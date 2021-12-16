ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

“Nobody expected this variant.” Washington place seven more on reserve/COVID list

By Allif Karim
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2onbyY_0dO7YwsG00

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – The Washington Football Team place seven more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, bringing the total to 18 players. Between the injured reserve, and the COVID-19 reserve list, the team has 30 players out.

For vaccinated players to return to the team, they will need to test negative twice 24 hours apart. Unvaccinated players face tougher protocols, including a mandatory 10-day isolation period after a positive test. Currently, the organization is under enhanced protocols. All players and staff, regardless of vaccination status, are required to get tested daily, wear masks indoors at the team’s facilities and meet virtually.

“Nobody expected this variant.” said Head Coach Ron Rivera. “I’m almost leaning towards the fact that because it’s spreading so quickly around the League right now, you almost feel a matter of time. I don’t think anybody expected it to be like this. This is a little bit more beyond what we had anticipated.”

Last season, one player from the team tested positive for COVID-19, announced on November 17, 2020. That positive test did not lead to a cancellation, or postponement of the game that Sunday.

“No, not that I know of. We’ve been working. I guess the powers that be may be the ones discussing it, but we’ve been told nothing.”, Rivera said when asked about the chance to move Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

These are the times that we are all living through and I know it must be difficult for you folks as well.” said Rivera when asked about the prospect of being able to enjoy preparing for a season without worrying about COVID-19 protocols. “I mean, not really having the opportunity to meet people in person and work with people in person, that’s gotta be difficult as well. So yeah, it would be nice to get past this eventually and hopefully medicine and science can take care of this for us as we hopefully go forward.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Jaguars Wideout Shares What Really Happened With Urban Meyer

Last weekend, a troubling report emerged about Urban Meyer and his “run-ins” with multiple players and coaches. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Meyer’s criticism of the Jaguars bothered veteran wideout Marvin Jones so much that he left the facility one day. He needed to be convinced by the rest of the team to come back.
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shurmur
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Cam Sims
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
Larry Brown Sports

Case Keenum’s quote about Nick Chubb goes viral

Case Keenum could potentially start for the Cleveland Browns on Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders, and it sounds like the veteran quarterback is beyond excited for the opportunity. With running back Kareem Hunt likely to miss the game due to an ankle injury, Nick Chubb is expected to carry...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Washington Place#Covid#American Football#Wr#Washington Football Pr#The Philadelphia Eagles
The Spun

4 Coaches Mentioned As Candidates For Jaguars Job

Late on Wednesday night, Shad Kahn and the Jaguars organization announced a sudden end to the Urban Meyer coaching era in Jacksonville. Just as quickly as the first-year NFL coach was asked to pack his bags, new head coaching candidates are already being suggested. According to NFL insider Pete Prisco,...
NFL
The Spun

Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Urban Meyer Getting Fired

Late Wednesday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars fired head coach Urban Meyer. A report from earlier this week alleged players and assistant coaches were fed up with Meyer. Then, on Wednesday afternoon, former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo alleged that Meyer kicked him during a practice. Fewer than 12 hours later, Jaguars...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield fires off angry tweets at NFL

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is not happy with the NFL’s handling of COVID protocols amid the Browns’ current increase in cases. In a series of tweets, Mayfield criticized the NFL for its policies on testing players and perceived inconsistency in doing so. The NFL will continue daily testing for teams currently in intensive protocols due to an ongoing increase in cases, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, but other teams will not be subject to daily testing. This irked Mayfield, who accused the NFL of selective application of protocols to ensure that the Browns game goes on “to make money.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Urban Meyer Never Stopped Living in the Past

One afternoon this summer, Urban Meyer was a special guest at a luncheon at the stadium with one of the Jaguars’ largest corporate sponsors. For about 20 minutes, he gave a speech about leadership. Like the entirety of his brief, 11-month tenure in Jacksonville, it was based wholly on Meyer’s past coaching successes.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner drops truth bomb amid COVID-19 outbreak in NFL

The Seahawks have been overall very successful this season when it comes to COVID-19 prevention. In fact, only one player on the Seattle Seahawks has tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the season. According to The News Tribune, tight end Gerald Everett missed two games due to a positive COVID test in late September.
NFL
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
830K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy