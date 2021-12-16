Crimson Card outage planned for Jan. 4 to 7

UPDATE: The Middle/High School Music Concert and Art Show is back on, and is scheduled to continue as planned at 6:30 PM in the Wind River High School gym. Fremont County School District #6 personnel notified County 10 just before 9:30am this morning, December 14th, Wind River Schools in Pavillion will close for the day due to a power outage. This includes Crowheart School. Busses will depart at 10am from the school and parents are welcome to come immediately to pick up students. All activities today are canceled, including the music concert tonight. There is no additional info on rescheduling the concert at this time.

FREMONT COUNTY, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO