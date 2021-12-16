Sandy Valley Board of Education

Campbellsville Independent Schools Board of Education 12/13/21. During last night’s meeting of the CIS Board of Education, Superintendent Kirby Smith announced that the district would be taking efforts to help relief work responding to the recent tornado damage. Upon receiving further information from Mayor Benningfield and Judge Smith, Superintendent Smith and the district will begin organizing donation efforts to help both locally and in other locations, such as Bowling Green and Mayfield. Smith said that information on how to help and donate will be posted to the district’s website and social media platforms within the next few days. Those who wish to donate can contact Principal Jones at Campbellsville High School or Doretha Sanders at Campbellsville Middle School in the meantime.

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO