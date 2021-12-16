Snow on Beaver Creek

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The defense has rested in the trial of a Minnesota police officer charged in the fatal shooting of Black motorist Daunte Wright. Kim Potter, 49, is charged with manslaughter in Wright’s death during a traffic stop April 11 in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center.
Actor Chris Noth is denying allegations made by two women to The Hollywood Reporter. The women say the 67-year-old, known for his role as Mr. Big on "Sex and the City," sexually assaulted them. Jericka Duncan reports.
A federal judge’s decision to reject a multibillion dollar opioid settlement involving OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma is being hailed as a step toward justice by advocates who have long called for greater accountability for the family that owns the company. But not everyone involved in the arduous settlement process...
Following a unanimous vote of its outside panel of vaccine advisers, the CDC on Thursday issued updated recommendations preferring Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines over Johnson & Johnson's, in light of new data about the risk of a rare blood clotting side effect linked to the Johnson & Johnson shot.
(CNN) — A Florida man who enthusiastically attacked police at the US Capitol on January 6 with a fire extinguisher, a wooden plank and a pole was sentenced to more than five years in prison on Friday, the longest sentence for a Capitol rioter thus far. Robert Scott Palmer...
Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell declined Friday to testify at her sex trafficking trial. “Your honor, the government has not proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt, and so there’s no reason for me to testify,” Maxwell said. With that, Maxwell’s defense team wrapped up its case after...
The 12 remaining hostages kidnapped by a criminal gang in Haiti are back on American soil, flown to safety by the Coast Guard. They're the last of a group of 17 people, including five children, who were captured two months ago. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
Police in Virginia say the discovery of four bodies at two different locations in the state are the work of a serial killer who used a shopping cart to transport his victims' bodies after meeting them on dating sites. At a press conference Friday, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis...
(CNN) — Vaccine maker Pfizer said Friday that trials of its vaccine in children ages 2 to 5 show that it did not provide the expected immunity in kids this age, and it is adding a third dose to the regimen. The company decided to add the third dose...
SAN JOSE, Calif (AP) — A lawyer for former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on Friday likened her final days running the troubled blood-testing startup to a captain valiantly trying to save a sinking ship. Had Holmes committed any crimes, she would have been scurrying to jump overboard like a...
