ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Optimized numerical inverse Laplace transformation

By Illes Horvath, Andras Meszaros, Miklos Telek
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Among the numerical inverse Laplace transformation (NILT) methods, those that belong to the Abate-Whitt framework (AWF) are...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

SPDCinv: Inverse Quantum-Optical Design of High-Dimensional Qudits

Eyal Rozenberg, Aviv Karnieli, Ofir Yesharim, Joshua Foley-Comer, Sivan Trajtenberg-Mills, Daniel Freedman, Alex M. Bronstein, Ady Arie. Spontaneous parametric down-conversion in quantum optics is an invaluable resource for the realization of high-dimensional qudits with spatial modes of light. One of the main open challenges is how to directly generate a desirable qudit state in the SPDC process. This problem can be addressed through advanced computational learning methods; however, due to difficulties in modeling the SPDC process by a fully differentiable algorithm that takes into account all interaction effects, progress has been limited. Here, we overcome these limitations and introduce a physically-constrained and differentiable model, validated against experimental results for shaped pump beams and structured crystals, capable of learning every interaction parameter in the process. We avoid any restrictions induced by the stochastic nature of our physical model and integrate the dynamic equations governing the evolution under the SPDC Hamiltonian. We solve the inverse problem of designing a nonlinear quantum optical system that achieves the desired quantum state of down-converted photon pairs. The desired states are defined using either the second-order correlations between different spatial modes or by specifying the required density matrix. By learning nonlinear volume holograms as well as different pump shapes, we successfully show how to generate maximally entangled states. Furthermore, we simulate all-optical coherent control over the generated quantum state by actively changing the profile of the pump beam. Our work can be useful for applications such as novel designs of high-dimensional quantum key distribution and quantum information processing protocols. In addition, our method can be readily applied for controlling other degrees of freedom of light in the SPDC process, such as the spectral and temporal properties, and may even be used in condensed-matter systems having a similar interaction Hamiltonian.
SCIENCE
Photonics.com

MultiPart for Inspection Optimization

When it comes to making the quality control of components in the electronics industry even more reliable, precision for detecting the smallest defects has top priority. To optimize precisely this inspection process, AT - Automation Technology has equipped its 3D sensors with globally unique features, enabling a whole new level of inspection with its new C6 series. So,the days are over when the customer only had to use 3D point clouds for orientation. The crucial new feature here is MultiPart, which allows up to ten different features to be output simultaneously, regardless of pixel format or algorithm.
ELECTRONICS
arxiv.org

RID-Noise: Towards Robust Inverse Design under Noisy Environments

From an engineering perspective, a design should not only perform well in an ideal condition, but should also resist noises. Such a design methodology, namely robust design, has been widely implemented in the industry for product quality control. However, classic robust design requires a lot of evaluations for a single design target, while the results of these evaluations could not be reused for a new target. To achieve a data-efficient robust design, we propose Robust Inverse Design under Noise (RID-Noise), which can utilize existing noisy data to train a conditional invertible neural network (cINN). Specifically, we estimate the robustness of a design parameter by its predictability, measured by the prediction error of a forward neural network. We also define a sample-wise weight, which can be used in the maximum weighted likelihood estimation of an inverse model based on a cINN. With the visual results from experiments, we clearly justify how RID-Noise works by learning the distribution and robustness from data. Further experiments on several real-world benchmark tasks with noises confirm that our method is more effective than other state-of-the-art inverse design methods. Code and supplementary is publicly available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Bayesian Semiparametric Longitudinal Inverse-Probit Mixed Models for Category Learning

Understanding how adult humans learn to categorize can shed novel insights into the mechanisms underlying experience-dependent brain plasticity. Drift-diffusion processes are popular in such contexts for their ability to mimic underlying neural mechanisms but require data on both category responses and associated response times for inference. Category response accuracies are, however, often the only reliable measure recorded by behavioral scientists to describe human learning. Building carefully on drift-diffusion models with latent response times, we derive a biologically interpretable inverse-probit categorical probability model for such data. The model, however, presents significant identifiability and inference challenges. We address these challenges via a novel projection-based approach with a symmetry preserving identifiability constraint that allows us to work with conjugate priors in an unconstrained space. We adapt the model for group and individual level inference in longitudinal settings. Building again on the model's latent variable representation, we design an efficient Markov chain Monte Carlo algorithm for posterior computation. We evaluate the method's empirical performances through simulation experiments. The method's practical efficacy is illustrated in applications to longitudinal tone learning studies.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Point#Inverse#Point Of Interest#Numerical#Abate#Awf#Nilt
arxiv.org

Aggregation of Pareto optimal models

In statistical decision theory, a model is said to be Pareto optimal (or admissible) if no other model carries less risk for at least one state of nature while presenting no more risk for others. How can you rationally aggregate/combine a finite set of Pareto optimal models while preserving Pareto efficiency? This question is nontrivial because weighted model averaging does not, in general, preserve Pareto efficiency. This paper presents an answer in four logical steps: (1) A rational aggregation rule should preserve Pareto efficiency (2) Due to the complete class theorem, Pareto optimal models must be Bayesian, i.e., they minimize a risk where the true state of nature is averaged with respect to some prior. Therefore each Pareto optimal model can be associated with a prior, and Pareto efficiency can be maintained by aggregating Pareto optimal models through their priors. (3) A prior can be interpreted as a preference ranking over models: prior $\pi$ prefers model A over model B if the average risk of A is lower than the average risk of B. (4) A rational/consistent aggregation rule should preserve this preference ranking: If both priors $\pi$ and $\pi'$ prefer model A over model B, then the prior obtained by aggregating $\pi$ and $\pi'$ must also prefer A over B. Under these four steps, we show that all rational/consistent aggregation rules are as follows: Give each individual Pareto optimal model a weight, introduce a weak order/ranking over the set of Pareto optimal models, aggregate a finite set of models S as the model associated with the prior obtained as the weighted average of the priors of the highest-ranked models in S. This result shows that all rational/consistent aggregation rules must follow a generalization of hierarchical Bayesian modeling. Following our main result, we present applications to Kernel smoothing, time-depreciating models, and voting mechanisms.
SCIENCE
InformationWeek

Optimizing Your Cybersecurity Budget

“Money should be no object when it comes to cybersecurity” is a phrase often uttered by people who generally know very little about money and even less about cybersecurity. Actually, money does matter. It matters a lot. If money didn't matter, even the most modest enterprise could hire a team...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Sidestepping the inversion of the weak-lensing covariance matrix with Approximate Bayesian Computation

Weak gravitational lensing is one of the few direct methods to map the dark-matter distribution on large scales in the Universe, and to estimate cosmological parameters. We study a Bayesian inference problem where the data covariance $\mathbf{C}$, estimated from a number $n_{\textrm{s}}$ of numerical simulations, is singular. In a cosmological context of large-scale structure observations, the creation of a large number of such $N$-body simulations is often prohibitively expensive. Inference based on a likelihood function often includes a precision matrix, $\Psi = \mathbf{C}^{-1}$. The covariance matrix corresponding to a $p$-dimensional data vector is singular for $p \ge n_{\textrm{s}}$, in which case the precision matrix is unavailable. We propose the likelihood-free inference method Approximate Bayesian Computation (ABC) as a solution that circumvents the inversion of the singular covariance matrix. We present examples of increasing degree of complexity, culminating in a realistic cosmological scenario of the determination of the weak-gravitational lensing power spectrum for the upcoming European Space Agency satellite Euclid. While we found the ABC parameter estimate variances to be mildly larger compared to likelihood-based approaches, which are restricted to settings with $p < n_{\textrm{s}}$, we obtain unbiased parameter estimates with ABC even in extreme cases where $p / n_{\textrm{s}} \gg 1$. The code has been made publicly available to ensure the reproducibility of the results.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Inversion of band-limited discrete Fourier transforms of binary images: Uniqueness and algorithms

Inversion of the two-dimensional discrete Fourier transform (DFT) typically requires all DFT coefficients to be known. When only band-limited DFT coefficients of a matrix are known, the original matrix can not be uniquely recovered. Using a priori information that the matrix is binary (all elements are either 0 or 1) can overcome the missing high-frequency DFT coefficients and restore uniqueness. We theoretically investigate the smallest pass band that can be applied while still guaranteeing unique recovery of an arbitrary binary matrix. The results depend on the dimensions of the matrix. Uniqueness results are proven for the dimensions $p\times q$, $p\times p$, and $p^\alpha\times p^\alpha$, where $p\neq q$ are primes numbers and $\alpha>1$ an integer. An inversion algorithm is proposed for practically recovering the unique binary matrix. This algorithm is based on integer linear programming methods and significantly outperforms naive implementations. The algorithm efficiently reconstructs $17\times17$ binary matrices using 81 out of the total 289 DFT coefficients.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

How Private Is Your RL Policy? An Inverse RL Based Analysis Framework

Reinforcement Learning (RL) enables agents to learn how to perform various tasks from scratch. In domains like autonomous driving, recommendation systems, and more, optimal RL policies learned could cause a privacy breach if the policies memorize any part of the private reward. We study the set of existing differentially-private RL policies derived from various RL algorithms such as Value Iteration, Deep Q Networks, and Vanilla Proximal Policy Optimization. We propose a new Privacy-Aware Inverse RL (PRIL) analysis framework, that performs reward reconstruction as an adversarial attack on private policies that the agents may deploy. For this, we introduce the reward reconstruction attack, wherein we seek to reconstruct the original reward from a privacy-preserving policy using an Inverse RL algorithm. An adversary must do poorly at reconstructing the original reward function if the agent uses a tightly private policy. Using this framework, we empirically test the effectiveness of the privacy guarantee offered by the private algorithms on multiple instances of the FrozenLake domain of varying complexities. Based on the analysis performed, we infer a gap between the current standard of privacy offered and the standard of privacy needed to protect reward functions in RL. We do so by quantifying the extent to which each private policy protects the reward function by measuring distances between the original and reconstructed rewards.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
arxiv.org

Combinatorics of the symmetries of ascents in restricted inversion sequences

The systematic study of inversion sequences avoiding triples of relations was initiated by Martinez and Savage. For a triple $(\rho_1,\rho_2,\rho_3)\in\{<,>,\leq,\geq,=,\neq,-\}^3$, they introduced $\I_n(\rho_1,\rho_2,\rho_3)$ as the set of inversion sequences $e=e_1e_2\cdots e_n$ of length $n$ such that there are no indices $1\leq i<j<k\leq n$ with $e_i \rho_1 e_j$, $e_j \rho_2 e_k$ and $e_i \rho_3 e_k$. To solve a conjecture of Martinez and Savage, Lin constructed a bijection between $\I_n(\geq,\neq,>)$ and $\I_n(>,\neq,\geq)$ that preserves the distinct entries and further posed a symmetry conjecture of ascents on these two classes of restricted inversion sequences. Concerning Lin's symmetry conjecture, an algebraic proof using the kernel method was recently provided by Andrews and Chern, but a bijective proof still remains mysterious. The goal of this article is to establish bijectively both Lin's symmetry conjecture and the $\gamma$-positivity of the ascent polynomial on $\I_n(>,\neq,>)$. The latter result implies that the distribution of ascents on $\I_n(>,\neq,>)$ is symmetric and unimodal.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Bootstrap Equilibrium and Probabilistic Speaker Representation Learning for Self-supervised Speaker Verification

In this paper, we propose self-supervised speaker representation learning strategies, which comprise of a bootstrap equilibrium speaker representation learning in the front-end and an uncertainty-aware probabilistic speaker embedding training in the back-end. In the front-end stage, we learn the speaker representations via the bootstrap training scheme with the uniformity regularization term. In the back-end stage, the probabilistic speaker embeddings are estimated by maximizing the mutual likelihood score between the speech samples belonging to the same speaker, which provide not only speaker representations but also data uncertainty. Experimental results show that the proposed bootstrap equilibrium training strategy can effectively help learn the speaker representations and outperforms the conventional methods based on contrastive learning. Also, we demonstrate that the integrated two-stage framework further improves the speaker verification performance on the VoxCeleb1 test set in terms of EER and MinDCF.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Optimal Expansion of Business Opportunity

Any firm whose business strategy has an exposure constraint that limits its potential gain naturally considers expansion, as this can increase its exposure. We model business expansion as an enlargement of the opportunity set for business policies. However, expansion is irreversible and has an opportunity cost attached. We use the expected optimization of utility to formulate this as a novel stochastic control problem combined with an optimal stopping time, and we derive an explicit solution for exponential utility. We apply the framework to an investment and a reinsurance scenario. In the investment problem, the cost and incentives to increase the trading exposure are analyzed, while the optimal timing for an insurer to launch its reinsurance business is investigated in the reinsurance problem. Our model predicts that the additional income gained through business expansion is the key incentive for a decision to expand. Interestingly, companies may have this incentive but are likely to wait for a period of time before expanding, although situations of zero opportunity cost or specific restrictive conditions on the model parameters are exceptions to waiting. The business policy remains on the boundary of the opportunity set before expansion during the waiting period. The length of the waiting period is related to the opportunity cost, return, and risk of the expanded business.
ECONOMY
arxiv.org

Graph network for simultaneous learning of forward and inverse physics

In this work, we propose an end-to-end graph network that learns forward and inverse models of particle-based physics using interpretable inductive biases. Physics-informed neural networks are often engineered to solve specific problems through problem-specific regularization and loss functions. Such explicit learning biases the network to learn data specific patterns and may require a change in the loss function or neural network architecture hereby limiting their generalizabiliy. While recent studies have proposed graph networks to study forward dynamics, they rely on particle specific parameters such as mass, etc. to approximate the dynamics of the system. Our graph network is implicitly biased by learning to solve several tasks, thereby sharing representations between tasks in order to learn the forward dynamics as well as infer the probability distribution of unknown particle specific properties. We evaluate our approach on one-step next state prediction tasks across diverse datasets that feature different particle interactions. Our comparison against related data-driven physics learning approaches reveals that our model is able to predict the forward dynamics with at least an order of magnitude higher accuracy. We also show that our approach is able to recover multi-modal probability distributions of unknown physical parameters using orders of magnitude fewer samples.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Black-Box Quantum State Preparation with Inverse Coefficients

Shengbin Wang, Zhimin Wang, Runhong He, Guolong Cui, Shangshang Shi, Ruimin Shang, Jiayun Li, Yanan Li, Wendong Li, Zhiqiang Wei, Yongjian Gu. Black-box quantum state preparation is a fundamental building block for many higher-level quantum algorithms, which is applied to transduce the data from computational basis into amplitude. Here we present a new algorithm for performing black-box state preparation with inverse coefficients based on the technique of inequality test. This algorithm can be used as a subroutine to perform the controlled rotation stage of the Harrow-Hassidim-Lloyd (HHL) algorithm and the associated matrix inversion algorithms with exceedingly low cost. Furthermore, we extend this approach to address the general black-box state preparation problem where the transduced coefficient is a general non-linear function. The present algorithm greatly relieves the need to do arithmetic and the error is only resulted from the truncated error of binary string. It is expected that our algorithm will find wide usage both in the NISQ and fault-tolerant quantum algorithms.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

An inverse problem for a semilinear elliptic equation on conformally transversally anisotropic manifolds

Given a conformally transversally anisotropic manifold $(M,g)$, we consider the semilinear elliptic equation. $$(-\Delta_{g}+V)u+qu^2=0\quad \text{on $M$}.$$ We show that an a priori unknown smooth function $q$ can be uniquely determined from the knowledge of the Dirichlet-to-Neumann map associated to the semilinear elliptic equation. This extends the previously known results of the works [FO20, LLLS21a]. Our proof is based on analyzing higher order linearizations of the semilinear equation with non-vanishing boundary traces and also the study of interactions of two or more products of the so-called Gaussian quasimode solutions to the linearized equation.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Conjugate dualities for relative smoothness and strong convexity under the light of generalized convexity

