Bracken County, KY

10th Region Media Basketball Polls

 6 days ago
Cayden Reed and the Bracken County Polar Bears are ranked 7th in the latest 10th Region media poll. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

BOYS

RANK; SCHOOL; POINTS (FPV)

1. George Rogers Clark — 320 (20)

2. Mason County — 298

3. Campbell County — 277

4. Harrison County — 254

5. Augusta — 235

6. Scott — 209

7. Bracken County — 183

8. Montgomery County — 175

9. Bishop Brossart — 170

10. Calvary Christian — 147

11. Robertson County — 123

12. Bourbon County — 118

13. Pendleton County — 76

14. Paris — 64

15. Nicholas County — 47

16. St. Patrick — 22

GIRLS

RANK; SCHOOL; POINTS (FPV)

1. George Rogers Clark — 272 (17)

2. Montgomery County — 247

3. Scott — 220

4. Campbell County — 215

5. Paris — 201

6. Mason County — 192

7. Bishop Brossart — 184

8. St. Patrick — 142

9. Harrison County — 141

10. Pendleton County — 121

11. Nicholas County — 103

12. Bourbon County — 89

13. Bracken County — 79

14. Augusta — 51

15. Robertson County — 36

16. Calvary Christian — 18

