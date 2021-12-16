“Nobody expected this variant.” Washington place seven more on reserve/COVID list

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – The Washington Football Team place seven more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, bringing the total to 18 players. Between the injured reserve, and the COVID-19 reserve list, the team has 30 players out.

For vaccinated players to return to the team, they will need to test negative twice 24 hours apart. Unvaccinated players face tougher protocols, including a mandatory 10-day isolation period after a positive test. Currently, the organization is under enhanced protocols. All players and staff, regardless of vaccination status, are required to get tested daily, wear masks indoors at the team’s facilities and meet virtually.

“Nobody expected this variant.” said Head Coach Ron Rivera. “I’m almost leaning towards the fact that because it’s spreading so quickly around the League right now, you almost feel a matter of time. I don’t think anybody expected it to be like this. This is a little bit more beyond what we had anticipated.”

Last season, one player from the team tested positive for COVID-19, announced on November 17, 2020. That positive test did not lead to a cancellation, or postponement of the game that Sunday.

“No, not that I know of. We’ve been working. I guess the powers that be may be the ones discussing it, but we’ve been told nothing.”, Rivera said when asked about the chance to move Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

These are the times that we are all living through and I know it must be difficult for you folks as well.” said Rivera when asked about the prospect of being able to enjoy preparing for a season without worrying about COVID-19 protocols. “I mean, not really having the opportunity to meet people in person and work with people in person, that’s gotta be difficult as well. So yeah, it would be nice to get past this eventually and hopefully medicine and science can take care of this for us as we hopefully go forward.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.