'Highly unusual' amount of migrants at Arizona town border

Under the shadow of the border wall, dozens of migrants raced to get in line as they spotted the glimmer of vehicle lights down the road. US Border Patrol agents were on the way. For hours, migrants, primarily of the middle-class in South America, had waited to turn themselves in...
Large groups of illegal migrants continue to make their way into the United States through the southern border, causing a resource and logistics nightmare for border patrol agents. Chief Border Patrol agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a picture Thursday of the arrest of over a hundred illegal immigrants from Haiti,...
A short-lived increase in migrants on the Arizona-Mexico border may have been due to people trying to enter the U.S. before the “Remain in Mexico” policy restarts, which is likely to happen soon in Arizona. The surge of migrants this week in the Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector, west...
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX) —Migrants hiding out in stash houses in Socorro and Clint, Texas were discovered this week. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents took 31 migrants into custody in two separate incidents. Agents assigned to the Ysleta Station Anti-Smuggling Unit helped Socorro Police Department officers apprehend the migrants...
Fox News contributor Tom Homan told "Fox & Friends" on Friday that the surge of illegal migrants crossing into Yuma, Arizona shows that the Border Patrol there is "overwhelmed." ARIZONA’S DUCEY CALLS ON BIDEN TO ACT AFTER MIGRANTS RUSH BORDER: ‘MR. PRESIDENT, DO SOMETHING – DO ANYTHING’
AUSTIN, Texas — Migrants in Mexico have rushed to get into the United States in recent days hoping to make it across the border and get released before the Biden administration begins returning asylum-seekers.
Arizona’s Republican governor said Tuesday he plans to deploy the state’s National Guard personnel and strategize with Border Patrol officials after thousands of migrants rushed the state’s border with Mexico in recent days, according to reports. Gov. Doug Ducey traveled to Yuma, saying the state’s border crisis has been "escalating"...
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Several hundred migrants have entered the U.S. illegally in the past day in Yuma, Ariz., overwhelming law enforcement capacity in the region, local news reports say. More than 1,500 migrants came across from Sonora, Mexico, on Monday and other groups were spotted near Morelos...
(The Center Square) – The Yuma County Sheriff’s office is distributing video of crowds of immigrants that approached the U.S. border wall over the weekend, with some migrants saying they aimed to enter before President Joe Biden reinstates a Trump-era immigration crackdown. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) began reimplementing...
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Juan Fierro is used to helping people in distress find hope amid the worst of circumstances. That’s why he’s trying to convince himself that the new incarnation of the “Remain in Mexico” policy won’t be as hard on newly arrived migrants as it was in 2019. But he has his doubts.
WASHINGTON (TND) — After Congress confirmed President Joe Biden’s nominee for Customs and Border Patrol’s (CBP) commissioner, morale has plummeted among border patrol agents both past and present, Fox News reported. On Tuesday, the Senate confirmed Biden CBP nominee Chris Magnus, formerly the police chief in Tuscon,...
The number of migrants dying in the deserts of southern Arizona now is higher than it has been in decades. That’s the finding from a new investigation from the Arizona Daily Star in Tucson. Reporters Curt Prendergast and Alex Devoid analyzed medical examiner data going back decades and built a statistical model of migrant deaths. They listened to audio of 911 calls of distress from people lost and scared in the borderlands, they reviewed countless incident reports from local enforcement and they walked migrant paths through the desert with Border Patrol agents and humanitarian aid groups.
PHOENIX (AP) — Attorneys for a Mexican woman who was shot in the head by a Border Patrol agent and survived announced Wednesday that they filed a claim against the U.S government as a precursor to a federal lawsuit. The claim filed with the Border Patrol by Marisol García...
MEXICO CITY, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A new wave of migrants is arriving at the Mexican border due south of the United States after U.S. judges ordered the resumption of a policy that requires migrants to wait in Mexico for the resolution of their asylum cases. Denouncing the lack of...
Hundreds of migrants traveling north through Mexico brought traffic to a standstill Thursday, blocking an important highway between Mexico City and the east-central state of Puebla, witnesses say. The migrants — many accompanied by children and carrying backpacks and other items — were spotted walking between cars and trucks along...
The Department of Homeland Security is turning to the American people for help. DHS announced Thursday that it is asking for the public to submit recommendations on how the government can avoid separating migrant families at the southern border as it reinstitutes the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy.
