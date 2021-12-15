ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Global Strong Solutions to the Compressible Magnetohydrodynamic Equations with Slip Boundary Conditions in a 3D Exterior Domain

By Yazhou Chen, Bin Huang, Xiaoding Shi
 4 days ago

In this paper we study the initial-boundary-value problem for the barotropic compressible magnetohydrodynamic system with slip boundary conditions in three-dimensional exterior domain. We establish the global existence...

Related
Capillary-type boundary value problems of mean curvature flow with force and transport terms on a bounded domain

In this paper, we study the forced mean curvature flows and the prescribed mean curvature equations of both graphs and level-sets with capillary-type boundary conditions on a $C^3$ bounded domain, which is not necessarily convex. We prove a priori gradient estimates locally Lipschitz in time. Under an assumption on the forcing term, we prove that the gradient estimates are globally Lipschitz in time. As a consequence, we obtain the existence theorem of solutions. In our formulation, we recover the known results of the gradient estimates on a strictly convex $C^3$ bounded domain. Next, we study the associated eigenvalue problems for mean curvature flows of both graphs and level-sets. We prove the large time behavior of the solutions of mean curvature flows of graphs on a smooth bounded domain. Finally, we compute the asymptotic speed of the solutions of level-set mean curvature flows and the large time profile of level-sets in the radially symmetric case based on optimal control formula. Examples arising in the radially symmetric case demonstrate that the additional assumption on the forcing term is optimal.
SCIENCE
A new and simple condition for the global asymptotic stability of a malware spread model on WSNs

In a very recent work [J. D. Hernández Guillén, A. Martín del Rey, A mathematical model for malware spread on WSNs with population dynamics, Physica A: Statistical Mechanics and its Applications 545(2020) 123609], a novel theoretical model for the spread of malicious code on wireless sensor networks was introduced and analyzed. However, the global asymptotic stability (GAS) of the disease-endemic equilibrium (DEE) point was only resolved partially under technical hypotheses that are not only difficult to be verified but also restrict the space of feasible parameters for the model. In the present work, we use a simple approach to establish the complete GAS of the DEE point without the technical hypotheses proposed in the benchmark work. This approach is based on a suitable family of Lyapunov functions in combination with characteristics of Volterra-Lyapunov stable matrices. Consequently, we obtain a simple and easily-verified condition for the DEE point to be globally asymptotically stable. This result provides an important improvement for the results constructed in the benchmark work. In addition, the theoretical findings are supported by numerical and illustrative examples, which show that the numerical results are consistent with the theoretical ones.
COMPUTERS
A Conditional Point Diffusion-Refinement Paradigm for 3D Point Cloud Completion

3D point cloud is an important 3D representation for capturing real world 3D objects. However, real-scanned 3D point clouds are often incomplete, and it is important to recover complete point clouds for downstream applications. Most existing point cloud completion methods use Chamfer Distance (CD) loss for training. The CD loss estimates correspondences between two point clouds by searching nearest neighbors, which does not capture the overall point density distribution on the generated shape, and therefore likely leads to non-uniform point cloud generation. To tackle this problem, we propose a novel Point Diffusion-Refinement (PDR) paradigm for point cloud completion. PDR consists of a Conditional Generation Network (CGNet) and a ReFinement Network (RFNet). The CGNet uses a conditional generative model called the denoising diffusion probabilistic model (DDPM) to generate a coarse completion conditioned on the partial observation. DDPM establishes a one-to-one pointwise mapping between the generated point cloud and the uniform ground truth, and then optimizes the mean squared error loss to realize uniform generation. The RFNet refines the coarse output of the CGNet and further improves quality of the completed point cloud. Furthermore, we develop a novel dual-path architecture for both networks. The architecture can (1) effectively and efficiently extract multi-level features from partially observed point clouds to guide completion, and (2) accurately manipulate spatial locations of 3D points to obtain smooth surfaces and sharp details. Extensive experimental results on various benchmark datasets show that our PDR paradigm outperforms previous state-of-the-art methods for point cloud completion. Remarkably, with the help of the RFNet, we can accelerate the iterative generation process of the DDPM by up to 50 times without much performance drop.
SOFTWARE
An Upwind Generalized Finite Difference Method for Meshless Solution of Two-phase Porous Flow Equations

This paper makes the first attempt to apply newly developed upwind GFDM for the meshless solution of two-phase porous flow equations. In the presented method, meshless nodes are flexibly collocated to characterize the computational domain, instead of complicated mesh generation, and the computational domain is divided into overlapping sub-domains centered on each node. Combining with moving least square approximation and local Taylor expansion, derivatives of oil-phase pressure at the central node are approximated by a generalized difference scheme of nodal pressure in the local subdomain. By introducing the upwind scheme of phase permeability, fully implicit nonlinear discrete equations of the immiscible two-phase porous flow are obtained and solved by Newton iteration method with automatic differentiation technology, to avoid the additional computational cost and possible computational instability caused by sequentially coupled scheme. The upwind GFDM with the fully implicit nonlinear solver given in this paper may provide a critical reference for developing a general-purpose meshless numerical simulator for porous flow.
SCIENCE
A low Mach two-speed relaxation scheme for the compressible Euler equations with gravity

We present a numerical approximation of the solutions of the Euler equations with a gravitational source term. On the basis of a Suliciu type relaxation model with two relaxation speeds, we construct an approximate Riemann solver, which is used in a first order Godunov-type finite volume scheme. This scheme can preserve both stationary solutions and the low Mach limit to the corresponding incompressible equations. In addition, we prove that our scheme preserves the positivity of density and internal energy, that it is entropy satisfying and also guarantees not to give rise to numerical checkerboard modes in the incompressible limit. Later we give an extension to second order that preserves these properties. Finally, the theoretical properties are investigated in numerical experiments.
MATHEMATICS
Joint space-time analyticity of mild solutions to the Navier-Stokes equations

In this paper, we show the optimal decay rate estimates of the space-time derivatives and the joint space-time analyticity of solutions to the Navier-Stokes equations. As it is known from the Hartogs's theorem, for a complex function with two complex variables, the joint analyticity with respect to two variables can be derived from combining of analyticity with respect to each variable. However, as a function of two real variables for space and time, the joint space-time analyticity of solutions to the Navier-Stokes equations cannot be directly obtained from the combination of space analyticity and time analyticity. Our result seems to be the first quantitative result for the joint space-time analyticity of solutions to the Navier-Stokes equations, and the proof only involves real variable methods. Moreover, the decay rate estimates also yield the bounds on the growth (in time) of radius of space analyticity, time analyticity, and joint space-time analyticity of solutions.
MATHEMATICS
Observer Design for a Flexible Structure with Distributed and Point Sensors

The paper is devoted to the observability study of a dynamic system, which describes the vibrations of an elastic beam with an attached rigid body and distributed control actions. The mathematical model is derived using Hamilton's principle in the form of the Euler-Bernoulli beam equation with hinged boundary conditions and interface condition at the point of attachment of the rigid body. It is assumed that the sensors distributed along the beam provide output information about the deformation in neighborhoods of the specified points of the beam. Based on the variational form of the equations of motion, the spectral problem for defining the eigenfrequencies and eigenfunctions of the beam oscillations is obtained. Some properties of the eigenvalues and eigenfunctions of the spectral problem are investigated. Finite-dimensional approximations of the dynamic equations are constructed in the linear manifold spanned by the system of eigenfunctions. For these Galerkin approximations, observability conditions for the control system with incomplete information about the state are derived. An algorithm for observer design with an arbitrary number of modal coordinates is proposed for the differential equation on a finite-dimensional manifold. Based on a quadratic Lyapunov function with respect to the coordinates of the finite-dimensional state vector, the exponential convergence of the observer dynamics is proved. The proposed method of constructing a dynamic observer makes it possible to estimate the full system state by the output signals characterizing the motion of particular point only. Numerical simulations illustrate the exponential decay of the norm of solutions of the system of ordinary differential equations that describes the observation error.
SCIENCE
Global well-posedness for the generalized derivative nonlinear Schrödinger equation

We study the well-posedness of the generalized derivative nonlinear Schrödinger equation (gDNLS) $$iu_t+u_{xx}=i|u|^{2\sigma}u_x,$$ for small powers $\sigma$. We analyze this equation at both low and high regularity, and are able to establish global well-posedness in $H^s$ when $s\in [1,4\sigma)$ and $\sigma \in (\frac{\sqrt{3}}{2},1)$. Our result when $s=1$ is particularly relevant because it corresponds to the regularity of the energy for this problem.
MATHEMATICS
Mathematics
Science
Computer Science
Global well-posedness of critical surface quasi-geostrophic equation with both velocity and dissipation being logarithmically supercritical

We prove the global regularity of smooth solutions for a dissipative surface quasi-geostrophic equation with both velocity and dissipation being logarithmically supercritical compared to the critical equation. By this, we mean that a symbol defined as a power of logarithm is added to both velocity and dissipation terms to penalize the equation's criticality. Our primary tool is the nonlinear maximum principle which provides transparent proofs of global regularity for nonlinear dissipative equations.
MATHEMATICS
Solution of single parameter Bring quintic equation

In this paper, we propose a new method to obtain a solution to a single-parameter Bring quintic equation of the form, $x^{5}+x=a$, where $a$ is real. The method transforms the given quintic equation to an infinite but convergent series expression in $(x/a)$, which is further transformed to a quartic equation in a novel fashion. The coefficients of the quartic equation so obtained are some kind of infinite series expressions in $a^{-4}$, which are termed as \textit{ultraradicals}. The quartic equation is then solved and its one real solution is picked; further using this, the real solution of quintic equation, $x^{5}+x=a,$ is extracted. The ultraradicals used in this method converge for $|a| > 1$; hence the method can be used when $|a| > 1$.
MATHEMATICS
A Globally Convergent Distributed Jacobi Scheme for Block-Structured Nonconvex Constrained Optimization Problems

Motivated by the increasing availability of high-performance parallel computing, we design a distributed parallel algorithm for linearly-coupled block-structured nonconvex constrained optimization problems. Our algorithm performs Jacobi-type proximal updates of the augmented Lagrangian function, requiring only local solutions of separable block nonlinear programming (NLP) problems. We provide a cheap and explicitly computable Lyapunov function that allows us to establish global and local sublinear convergence of our algorithm, its iteration complexity, as well as simple, practical and theoretically convergent rules for automatically tuning its parameters. This in contrast to existing algorithms for nonconvex constrained optimization based on the alternating direction method of multipliers that rely on at least one of the following: Gauss-Seidel or sequential updates, global solutions of NLP problems, non-computable Lyapunov functions, and hand-tuning of parameters. Numerical experiments showcase its advantages for large-scale problems, including the multi-period optimization of a 9000-bus AC optimal power flow test case over 168 time periods, solved on the Summit supercomputer using an open-source Julia code.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Effects of forcing mechanisms on the multiscale properties of magnetohydrodynamics

We performed numerical simulations to study the response of magnetohydrodynamics (MHD) to large-scale stochastic forcing mechanisms parametrized by one parameter, $0 \le a \le1$, going from direct injection on the velocity field ($a = 1$) to stirring acts on the magnetic field only ($a = 0$). We study the multi-scale properties of the energy transfer, by splitting the total flux in channels mediated by (i) the kinetic non-linear advection, (ii) the Lorentz force, (iii) the magnetic advection and (iv) magnetic stretching term. We further decompose the fluxes in two sub-channels given by heterochiral and homochiral components in order to distinguish forward, inverse and flux-loop cascades. We show that there exists a quasi-singular role of the magnetic forcing mechanism for $a \sim 1$: a small injection on the magnetic field $a < 1$ can strongly deplete the mean flux of kinetic energy transfer throughout the kinetic non-linear advection channel. We also show that this negligible mean flux is the result of a flux-loop balance between heterochiral (direct) and homochiral (inverse) transfers. Conversely, both homochiral and heterochiral channels transfer energy forward for the other three channels. Cross exchange between velocity and the magnetic field is reversed around $a = 0.4$ and except when $a \sim 1$ we always observe that heterochiral mixed velocity-magnetic energy triads tend to move energy from magnetic to velocity fields. Our study is an attempt to further characterize the multi-scale nature of MHD dynamics, by disentangling different properties of the total energy transfer mechanisms, which can be useful for improving sub-grid-modelling.
SCIENCE
An Operator-Splitting Finite Element Method for the Numerical Solution of Radiative Transfer Equation

An operator-splitting finite element scheme for the time-dependent, high-dimensional radiative transfer equation is presented in this paper. The streamline upwind Petrov-Galerkin finite element method and discontinuous Galerkin finite element method are used for the spatial-angular discretization of the radiative transfer equation, whereas the implicit backward Euler scheme is used for temporal discretization. Error analysis of the proposed numerical scheme for the fully discrete radiative transfer equation is presented. The stability and convergence estimates for the fully discrete problem are derived. Moreover, an operator-splitting algorithm for numerical simulation of high-dimensional equations is also presented. The validation of the derived estimates and implementation is demonstrated with appropriate numerical experiments.
MATHEMATICS
Constrained multi-objective optimization of process design parameters in settings with scarce data: an application to adhesive bonding

Alejandro Morales-Hernández, Sebastian Rojas Gonzalez, Inneke Van Nieuwenhuyse, Jeroen Jordens, Maarten Witters, Bart Van Doninck. Adhesive joints are increasingly used in industry for a wide variety of applications because of their favorable characteristics such as high strength-to-weight ratio, design flexibility, limited stress concentrations, planar force transfer, good damage tolerance and fatigue resistance. Finding the optimal process parameters for an adhesive bonding process is challenging: the optimization is inherently multi-objective (aiming to maximize break strength while minimizing cost) and constrained (the process should not result in any visual damage to the materials, and stress tests should not result in failures that are adhesion-related). Real life physical experiments in the lab are expensive to perform; traditional evolutionary approaches (such as genetic algorithms) are then ill-suited to solve the problem, due to the prohibitive amount of experiments required for evaluation. In this research, we successfully applied specific machine learning techniques (Gaussian Process Regression and Logistic Regression) to emulate the objective and constraint functions based on a limited amount of experimental data. The techniques are embedded in a Bayesian optimization algorithm, which succeeds in detecting Pareto-optimal process settings in a highly efficient way (i.e., requiring a limited number of extra experiments).
ENGINEERING
General theory of Josephson Diodes

Motivated by recent progress in the superconductivity nonreciprocal phenomena, we study the general theory of Josephson diodes. The central ingredient for Josephson diodes is the asymmetric proximity process inside the tunneling barrier. From the symmetry breaking point of view, there are two types of Josephson diodes, inversion breaking and time-reversal breaking. For the inversion breaking case, applying voltage bias could effectively tune the proximity process like the voltage-dependent Rashba coupling giving rises to $I_c(V)\neq I_c(-V)$. For the time-reversal breaking case, the magnetic field and current flow could adjust the internal time-reversal breaking field like magnetism or time-reversal breaking electron-electron pairing, which leads to $I_c(B)\neq I_c(-B)$ or $I_{c+}\neq I_{c-}$. All these results provide a complete understanding and the general principles of realizing Josephson diodes, especially the recently found NbSe$_2$/Nb$_3$Br$_8$/NbSe$_2$ Josephson diodes.
MATHEMATICS
Discrete- and continuous-time random walks in 1D Lévy random medium

A Lévy random medium, in a given space, is a random point process where the distances between points, a.k.a. targets, are long-tailed. Random walks visiting the targets of a Lévy random medium have been used to model many (physical, ecological, social) phenomena that exhibit superdiffusion as the result of interactions between an agent and a sparse, complex environment. In this note we consider the simplest non-trivial Lévy random medium, a sequence of points in the real line with i.i.d. long-tailed distances between consecutive targets. A popular example of a continuous-time random walk in this medium is the so-called Lévy-Lorentz gas. We give an account of a number of recent theorems on generalizations and variations of such model, in discrete and continuous time.
MATHEMATICS
Unconditional stability in 3d of a sparse grad-div approximation of the Navier-Stokes equations

Inclusion of a grad-div term, $-\gamma\nabla\nabla\cdot u$, is an effective tool for improving mass conservation in discretizations of incompressible flows. However, the added term $-\gamma\nabla\nabla\cdot u$ couples all velocity components, decreases sparsity and increases the condition number in the linear systems that must be solved every time step. To address these three issues various sparse grad-div regularizations and a modular grad-div method have been developed. Sparse grad-div discretizations have been previously proven to be stable in $2d$ but stability in $3d$ is unproven. Let $G^{\ast }=-diag(\partial_{x}^{2},\partial_{y}^{2},\partial_{z}^{2})$ denote the diagonal of $G=-\nabla\nabla\cdot$, and $\alpha\geq0$\ an adjustable parameter. We prove unconditional, nonlinear, long time stability in $3d$ (and $2d$) of the (space discretization suppressed) sparse grad-div method% \begin{gather*} \frac{u^{n+1}-u^{n}}{k}+u^{n}\cdot\nabla u^{n+1}+\nabla p^{n+1}-\nu\Delta u^{n+1}+\\ (\gamma+\alpha)G^{\ast}u^{n+1}-[(\gamma+\alpha)G^{\ast}-\gamma G]u^{n}% =f{\text{ .}}% \end{gather*} The discretization error of the grad-div terms is first order, comparable to the implicit method used for the other terms. We prove unconditional stability of this method for free parameter $\alpha\geq0.5\gamma$ and that the method controls the persistent size of $||\nabla\cdot u||$ in general and controls the transients in $||\nabla\cdot u||$ for a cold start. Consistent numerical tests are presented. This report also presents and proves unconditional stability of a modular, sparse grad-div method.%
MATHEMATICS
Nondegeneracy of the positive solutions for critical nonlinear Hartree equation in $\R^6$

We prove that any positive solution for the critical nonlinear Hartree equation $$-\Laplacian\fct{u}{x} -\int_{\R^6} \frac{\abs{\fct{u}{y}}^2 }{. \abs{x-y}^4 }\odif{y} \,\fct{u}{x}=0,\qtq{} x\in\R^6.$$ is nondegenerate. Firstly, in terms of spherical harmonics, we show that the corresponding linear operator can be decomposed into a series of one dimensional linear operators. Secondly, by making use of the Perron-Frobenius property, we show that the kernel of each one dimensional linear operator is finite. Finally, we show that the kernel of the corresponding linear operator is the direct sum of the kernel of all one dimensional linear operators.
MATHEMATICS
Bayesian Distributionally Robust Optimization

We introduce a new framework, Bayesian Distributionally Robust Optimization (Bayesian-DRO), for data-driven stochastic optimization where the underlying distribution is unknown. Bayesian-DRO contrasts with most of the existing DRO approaches in the use of Bayesian estimation of the unknown distribution. To make computation of Bayesian updating tractable, Bayesian-DRO first assumes the underlying distribution takes a parametric form with unknown parameter and then computes the posterior distribution of the parameter. To address the model uncertainty brought by the assumed parametric distribution, Bayesian-DRO constructs an ambiguity set of distributions with the assumed parametric distribution as the reference distribution and then optimizes with respect to the worst case in the ambiguity set. We show the strong exponential consistency of the Bayesian posterior distribution and subsequently the convergence of objective functions and optimal solutions of Bayesian-DRO. We also consider several approaches to selecting the ambiguity set size in Bayesian-DRO and compare them numerically. Our numerical results demonstrate the out-of-sample performance of Bayesian-DRO on the news vendor problem of different dimensions and data types.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
On the accuracy and performance of the lattice Boltzmann method with 64-bit, 32-bit and novel 16-bit number formats

Fluid dynamics simulations with the lattice Boltzmann method (LBM) are very memory-intensive. Alongside reduction in memory footprint, significant performance benefits can be achieved by using FP32 (single) precision compared to FP64 (double) precision, especially on GPUs. Here, we evaluate the possibility to use even FP16 and Posit16 (half) precision for storing fluid populations, while still carrying arithmetic operations in FP32. For this, we first show that the commonly occurring number range in the LBM is a lot smaller than the FP16 number range. Based on this observation, we develop novel 16-bit formats - based on a modified IEEE-754 and on a modified Posit standard - that are specifically tailored to the needs of the LBM. We then carry out an in-depth characterization of LBM accuracy for six different test systems with increasing complexity: Poiseuille flow, Taylor-Green vortices, Karman vortex streets, lid-driven cavity, a microcapsule in shear flow (utilizing the immersed-boundary method) and finally the impact of a raindrop (based on a Volume-of-Fluid approach). We find that the difference in accuracy between FP64 and FP32 is negligible in almost all cases, and that for a large number of cases even 16-bit is sufficient. Finally, we provide a detailed performance analysis of all precision levels on a large number of hardware microarchitectures and show that significant speedup is achieved with mixed FP32/16-bit.
COMPUTERS

