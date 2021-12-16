ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steven M. Sipple: Mickey Joseph returns to NU with a reputation that suits him just fine

By STEVEN M. SIPPLE Lincoln Journal Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 53-year-old coaching veteran has scores of...

Related
Fremont Tribune

Watch now: Mickey Joseph

Nebraska's wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator/associate head coach Mickey Joseph speaks during an interview.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ccenterdispatch.com

Ep. 219: Recapping NSD, first impressions of the new Husker assistants and VB in the Final Four

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett recap a busy National Signing Day for the Husker football program and give their first impressions after interviews with new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, receivers coach Mickey Joseph and offensive line coach Donovan Raiola. The conversation turns to basketball, which had an interesting and troubling week and faces an important stretch ahead and then to volleyball, where John Cook has his program back in the Final Four.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ccenterdispatch.com

Huskers have 13 signed and four transfers committed, where might they look next?

National Signing Day has come and gone, though the early signing period is open through Friday. Nebraska coach Scott Frost predicted Wednesday that more players than usual will be available after the early signing period because of the generally smaller recruiting classes schools around the country signed this week. The transfer portal and extra eligibility conspired to make that the case.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Joseph
ccenterdispatch.com

NU Football Press Conference, 12.15

Frost on radio: Addressing the final staff opening and confidence in a deep returning TE group in 2022. Highlights from Scott Frost's hourlong appearance Thursday on the "Sports Nightly" radio show, including an update on the final NU staff opening.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ccenterdispatch.com

Frost on radio: Addressing the final staff opening and confidence in a deep returning TE group in 2022

On Wednesday, Nebraska football coach Scott Frost said he was close to finalizing what he wants to do with the final spot on his coaching staff. Thursday during an hourlong appearance on "Sports Nightly," Frost added that, in trying to address both special teams and the running backs position, more than one person may be hired even though only one full-time assistant job is available.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nu
ccenterdispatch.com

John Cook's postgame speech

Steven M. Sipple: Cook and crew turn Husker sports conversation in more pleasant direction. Get ready for a five-set slugfest Saturday night against Wisconsin. Get the popcorn ready. Get a lot of popcorn ready. It should be fun.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Former Huskers QB Adrian Martinez reveals transfer destination

Adrian Martinez is heading to the Big 12. Thursday night, the 4-year starter at Nebraska announced that he will close out his college career at Kansas State. The school was thought to be a strong contender for Martinez’s commitment following his decision to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
ccenterdispatch.com

SOUTHSIDE TORRES SIGNING KMH 4

Officially a Husker, quarterback Richard Torres talks ACL tear, Scott Frost rumors and more. Richard Torres offered a glimpse of what's to come before tearing his ACL three games into his senior season, and Scott Frost never wavered.
FOOTBALL
ccenterdispatch.com

Graph Big Ten.pdf

'Moving target': NU introduces small signing class that is bigger than it looks and will continue to grow. In many ways, Wednesday was a waypoint more than a finish line. In simpler terms, the Huskers aren't done, but they like where they're at.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ccenterdispatch.com

Recruiting: After years of grind, Kite signs

Memories welled for Tia Allen as she watched her godson put pen to paper as one of Alabama’s early football signees Wednesday. So many times she peeked into his room in the wee smalls to see the grind no one else sees just from watching Antonio Kite play or even practice at Anniston.
FOOTBALL

