomophisms with breaks was studied intensively in the last 20 years. It was proved that under mild conditions of the Diophantine type on the rotation number any two $C^{2+\alpha}$ smooth circle homeomorphisms with a break point are $C^1$ smoothly conjugate to each other, provided that they have the same rotation number and the same size of the break.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Hadronic vacuum polarization contributions to the muon anomalous magnetic moment: relations between the kernel functions $K_Π(Q^2)$, $K_{D}(Q^2)$, and $K_{R}(s)$

The hadronic vacuum polarization contributions to the muon anomalous magnetic moment are studied. Specifically, the complete set of relations, which express the corresponding kernel functions $K_{\Pi}(Q^2)$, $K_{D}(Q^2)$, and $K_{R}(s)$ in terms of each other, is obtained. By making use of the derived relations the explicit expression for the function $K_{\Pi}^{(3a)}(Q^2)$ is obtained and the function $K_{D}^{(3a)}(Q^2)$ is calculated numerically. The obtained results can be employed in the assessments of the hadronic vacuum polarization contributions to the muon anomalous magnetic moment in the framework of the spacelike methods, such as lattice studies, MUonE project, and others.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The higher-dimensional origin of five-dimensional $\boldsymbol{{\cal N}\!=\!2}$ gauged supergravities

Using exceptional generalised geometry, we classify which five-dimensional ${\cal N}=2$ gauged supergravities can arise as a consistent truncation of 10-/11-dimensional supergravity. Exceptional generalised geometry turns the classification into an algebraic problem of finding subgroups $G_S \subset \mathrm{USp}(8) \subset \mathrm{E}_{6(6)}$ that preserve exactly two spinors. Moreover, the intrinsic torsion of the $G_S$ structure must contain only constant singlets under $G_S$, and these, in turn, determine the gauging of the five-dimensional theory. The resulting five-dimensional theories are strongly constrained: their scalar manifolds are necessarily symmetric spaces and only a small number of matter multiplets can be kept, which we completely enumerate. We also determine the largest reductive and compact gaugings that can arise from consistent truncations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Branching ratio for $\text{O}+\text{H}_3^+$ forming $\text{OH}^+ +\text{H}_2$ and $\text{H}_2\text{O}^+ +\text{H}$

The gas-phase reaction of $\mathrm{O}+\mathrm{H}_3^+$ has two exothermic product channels, $\mathrm{OH}^+ +\mathrm{H}_2$ and $\mathrm{H}_2\mathrm{O}^+ +\mathrm{H}$. In the present study, we analyze experimental data from a merged-beams measurement to derive thermal rate coefficients resolved by product channel for the temperature range from 10 to 1000 K. Published astrochemical models either ignore the second product channel or apply a temperature-independent branching ratio of 70% vs. 30% for the formation of $\mathrm{OH}^+ +\mathrm{H}_2$ vs. $\mathrm{H}_2\mathrm{O}^+ +\mathrm{H}$, respectively, which originates from a single experimental data point measured at 295 K. Our results are consistent with this data point, but show a branching ratio that varies with temperature reaching 58% vs. 42% at 10 K. We provide recommended rate coefficients for the two product channels for two cases, one where the initial fine-structure population of the O$(^3P_J)$ reactant is in its $J=2$ ground state and the other one where it is in thermal equilibrium.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rcb#Exp#Lion And Rolin#Marker#Subanalytic
arxiv.org

Mechanism of spin ordering in $Fe_{3}O_{4}$ nanoparticles by surface coating with organic acids

Saturation magnetization values close to the bulk have been reported for coated magnetite nanoparticles with organic acids. The mechanism of this effect is not yet understood. Here we show that a previously proposed rationalization in Nano Letters 12 (2021) 2499-2503 was based on electronic structure properties that are not consistent with several existing DFT studies. Our study is based on a wide set of DTFB+U and hybrid DFT(HSE06) calculations on $Fe_{3}O_{4}$ nanocubes of 429 atoms. We provide a new explanation for the spin ordering in coated NPs, through the investigation of spin-flipping phenomena. In particular, we show that the spin-flip of d electrons at octahedral $Fe^{3+}$ sites, which is confirmed to be more favorable near the surface, especially where atomic reorganization can take place such as at corner sites, can be hampered by the presence of adsorbed organic acids because they do not only limit the surface reconstruction but also allow for additional ferromagnetic superexchange interaction between octahedral Fe sites as a consequence of the carboxylates bridging binding mode. The proof-of-concept of this mechanism is given by a simplified model of the Fe(III) tert-butoxide dimer.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Constraining hadronization mechanisms with $\rm Λ_{\rm c}^{+}$/D$^0$ production ratios in Pb-Pb collisions at $\sqrt{s_{\rm NN}} = 5.02$ TeV

The production of prompt $\rm \Lambda_{\rm c}^{+}$ baryons at midrapidity ($|y|<0.5$) was measured in central (0-10%) and mid-central (30-50%) Pb-Pb collisions at the center-of-mass energy per nucleon-nucleon pair $\sqrt{s_{\rm NN}} = 5.02$ TeV with the ALICE detector. The $\rm \Lambda_{\rm c}^{+}$ production yield, the $\rm \Lambda_{\rm c}^{+}$/D$^0$ production ratio, and the $\rm \Lambda_{\rm c}^{+}$ nuclear modification factor $R_{\rm AA}$ are reported. The results are more precise and more differential in transverse momentum ($p_{\rm T}$) and centrality with respect to previous measurements. The $\rm \Lambda_{\rm c}^{+}$/D$^0$ ratio, which is enhanced with respect to the pp measurement for $4< p_{\rm T} < 8$ GeV/$c$, is described by theoretical calculations that model the charm-quark transport in the quark-gluon plasma and include hadronization via both coalescence and fragmentation mechanisms.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The local PNG bias of neutral Hydrogen, ${\rm H_I}$

We use separate universe simulations with the IllustrisTNG galaxy formation model to predict the local PNG bias parameters $b_\phi$ and $b_{\phi\delta}$ of atomic neutral hydrogen, ${\rm H_I}$. These parameters and their relation to the linear density bias parameter $b_1$ play a key role in observational constraints of the local PNG parameter $f_{\rm NL}$ using the ${\rm H_I}$ power spectrum and bispectrum. Our results show that the popular calculation based on the universality of the halo mass function overpredicts the $b_\phi(b_1)$ and $b_{\phi\delta}(b_1)$ relations measured in the simulations. In particular, our results show that at $z \lesssim 1$ the ${\rm H_I}$ power spectrum is more sensitive to $f_{\rm NL}$ compared to previously thought ($b_\phi$ is more negative), but is less sensitive at other epochs ($b_\phi$ is less positive). We discuss how this can be explained by the competition of physical effects such as that large-scale gravitational potentials with local PNG (i) accelerate the conversion of hydrogen to heavy elements by star formation, (ii) enhance the effects of baryonic feedback that eject the gas to regions more exposed to ionizing radiation, and (iii) promote the formation of denser structures that shield the ${\rm H_I}$ more efficiently. Our numerical results can be used to revise existing forecast studies on $f_{\rm NL}$ using 21cm line-intensity mapping data. Despite this first step towards predictions for the local PNG bias parameters of ${\rm H_I}$, we emphasize that more work is needed to assess their sensitivity on the assumed galaxy formation physics and ${\rm H_I}$ modeling strategy.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Optimal Combinatorial Neural Codes with Matched Metric $δ_{r}$: Characterization and Constructions

Based on the theoretical neuroscience, G. Cotardo and A. Ravagnavi in \cite{CR} introduced a kind of asymmetric binary codes called combinatorial neural codes (CN codes for short), with a "matched metric" $\delta_{r}$ called asymmetric discrepancy, instead of the Hamming distance $d_{H}$ for usual error-correcting codes. They also presented the Hamming, Singleton and Plotkin bounds for CN codes with respect to $\delta_{r}$ and asked how to construct the CN codes $\cC$ with large size $|\cC|$ and $\delta_{r}(\cC).$ In this paper we firstly show that a binary code $\cC$ reaches one of the above bounds for $\delta_{r}(\cC)$ if and only if $\cC$ reaches the corresponding bounds for $d_H$ and $r$ is sufficiently closed to 1. This means that all optimal CN codes come from the usual optimal codes. %(perfect codes, MDS codes or the codes meet the usual Plotkin bound). Secondly we present several constructions of CN codes with nice and flexible parameters $(n,K, \delta_r(\cC))$ by using bent functions.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

C$_{60}^+$ diffuse interstellar band correlations and environmental variations

The Diffuse Interstellar Bands (DIBs) are absorption features seen in the spectra of astronomical objects, that arise in the interstellar medium. Today more than 500 DIBs have been observed mostly in the optical and near-infrared wavelengths. The origin of the DIBs are unclear; only ionized buckminsterfullerene C$_{60}^+$ has been identified as a viable candidate for two strong and three weaker DIBs. In this study, we investigate the correlations between the strengths of the two strongest C$_{60}^+$ DIBs as well as their environmental behaviour. Therefore, we analysed measurements of the strengths of the two C$_{60}^+$ DIBs at 9577 and 9633 $Å$ for 26 lines of sight. We used two different methods, including Monte Carlo simulations, to study their correlations and the influence of measurement errors on the correlation coefficients. Furthermore, we examined how the strength of the C$_{60}^+$ DIBs changes as a result of different environmental conditions, as measured by the concentration of H/H$_2$ and the strength of the ambient UV radiation. In contrast to results recently reported by Galazutdinov et al. (2021), we find a high correlation between the strengths of the C$_{60}^+$ DIBs. We also discovered that the behaviour of the correlated C$_{60}^+$ bands is quite distinct from other DIBs at 5780, 5797 and 6203 $Å$ in different environments.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The extremal point process of branching Brownian motion in $\mathbb{R}^d$

We consider a branching Brownian motion in $\mathbb{R}^d$ with $d \geq 1$ in which the position $X_t^{(u)}\in \mathbb{R}^d$ of a particle $u$ at time $t$ can be encoded by its direction $\theta^{(u)}_t \in \mathbb{S}^{d-1}$ and its distance $R^{(u)}_t$ to 0. We prove that the {\it extremal point process} $\sum \delta_{\theta^{(u)}_t, R^{(u)}_t - m_t^{(d)}}$ (where the sum is over all particles alive at time $t$ and $m^{(d)}_t$ is an explicit centring term) converges in distribution to a randomly shifted decorated Poisson point process on $\mathbb{S}^{d-1} \times \mathbb{R}$. More precisely, the so-called {\it clan-leaders} form a Cox process with intensity proportional to $D_\infty(\theta) e^{-\sqrt{2}r} ~\mathrm{d} r ~\mathrm{d} \theta $, where $D_\infty(\theta)$ is the limit of the derivative martingale in direction $\theta$ and the decorations are i.i.d. copies of the decoration process of the standard one-dimensional branching Brownian motion. This proves a conjecture of Stasiński, Berestycki and Mallein (Ann. Inst. H. Poincaré 57:1786--1810, 2021), and builds on that paper and on Kim, Lubetzky and Zeitouni (arXiv:2104.07698).
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Non vanishing of products of twisted $\mathrm{GL}(3)$ $L$-functions

In this paper, we prove that if the Fourier coefficients of a $\mathrm{SL}(3,\mathbb{Z})$ Hecke--Maaß cusp form $\pi$ are not too correlated with additive characters, then there exists infinitely many Dirichlet characters such that \begin{align*}. L\left(\frac{1}{2},\pi\otimes\chi\right)L\left(\frac{1}{2},\chi\right)\neq 0. \end{align*} To prove this result, we compute the first twisted moment of these...
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

On the distance sets spanned by sets of dimension $d/2$ in $\mathbb{R}^d$

We establish the dimension version of Falconer's distance set conjecture for sets of equal Hausdorff and packing dimension (in particular, for Ahlfors-regular sets) in all ambient dimensions. In dimensions $d=2$ or $3$, we obtain the first explicit estimates for the dimensions of distance sets of general Borel sets of dimension $d/2$; for example, we show that the set of distances spanned by a planar Borel set of Hausdorff dimension $1$ has Hausdorff dimension at least $(\sqrt{5}-1)/2\approx 0.618$. In higher dimensions we obtain explicit estimates for the lower Minkowski dimension of the distance sets of sets of dimension $d/2$. These results rely on new estimates for the dimensions of radial projections that may have independent interest.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Discrete- and continuous-time random walks in 1D Lévy random medium

A Lévy random medium, in a given space, is a random point process where the distances between points, a.k.a. targets, are long-tailed. Random walks visiting the targets of a Lévy random medium have been used to model many (physical, ecological, social) phenomena that exhibit superdiffusion as the result of interactions between an agent and a sparse, complex environment. In this note we consider the simplest non-trivial Lévy random medium, a sequence of points in the real line with i.i.d. long-tailed distances between consecutive targets. A popular example of a continuous-time random walk in this medium is the so-called Lévy-Lorentz gas. We give an account of a number of recent theorems on generalizations and variations of such model, in discrete and continuous time.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Inexact Newton combined approximations in the topology optimization of geometrically nonlinear elastic structures and compliant mechanisms

This work blends the inexact Newton method with iterative combined approximations (ICA) for solving topology optimization problems under the assumption of geometric nonlinearity. The density-based problem formulation is solved using a sequential piecewise linear programming (SPLP) algorithm. Five distinct strategies have been proposed to control the frequency of the factorizations of the Jacobian matrices of the nonlinear equilibrium equations. Aiming at speeding up the overall iterative scheme while keeping the accuracy of the approximate solutions, three of the strategies also use an ICA scheme for the adjoint linear system associated with the sensitivity analysis. The robustness of the proposed reanalysis strategies is corroborated by means of numerical experiments with four benchmark problems -- two structures and two compliant mechanisms. Besides assessing the performance of the strategies considering a fixed budget of iterations, the impact of a theoretically supported stopping criterion for the SPLP algorithm was analyzed as well.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Category-theoretic recipe for dualities in one-dimensional quantum lattice models

We present a systematic approach for generating duality transformations in quantum lattice models. Within our formalism, dualities are completely characterized by equivalent but distinct realizations of a given (possibly non-abelian and non-invertible) symmetry. These different realizations are encoded into fusion categories, and dualities are methodically generated by considering all Morita equivalent categories. The full set of symmetric operators can then be constructed from the categorical data. We construct explicit intertwiners, in the form of matrix product operators, that convert local symmetric operators of one realization into local symmetric operators of its dual. Concurrently, it maps local operators that transform non-trivially into non-local ones. This guarantees that the structure constants of the algebra of all symmetric operators are equal in both dual realizations. Families of dual Hamiltonians, possibly with long range interactions, are then designed by taking linear combinations of the corresponding symmetric operators. We illustrate this approach by establishing matrix product operator intertwiners for well-known dualities such as Kramers-Wannier and Jordan-Wigner, consider theories with two copies of the Ising category symmetry, and present an example with quantum group symmetries. Finally, we comment on generalizations to higher dimensions of this categorical approach to dualities.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Measurement of the inclusive $\mathrm{t\bar{t}}$ production cross section in proton-proton collisions at $\sqrt{s}$ = 5.02 TeV

The top quark pair production cross section is measured in proton-proton collisions at a center-of-mass energy of 5.02 TeV. The data were collected in a special LHC low-energy and low-intensity run in 2017, and correspond to an integrated luminosity of 302 pb$^{-1}$. The measurement is performed using events with one electron and one muon of opposite charge, and at least two jets. The measured cross section is 60.7 $\pm$ 5.0 (stat) $\pm$ 2.8 (syst) $\pm$ 1.1 (lumi) pb. To reduce the statistical uncertainty, a combination with the result in the single lepton + jets channel, based on data collected in 2015 at the same center-of-mass energy and corresponding to an integrated luminosity of 27.4 pb$^{-1}$, is then performed. The resulting measured value is 63.0 $\pm$ 4.1 (stat) $\pm$ 3.0 (syst+lumi) pb, in agreement with the standard model prediction of 66.8$^{+2.9}_{-3.1}$ pb.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Emergent \({{{{{{{\mathcal{PT}}}}}}}}\)-symmetry breaking of collective modes with topological critical phenomena

The spontaneous breaking of parity-time (\({{{{{{{\mathcal{PT}}}}}}}}\)) symmetry yields rich critical behavior in non-Hermitian systems, and has stimulated much interest, albeit most previous studies were performed within the single-particle or mean-field framework. Here, by studying the collective excitations of a Fermi superfluid with \({{{{{{{\mathcal{PT}}}}}}}}\)-symmetric spin-orbit coupling, we uncover an emergent \({{{{{{{\mathcal{PT}}}}}}}}\)-symmetry breaking in the Anderson-Bogoliubov (AB) collective modes, even as the superfluid ground state retains an unbroken \({{{{{{{\mathcal{PT}}}}}}}}\) symmetry. The critical point of the transition is marked by a non-analytic kink in the speed of sound, which derives from the coalescence and annihilation of the AB mode and its hole partner, reminiscent of the particle-antiparticle annihilation. The system consequently becomes immune to low-frequency external perturbations at the critical point, a phenomenon associated with the spectral topology of the complex quasiparticle dispersion. This critical phenomenon offers a fascinating route toward perturbation-free quantum states.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Spinor fields in $f(\mathcal{Q})$-gravity

We present a tetrad-affine approach to $f(\mathcal{Q})$ gravity coupled to spinor fields of spin-1/2. After deriving the field equations, we derive the conservation law of the spin density, showing that the latter ensures the vanishing of the antisymmetric part of the Einstein-like equations, just as it happens in theories with torsion and metricity. We then focus on Bianchi type-I cosmological models proposing a general procedure to solve the corresponding field equations and providing analytical solutions in the case of gravitational Lagrangian functions of the kind $f(\mathcal{Q})=\alpha\mathcal{Q}^n$. At late time such solutions are seen to isotropize and, depending on the value of the exponent $n$, they can undergo an accelerated expansion of the spatial scale factors.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A new locally linear embedding scheme in light of Hessian eigenmap

We provide a new interpretation of Hessian locally linear embedding (HLLE), revealing that it is essentially a variant way to implement the same idea of locally linear embedding (LLE). Based on the new interpretation, a substantial simplification can be made, in which the idea of "Hessian" is replaced by rather arbitrary weights. Moreover, we show by numerical examples that HLLE may produce projection-like results when the dimension of the target space is larger than that of the data manifold, and hence one further modification concerning the manifold dimension is suggested. Combining all the observations, we finally achieve a new LLE-type method, which is called tangential LLE (TLLE). It is simpler and more robust than HLLE.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Plastic vortex creep and dimensional crossovers in the highly anisotropic superconductor HgBa$_2$CuO$_{4+x}$

In type-II superconductors exposed to magnetic fields between upper and lower critical values, $H_{c1}$ and $H_{c2}$, penetrating magnetic flux forms a lattice of vortices whose motion can induce dissipation. Consequently, the magnetization $M$ of superconductors is typically progressively weakened with increasing magnetic field $B \propto n_v$ (for vortex density $n_v$). However, some materials exhibit a non-monotonic $M(B)$, presenting a maximum in $M$ at what is known as the second magnetization peak. This phenomenon appears in most classes of superconductors, including low $T_c$ materials, iron-based, and cuprates, complicating pinpointing its origin and garnering intense interest. Here, we report on vortex dynamics in optimally doped and overdoped HgBa$_2$CuO$_{4+x}$ crystals, with a focus on a regime in which plastic deformations of the vortex lattice govern magnetic properties. Specifically, we find that both crystals exhibit conspicuous second magnetization peaks and, from measurements of the field- and temperature- dependent vortex creep rates, identify and characterize phase boundaries between elastic and plastic vortex dynamics, as well as multiple previously unreported transitions within the plastic flow regime. We find that the second magnetization peak coincides with the elastic-to-plastic crossover for a very small range of high fields, and a sharp crossover within the plastic flow regime for a wider range of lower fields. We find evidence that this transition in the plastic flow regime is due to a dimensional crossover, specifically a transition from 3D to 2D plastic dynamics.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy