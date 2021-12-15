10th Region Media Basketball Polls
BOYS
RANK; SCHOOL; POINTS (FPV)
1. George Rogers Clark — 320 (20)
2. Mason County — 298
3. Campbell County — 277
4. Harrison County — 254
5. Augusta — 235
6. Scott — 209
7. Bracken County — 183
8. Montgomery County — 175
9. Bishop Brossart — 170
10. Calvary Christian — 147
11. Robertson County — 123
12. Bourbon County — 118
13. Pendleton County — 76
14. Paris — 64
15. Nicholas County — 47
16. St. Patrick — 22
GIRLS
RANK; SCHOOL; POINTS (FPV)
1. George Rogers Clark — 272 (17)
2. Montgomery County — 247
3. Scott — 220
4. Campbell County — 215
5. Paris — 201
6. Mason County — 192
7. Bishop Brossart — 184
8. St. Patrick — 142
9. Harrison County — 141
10. Pendleton County — 121
11. Nicholas County — 103
12. Bourbon County — 89
13. Bracken County — 79
14. Augusta — 51
15. Robertson County — 36
16. Calvary Christian — 18
