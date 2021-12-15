ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama football lands former LSU cornerback Eli Ricks in transfer portal

By Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RNAxx_0dO7ZScn00

Alabama football added more than class of 2022 signees on the early signing day.

Former LSU cornerback Eli Ricks, whose name is in the transfer portal, tweeted Wednesday night announcing the Crimson Tide will be his next stop.

"Done deal, let's work! #RollTide" Ricks tweeted.

247Sports lists Ricks as the No. 2 player in the transfer portal, behind only quarterback Quinn Ewers. Alabama also signed two four-star 2022 cornerbacks Wednesday in Earle Little Jr. and Tre'Quon Fegans.

As a freshman in 2020, Ricks earned a spot on the All-SEC second (coaches) and All-Freshman (AP) teams. He also made the AP's All-America third team that season.

That season, he tallied 20 tackles, broke up nine passes and intercepted four passes, two of which resulted in touchdowns.

Ricks only played in six games this season, tallying 11 tackles, breaking up two passes and intercepting a pass.

BRYCE YOUNG:Behind the scenes at the Heisman Trophy ceremony with Alabama football's Bryce Young

Before going to LSU, Ricks was a five-star cornerback, ranked as the No. 14 player in the 2020 class. He played his senior season at IMG Academy, but he's from California.

Ricks played with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young at Mater Dei for a year before then.

Young, who won the Heisman Trophy this past week, took time to congratulate Ricks on Twitter.

Ricks adds an important piece to Alabama's secondary that could have a fairly different look in 2022. Both cornerbacks Josh Jobe and Jalyn Armour-Davis are upperclassmen and could go to the NFL. Jobe's recent turf toe injury could affect that decision.

Freshman Kool-Aid McKinstry, a former five-star prospect himself, also figures to be in the mix for a starting spot, especially if both Jobe and Armour-Davis leave.

Safety Jordan Battle could also go pro if he chooses. And he's had a strong season, earning a spot on All-America teams with the American Football Coaches Association and Associated Press.

Ricks brings pedigree to the secondary that could be much-needed depending on how many veterans remain in 2022.

He will aim to become the latest transfer portal success story that Alabama has had.

Before 2021, the Crimson Tide added linebacker Henry To'o To'o (Tennessee) and wide receiver Jameson Williams (Ohio State). Williams grabbed two All-America honors this season and To'o To'o earned a spot on the All-SEC second team.

Contact Alabama reporter Nick Kelly: nkelly@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter: @_NickKelly

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
NBC News

Defense rests in Ghislaine Maxwell trial after two days

Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell declined Friday to testify at her sex trafficking trial. “Your honor, the government has not proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt, and so there’s no reason for me to testify,” Maxwell said. With that, Maxwell’s defense team wrapped up its case after...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Missionaries return home after Haiti kidnapping

The 12 remaining hostages kidnapped by a criminal gang in Haiti are back on American soil, flown to safety by the Coast Guard. They're the last of a group of 17 people, including five children, who were captured two months ago. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#American Football#Lsu#Fegans#Ap#All America#Img Academy
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

225
Followers
338
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy