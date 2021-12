I have an M1 MacBook Pro that I have Parallels on. I created a Windows 11 on ARM VM in Parallels which starts and runs fine. I then installed VMware Fusion Tech Preview, it found and imported the Parallels Windows 11 for ARM VM. But when I try to start the VM, that Fusion created, it says it's an x86 Architechure and says to see KB-84273, which would be true "IF" it wasn't Windows 11 on ARM OS. Why is it giving this error after a successful import of this ARM VM? Any help would be appreciated. I've attached the screenshot of the message.

SOFTWARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO