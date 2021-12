(Editor's note: This is the first in a six-part series, "Police Accountability in Iowa," examining Iowa's approach to killings by law enforcement officers, its impact on families, and their fight to find accountability.) Sawaan Harris's heart pounded as she realized the police officer who stopped at the screening station she was manning at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center was the man who had fatally shot the father of her twin sons. ...

IOWA STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO