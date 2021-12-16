Steven M. Sipple: Mickey Joseph returns to NU with a reputation that suits him just fine

Not long after Scott Frost wrapped up his National Signing Day news conference and Nebraska’s three new offensive coaches got done with roundtable-style interviews on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium, a storm front blasted through so hard that the stadium lights shook and the press box swayed. A...
Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett recap a busy National Signing Day for the Husker football program and give their first impressions after interviews with new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, receivers coach Mickey Joseph and offensive line coach Donovan Raiola. The conversation turns to basketball, which had an interesting and troubling week and faces an important stretch ahead and then to volleyball, where John Cook has his program back in the Final Four.
National Signing Day has come and gone, though the early signing period is open through Friday. Nebraska coach Scott Frost predicted Wednesday that more players than usual will be available after the early signing period because of the generally smaller recruiting classes schools around the country signed this week. The transfer portal and extra eligibility conspired to make that the case.
Why Sun Prairie's Isaac Hamm took his time, but made the 'right choice' by picking Wisconsin football. Isaac Hamm, a four-star defensive lineman, became the 14th scholarship member of the Badgers' 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday.
Frost on radio: Addressing the final staff opening and confidence in a deep returning TE group in 2022. Highlights from Scott Frost's hourlong appearance Thursday on the "Sports Nightly" radio show, including an update on the final NU staff opening.
On Wednesday, Nebraska football coach Scott Frost said he was close to finalizing what he wants to do with the final spot on his coaching staff. Thursday during an hourlong appearance on "Sports Nightly," Frost added that, in trying to address both special teams and the running backs position, more than one person may be hired even though only one full-time assistant job is available.
Thank heavens for John Cook and his crew. They certainly turn our conversation in a more pleasant direction. They provide warmth in the chill of December. Much-needed positive energy? If you follow Nebraska football and men's basketball at all, you know what I mean. Those conversations can be cumbersome, complex...
Get ready for a five-set slugfest Saturday night against Wisconsin. Get the popcorn ready. Get a lot of popcorn ready. It should be fun.
Adrian Martinez is heading to the Big 12. Thursday night, the 4-year starter at Nebraska announced that he will close out his college career at Kansas State. The school was thought to be a strong contender for Martinez’s commitment following his decision to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal.
Nebraska on Friday landed a commitment from three-star wide receiver Decoldest Crawford. Here are three observations following the news. 1. Mickey Joseph has his first recruit on board as a coach at his alma mater.
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Wednesday is a big day in the life of a lot of high school football players. It’s the beginning of the early signing period. Starting Wednesday, players get to accept scholarship offers. It’s a huge life decision. Bristol Central quarterback Victor Rosa had been...
Brent Vigen took a moment to catch his breath. Vigen had just talked for nearly 25 straight minutes about his first signing class as Montana State’s head football coach. He was physically fatigued from the long monologue, and he’s in the middle of a mentally demanding time.
Officially a Husker, quarterback Richard Torres talks ACL tear, Scott Frost rumors and more. Richard Torres offered a glimpse of what's to come before tearing his ACL three games into his senior season, and Scott Frost never wavered.
'Moving target': NU introduces small signing class that is bigger than it looks and will continue to grow. In many ways, Wednesday was a waypoint more than a finish line. In simpler terms, the Huskers aren't done, but they like where they're at.
Memories welled for Tia Allen as she watched her godson put pen to paper as one of Alabama’s early football signees Wednesday. So many times she peeked into his room in the wee smalls to see the grind no one else sees just from watching Antonio Kite play or even practice at Anniston.
