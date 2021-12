Marvel Studios embraced the Chinese fantasy genre of wuxia in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' opening scene. In it, Wenwu searches for the fabled city of Ta Lo. He meets Li on the city's border. The two fight at first but quickly fall in love. The characters speak in Mandarin, with subtitles appearing on the screen throughout the scene. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige admits feeling concerned that the sequence might not go over well with mainstream movie audiences. His worries appear to have been unfounded. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings proved successful enough to warrant a sequel and a new Disney+ series from the film's director, Destin Daniel Cretton.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO