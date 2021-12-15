Alabama football lands former LSU cornerback Eli Ricks in transfer portal

Alabama football added more than class of 2022 signees on the early signing day.

Former LSU cornerback Eli Ricks, whose name is in the transfer portal, tweeted Wednesday night announcing the Crimson Tide will be his next stop.

"Done deal, let's work! #RollTide" Ricks tweeted.

247Sports lists Ricks as the No. 2 player in the transfer portal, behind only quarterback Quinn Ewers. Alabama also signed two four-star 2022 cornerbacks Wednesday in Earle Little Jr. and Tre'Quon Fegans.

As a freshman in 2020, Ricks earned a spot on the All-SEC second (coaches) and All-Freshman (AP) teams. He also made the AP's All-America third team that season.

That season, he tallied 20 tackles, broke up nine passes and intercepted four passes, two of which resulted in touchdowns.

Ricks only played in six games this season, tallying 11 tackles, breaking up two passes and intercepting a pass.

Before going to LSU, Ricks was a five-star cornerback, ranked as the No. 14 player in the 2020 class. He played his senior season at IMG Academy, but he's from California.

Ricks played with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young at Mater Dei for a year before then.

Young, who won the Heisman Trophy this past week, took time to congratulate Ricks on Twitter.

Ricks adds an important piece to Alabama's secondary that could have a fairly different look in 2022. Both cornerbacks Josh Jobe and Jalyn Armour-Davis are upperclassmen and could go to the NFL. Jobe's recent turf toe injury could affect that decision.

Freshman Kool-Aid McKinstry, a former five-star prospect himself, also figures to be in the mix for a starting spot, especially if both Jobe and Armour-Davis leave.

Safety Jordan Battle could also go pro if he chooses. And he's had a strong season, earning a spot on All-America teams with the American Football Coaches Association and Associated Press.

Ricks brings pedigree to the secondary that could be much-needed depending on how many veterans remain in 2022.

He will aim to become the latest transfer portal success story that Alabama has had.

Before 2021, the Crimson Tide added linebacker Henry To'o To'o (Tennessee) and wide receiver Jameson Williams (Ohio State). Williams grabbed two All-America honors this season and To'o To'o earned a spot on the All-SEC second team.