Relative Bregman smoothness and strong convexity have recently gained considerable attention in optimization. However, conjugate dualities for Bregman smoothness and strong convexity remain an open problem as noted earlier by Lu, Freund, and Nesterov, Relatively smooth convex optimization by first-order methods, and applications, SIAM Journal on Optimization, 28(1):333-354, 2018. In this paper we address this question by introducing the notions of relative anisotropic strong convexity and smoothness as the respective dual counterparts of Bregman smoothness and strong convexity. In essence, the duality holds between tilt- and shift-parametrized families of upper and lower bounds and can thus be examined under the light of generalized convexity. In the Euclidean case this specializes to the well-known conjugate duality between Lipschitz smoothness and strong convexity. The two notions here introduced can be thought of as anisotropic generalizations of the well-known descent lemma and the strong convexity subgradient inequality. Alternatively, in the context of generalized convexity these characterizations can be interpreted as generalized subgradient inequalities. In the Euclidean case, the class of strongly convex functions can be described in terms of pointwise maxima over quadratics with uniform curvature. Surprisingly, in contrast, the class of anisotropically strongly convex functions, in general, only forms a proper subset of the corresponding class of pointwise maxima, unless a certain saddle-point property holds. Aside from the Euclidean case, this saddle-point property is shown to hold automatically in the one-dimensional or the essentially smooth case.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Seismic Inversion by Multi-dimensional Newtonian Machine

Newtonian machine learning (NML) is a wave-equation inversion method that inverts single-dimensional latent space (LS) features of the seismic data for retrieving the subsurface background velocity model. The single-dimensional LS features mainly contain the kinematic information of the seismic data, which are automatically extracted from the seismic signal by using an autoencoder network. Because its LS feature dimension is too small to preserve the dynamic information, such as the waveform variations, of the seismic data. Therefore the NML inversion is not able to recover the high-wavenumber velocity details. To mitigate this problem, we propose to invert multi-dimensional LS features, which can fully represent the entire characters of the seismic data. We denote this method as multi-dimensional Newtonian machine learning (MNML). In MNML, we define a new multi-variable connective function that works together with the multi-variable implicit function theorem to connect the velocity perturbations to the multi-dimensional LS feature perturbations. Numerical tests show that (1) the multi-dimensional LS features can preserve more data information than the single-dimensional LS features; (2) a higher resolution velocity model can be recovered by inverting the multi-dimensional LS features, and the inversion quality is comparable to that of FWI; (3) the MNML method requires a much smaller storage space than conventional FWI because only the low-dimensional representations of the high-dimensional seismic data are needed to be stored. The disadvantage of MNML is that it can more easily get stuck in local minima compared to the NML method. So we suggest a multiscale inversion approach that inverts for higher dimensional LS features as the iteration count increase.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Laplace priors and spatial inhomogeneity in Bayesian inverse problems

Spatially inhomogeneous functions, which may be smooth in some regions and rough in other regions, are modelled naturally in a Bayesian manner using so-called Besov priors which are given by random wavelet expansions with Laplace-distributed coefficients. This paper studies theoretical guarantees for such prior measures - specifically, we examine their frequentist posterior contraction rates in the setting of non-linear inverse problems with Gaussian white noise. Our results are first derived under a general local Lipschitz assumption on the forward map. We then verify the assumption for two non-linear inverse problems arising from elliptic partial differential equations, the Darcy flow model from geophysics as well as a model for the Schrödinger equation appearing in tomography. In the course of the proofs, we also obtain novel concentration inequalities for penalized least squares estimators with $\ell^1$ wavelet penalty, which have a natural interpretation as maximum a posteriori (MAP) estimators. The true parameter is assumed to belong to some spatially inhomogeneous Besov class $B^{\alpha}_{11}$, $\alpha>0$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Stable Long-Term Recurrent Video Super-Resolution

Recurrent models have gained popularity in deep learning (DL) based video super-resolution (VSR), due to their increased computational efficiency, temporal receptive field and temporal consistency compared to sliding-window based models. However, when inferring on long video sequences presenting low motion (i.e. in which some parts of the scene barely move), recurrent models diverge through recurrent processing, generating high frequency artifacts. To the best of our knowledge, no study about VSR pointed out this instability problem, which can be critical for some real-world applications. Video surveillance is a typical example where such artifacts would occur, as both the camera and the scene stay static for a long time.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy