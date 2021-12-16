ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

What changed to cut extreme poverty?

By New York Times
finance-commerce.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. When Alan Piazza visited isolated villages in north central China in the 1990s as an economist for the World Bank, he found a place...

finance-commerce.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

How climate change and extreme weather may lead to food shortages and escalating prices

In a world with an increasing human population, climate change may have a serious impact on our ability to grow enough food. Research from as far back as 2007 found that around 30% of year-to-year fluctuations in tons of crops grown per hectare were due to changes in the climate. It is remarkable under these circumstances that the global agricultural system has managed to remain fairly robust, and that major food shortages have been rare.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
António Guterres
Person
Charles Kenny
wnypapers.com

Encountering poverty

Have you ever thought about how helpless many of the world’s population are? In many areas of the world, poverty is a big issue that is faced. The country of focus will be India as it contains a significant number of impoverished areas. One of Niagara University’s students and close friends is from there and he told a story of when he encountered poverty. During the summer, he was sitting outside of his uncle’s house and he could sense that there was something very foul heading towards him which was right around the corner.
HOMELESS
stlouisnews.net

COVID-19 pandemic pushed over half a billion into extreme poverty: UN report

New York [US], December 13 (ANI): The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to halt two decades of global progress towards Universal Health Coverage, according to reports released on Sunday from the World Health Organization (WHO) and World Bank, which reveal more than half a billion people are being pushed into extreme poverty because they have to pay for health services out of their own pockets.
PUBLIC HEALTH
earth.com

Addressing climate change could help reduce poverty

If nations taxed carbon and the revenue returned to their citizens, climate change could be limited to 2°C and poverty could be alleviated, according to new research published in the journal Nature Climate Change. In a best case scenario, the authors predict that such a plan could reduce global emissions by 60 percent by 2030.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Poverty#Absolute Poverty#Economy#Central China#The New York Times#Finance Commerce#Ningxia#The World Bank#United Nations#U N
Shropshire Star

Kate Forbes seeks to tackle child poverty and climate change in 2022-23 Budget

The Scottish Finance Secretary unveiled her draft tax and spending plans to MSPs at Holyrood. Scotland’s under pressure health and social care sectors are to receive a record £18 billion next year, Finance Secretary Kate Forbes confirmed. Ms Forbes unveiled her draft Budget for 2022-23, saying cash spending...
ADVOCACY
The New Yorker

What Has Omicron Changed?

The COVID-19 pandemic, like every pandemic before it, is a story of equilibriums: between viral biology and human immune response; between news of the pathogen and fear of it; between the damage it inflicts and the social, economic, and political choices we make. A disease persists as a pandemic as long as these forces remain in flux; it becomes endemic when the balance is, more or less, set. The morning after Thanksgiving, Americans awoke to an unsettling revelation: Omicron, a highly mutated version of the coronavirus, with an unprecedented number of genetic changes, had been detected in southern Africa. Since then, it has appeared in dozens of countries across six continents and in at least twenty-two states. Our equilibrium has shifted again. But what, exactly, has changed?
PUBLIC HEALTH
UN News Centre

More than half a billion pushed into extreme poverty due to health costs

The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to halt two decades of global progress towards Universal Health Coverage, according to reports released on Sunday from the World Health Organization (WHO) and World Bank, which reveal more than half a billion people are being pushed into extreme poverty because they have to pay for health services out of their own pockets.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Brazil
Country
China
UN News Centre

UN chief: ‘We cannot defeat a pandemic in an uncoordinated way’

Arguing that the world “cannot defeat a pandemic in an uncoordinated way”, the UN Secretary-General said on Thursday that countries “must take concrete action in the coming days” to vaccinate 40 per cent of the world’s population by the end of the year. Speaking to...
BUSINESS
The Independent

UN leader urges 'concrete' moves on year-end vaccine goal

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres exhorted the world Thursday to make “concrete" progress within days toward a now-distant goal of vaccinating 40% of the global population against COVID-19 before the year ends. “Vaccine inequity is giving variants a free pass to run wild,” Guterres — working from home because of exposure to the coronavirus — told reporters by videoconference as countries grappled with the spread of the virus' omicron variant.“The strategy of vaccine hoarding, the strategy of vaccine nationalism or the strategy of vaccine diplomacy has failed. This new variant has demonstrated this failure,” said Guterres, who came into contact...
WORLD
Reason.com

Global Freedom Is on the Decline

The vast majority of the world's population is less free today than it was about a decade ago—and all residents of the world's 10 most populated countries have seen their freedoms decline over the same period. That's the most worrying takeaway from the annual Human Freedom Index, an annual...
SWEDEN
TheConversationAU

Amid global crisis, how can universities be regenerated to serve the common good?

Universities are among the many institutions that sustain settler colonialism in Australia. The public university system was, and continues, to be part of the state’s investment in its own future. Universities emerged in Australia during the mid-19th and early 20th centuries against a backdrop of frontier violence and dispossession of First Nations’ lands, labour and relationships. While nature was privatised and commodified, universities grew in scale and influence. Knowledge hierarchies that perpetuate racial, class and gender divides were normalised. Read more: Five shifts to...
EDUCATION
eenews.net

Cities are bike-crazy. Will it help the climate?

Urban residents are increasingly turning to bikes and scooters instead of cars in a societal shift that could help reduce carbon emissions, according to a series of recent studies. But the so-called micromobility movement being documented by researchers has a peculiar boom-and-bust history that has made its future difficult to...
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

Some good climate news for the holidays

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights Regular readers of Callaway Climate Insights often ask how we can stand covering a subject so replete with bad news all the time. Indeed, as I look at the global headlines today, nine days before Christmas, there is precious little reason for seasonal hope. Insurance giant Swiss Re’s annual report on climate […]
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy