Crimson Card outage planned for Jan. 4 to 7

Indiana Daily Student
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Crimson Card system will undergo a maintenance upgrade from Jan. 4 to 7 and cards may not work during this...

www.idsnews.com

WSET

Roanoke school moves to online learning due to planned power outage

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Wasena Elementary School in Roanoke will have an online learning day due to a planned power outage. The power outage is scheduled to happen Thursday. Students will work from and have a virtual learning day. They will complete assignments that their teachers assign them, and...
ROANOKE, VA
Indiana Daily Student

IU Login causes Canvas access issues Wednesday night, problems resolved

University Information Technology Services reported Wednesday night that issues with the IU Login system have prevented access to multiple services including Canvas, according to its Status.IU page. The issue was resolved at 8:20 p.m., according to the status page. "Users were experiencing difficulties accessing multiple IU websites," the update read....
TECHNOLOGY
pflugervilletx.gov

Planned water outage near Rowe Lane

Tomorrow morning (12/15) at 10 a.m., Manville Water will be performing a test on a water meter at the intersection of Penny Royal Drive and Rowe Lane for approximately 15-30 minutes. The areas on the map below in red will experience a water outage during this test, and the areas in yellow may also see a water service interruption.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
county10.com

UPDATE: Wind River Schools closing Tuesday due to power outage; concert will continue as planned

UPDATE: The Middle/High School Music Concert and Art Show is back on, and is scheduled to continue as planned at 6:30 PM in the Wind River High School gym. Fremont County School District #6 personnel notified County 10 just before 9:30am this morning, December 14th, Wind River Schools in Pavillion will close for the day due to a power outage. This includes Crowheart School. Busses will depart at 10am from the school and parents are welcome to come immediately to pick up students. All activities today are canceled, including the music concert tonight. There is no additional info on rescheduling the concert at this time.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
#Crimson Card
987thecoast.com

TWO BRIEF, PLANNED POWER OUTAGES COMING TO OCEAN CITY WEDNESDAY

There will be two brief, planned power outages in Ocean City on Wednesday. City officials say the outages will last about 15 minutes apiece and will start at 7:30am, and 7:45am respectively. The outages are needed in certain parts of the city for maintenance of electrical systems and will impact approximately 3,000 customers.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
enid.org

Bell Addition to Experience Planned Water Outage on Thursday

ENID, OK (December 8, 2021) - City of Enid Engineering officials announced today, that on Thursday, December 9th, there will be a planned water outage in the Belle Addition to allow crews to connect a new waterline. The outage will impact all of the properties on Belle Crossing Drive from...
ENID, OK
Pitt News

Pitt to announce spring plans by Jan. 3 amid Omicron worries

Pitt has not yet made any changes to return-to-campus plans for the spring 2022 semester, but could do so by Jan. 3 as worries rise due to the highly transmissible Omicron COVID-19 variant, Chancellor Patrick Gallagher said in a Friday campuswide email. “Everyone should be prepared for possible adjustments to...
COLLEGES

