Science

Omicron: The escape mutant

tpr.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe omicron variant of the COVID virus dramatically reduces the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine, according to new research out of South Africa. The two-shot vaccine is only protective against...

www.tpr.org

Comments / 0

healththoroughfare.com

New Covid Variant Omicron Is More Dangerous Than Delta, Experts Warn

There’s a new covid variant on the loose and it’s called Omicron. Experts are currently investigating whether mutations are making the variant more infectious or evading immune response. The Wall Street Journal just noted that the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant was recently identified in South Africa. It seems that this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Vaccinated Make Up Nearly 80 Percent of COVID-19 Omicron Cases

According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control, almost 80 percent of the known Omicron variant cases of COVID-19 are vaccinated. So far, there are 43 cases of Omicron variant in the United States. Six of the people infected by the latest variant previously were infected with COVID-19. The fully vaccinated make up the largest portion of Omicron cases in America,
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Mutant#Covid 19 Vaccine#Biomedical Research#Covid
Axios

Biden official warns: COVID explosion imminent

New data from South Africa and Europe hint that Omicron cases are poised to explode in the U.S., where the vast majority of the population isn't well protected against infection. Driving the news: A new analysis by South Africa's largest private insurer paints a picture of Omicron's clinical risk: Two...
WORLD
Rolling Stone

Fox News Doctor Says America Should Just ‘Move Forward’ and Let Omicron ‘Circulate’

Covid-19 has now killed over 800,000 people in the United States. The nation crossed the threshold earlier this week, just in time for a Fox News medical corresponded to suggest America should do away with mandates and go ahead and let the new variant of the disease, Omicron, “circulate.” “We should be able to move forward allowing the fact the virus is causing very mild illness in people who are vaccinated and younger populations, including those people who have become boosted,” Dr. Nicole Saphier, a radiologist, said Wednesday on Fox News. Saphier included the caveat that she is basing her conclusions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

How effective are vaccines against omicron? An epidemiologist answers 6 questions

The pandemic has brought many tricky terms and ideas from epidemiology into everyone’s lives. Two particularly complicated concepts are vaccine efficacy and effectiveness. These are not the same thing. And as time goes on and new variants like omicron emerge, they are changing, too. Melissa Hawkins is an epidemiologist and public health researcher at American University. She explains the way researchers calculate how well a vaccine prevents disease, what influences these numbers and how omicron is changing things. 1. What do vaccines do? A vaccine activates the immune system to produce antibodies that remain in your body to fight against exposure to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WebMD

Omicron Escapes Moderna Vaccine, But COVID Booster Shot Helps

Dec. 16, 2021 -- Moderna’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine is less effective against the new Omicron variant, according to a new preprint study published Wednesday. The study hasn’t been peer-reviewed or published in a journal. But a booster shot of the Moderna vaccine increased antibodies that were highly effective...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Vox

The good and bad news about the omicron variant

The omicron variant, the latest curveball in the pandemic, may lead to less severe cases of Covid-19 than earlier strains of the coronavirus, according to one of the largest real-world studies of omicron released so far. That’s good news, but it could be overshadowed by other data showing that the...
SCIENCE
The Atlantic

Omicron’s Explosive Growth Is a Warning Sign

A lot is still unknown around Omicron, but a worrying trend has become clear: This variant sure is spreading fast. In South Africa, the U.K., and Denmark—countries with the best variant surveillance and high immunity against COVID—Omicron cases are growing exponentially. The variant has outcompeted the already highly transmissible Delta in South Africa and may soon do the same elsewhere. According to preliminary estimates, every person with Omicron is infecting 3–3.5 others, which is roughly on par with how fast the coronavirus spread when it first went global in early 2020.
HEALTH
Fortune

As COVID deaths top 800,000, Omicron and Delta variants threaten another U.S. surge

In a week in which the U.S. reached another grim COVID milestone—800,000 lives lost to the virus—public health officials are bracing themselves for the pandemic’s next phase. While new COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are all on the rise nationally, largely owing to the long dominant Delta strain, cases attributed to the even more transmissible Omicron virus have risen sharply in the past week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and seem likely to complicate the overall picture.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

US faces a double coronavirus surge as omicron advances

The new omicron coronavirus mutant speeding around the world may bring another wave of chaos, threatening to further stretch hospital workers already struggling with a surge of delta cases and upend holiday plans for the second year in a row.The White House on Wednesday insisted there is no need for a lockdown because vaccines are widely available and appear to offer protection against the worst consequences of the virus. But even if omicron proves milder on the whole than delta, it may disarm some of the life-saving tools available and put immune-compromised and elderly people at particular risk as it...
NFL
wbrc.com

Reports: Booster shots lessen impact of Omicron variant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Omicron variant is in the United States. The numbers are small, but according to the CDC, most of those diagnosed with the variant are vaccinated. The CDC reported recently there are about 43 cases of Omicron variant in the United States. Most of those cases...
PHARMACEUTICALS

