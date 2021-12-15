ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Analytical and numerical investigation on the tempered time-fractional operator with application to the Bloch equation and the two-layered problem

By Libo Feng, Fawang Liu, Vo V. Anh, Shanlin Qin
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

In the continuous time random walk model, the time-fractional operator usually expresses an infinite waiting time probability density. Different from that usual setting, this work considers the tempered time-fractional operator, which reflects a finite waiting time probability density. Firstly, we analyse the solution of a tempered benchmark problem, which shows...

arxiv.org

