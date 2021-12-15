ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Efficient high-dimensional variational data assimilation with machine-learned reduced-order models

By Romit Maulik, Vishwas Rao, Jiali Wang, Gianmarco Mengaldo, Emil Constantinescu, Bethany Lusch, Prasanna Balaprakash, Ian Foster, Rao Kotamarthi
 4 days ago

Romit Maulik, Vishwas Rao, Jiali Wang, Gianmarco Mengaldo, Emil Constantinescu, Bethany Lusch, Prasanna Balaprakash, Ian Foster, Rao Kotamarthi. Data assimilation (DA) in the geophysical sciences remains the cornerstone of robust forecasts from numerical models. Indeed, DA plays a crucial role in the quality of numerical weather prediction, and is...

scitechdaily.com

Quantum Mechanics and Machine Learning Used To Accurately Predict Chemical Reactions at High Temperatures

Method combines quantum mechanics with machine learning to accurately predict oxide reactions at high temperatures when no experimental data is available; could be used to design clean carbon-neutral processes for steel production and metal recycling. Extracting metals from oxides at high temperatures is essential not only for producing metals such...
CHEMISTRY
HackerNoon

Understanding The Importance Of Data For Machine Learning

Data is crucial for machine learning, and without data, machine learning is not possible. Machine learning without data is nothing but a bare machine with no soul and no mind. This data makes machines do such amazing tasks, which we have not thought of a few years back in history. Despite having such importance, machines do not understand what data represents, but find the relations between the different data. Data is in the form of numbers and only numbers, and all machine learning models work with data. When dealing with categorical data, it is important to keep this point in mind.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Prompting Visual-Language Models for Efficient Video Understanding

Visual-language pre-training has shown great success for learning joint visual-textual representations from large-scale web data, demonstrating remarkable ability for zero-shot generalisation. This paper presents a simple method to efficiently adapt one pre-trained visual-language model to novel tasks with minimal training, and here, we consider video understanding tasks. Specifically, we propose to optimise a few random vectors, termed as continuous prompt vectors, that convert the novel tasks into the same format as the pre-training objectives. In addition, to bridge the gap between static images and videos, temporal information is encoded with lightweight Transformers stacking on top of frame-wise visual features. Experimentally, we conduct extensive ablation studies to analyse the critical components and necessities. On 9 public benchmarks of action recognition, action localisation, and text-video retrieval, across closed-set, few-shot, open-set scenarios, we achieve competitive or state-of-the-art performance to existing methods, despite training significantly fewer parameters.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Does Proprietary Software Still Offer Protection of Intellectual Property in the Age of Machine Learning? -- A Case Study using Dual Energy CT Data

In the domain of medical image processing, medical device manufacturers protect their intellectual property in many cases by shipping only compiled software, i.e. binary code which can be executed but is difficult to be understood by a potential attacker. In this paper, we investigate how well this procedure is able to protect image processing algorithms. In particular, we investigate whether the computation of mono-energetic images and iodine maps from dual energy CT data can be reverse-engineered by machine learning methods. Our results indicate that both can be approximated using only one single slice image as training data at a very high accuracy with structural similarity greater than 0.98 in all investigated cases.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Machine-Learning-Based Intelligent Framework for Discovering Refractory High-Entropy Alloys with Improved High-Temperature Yield Strength

Refractory high-entropy alloys (RHEAs) are a promising class of alloys that show elevated-temperature yield strengths and have potential to use as high-performance materials in gas turbine engines. However, exploring the vast RHEA compositional space experimentally is challenging, and only a small fraction of this space has been explored to date. The work demonstrates the development of a state-of-the-art machine learning (ML) predictive framework coupled with optimization methods to intelligently explore the vast compositional space and drive the search in a direction that improves high-temperature yield strengths. Our forward yield strength model is shown to have a significantly improved predictive accuracy relative to the state-of-the-art approach, and also provides inherent uncertainty quantification through the use of repeated k-fold cross-validation. Upon development of a robust yield strength prediction model, the coupled framework is used to discover new RHEAs with superior high temperature yield strength. We have shown that RHEA compositions can be customized to have maximum yield strength at a specific temperature.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Optimal criteria and their asymptotic form for data selection in data-driven reduced-order modeling with Gaussian process regression

We derive criteria for the selection of datapoints used for data-driven reduced-order modeling and other areas of supervised learning based on Gaussian process regression (GPR). While this is a well-studied area in the fields of active learning and optimal experimental design, most criteria in the literature are empirical. Here we introduce an optimality condition for the selection of a new input defined as the minimizer of the distance between the approximated output probability density function (pdf) of the reduced-order model and the exact one. Given that the exact pdf is unknown, we define the selection criterion as the supremum over the unit sphere of the native Hilbert space for the GPR. The resulting selection criterion, however, has a form that is difficult to compute. We combine results from GPR theory and asymptotic analysis to derive a computable form of the defined optimality criterion that is valid in the limit of small predictive variance. The derived asymptotic form of the selection criterion leads to convergence of the GPR model that guarantees a balanced distribution of data resources between probable and large-deviation outputs, resulting in an effective way for sampling towards data-driven reduced-order modeling.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Hybrid Data-driven Framework for Shale Gas Production Performance Analysis via Game Theory, Machine Learning and Optimization Approaches

A comprehensive and precise analysis of shale gas production performance is crucial for evaluating resource potential, designing field development plan, and making investment decisions. However, quantitative analysis can be challenging because production performance is dominated by a complex interaction among a series of geological and engineering factors. In this study, we propose a hybrid data-driven procedure for analyzing shale gas production performance, which consists of a complete workflow for dominant factor analysis, production forecast, and development optimization. More specifically, game theory and machine learning models are coupled to determine the dominating geological and engineering factors. The Shapley value with definite physical meanings is employed to quantitatively measure the effects of individual factors. A multi-model-fused stacked model is trained for production forecast, on the basis of which derivative-free optimization algorithms are introduced to optimize the development plan. The complete workflow is validated with actual production data collected from the Fuling shale gas field, Sichuan Basin, China. The validation results show that the proposed procedure can draw rigorous conclusions with quantified evidence and thereby provide specific and reliable suggestions for development plan optimization. Comparing with traditional and experience-based approaches, the hybrid data-driven procedure is advanced in terms of both efficiency and accuracy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Stacked Generative Machine Learning Models for Fast Approximations of Steady-State Navier-Stokes Equations

Computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations are broadly applied in engineering and physics. A standard description of fluid dynamics requires solving the Navier-Stokes (N-S) equations in different flow regimes. However, applications of CFD simulations are computationally-limited by the availability, speed, and parallelism of high-performance computing. To improve computational efficiency, machine learning techniques have been used to create accelerated data-driven approximations for CFD. A majority of such approaches rely on large labeled CFD datasets that are expensive to obtain at the scale necessary to build robust data-driven models. We develop a weakly-supervised approach to solve the steady-state N-S equations under various boundary conditions, using a multi-channel input with boundary and geometric conditions. We achieve state-of-the-art results without any labeled simulation data, but using a custom data-driven and physics-informed loss function by using and small-scale solutions to prime the model to solve the N-S equations. To improve the resolution and predictability, we train stacked models of increasing complexity generating the numerical solutions for N-S equations. Without expensive computations, our model achieves high predictability with a variety of obstacles and boundary conditions. Given its high flexibility, the model can generate a solution on a 64 x 64 domain within 5 ms on a regular desktop computer which is 1000 times faster than a regular CFD solver. Translation of interactive CFD simulation on local consumer computing hardware enables new applications in real-time predictions on the internet of things devices where data transfer is prohibitive and can increase the scale, speed, and computational cost of boundary-value fluid problems.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Measuring Complexity of Learning Schemes Using Hessian-Schatten Total-Variation

In this paper, we introduce the Hessian-Schatten total-variation (HTV) -- a novel seminorm that quantifies the total "rugosity" of multivariate functions. Our motivation for defining HTV is to assess the complexity of supervised learning schemes. We start by specifying the adequate matrix-valued Banach spaces that are equipped with suitable classes of mixed-norms. We then show that HTV is invariant to rotations, scalings, and translations. Additionally, its minimum value is achieved for linear mappings, supporting the common intuition that linear regression is the least complex learning model. Next, we present closed-form expressions for computing the HTV of two general classes of functions. The first one is the class of Sobolev functions with a certain degree of regularity, for which we show that HTV coincides with the Hessian-Schatten seminorm that is sometimes used as a regularizer for image reconstruction. The second one is the class of continuous and piecewise linear (CPWL) functions. In this case, we show that the HTV reflects the total change in slopes between linear regions that have a common facet. Hence, it can be viewed as a convex relaxation (l1-type) of the number of linear regions (l0-type) of CPWL mappings. Finally, we illustrate the use of our proposed seminorm with some concrete examples.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Transferable Approach for Partitioning Machine Learning Models on Multi-Chip-Modules

Xinfeng Xie, Prakash Prabhu, Ulysse Beaugnon, Phitchaya Mangpo Phothilimthana, Sudip Roy, Azalia Mirhoseini, Eugene Brevdo, James Laudon, Yanqi Zhou. Multi-Chip-Modules (MCMs) reduce the design and fabrication cost of machine learning (ML) accelerators while delivering performance and energy efficiency on par with a monolithic large chip. However, ML compilers targeting MCMs need to solve complex optimization problems optimally and efficiently to achieve this high performance. One such problem is the multi-chip partitioning problem where compilers determine the optimal partitioning and placement of operations in tensor computation graphs on chiplets in MCMs. Partitioning ML graphs for MCMs is particularly hard as the search space grows exponentially with the number of chiplets available and the number of nodes in the neural network. Furthermore, the constraints imposed by the underlying hardware produce a search space where valid solutions are extremely sparse. In this paper, we present a strategy using a deep reinforcement learning (RL) framework to emit a possibly invalid candidate partition that is then corrected by a constraint solver. Using the constraint solver ensures that RL encounters valid solutions in the sparse space frequently enough to converge with fewer samples as compared to non-learned strategies. The architectural choices we make for the policy network allow us to generalize across different ML graphs. Our evaluation of a production-scale model, BERT, on real hardware reveals that the partitioning generated using RL policy achieves 6.11% and 5.85% higher throughput than random search and simulated annealing. In addition, fine-tuning the pre-trained RL policy reduces the search time from 3 hours to only 9 minutes, while achieving the same throughput as training RL policy from scratch.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A variational approach to first order kinetic mean field games with local couplings

First order kinetic mean field games formally describe the Nash equilibria of deterministic differential games where agents control their acceleration, asymptotically in the limit as the number of agents tends to infinity. The known results for the well-posedness theory of mean field games with control on the acceleration assume either that the running and final costs are regularising functionals of the density variable, or the presence of noise, i.e. a second-order system. In this manuscript we construct global in time weak solutions to a first order mean field games system involving kinetic transport operators, where the costs are local (hence non-regularising) functions of the density variable with polynomial growth. We show the uniqueness of these solutions on the support of the agent density. This is achieved by characterising solutions through two convex optimisation problems in duality. As part of our approach, we develop tools for the analysis of mean field games on a non-compact domain by variational methods. We introduce a notion of `reachable set', built from the initial measure, that allows us to work with initial measures with or without compact support. In this way we are able to obtain crucial estimates on minimising sequences for merely bounded and continuous initial measures with finite first velocity moment. These are then carefully combined with $L^1$-type averaging lemmas from kinetic theory to obtain pre-compactness for the minimising sequence. Finally, under stronger convexity and monotonicity assumptions on the data, we prove higher order Sobolev estimates of the solutions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A deep learning model for data-driven discovery of functional connectivity

Functional connectivity (FC) studies have demonstrated the overarching value of studying the brain and its disorders through the undirected weighted graph of fMRI correlation matrix. Most of the work with the FC, however, depends on the way the connectivity is computed, and further depends on the manual post-hoc analysis of the FC matrices. In this work we propose a deep learning architecture BrainGNN that learns the connectivity structure as part of learning to classify subjects. It simultaneously applies a graphical neural network to this learned graph and learns to select a sparse subset of brain regions important to the prediction task. We demonstrate the model's state-of-the-art classification performance on a schizophrenia fMRI dataset and demonstrate how introspection leads to disorder relevant findings. The graphs learned by the model exhibit strong class discrimination and the sparse subset of relevant regions are consistent with the schizophrenia literature.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
drugdeliverybusiness.com

Baxter touts data supporting use of machine learning for infusion pump programming

Baxter (NYSE:BAX) announced today that data shows the potential for machine learning supporting decision-making with infusion pump programming. Deerfield, Illinois-based Baxter presented the data from a retrospective study — part of a collaboration with MedAware aimed to develop next-generation dose error reduction software — at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) 2021 Midyear Clinical Meeting.
DEERFIELD, IL
jetbrains.com

Learn in 1 Hour: Linear Regression in Machine Learning

We are almost at the finish line of the Hour of Code. You are doing great! If you haven’t read our previous “Learn in 1 Hour” posts, check out our lineup in Hour of Code at JetBrains Academy. The next one hour of learning we dedicate to linear regression, which is an essential topic for those who are interested in machine learning!
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Robust Active Learning: Sample-Efficient Training of Robust Deep Learning Models

Active learning is an established technique to reduce the labeling cost to build high-quality machine learning models. A core component of active learning is the acquisition function that determines which data should be selected to annotate. State-of-the-art acquisition functions -- and more largely, active learning techniques -- have been designed to maximize the clean performance (e.g. accuracy) and have disregarded robustness, an important quality property that has received increasing attention. Active learning, therefore, produces models that are accurate but not robust.
COMPUTERS
newrelic.com

Extend full-stack observability to machine learning with model performance monitoring

Today, New Relic is extending its observability experience to provide a new offering for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) teams to break down visibility silos. This brand new innovation provides AI/ML and DevOps teams one place to monitor and visualize critical signals like recall, precision, and model accuracy alongside their apps and infrastructure.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Estimating the non-dimensional energy of vortex rings by modelling their roll-up

The non-dimensional energy of starting vortex rings notoriously converges to 0.33 if they are created by a cylinder piston or a bluff body translating at a constant speed. To explore the limits of the universality of this value and to analyse the variations that occur outside of those limits, we present an alternative approach to the slug-flow model to predict the non-dimensional energy of a vortex ring. Our approach is based on the self-similar vortex sheet roll-up described by Pullin. We derive the vorticity distribution for the vortex core resulting from a spiralling shear layer roll-up and compute the associated non-dimensional energy. To demonstrate the validity of our model, we consider different velocity profiles of the vortex generator that follow a power-law with a variable exponent m. For a constant velocity (m=0), our model yields a non-dimensional energy of E*=0.33. For a constant acceleration (m=1), we find E*=0.19. For a constant velocity, we obtain realistic vorticity distributions by radially diffusing the vorticity distribution of the Pullin spiral and predict a decrease of the non-dimensional energy from 0.33 to 0.28, in accordance with experimental results. Our proposed model offers a practical alternative to the existing slug flow model to predict the minimum non-dimensional energy of a vortex ring. The model is applicable to piston-generated and wake vortex rings and requires only the kinematics of the vortex generator as input.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

End-to-End Multi-Task Deep Learning and Model Based Control Algorithm for Autonomous Driving

End-to-end driving with a deep learning neural network (DNN) has become a rapidly growing paradigm of autonomous driving in industry and academia. Yet safety measures and interpretability still pose challenges to this paradigm. We propose an end-to-end driving algorithm that integrates multi-task DNN, path prediction, and control models in a pipeline of data flow from sensory devices through these models to driving decisions. It provides quantitative measures to evaluate the holistic, dynamic, and real-time performance of end-to-end driving systems, and thus allows to quantify their safety and interpretability. The DNN is a modified UNet, a well known encoder-decoder neural network of semantic segmentation. It consists of one segmentation, one regression, and two classification tasks for lane segmentation, path prediction, and vehicle controls. We present three variants of the modified UNet architecture having different complexities, compare them on different tasks in four static measures for both single and multi-task (MT) architectures, and then identify the best one by two additional dynamic measures in real-time simulation. We also propose a learning- and model-based longitudinal controller using model predictive control method. With the Stanley lateral controller, our results show that MTUNet outperforms an earlier modified UNet in terms of curvature and lateral offset estimation on curvy roads at normal speed, which has been tested in a real car driving on real roads.
arxiv.org

DEIMoS: an open-source tool for processing high-dimensional mass spectrometry data

Sean M. Colby, Christine H. Chang, Jessica L. Bade, Jamie R. Nunez, Madison R. Blumer, Daniel J. Orton, Kent J. Bloodsworth, Ernesto S. Nakayasu, Richard D. Smith, Yehia M. Ibrahim, Ryan S. Renslow, Thomas O. Metz. We present DEIMoS: Data Extraction for Integrated Multidimensional Spectrometry, a Python application programming interface...
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Quantum Monte Carlo simulations of highly frustrated magnets in a cluster basis: The two-dimensional Shastry-Sutherland model

Quantum Monte Carlo (QMC) simulations constitute nowadays one of the most powerful methods to study strongly correlated quantum systems, provided that no "sign problem" arises. However, many systems of interest, including highly frustrated magnets, suffer from an average sign that is close to zero in standard QMC simulations. Nevertheless, a possible sign problem depends on the simulation basis, and here we demonstrate how a suitable choice of cluster basis can be used to eliminate or at least reduce the sign problem in highly frustrated magnets that were so far inaccessible to efficient QMC simulations. We focus in particular on the application of a two-spin (dimer)-based QMC method to the thermodynamics of the spin-1/2 Shastry-Sutherland model for SrCu$_2$(BO$_3$)$_2$.
SCIENCE

