ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

San Diego County Reports Four New Omicron Cases as Mask Mandate Returns

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1THvDq_0dO7ZrUq00
Photo via @LADailyNews Twitter

An additional four cases of the Omicron variant were reported in San Diego County Wednesday, as the state reinstated a mask mandate for Californians at least 2-years-old when they enter indoor public spaces, regardless of their vaccination status.

The two previously reported cases of the variant were fully vaccinated and received their booster shots, while the four cases reported Wednesday were fully vaccinated but had not received booster shots, according to county records.

The Delta variant still remains the predominant variant of concern, county health officials said.

“The holidays and colder temperatures mean San Diegans are spending more time indoors, where COVID-19 spreads more easily,” said Dr. Wilma J. Wooten, county public health officer. “I urge our community to continue taking the recommended precautions so that we can all have a safe and happy holiday season.”

In light of a statewide increase in cases and hospitalizations, and the spread of the Omicron variant, the California Department of Public Health implemented a renewed mask mandate Wednesday. It will remain in place until Jan. 15.

Among the indoor public spaces affected by the mask mandate are retail stores, restaurants, theaters, family entertainment centers and government offices that serve the public.

City News Service contributed to this article.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego’s ‘Most Vulnerable’ ZIP Codes Still Seeing High COVID Infection Rates

Ana Melgoza remembers vividly the pandemic’s early days in South County. “When you look at who died because of this, and also in terms of the impact at ER rooms and ICU rooms — I mean, we were seeing waits of like three days to get into a hospital,” said Melgoza, vice president of external affairs at San Ysidro Health. “We were very much in high turmoil.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#County Records#Restaurants#The Mask#Covid#Californians#San Diegans#City News Service
Times of San Diego

As Drought Worsens in Parts of Southern California, San Diego Helps With Supplies

The San Diego County Water Authority has stepped up to provide additional water supplies to drought-ravaged areas in three Southern California counties. Under an agreement with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, San Diego will provide water from an underground storage facility in Kern County to serve parts of northern Los Angeles County, Ventura County and San Bernardino County.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Times of San Diego

City, County Open Facility for Homeless San Diegans with Substance Abuse

A Community Harm Reduction Team facility for unsheltered San Diego residents with substance abuse and mental illness issues opened Wednesday. “San Diegans can see it across our city — many of our unsheltered neighbors are very sick and in need of specialized help. It is a serious crisis,” Mayor Todd Gloria said. “Our existing shelters aren’t appropriate for everyone.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy