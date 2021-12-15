ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unsteady non-Newtonian fluid flows with boundary conditions of friction type: the case of shear thinning fluids

By Mahdi Boukrouche, Hanene Debbiche, Laetitia Paoli
 4 days ago

Following the previous part of our study on unsteady non-New\-to\-nian fluid flows with boundary conditions of friction type we consider in this paper the case of pseudo-plastic (shear thinning) fluids. The problem is described by a $p$-Laplacian non-stationary Stokes system with...

arxiv.org

Capillary-type boundary value problems of mean curvature flow with force and transport terms on a bounded domain

In this paper, we study the forced mean curvature flows and the prescribed mean curvature equations of both graphs and level-sets with capillary-type boundary conditions on a $C^3$ bounded domain, which is not necessarily convex. We prove a priori gradient estimates locally Lipschitz in time. Under an assumption on the forcing term, we prove that the gradient estimates are globally Lipschitz in time. As a consequence, we obtain the existence theorem of solutions. In our formulation, we recover the known results of the gradient estimates on a strictly convex $C^3$ bounded domain. Next, we study the associated eigenvalue problems for mean curvature flows of both graphs and level-sets. We prove the large time behavior of the solutions of mean curvature flows of graphs on a smooth bounded domain. Finally, we compute the asymptotic speed of the solutions of level-set mean curvature flows and the large time profile of level-sets in the radially symmetric case based on optimal control formula. Examples arising in the radially symmetric case demonstrate that the additional assumption on the forcing term is optimal.
Optimal control of uniformly heated granular fluids in linear response

We present a detailed analytical investigation of the optimal control of uniformly heated granular gases in the linear regime. The intensity of the stochastic driving is therefore assumed to be bounded between two values that are close, which limits the possible values of the granular temperature to a correspondingly small interval. Specifically, we are interested in minimising the connection time between the non-equilibrium steady states (NESSs) for two different values of the granular temperature, by controlling the time dependence of the driving intensity. The closeness of the initial and target NESSs make it possible to linearise the evolution equations and rigorously -- from a mathematical point of view -- prove that the optimal controls are of bang-bang type, with only one switching in the first Sonine approximation. We also look into the dependence of the optimal connection time on the bounds of the driving intensity. Moreover, the limits of validity of the linear regime are investigated.
A decoupled numerical method for two-phase flows of different densities and viscosities in superposed fluid and porous layers

In this article we consider the numerical modeling and simulation via the phase field approach of two-phase flows of different densities and viscosities in superposed fluid and porous layers. The model consists of the Cahn-Hilliard-Navier-Stokes equations in the free flow region and the Cahn-Hilliard-Darcy equations in porous media that are coupled by seven domain interface boundary conditions. We show that the coupled model satisfies an energy law. Based on the ideas of pressure stabilization and artificial compressibility, we propose an unconditionally stable time stepping method that decouples the computation of the phase field variable, the velocity and pressure of free flow, the velocity and pressure of porous media, hence significantly reduces the computational cost. The energy stability of the scheme effected with the finite element spatial discretization is rigorously established. We verify numerically that our schemes are convergent and energy-law preserving. Ample numerical experiments are performed to illustrate the features of two-phase flows in the coupled free flow and porous media setting.
Spectral Characterization by the Koopman Linearly-Time-Invariant Analysis: Phenomenological Fluid-Structure Correspondence and Its Origins

This work presents a new architecture of the Koopman operatory theory called the Koopman Linearly-Time-Invariant (Koopman-LTI) analysis. The Koopman-LTI is formulated to explain fluid-structure interactions by providing constitutive and phenomenological relationships between fluid excitation and structural response. A demonstrative rendering implements the Koopman-LTI on a subcritical prism wake. Atop the constitutive relationship from our previous work, which underpinned the six dominant phenomena that comprise the prism wake's flow field morphology and structural response, the present work identified their fluid origins. Two modes identify the dynamics of the shear layers and the associated turbulence production at St1=0.1242 and St5=0.0497, which overwhelm the response of the on-wind walls. The response is characteristic of reattachment by exhibiting the intermittent enclose the reverse zone into separation bubbles. Results also showed that the downstream wall is subjected to a different class of excitation. Four entrainment-related harmonic counterparts, namely the subharmonic at St7=0.0683, the second harmonic at St3=0.2422, and two distinct ultra-harmonics at St9=0.1739 and St13=0.1935, dictate the sophisticated response of the downstream wall. Furthermore, the present work also proposes the dynamic visualization of the Koopman modes instead of the static commonplace by convention. The vortex breathing phenomenon that describes the incessant entrainment-dispersion of vortical structures has been identified through the dynamic mode shapes. Overarchingly, the Koopman-LTI provided a complete revelation of the subcritical prism wake and methodically demonstrated how one may deploy it for insights into fluid-structure interactions.
Direct 0D-3D coupling of a lattice Boltzmann methodology for fluid-structure hemodynamics simulations

This work introduces a numerical approach for the implementation and direct coupling of arbitrary complex ordinary differential equation- (ODE-)governed boundary conditions to three-dimensional (3D) lattice Boltzmann-based fluid equations for fluid-structure hemodynamics simulations. In particular, a most complex configuration is treated by considering a dynamic left ventricle- (LV-)elastance heart model which is governed by (and applied as) a nonlinear, non-stationary hybrid ODE-Dirichlet system. The complete 0D-3D solver, including its treatment of the fluid and solid equations as well as their interactions, is validated through a variety of benchmark and convergence studies that demonstrate the ability of the coupled 0D-3D methodology in generating physiological pressure and flow waveforms -- ultimately enabling the exploration of various physical and physiological parameters for hemodynamics studies of the coupled LV-arterial system. The methods proposed in this paper can be easily applied to other ODE-based boundary conditions (such as those based on Windkessel lumped parameter models) as well as to other fluid problems that are modeled by 3D lattice Boltzmann equations and that require direct coupling of dynamic 0D conditions.
Exact law for compressible pressure-anisotropic magnetohydrodynamic turbulence: a link between fluid cascade and instabilities

We derive a first exact law for compressible pressure-anisotropic magnetohydrodynamic turbulence. For a gyrotropic pressure tensor, we study the double-adiabatic case and show the presence of new flux and source terms in the exact law, reminiscent of the firehose and mirror instabilities. The Hall term is shown to bring ion-scale corrections to the exact law without affecting explicitly the pressure terms. In the pressure isotropy limit we recover all known results obtained for isothermal and polytropic closures. The incompressible limit of the gyrotropic system leads to a generalization of the Politano and Pouquet's law where a new incompressible source term is revealed and reflects exchanges of the magnetic and kinetic energies with the no-longer-conserved internal energy. We highlight the possibilities offered by the new laws to investigate potential links between turbulence cascade and instabilities widely observed in laboratory and astrophysical plasmas.
A lattice Boltzmann study on Brownian diffusion and friction of a particle in a confined multicomponent fluid

We study the diffusivity of a small particle immersed in a square box filled with a non-ideal multicomponent fluid in the presence of thermal fluctuations. Our approach is based on the numerical integration of fluctuating lattice Boltzmann models (LBM) for multicomponent mixtures. At changing the wettability on the particle's surface, we measure the mean square displacement (MSD) and compare with the prediction of the Stokes-Einstein theory. Two main set-ups are tested, involving periodic boundary conditions and wall boundary conditions realized on the computational box. We find that full periodic boundary conditions give rise to random advection after millions of lattice Boltzmann time steps, while this effect is mitigated in the presence of wall boundary conditions. The matching with the Stokes-Einstein relation is therefore guaranteed when we use the appropriate frictional properties measured in the presence of confinement. Our results will help the exploration of nanoscale applications with multicomponent fluids using LBM in the presence of thermal fluctuations. (This paper has been published in Journal of Computational Science)
Wall-anchored semiflexible polymer under large amplitude oscillatory shear flow

The properties of semiflexible polymers tethered by one end to an impenetrable wall and exposed to oscillatory shear flow are investigated by mesoscale simulations. A polymer, confined in two dimensions, is described by a linear bead-spring chain, and fluid interactions are incorporated by the Brownian multiparticle collision dynamics approach. At small strains, the polymers follow the applied flow field. However, at high strain, we find a strongly nonlinear response, with major conformational changes. Polymers are stretched along the flow direction and exhibit U-shaped conformations while following the flow. As a consequence of confinement in the half-space, a frequency doubling in the time-dependent polymer properties appears along the direction normal to the wall.
Non-isothermal non-Newtonian flow problem with heat convection and Tresca's friction law

We consider an incompressible non-isothermal fluid flow with non-linear slip boundary conditions governed by Tresca's friction law. We assume that the stress tensor is given as $\sigma = 2 \mu\bigl( \theta, u, | D(u) |) |D(u) |^{p-2} D(u) - \pi {\rm Id}$ where $\theta$ is the temperature, $\pi$ is the pressure, $u$ is the velocity and $D(u)$ is the strain rate tensor of the fluid while $p$ is a real parameter. The problem is thus given by the $p$-Laplacian Stokes system with subdifferential type boundary conditions coupled to a $L^1$ elliptic equation describing the heat conduction in the fluid. We establish first an existence result for a family of approximate coupled problems where the $L^1$ coupling term in the heat equation is replaced by a bounded one depending on a parameter $0<\delta <<1$, by using a fixed point technique. Then we pass to the limit as $\delta$ tends to zero and we prove the existence of a solution $(u, \pi, \theta)$ to our original coupled problem in Banach spaces depending on $p$ for any $p > 3/2$.
Existence of steady solutions for a model for micropolar electrorheological fluid flows with not globally $\log$--Hölder continuous shear exponent

In this paper, we study the existence of weak solutions to a steady system that describes the motion of a micropolar electrorheological fluid. The constitutive relations for the stress tensors belong to the class of generalized Newtonian fluids. The analysis of this particular problem leads naturally to weighted variable exponent Sobolev spaces. We establish the existence of solutions for a material function $\hat p$ that is $\log$--Hölder continuous and an electric field $\mathbf{E}$ for that $\vert\mathbf{E}\vert^2$ is bounded and smooth. Note that these conditions do not imply that the variable shear exponent $p=\hat p\circ\vert \mathbf{E}\vert^2$ is globally $\log$--Hölder continuous.
Behaviour of the model antibody fluid constrained by rigid spherical obstacles. Effects of the obstacle--antibody attraction

This study is concerned with behaviour of fluid of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) when trapped in a confinement represented by rigid spherical obstacles that attract proteins. The antibody molecule is depicted as an assembly of seven hard spheres, organized to resemble Y shaped molecule. The antibody has two Fab and one Fc domains located in the corners of letter Y. In this calculation, only the Fab-Fab and Fab-Fc attractive pair interactions are effective. The confinement is formed by the randomly distributed hard-spheres fixed in space. The spherical obstacles, besides the size exclusion, also interact by the Yukawa attractive interaction with with each bead of the antibody molecule. We applied the combination of the scaled-particle theory, Wertheim's thermodynamic perturbation theory and the Flory-Stockmayer theory to calculate: (i) the liquid-liquid phase separation, and (ii) the percolation threshold. All these quantities were calculated as functions of the strength of the attraction between the monoclonal antibodies, and monoclonal antibodies and obstacles. The conclusion is that while the hard-sphere obstacles decrease the critical density as also, the critical temperature of the mAbs fluid, the effect of the protein-obstacle attraction is more complex. Adding the attraction to obstacle-mAbs interaction first increases the wideness of the temperature-density envelope. However, with the further increase of the obstacle-mAbs attraction intensity we observe reversal of the effect, the temperature-density curves become narrower. At some point, depending on the AC=BC interaction, the situation is observed where two different temperatures have the same fluid density (reentry point ). In all the cases shown here the critical point decreases below the value for the neat fluid, but the behaviour with respect to increase of the strength of obstacle-mAbs attraction is not monotonic.
Masked Measurement Prediction: Learning to Jointly Predict Quantities and Units from Textual Context

Physical measurements constitute a large portion of numbers in academic papers, engineering reports, and web tables. Current benchmarks fall short of properly evaluating numeracy of pretrained language models on measurements, hindering research on developing new methods and applying them to numerical tasks. To that end, we introduce a novel task, Masked Measurement Prediction (MMP), where a model learns to reconstruct a number together with its associated unit given masked text. MMP is useful for both training new numerically informed models as well as evaluating numeracy of existing systems. In order to address this task, we introduce a new Generative Masked Measurement (GeMM) model that jointly learns to predict numbers along with their units. We perform fine-grained analyses comparing our model with various ablations and baselines. We use linear probing of traditional pretrained transformer models (RoBERTa) to show that they significantly underperform jointly trained number-unit models, highlighting the difficulty of this new task and the benefits of our proposed pretraining approach. We hope this framework accelerates the progress towards building more robust numerical reasoning systems in the future.
Temperature driven spin-zero effect in TaAs$_2$

Md Shahin Alam, P.K. Tanwar, Krzysztof Dybko, Ashutosh S. Wadge, Przemyslaw Iwanowski, Andrzej Wisniewski, Marcin Matusiak. The electrical and thermo-electrical transport effects of the TaAs$_2$ semimetal were measured in a magnetic field applied along [-2 0 1] direction. The resulting field dependences of the resistivity as well as the Hall, Seebeck and Nernst coefficient below T ~ 100 K can be satisfactory described within the two-band model consisting of the electron and hole pockets. At low temperature all the measured effects exhibit significant contribution from quantum oscillations. The fast Fourier transform (FFT) of the oscillatory Nernst signal shows two fundamental frequencies, Fa = 105 T and Fb = 221 T, and the second harmonic of the latter (F2b = 442 T). The ratio between FFT amplitudes of Fb and F2b changes with temperature in an unusual way, indicating that we observe the spin-zero effect caused by temperature change. This is likely related to substantial temperature dependence of the Lande g-factor, which in turn can result from non-parabolic energy dispersion or temperature evolution of the spin-orbit coupling.
Conjugate dualities for relative smoothness and strong convexity under the light of generalized convexity

Relative Bregman smoothness and strong convexity have recently gained considerable attention in optimization. However, conjugate dualities for Bregman smoothness and strong convexity remain an open problem as noted earlier by Lu, Freund, and Nesterov, Relatively smooth convex optimization by first-order methods, and applications, SIAM Journal on Optimization, 28(1):333-354, 2018. In this paper we address this question by introducing the notions of relative anisotropic strong convexity and smoothness as the respective dual counterparts of Bregman smoothness and strong convexity. In essence, the duality holds between tilt- and shift-parametrized families of upper and lower bounds and can thus be examined under the light of generalized convexity. In the Euclidean case this specializes to the well-known conjugate duality between Lipschitz smoothness and strong convexity. The two notions here introduced can be thought of as anisotropic generalizations of the well-known descent lemma and the strong convexity subgradient inequality. Alternatively, in the context of generalized convexity these characterizations can be interpreted as generalized subgradient inequalities. In the Euclidean case, the class of strongly convex functions can be described in terms of pointwise maxima over quadratics with uniform curvature. Surprisingly, in contrast, the class of anisotropically strongly convex functions, in general, only forms a proper subset of the corresponding class of pointwise maxima, unless a certain saddle-point property holds. Aside from the Euclidean case, this saddle-point property is shown to hold automatically in the one-dimensional or the essentially smooth case.
Counterflow many-body dynamics of two impurities immersed in a Bose-Einstein condensate

The counterflow many-body dynamics of two impurities in a double-well coupled to an one-dimensional bosonic medium is explored. We determine the ground state phase diagram of the system according to the impurity-medium entanglement and the impurities two-body correlations. Specifically, bound impurity structures reminiscent of bipolarons for strong attractive couplings as well as configurations with two clustered or separated impurities in the repulsive case are identified. The interval of existence of these phases depends strongly on the impurity-impurity interactions and external confinement of the medium. Accordingly the impurities dynamical response, triggered by ramping down the central potential barrier, is affected by the medium's trapping geometry. In particular, for a box-confined medium repulsive impurity-medium couplings lead, due to attractive induced interactions, to the localization of the impurities around the trap center. In contrast, for a harmonically trapped medium the impurities perform a periodic collision and expansion dynamics further interpreted in terms of a two-body effective model. Our findings elucidate the correlation aspects of the collisional physics of impurities which should be accessible in recent cold atom experiments.
Revealing the topological nature of the bond order wave in a strongly correlated quantum system

Sergi Julià-Farré, Daniel González-Cuadra, Alexander Patscheider, Manfred J. Mark, Francesca Ferlaino, Maciej Lewenstein, Luca Barbiero, Alexandre Dauphin. We investigate the topological properties of the bond order wave phase arising in the extended Fermi-Hubbard model. In particular, we uncover a topological sector, which remained elusive in previous finite-size numerical studies due to boundary effects. We first show that, for an infinite system, the bond order wave regime is characterized by two degenerate bulk states corresponding to the trivial and topological sectors. The latter turns out to be indeed characterized by an even degeneracy of the entanglement spectrum and longe-range order of a string correlation function. For finite size systems, we show that the topological sector can be stabilized by imposing a suitable border potential. This therefore provides a concrete protocol for the observation of topologically protected degenerate edge modes in finite-size systems. Furthermore, we show that the bulk of the system is characterized by exotic solitonic solutions interpolating between the trivial and topological sectors. Finally, we propose an implementation and detection scheme of this strongly-correlated topological phase in a quantum simulator based on dipolar Fermi gases in optical lattices.
Objective hearing threshold identification from auditory brainstem response measurements using supervised and self-supervised approaches

Dominik Thalmeier, Gregor Miller, Elida Schneltzer, Anja Hurt, Martin Hrabě de Angelis, Lore Becker, Christian L. Müller, Holger Maier. Hearing loss is a major health problem and psychological burden in humans. Mouse models offer a possibility to elucidate genes involved in the underlying developmental and pathophysiological mechanisms of hearing impairment. To this end, large-scale mouse phenotyping programs include auditory phenotyping of single-gene knockout mouse lines. Using the auditory brainstem response (ABR) procedure, the German Mouse Clinic and similar facilities worldwide have produced large, uniform data sets of averaged ABR raw data of mutant and wildtype mice. In the course of standard ABR analysis, hearing thresholds are assessed visually by trained staff from series of signal curves of increasing sound pressure level. This is time-consuming and prone to be biased by the reader as well as the graphical display quality and scale. In an attempt to reduce workload and improve quality and reproducibility, we developed and compared two methods for automated hearing threshold identification from averaged ABR raw data: a supervised approach involving two combined neural networks trained on human-generated labels and a self-supervised approach, which exploits the signal power spectrum and combines random forest sound level estimation with a piece-wise curve fitting algorithm for threshold finding. We show that both models work well, outperform human threshold detection, and are suitable for fast, reliable, and unbiased hearing threshold detection and quality control. In a high-throughput mouse phenotyping environment, both methods perform well as part of an automated end-to-end screening pipeline to detect candidate genes for hearing involvement. Code for both models as well as data used for this work are freely available.
Extreme Zero-Shot Learning for Extreme Text Classification

The eXtreme Multi-label text Classification (XMC) problem concerns finding most relevant labels for an input text instance from a large label set. However, the XMC setup faces two challenges: (1) it is not generalizable to predict unseen labels in dynamic environments, and (2) it requires a large amount of supervised (instance, label) pairs, which can be difficult to obtain for emerging domains. Recently, the generalized zero-shot XMC (GZ-XMC) setup has been studied and ZestXML is proposed accordingly to handle the unseen labels, which still requires a large number of annotated (instance, label) pairs. In this paper, we consider a more practical scenario called Extreme Zero-Shot XMC (EZ-XMC), in which no supervision is needed and merely raw text of instances and labels are accessible. Few-Shot XMC (FS-XMC), an extension to EZ-XMC with limited supervision is also investigated. To learn the semantic embeddings of instances and labels with raw text, we propose to pre-train Transformer-based encoders with self-supervised contrastive losses. Specifically, we develop a pre-training method MACLR, which thoroughly leverages the raw text with techniques including Multi-scale Adaptive Clustering, Label Regularization, and self-training with pseudo positive pairs. Experimental results on four public EZ-XMC datasets demonstrate that MACLR achieves superior performance compared to all other leading baseline methods, in particular with approximately 5-10% improvement in precision and recall on average. Moreover, we also show that our pre-trained encoder can be further improved on FS-XMC when there are a limited number of ground-truth positive pairs in training. By fine-tuning the encoder on such a few-shot subset, MACLR still outperforms other extreme classifiers significantly.
Topological Lifshitz Transitions, Orbital Currents, and Interactions in Low-dimensional Fermi Gases in Synthetic Gauge Fields

Low-dimensional systems of interacting fermions in a synthetic gauge field have been experimentally realized using two-component ultra-cold Fermi gases in optical lattices. Using a two-leg ladder model that is relevant to these experiments, we have studied the signatures of topological Lifshitz transitions and the effects of the inter-species interaction $U$ on the gauge-invariant orbital current in the regime of large intra-leg hopping $\Omega$. Focusing on non-insulating regimes, we have carried out numerically exact density-matrix renormalization-group (DMRG) calculations to compute the orbital current at fixed particle number as a function of the interaction strength and the synthetic gauge flux per plaquette. Signatures of topological Lifshitz transitions where the number Fermi points changes are found to persist even in the presence of very strong repulsive interactions. This numerical observation suggests that the orbital current can be captured by an appropriately renormalized mean-field band structure, which is also reported. Quantitative agreement between the mean-field and the DMRG results in the intermediate interaction regime where $U \lesssim \Omega$ is demonstrated. We also have observed that interactions can change the sign of the current susceptibility at zero field and induce Lifshitz transitions between two metallic phases. The effects can be also captured by the mean-field theory. Correlation effects beyond mean-field theory in the oscillations of the local inter-leg current are also reported. We argue that the observed robustness against interactions makes the orbital current a good indicator of the topological Lifshitz transitions.
Degradation Mechanism of Perovskite under High Charge Carrier Density Condition

Extensive studies have focused on degradation of perovskite at low charge carrier density (<10^16 cm^-3), but few have surveyed the degradation mechanism at high charge carrier density (~10^18 cm^-3). Here, we investigate the degradation mechanisms of perovskite under high charge carrier conditions. Unlike the observations in previous works, we find that MAPbI3 degradation starts at surface defects and progressing from the surface defects towards neighboring regions under high charge carrier density condition. By using PbI2 passivation, the defect-initiated degradation is significantly suppressed and the nanoplatelet degrades in a layer-by-layer way, enabling the MAPbI3 laser sustain for 4500 s (2.7*10^7 pulses), which is almost 3 times longer than that of the nanoplatelet laser without passivation. Meanwhile, the PbI2 passivated MAPbI3 nanoplatelet laser with the nanoplatelet cavity displaying a maximum quality factor up to ~7800, the highest reported for all MAPbI3 nanoplatelet cavities. Furthermore, a high stability MAPbI3 nanoplatelet laser that can last for 8500 s (5.1*10^7 pulses) is demonstrated based on a dual passivation strategy, by retarding the defect-initiated degradation and surface-initiated degradation, simultaneously. This work provides in-depth insights for understanding the degradation of perovskite at high charge carrier density.
