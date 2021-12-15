ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just-infinite GK-dimension of central quotients of enveloping algebras of affine Kac-Moody algebras

By Rekha Biswal, Susan J. Sierra
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Let $L$ be an affine Kac-Moody algebra. We show that central quotients of the universal enveloping algebra of $L$ have {\em just-infinite growth}, in the sense that any proper quotient...

arxiv.org

towardsdatascience.com

Introduction to Applied Linear Algebra: Norms & Distances

Goal: This article gives an introduction to vector norms, vector distances and their application in the field of data science. Why you should learn it: Vector norms and distances are used to describe attributes of vectors and the relationship of different vectors to each other. It is widely used in machine learning techniques such as clustering.
MATHEMATICS
datasciencecentral.com

Into the Nth Dimension

There's a fair amount of overlaps between programmers and mathematicians. Both tend to be very logical thinkers. Both like manipulating abstract entities in their head, and are comfortable working with complex symbolic spaces. Moreover, mathematicians often tend to be good programmers and programmers often have a fairly strong mathematical background. However, the two camps do not necessarily see the world in quite the same ways, and programmers are quite capable of doing things that would make a mathematician grind their teeth in annoyance (and vice versa, admittedly).
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

An algebraic characterization of B-splines

B-splines of order $k$ can be viewed as a mapping $N$ taking a $(k+1)$-tuple of increasing real numbers $a_0 < \cdots < a_k$ and giving as a result a certain piecewise polynomial function. Looking at this mapping $N$ as a whole, basic roperties of B-spline functions imply that it has the following algebraic properties: (1) $N(a_0,\ldots,a_k)$ has local support; (2) $N(a_0,\ldots,a_k)$ allows refinement, i.e. for every $a\in \cup_{j=0}^{k-1} (a_j,a_{j+1})$ we have that if $(\alpha_0,\ldots, \alpha_{k+1})$ is the increasing rearrangement of the points $\{a_0,\ldots,a_k,a\}$, the 'old' function $N(a_0,\ldots,a_k)$ is a linear combination of the 'new' functions $N(\alpha_0,\ldots,\alpha_k)$ and $N(\alpha_1,\ldots,\alpha_{k+1})$; (3) $N$ is translation and dilation invariant. It is easy to see that derivatives of $N(a_0,\ldots,a_k)$ satisfy properties (1)-(3) as well.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Generalizations of Loday's assembly maps for Lawvere's algebraic theories

Loday's assembly maps approximate the K-theory of group rings by the K-theory of the coefficient ring and the corresponding homology of the group. We present a generalization that places both ingredients on the same footing. Building on Elmendorf--Mandell's multiplicativity results and our earlier work, we show that the K-theory of Lawvere theories is lax monoidal. This result makes it possible to present our theory in a user-friendly way without using higher categorical language. It also allows us to extend the idea to new contexts and set up a non-abelian interpolation scheme, raising novel questions. Numerous examples illustrate the scope of our extension.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

From Hopf algebras to rough paths and regularity structures

Lyon's rough paths give an algebraic and analytic framework for Stieltjes integrals in a regime of low regularity where the usual Riemann-Stieltjes integral does not converge. Before we may rigorously define rough paths, we start with the introduction of some basic algebraic terminology. Among them are algebras and coalgebras, two notions which are in some sense dual to each other. As a combination of these notions we obtain bialgebras, and as a special case of them then Hopf algebras, which play a central role in this thesis. After further algebraic preliminaries, we give the examples of Hopf algebras we are interested in. Among them is the example of the polynomial Hopf algebra, whose product is nothing but the usual multiplication of polynomials and whose coproduct can be expressed very simply with the help of a binomial coefficient. We then use the dual pair of tensor Hopf algebras to introduce weakly geometric rough paths, which correspond to notions of Stieltjes integrals satisfying the usual integration by parts rule. For cases like Itô-integration where we need to give up integration by parts, we look at Gubinelli's branched rough paths based on the dual pair of Hopf algebras on trees and forests. Finally, we give some basic concepts of Hairer's theory of regularity structures and use them for a different approach to branched and weakly geometric rough paths. While we first look at a general method described by Hairer to derive a regularity structure from certain Hopf algebras, we then develop a regularity structure based on a formal Picard iteration which is more suitable for dealing with rough differential equations.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Estimating Divergences in High Dimensions

The problem of estimating the divergence between 2 high dimensional distributions with limited samples is an important problem in various fields such as machine learning. Although previous methods perform well with moderate dimensional data, their accuracy starts to degrade in situations with 100s of binary variables. Therefore, we propose the use of decomposable models for estimating divergences in high dimensional data. These allow us to factorize the estimated density of the high-dimensional distribution into a product of lower dimensional functions. We conduct formal and experimental analyses to explore the properties of using decomposable models in the context of divergence estimation. To this end, we show empirically that estimating the Kullback-Leibler divergence using decomposable models from a maximum likelihood estimator outperforms existing methods for divergence estimation in situations where dimensionality is high and useful decomposable models can be learnt from the available data.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Crossed homomorphisms and Cartier-Kostant-Milnor-Moore theorem for difference Hopf algebras

The celebrated Milnor-Moore theorem and the more general Cartier-Kostant-Milnor-Moore theorem establish close relationships of a connected and a pointed cocommutative Hopf algebra with its Lie algebra of primitive elements and its group of group-like elements. Crossed homomorphisms for Lie algebras, groups and Hopf algebras have been studied extensively, first from a cohomological perspective and then more broadly, with an important case given by difference operators. This paper shows that the relationship among the different algebraic structures captured in the Milnor-Moore theorem can be strengthened to include crossed homomorphisms and differenece operators. We give a graph characterization of Hopf algebra crossed homomorphisms which are also compatible with the Milnor-Moore relation. We further investigate derived actions from crossed homomorphisms on groups, Lie algebras and Hopf algebras, and establish their relationship. Finally we obtain a Cartier-Kostant-Milnor-Moore type structure theorem for pointed cocommutative difference Hopf algebras. Examples and classifications of difference operators are also provided for several Hopf algebras.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Double cosets $NgN$ of normalizers of maximal tori of simple algebraic groups and orbits of partial actions of Cremona subgroups

Let $G$ be a simple algebraic group over an algebraically closed field $K$ and let $N = N_G(T)$ be the normalizer of a fixed maximal torus $T\leq G$. Further, let $U$ be the unipotent radical of a fixed Borel subgroup $B$ that contains $T$ and let $U^-$ be the unipotent radical of the opposite Borel subgroup $B^-$. The Bruhat decomposition implies the decomposition $G = NU^-UN$. The Zariski closed subset $U^-U\subset G$ is isomorphic to the affine space $A_K^m$ where $m = \dim G -\dim T$ is the number of roots in the corresponding root system. Here we construct a subgroup $\mathcal{N}\leq \operatorname{Cr}_m(K)$ that ``acts partially'' on $A_K^m\approx\mathcal{U}$ and we show that there is one-to-one correspondence between the orbits of such a partial action and the set of double cosets $\{NgN\}$. Here we also calculate the set $\{g_\alpha\}_{\alpha \in \mathfrak A}\subset \mathcal{U}$ in the simplest case $G = \operatorname{SL}_2(\mathbb{C})$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Solving graph equipartition SDPs on an algebraic variety

Semidefinite programs are generally challenging to solve due to its high dimensionality. Burer and Monteiro developed a non-convex approach to solve linear SDP problems by applying its low rank property. Their approach is fast because they used factorization to reduce the problem size. In this paper, we focus on solving the SDP relaxation of a graph equipartition problem, which involves an additional semidefinite upper bound constraint over the traditional linear SDP. By applying the factorization approach, we get a non-convex problem with a non-smooth spectral inequality constraint. We discuss when the non-convex problem is equivalent to the original SDP, and when a local minimum of the non-convex problem is also a global minimum. Our results generalize previous works for linear SDP. Moreover, the constraints of the non-convex problem involve an algebraic variety with some conducive properties that allow us to use Riemannian optimization and non-convex augmented Lagrangian method to solve the SDP problem very efficiently with certified global optimality.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

New Special Einstein Pseudo-Riemannian Metrics on Solvable Lie Algebras

We exhibit a concrete procedure to construct Einstein pseudo-Kähler and para-Kähler metrics on solvable Lie algebras. We apply this method to classify all the rank-one pseudo-Iwasawa extensions of type-(Nil4) nilsoliton in low dimension. We prove that such metrics exists on the rank-one pseudo-Iwasawa extension of the generalized Heisenberg Lie algebra.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Demazure product of the affine Weyl groups

The Demazure product gives a natural monoid structure on any Coxeter group. Such structure occurs naturally in many different areas in Lie Theory. This paper studies the Demazure product of an extended affine Weyl group $\tilde W$. The main discovery is a close connection between the Demazure product of an extended affine Weyl group and the quantum Bruhat graph of the finite Weyl group. As applications, we obtain explicit formulas on the generic Newton points and the Demazure products of elements in the lowest two-sided cell/shrunken Weyl chambers of $\tilde W$, and obtain an explicit formula on the Lusztig-Vogan map from the coweight lattice to the set of dominant coweights.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A systematic study of super-Eddington envelopes in massive stars

Proximity to the Eddington luminosity has been attributed as the cause of several observed effects in massive stars. Computationally, if the luminosity carried through radiation exceeds the local Eddington luminosity in the low-density envelopes of massive stars, it can result in numerical difficulties, inhibiting further computation of stellar models. This problem is exacerbated by the fact that very few massive stars are observed beyond the Humphreys-Davidson limit, the same region in the Hertzsprung-Russell diagram where the aforementioned numerical issues relating to the Eddington luminosity occur in stellar models. Thus 1D stellar evolution codes have to use pragmatic solutions to evolve massive stars through this computationally difficult phase. In this work, we quantify the impact of these solutions on the evolutionary properties of massive stars. Using the stellar evolution code MESA with commonly used input parameters for massive stellar models, we compute the evolution of stars in the initial mass range of 10-110 M$_\odot$ at one-tenth of solar metallicity. We find that numerical difficulties in stellar models with initial masses greater than or equal to 30 M$_\odot$ cause these models to fail before the end of core helium burning. Recomputing these models using the same physical inputs but three different numerical methods to treat the numerical instability, we find that the maximum radial expansion achieved by stars can vary by up to 2000 R$_\odot$ while the remnant mass of the stars can vary by up to 14 M$_\odot$ between the sets. These differences can have implications on studies such as binary population synthesis.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Discrete- and continuous-time random walks in 1D Lévy random medium

A Lévy random medium, in a given space, is a random point process where the distances between points, a.k.a. targets, are long-tailed. Random walks visiting the targets of a Lévy random medium have been used to model many (physical, ecological, social) phenomena that exhibit superdiffusion as the result of interactions between an agent and a sparse, complex environment. In this note we consider the simplest non-trivial Lévy random medium, a sequence of points in the real line with i.i.d. long-tailed distances between consecutive targets. A popular example of a continuous-time random walk in this medium is the so-called Lévy-Lorentz gas. We give an account of a number of recent theorems on generalizations and variations of such model, in discrete and continuous time.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

General theory of Josephson Diodes

Motivated by recent progress in the superconductivity nonreciprocal phenomena, we study the general theory of Josephson diodes. The central ingredient for Josephson diodes is the asymmetric proximity process inside the tunneling barrier. From the symmetry breaking point of view, there are two types of Josephson diodes, inversion breaking and time-reversal breaking. For the inversion breaking case, applying voltage bias could effectively tune the proximity process like the voltage-dependent Rashba coupling giving rises to $I_c(V)\neq I_c(-V)$. For the time-reversal breaking case, the magnetic field and current flow could adjust the internal time-reversal breaking field like magnetism or time-reversal breaking electron-electron pairing, which leads to $I_c(B)\neq I_c(-B)$ or $I_{c+}\neq I_{c-}$. All these results provide a complete understanding and the general principles of realizing Josephson diodes, especially the recently found NbSe$_2$/Nb$_3$Br$_8$/NbSe$_2$ Josephson diodes.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Ideals generated by traces in the symplectic reflection algebra $H_{1,ν_1, ν_2}(I_2(2m))$. II

The associative algebra of symplectic reflections $\mathcal H:= H_{1,\nu_1, \nu_2}(I_2(2m))$ based on the group generated by the root system $I_2(2m)$ has two parameters, $\nu_1$ and $\nu_2$. For every value of these parameters, the algebra $\mathcal H$ has an $m$-dimensional space of traces. A given trace ${\rm tr}$ is called degenerate if the associated bilinear form $B_{\rm tr}(x,y)={\rm tr}(xy)$ is degenerate. Previously, there were found all values of $\nu_1$ and $\nu_2$ for which there are degenerate traces in the space of traces, and consequently the algebra $\mathcal H$ has a two-sided ideal. We proved earlier that any linear combination of degenerate traces is a degenerate trace. It turns out that for certain values of parameters $\nu_1$ and $\nu_2$, degenerate traces span a 2-dimensional space. We prove that non-zero traces in this $2d$ space generate three proper ideals of $\mathcal H$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Physics of Infinite Complex Structure Limits in eight Dimensions

We investigate infinite distance limits in the complex structure moduli space of F-theory compactified on K3 to eight dimensions. While this is among the simplest possible arenas to test ideas about the Swampland Distance Conjecture, it is nevertheless non-trivial enough to improve our understanding of the physics for these limiting geometries, including phenomena of emergence. It also provides a perspective on infinite distance limits from the viewpoint of open strings. The paper has two quite independent themes. In the main part we show that all degenerations of elliptic K3 surfaces at infinite distance as analysed in a companion paper can be interpreted as (partial) decompactification or emergent string limits in F-theory, in agreement with the Emergent String Conjecture. We present a unified geometric picture of the possible towers of states that can become light and illustrate our general claims via the connection between Kulikov models of degenerating K3 surfaces and the dual heterotic string. As an application we classify the possible maximal non-abelian Lie algebras and their Kac-Moody and loop extensions that can arise in the infinite distance limits. In the second part we discuss the infinite distance behaviour of certain exact quartic gauge couplings. We encounter a tension with the hypothesis that effective couplings should be fully generated by integrating out massive states. We show that by appropriately renormalizing the string coupling, at least partial emergence can be achieved.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Toward an automated-algebra framework for high orders in the virial expansion of quantum matter

The virial expansion provides a non-perturbative view into the thermodynamics of quantum many-body systems in dilute regimes. While powerful, the expansion is challenging as calculating its coefficients at each order $n$ requires analyzing (if not solving) the quantum $n$-body problem. In this work, we present a comprehensive review of automated algebra methods, which we developed to calculate high-order virial coefficients. The methods are computational but non-stochastic, thus avoiding statistical effects; they are also for the most part analytic, not numerical, and amenable to massively parallel computer architectures. We show formalism and results for coefficients characterizing the thermodynamics (pressure, density, energy, static susceptibilities) of homogeneous and harmonically trapped systems, and explain how to generalize them to other observables such as the momentum distribution, Tan's contact, and the structure factor.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A new locally linear embedding scheme in light of Hessian eigenmap

We provide a new interpretation of Hessian locally linear embedding (HLLE), revealing that it is essentially a variant way to implement the same idea of locally linear embedding (LLE). Based on the new interpretation, a substantial simplification can be made, in which the idea of "Hessian" is replaced by rather arbitrary weights. Moreover, we show by numerical examples that HLLE may produce projection-like results when the dimension of the target space is larger than that of the data manifold, and hence one further modification concerning the manifold dimension is suggested. Combining all the observations, we finally achieve a new LLE-type method, which is called tangential LLE (TLLE). It is simpler and more robust than HLLE.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

The Cohomology of relative cocycle weighted Reynolds operators and NS-pre-Lie algebras

Unifying various generalizations of the important notions of Reynolds operators, the relative cocycle weighted Reynolds operators are studied. Here cocycle weighted means the weight of the operators is given by a 2-cocycle rather than by a scaler as in the classical case. We show that the operators and 2-cocycles uniquely determine each other. We further give a characterization of relative cocycle weighted Reynolds operators in the context of pre-Lie algebras. Using a method of Liu, we construct an explicit graded Lie algebra whose Maurer-Cartan elements are given by a relative cocycle weighted Reynolds operator. This allows us to construct the cohomology for a relative cocycle weighted Reynolds operator. This cohomology can also be seen as the cohomology of a certain pre-Lie algebra with coefficients in a suitable representation. Then we consider formal deformations of relative cocycle weighted Reynolds operators from cohomological points of view. Finally, we introduce the notation of NS-pre-Lie algebras and show NS-pre-Lie algebras naturally induce pre-Lie algebras and $L$-dendriform algebras.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Teleparallelism in the algebraic approach to extended geometry

Extended geometry is based on an underlying tensor hierarchy algebra. We extend the previously considered $L_\infty$ structure of the local symmetries (the diffeomorphisms and their reducibility) to incorporate physical fields, field strengths and Bianchi identities, and identify these as elements of the tensor hierarchy algebra. The field strengths arise as generalised torsion, so the naturally occurring complex in the $L_\infty$ algebra is $\ldots\leftarrow$ torsion BI's $\leftarrow$ torsion $\leftarrow$ vielbein $\leftarrow$ diffeomorphism parameters $\leftarrow\ldots$ In order to obtain equations of motion, which are not in this complex, (pseudo-)actions, quadratic in torsion, are given for a large class of models. This requires considering the dual complex. We show how local invariance under the compact subgroup locally defined by a generalised metric arises as a "dual gauge symmetry" associated with a certain torsion Bianchi identity, generalising Lorentz invariance in the teleparallel formulation of gravity. The analysis is performed for a large class of finite-dimensional structure groups, with $E_5$ as a detailed example. The continuation to infinite-dimensional cases is discussed.
SCIENCE

