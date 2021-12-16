ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Valley Board of Education

By The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 1 day ago
• Approved the following supplemental contracts: William Natale, assistant wrestling coach; Michael Petrime, middle school wrestling coach; Jonathan Meade, middle school girls basketball coach; Todd Sickafoose, assistant girls basketball coach.

• Accepted the resignation of Emily Keane, head volleyball coach.

• Approved the following voluntary transfer: Beth Carpenter from bus driver to full-time custodian.

• Approved Jennifer Heredia to the classified substitute list.

• Approved the following for the FAFSA stipend of $600: Dennis Trenger, Ryan White, Steffani McCoy.

