ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

The Bowl Season is here

By Ron Bailey
Ledger-Independent
Ledger-Independent
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FeEXy_0dO7ZOL700

The speculation of where or if your favorite college team will play in the post season bowl games is over. I will make my picks, but it gets confusing as coaches are fired or leave for greener pastures or top players opting out of the game out for fear of injury. I will say as they say give it the old college try. Again, thanks to the Ledger for giving me the opportunity to not only pick college games but share some tidbits of yesteryear. I enjoy sharing stories about great events and great teams and players and I hope I am back next year.

(Year to Date 206-54, 79%)

Bowl picks:

Bahamas Bowl : Toledo over Middle Tennessee: I pick the Rockets to win this one by 10 as they can score quickly.

Cure Bowl : Coastal Carolina over Northern Illinois: The Chanticleers will struggle in this game but find a way to win it by three.

Boca Raton Bowl : Western Kentucky over Appalachian State: I pick the Toppers to pull off the upset as QB Bailey Zappe has a big day.

New Mexico Bowl : Fresno State over UTEP: This game will be tighter than many think, but I still pick the Bulldogs.

Independence Bowl : BYU over UAB: The Cougars can find themselves in the Top 10 if they win this win and I pick them to win.

Lending Tree Bowl : Liberty over Eastern Michigan: Liberty QB Malik Willis will be the difference as the Flames win by six.

LA Bowl : Oregon State over Utah State: I take the Beavers to win this bowl game by a mere one point.

New Orleans Bowl : Louisiana over Marshall: The Ragin Cajuns lost their head coach to Florida, but I still pick them to win.

Myrtle Beach Bowl : Tulsa over Old Dominion: I take the ground game of Tulsa to be the difference.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl : Wyoming over Kent State: I just flipped a coin on this one and Wyoming won the coin flip.

Frisco Bowl : UTSA over San Diego State: I pick the Conference USA champs to pull off the win.

Armed Forces Bowl : Army over Missouri: I still don’t know how Missouri even got this bowl bid.

Gasparilla Bowl : Florida over UCF: I think the Gators will wake up and win this one.

Frisco Football Classic : North Texas over Miami, Ohio: Slight upset as I pick the Mean Green by three.

Hawaii Bowl : Hawaii over Memphis: Too much home field advantage as I pick the Warriors by four.

Camellia Bowl: Georgia State over Ball State: I pick the Panthers to cover the spread versus the men from Muncie.

Quick Lane Bowl : Western Michigan over Nevada: I pick the Broncos in an upset win by three.

Military Bowl : Boston College over East Carolina: The Pirates are a dangerous team on offense, but I am going with Boston College.

Birmingham Bowl : Houston over Auburn: On paper Auburn is the better team, but I don’t think they will be up for this game.

First Responder Bowl : Air Force over Louisville: I take the triple-option attack of the Falcons to upset the Cardinals.

Liberty Bowl : Mississippi State over Texas Tech: High scoring game but I pick Coach Mike Leach’s squad.

SDCCU Holiday Bowl : N.C. State over UCLA: I pick the Wolfpack as I simply think they want to play in this game.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl : West Virginia over Minnesota: The Mountaineers win this one by only two points.

Fenway Bowl : SMU over Virginia: The Green Monster will be the backdrop as I take the Mustangs by three.

Pinstripe Bowl : Virginia Tech over Maryland: Virginia Tech just fired their coach, but I pick them anyway.

Cheez-It Bowl : Clemson over Iowa State: The Tigers are not familiar playing in this lower tier bowl, but I take them by five.

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma over Oregon: Both teams lost their head coaches as they left for greener pastures, but I take the Sooners.

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: North Carolina over South Carolina: I take the Heels because of QB Sam Howell.

Music City Bowl : Tennessee over Purdue: Highest scoring game in all the bowl games, but I pick the Vols.

Las Vegas Bowl : Wisconsin over Arizona State: I take the most physical team as I pick the Badgers.

Gator Bowl: Texas A&M over Wake Forest: The Aggies are trying to avoid a 5-loss season and I think they will.

Sun Bowl: Miami {Fla} over Washington State: Both teams will have new coaches next season, but I will go with the Canes.

Outback Bowl: Penn State over Arkansas: The Hogs will be missing some star players who decided to set this one out.

Citrus Bowl: Kentucky over Iowa: Both teams have won their past bowl games, but I pick the Cats to win their 10th game.

Arizona Bowl: Boise State over Central Michigan: This game will be very tight, but I pick the Broncos to win by three.

Texas Bowl: LSU over Kansas State: The new Tiger coach, Brian Kelly will be watching this from a luxury box as the Tigers win by a touchdown.

Peach Bowl: Pitt over Michigan State: Great game to watch as both teams will make big plays, but I take the Panthers barely.

Fiesta Bowl: Oklahoma State over Notre Dame: I would have picked the Irish but some of their stars decided not to play in this one.

Rose Bowl: Ohio State over Utah: Utah has a great passing defense, but you can write this one down as a victory for the Buckeyes.

Sugar Bowl: Mississippi over Baylor: I pick the Rebels to beat the Bears behind the arm of their QB, Matt Corral.

Cotton Bowl: Alabama over Cincinnati: I love the Bearcats story this season and they will cover the spread but fall short to the Tide.

Orange Bowl: Georgia over Michigan: The Maize and Blue can win this game, but I can’t pick against the defense of the Dogs.

CFP Championship: Georgia over Alabama: This will be another classic but the Tide without Meechie, I will go against the grain and pick the Dogs to win the National Title.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Deion Sanders Has Honest Response After Upset Loss In Bowl Game

Jackson State was the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Unfortunately for head coach Deion Sanders, his team didn’t play up to its standards. South Carolina State dominated Jackson State from start to finish, winning by a score of 31-10. Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. led the charge with 166 passing yards and four touchdowns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Orlando Sentinel

Gus Malzahn plans to leave behind platform to coach UCF in Gasparilla Bowl

After suffering a fractured right tibia in his leg during a home game against Tulane, Gus Malzahn has been stuck on an elevated platform for three games. Malzahn originally said he would use crutches for at least six weeks while trying to avoid putting any weight on his leg. Previously using a golf cart to get around practice, the UCF coach appears to be ahead of schedule. “I was actually out ...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
thespun.com

USC QB Transfer Says Interesting School Was 1st To Contact Him

Earlier this month, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Among the first schools to contact him was one of the Trojans’ greatest rivals. In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Slovis revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to call him. He said he was shocked by how quickly he heard back from any team, let alone Notre Dame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

SEC Football Standout Reportedly Arrested Saturday Night

One of Arkansas’ best players was reportedly arrested during the overnight hours of Sunday morning. Per Matt Zenitz of On3, Razorbacks defensive end Tre Williams was arrested with a DWI. Williams was a transfer from Missouri this season and was one of the Hogs’ best players in the trenches....
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

5-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch sets Christmas Eve commitment

Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman wide receiver Zachariah Branch will announce his commitment on Christmas Eve at 4:00 p.m. ET, he tweeted Monday. Branch is the No. 15 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 wide receiver and the top overall prospect in Nevada.
FOOTBALL
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Iowa State

Looks like bad news for Iowa State as it gets ready to play Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29: Cyclones star running back Breece Hall announced Saturday that he is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft, and (...)
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Bowl#Hawaii Bowl#Texas Bowl#Bahamas Bowl#Gasparilla Bowl#American Football#Utep#Byu#Uab#Cougars#La Bowl#Beavers#Cajuns#Old Dominion#Utsa#Armed Forces Bowl#Army
On3.com

Urban Meyer explains awkward postgame encounter with Mike Vrabel

Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is out of his job, and on Saturday, Meyer made his first public comments about his abrupt, middle-of-the-night firing earlier this week. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network did an extensive interview with Meyer, and it included commentary on the cold shoulder Meyer...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Isn't it Ironic:' Lincoln Riley, USC feel the sting of betrayal in Running Back Coach's 'Choice'

It’s a saying many of us have heard all of our lives. That’s another one. The primary tenant, our choices have consequences and sometimes negative ones. That’s what Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans are facing as they watch recently hired running backs coach, Tashard Choice, leave USC to join Steve Sarkisian’s staff at the University of Texas. Choice, who played for the Dallas Cowboys, heads back to Texas, where he’s highly respected, having coached with the Cowboys before joining the college ranks at the University of North Texas.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Reportedly Makes Major Hire At USC

Lincoln Riley found the offensive coordinator he wants to take with him to Hollywood. On Monday, reports surfaced that Riley will hire Texas A&M assistant Josh Henson as USC’s OC. ESPN college football reporter Adam Rittenberg was one of the first on the news. “Josh Henson will be offensive...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

WATCH: Alabama reveals jerseys for Cotton Bowl CFP semifinal

The Alabama Crimson Tide revealed the new jerseys they will be wearing in the Cotton Bowl as they play their College Football Playoff semifinal. Alabama will play Cincinnati on Dec. 31, with the winner earning a spot in the National Championship Game. Alabama’s Cotton Bowl jerseys. In a short...
ALABAMA STATE
Ledger-Independent

Ledger-Independent

875
Followers
1K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

Ledger-Independent

 https://www.maysville-online.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy