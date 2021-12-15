ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weak limit of homeomorphisms in $W^{1,n-1}$ and (INV) condition

By Anna Doležalová, Stanislav Hencl, Jan Malý
 4 days ago

Let $\Omega,\Omega'\subset\mathbb{R}^3$ be Lipschitz domains, let $f_m:\Omega\to\Omega'$ be a sequence of homeomorphisms with prescribed Dirichlet boundary condition and $\sup_m \int_{\Omega}(|Df_m|^2+1/J^2_{f_m})<\infty$. Let $f$ be...

Noncoplanar magnetic orders and gapless chiral spin liquid in the $J_{1}$-$J_{d}$-$J_χ$ model on the kagome lattice

Time-reversal-symmetry-breaking three-spin interactions can suppress long-range magnetic order and stabilize quantum spin liquid states in frustrated lattices. We combine a classical approach, parton mean-field theory and variational Monte Carlo methods to study a spin-1/2 model with staggered three-spin interaction $J_{\chi}$ on the kagome lattice. In addition, we consider Heisenberg exchange couplings $J_1$ on nearest-neighbor bonds and $J_d$ across the diagonals of the hexagons. In the regime of dominant $J_{\chi}$, the phase diagram exhibits a gapless chiral spin liquid with a line Fermi surface. As we increase the exchange couplings, we find a variety of noncoplanar magnetic orders, including a phase that interpolates between cuboc-1 and cuboc-2 states. Our results show that the competition between induced staggered chirality and Heisenberg exchange interactions can give rise to unusual ground states of spin systems.
Uniform convexity, reflexivity, supereflexivity and $B$ convexity of generalized Sobolev spaces $W^{1,Φ}$

We investigate Sobolev spaces $W^{1,\Phi}$ associated to Musielak-Orlicz spaces $L^\Phi$. We first present conditions for the boundedness of the Voltera operator in $L^\Phi$. Employing this, we provide necessary and sufficient conditions for $W^{1,\Phi}$ to contain isomorphic subspaces to $\ell^\infty$ or $\ell^1$. Further we give necessary and sufficient conditions in terms of the function $\Phi$ or its complementary function $\Phi^*$ for reflexivity, uniform convexity, $B$-convexity and superreflexivity of $W^{1,\Phi}$. As corollaries we obtain the corresponding results for Orlicz-Sobolev spaces $W^{1,\varphi}$ where $\varphi$ is an Orlicz function, the variable exponent Sobolev spaces $W^{1,p(\cdot)}$ and the Sobolev spaces associated to double phase functionals.
${}^{31}$P NMR investigation of quasi-two-dimensional magnetic correlations in $T_2$P$_2$S$_6$ ($T$ = Mn & Ni)

We report the anomalous breakdown in the scaling of the microscopic magnetic susceptibility, as measured via the ${}^{31}$P nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) shift $K$, with the bulk magnetic susceptibility $\chi$ in the paramagnetic state of Mn$_2$P$_2$S$_6$. This anomaly occurs near $T_\mathrm{max} \sim 117$ K the maximum in $\chi(T)$ and is therefore associated with the onset of quasi-two-dimensional (quasi-2D) magnetic correlations. The spin-lattice relaxation rate divided by temperature $(T_1T)^{-1}$ in Mn$_2$P$_2$S$_6$ exhibits broad peak-like behavior as a function of temperature, qualitatively following $\chi$, but displaying no evidence of critical slowing down above the Néel temperature $T_N$. In the magnetic state of Mn$_2$P$_2$S$_6$, NMR spectra provide good evidence for 60 degree rotation of stacking-fault-induced magnetic domains, as well as observation of the spin-flop transition that onsets at 4 T. The temperature-dependent critical behavior of the internal hyperfine field at the P site in Mn$_2$P$_2$S$_6$ is consistent with previous measurements and the two-dimensional anisotropic Heisenberg model. In a sample of Ni$_2$P$_2$S$_6$, we observe only two magnetically split resonances in the magnetic state, demonstrating that the multiple-peaked NMR spectra previously associated with 60 degree rotation of stacking faults is sample dependent. Finally, we report the observation of a spin-flop-induced splitting of the NMR spectra in Ni$_2$P$_2$S$_6$, with an onset spin-flop field of $H_\mathrm{sf} = 14$ T.
Lax pairs for new $\mathbb{Z}_N$-symmetric coset $σ$-models and their Yang-Baxter deformations

Two-dimensional $\sigma$-models with $\mathbb{Z}_N$-symmetric homogeneous target spaces have been shown to be classically integrable when introducing WZ-terms in a particular way. This article continues the search for new models of this type now allowing some kinetic terms to be absent, analogously to the Green-Schwarz superstring $\sigma$-model on $\mathbb{Z}_4$-symmetric homogeneous spaces. A list of such integrable $\mathbb{Z}_N$-symmetric (super)coset $\sigma$-models for $N \leq 6$ and their Lax pairs is presented. For arbitrary $N$, a big class of integrable models is constructed that includes both the known pure spinor and Green-Schwarz superstring on $\mathbb{Z}_4$-symmetric cosets.
Ideals generated by traces in the symplectic reflection algebra $H_{1,ν_1, ν_2}(I_2(2m))$. II

The associative algebra of symplectic reflections $\mathcal H:= H_{1,\nu_1, \nu_2}(I_2(2m))$ based on the group generated by the root system $I_2(2m)$ has two parameters, $\nu_1$ and $\nu_2$. For every value of these parameters, the algebra $\mathcal H$ has an $m$-dimensional space of traces. A given trace ${\rm tr}$ is called degenerate if the associated bilinear form $B_{\rm tr}(x,y)={\rm tr}(xy)$ is degenerate. Previously, there were found all values of $\nu_1$ and $\nu_2$ for which there are degenerate traces in the space of traces, and consequently the algebra $\mathcal H$ has a two-sided ideal. We proved earlier that any linear combination of degenerate traces is a degenerate trace. It turns out that for certain values of parameters $\nu_1$ and $\nu_2$, degenerate traces span a 2-dimensional space. We prove that non-zero traces in this $2d$ space generate three proper ideals of $\mathcal H$.
Coefficient Quivers, $\mathbb{F}_1$-Representations, and Euler Characteristics of Quiver Grassmannians

A quiver representation assigns a vector space to each vertex, and a linear map to each arrow. When one considers the category $\textrm{Vect}(\mathbb{F}_1)$ of vector spaces ``over $\mathbb{F}_1$'' (the field with one element), one obtains $\mathbb{F}_1$-representations of a quiver. In this paper, we study representations of a quiver over the field with one element in connection to coefficients quivers. To be precise, we prove that the category $\textrm{Rep}(Q,\mathbb{F}_1)$ is equivalent to the (suitably defined) category of coefficient quivers over $Q$. This provides a conceptual way to see Euler characteristics of a class of quiver Grassmannians as the number of ``$\mathbb{F}_1$-rational points'' of quiver Grassmannians. We generalize techniques originally developed for string and band modules to compute the Euler characteristics of quiver Grassmannians associated to $\mathbb{F}_1$-representations. These techniques apply to a large class of $\mathbb{F}_1$-representations, which we call the $\mathbb{F}_1$-representations with finite nice length: we prove sufficient conditions for an $\mathbb{F}_1$-representation to have finite nice length, and classify such representations for certain families of quivers. Finally, we explore the Hall algebras associated to $\mathbb{F}_1$-representations of quivers. We answer the question of how a change in orientation affects the Hall algebra of nilpotent $\mathbb{F}_1$-representations of a quiver with bounded representation type. We also discuss Hall algebras associated to representations with finite nice length, and compute them for certain families of quivers.
Spin Thresholds, RG Flows, and Minimality in 4D $\mathcal{N}=2$ QFT

Long ago, Argyres and Douglas discovered a particularly simple interacting 4D $\mathcal{N}=2$ superconformal field theory (SCFT) on the Coulomb branch of $SU(3)$ $\mathcal{N}=2$ super Yang-Mills. Further hints of the theory's simplicity arise due to the fact that it has the smallest possible value of the $c$ central charge among unitary interacting $\mathcal{N}=2$ SCFTs. A main purpose of this note is to uncover additional aspects of this minimal Argyres-Douglas (MAD) theory's simplicity. In particular, we argue that: (1) the MAD theory shares an infinite set of large spin thresholds in part of its operator spectrum with the free $\mathcal{N}=2$ Maxwell theory (this data is therefore invariant under generic $\mathcal{N}=2$-preserving renormalization group flows to the IR) and (2) the MAD theory has, at every order in the natural grading, the smallest number of "Schur" operators of any unitary $\mathcal{N}=2$ theory (interacting or free). We then show that property (1) has a suitable generalization for all $(A_1, A_{2k})$ cousins of the MAD theory. In particular, the corresponding large spin thresholds encode generic renormalization group flows within this class. This construction therefore gives a different handle on these flows from the one provided by the Seiberg-Witten description. To emphasize the importance of these spin thresholds, we abstractly study theories with "enough matter" to form Higgs branches and argue that infinitely many spin thresholds are small or vanishing.
Non vanishing of products of twisted $\mathrm{GL}(3)$ $L$-functions

In this paper, we prove that if the Fourier coefficients of a $\mathrm{SL}(3,\mathbb{Z})$ Hecke--Maaß cusp form $\pi$ are not too correlated with additive characters, then there exists infinitely many Dirichlet characters such that \begin{align*}. L\left(\frac{1}{2},\pi\otimes\chi\right)L\left(\frac{1}{2},\chi\right)\neq 0. \end{align*} To prove this result, we compute the first twisted moment of these...
Whittaker modules for $\widehat{\mathfrak gl}$ and $\mathcal W_{1+ \infty}$-modules which are not tensor products

We consider the Whittaker modules $M_{1}(\lambda,\mu)$ for the Weyl vertex algebra $M$, constructed in arXiv:1811.04649, where it was proved that these modules are irreducible for each finite cyclic orbifold $M^{\Bbb Z_n}$. In this paper, we consider the modules $M_{1}(\lambda,\mu)$ as modules for the ${\Bbb Z}$-orbifold of $M$, denoted by $M^0$. $M^0$ is isomorphic to the vertex algebra $\mathcal W_{1+\infty, c=-1} = \mathcal M(2) \otimes M_1(1)$ which is the tensor product of the Heisenberg vertex algebra $M_1(1)$ and the singlet algebra $\mathcal M(2)$. Furthermore, these modules are also modules of the Lie algebra $\widehat{\mathfrak gl}$ with central charge $c=-1$. We prove they are reducible as $\widehat{\mathfrak gl}$-modules (and therefore also as $M^0$-modules), and we completely describe their irreducible quotients $L(d,\lambda,\mu)$.
Strong intervalley correlation induced a magnetic order transition in monolayer $\text{MoS}_{2}$

In this work, we study a model for monolayer molybdenum disulfide with including the intravalley and intervalley electron-electron interaction. We solve the model at a self-consistent mean-field level and get three solutions $L_{0}$, $L_{+}$ and $L_{-}$. As for $L_{0}$, the spin polarizations are opposite at $\textbf{K}$ and $\textbf{K}^{\prime}$ valley and the total magnetization is zero. $L_{\pm}$ describe two degenerate spin-polarized states, and the directions of polarization are opposite for the states of $L_{+}$ and $L_{-}$. Based on these results, the ground state can be deduced to be spin polarized in domains in which their particular states can be randomly described by $L_{+}$ or $L_{-}$. Therefore, a zero net magnetization is induced for zero external magnetic field $\mathbf{B}$, but a global ferromagnetic ground state for a nonzero $\mathbf{B}$. We estimate the size of domains as several nanometers. As the increase of the chemical potential, the ground state changes between $L_{0}$ and $L_{\pm}$, indicating first order phase transitions at the borders, which is coincident with the observation of photoluminescence experiments in the absence of the external magnetic field [J. G. Roch $\it{et}$ $\it{al.}$, Phys. Rev. Lett. ${\bf 124}$, 187602 (2020)].
The QCD Deconfinement Critical Point for $N_\text{f}=2$ Flavors of Staggered Fermions

Quenched QCD at zero baryonic chemical potential undergoes a first-order deconfinement phase transition at a critical temperature $T_c$, which is related to the spontaneous breaking of the global center symmetry. Including heavy, dynamical quarks breaks the center symmetry explicitly and weakens the first-order phase transition. For decreasing quark masses the first-order phase transition turns into a smooth crossover at a $Z_2$-critical point. The critical quark mass corresponding to this point has been examined with $N_\text{f} = 2$ Wilson fermions for several $N_\tau$ in a recent study within our group. For comparison, we also locate the critical point with $N_\text{f} = 2$ staggered fermions on $N_\tau = 8$ lattices. For this purpose we perform Monte Carlo simulations for several quark mass values and various aspect ratios in order to extrapolate to the thermodynamic limit. The critical mass is obtained by fitting to a finite size scaling formula of the kurtosis of the Polyakov loop. Our results indicate large discretization effects, requiring simulations on lattices with $N_\tau > 8$.
Effects of bond-randomness and Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interactions on the specific heat at low temperatures of a spherical kagomé cluster in {W$_{72}$V$_{30}$}

For the spin-1/2 spherical kagomé cluster, as well as for the 2D kagomé lattice, many low-energy singlet excitations have been expected to exist in the energy region below the spin gap, which has been actually confirmed by Kihara $et~al.,$ in their specific heat measurements at low temperatures in {W$_{72}$V$_{30}$}. However, the experimental result of the specific heat can not be reproduced by the theoretical result in the Heisenberg model. Although the theoretical result has a peak around 2 K, the experimental one does not. To elucidate this difference, we incorporate Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya (DM) interactions and bond-randomness into the model Hamiltonian for {W$_{72}$V$_{30}$} and calculate density of states, entropy, and specific heat at low temperatures by using the Lanczos method. We find that DM interactions do not significantly affect the energy distribution of a dozen or so singlet states above the ground state, which are involved in the peak structure of the specific heat around 2 K, while 10 \% randomness disperses this distribution to collapse the 2 K peak.
Mass estimates of the SU(2) $0^{++}$ glueball from spectral methods

The estimation of the Källén-Lehmann spectral density from gauge invariant lattice QCD two point correlation functions is proposed, and explored via an inversion strategy based on Tikhonov regularisation. We test the method on a mesonic toy model, showing that our methodology is competitive with the traditional Maximum Entropy Method. As proof of concept the SU(2) glueball spectrum for the quantum numbers $J^{PC}=0^{++}$ is investigated, for various values of the lattice spacing, using the published data of arXiv:1910.07756. Our estimates for the ground state mass are in good agreement with the traditional approach, which is based on the large time exponential behaviour of the correlation functions. Furthermore, the spectral density also contains hints of excites states in the spectrum. Spectroscopic analysis of glueball two-point functions therefore provides a straightforward and insightful alternative to the traditional method based on the large time exponential behaviour of the correlation functions.
Plastic vortex creep and dimensional crossovers in the highly anisotropic superconductor HgBa$_2$CuO$_{4+x}$

In type-II superconductors exposed to magnetic fields between upper and lower critical values, $H_{c1}$ and $H_{c2}$, penetrating magnetic flux forms a lattice of vortices whose motion can induce dissipation. Consequently, the magnetization $M$ of superconductors is typically progressively weakened with increasing magnetic field $B \propto n_v$ (for vortex density $n_v$). However, some materials exhibit a non-monotonic $M(B)$, presenting a maximum in $M$ at what is known as the second magnetization peak. This phenomenon appears in most classes of superconductors, including low $T_c$ materials, iron-based, and cuprates, complicating pinpointing its origin and garnering intense interest. Here, we report on vortex dynamics in optimally doped and overdoped HgBa$_2$CuO$_{4+x}$ crystals, with a focus on a regime in which plastic deformations of the vortex lattice govern magnetic properties. Specifically, we find that both crystals exhibit conspicuous second magnetization peaks and, from measurements of the field- and temperature- dependent vortex creep rates, identify and characterize phase boundaries between elastic and plastic vortex dynamics, as well as multiple previously unreported transitions within the plastic flow regime. We find that the second magnetization peak coincides with the elastic-to-plastic crossover for a very small range of high fields, and a sharp crossover within the plastic flow regime for a wider range of lower fields. We find evidence that this transition in the plastic flow regime is due to a dimensional crossover, specifically a transition from 3D to 2D plastic dynamics.
Using a $q$-shuffle algebra to describe the basic module $V(Λ_0)$ for the quantized enveloping algebra $U_q(\widehat{\mathfrak{sl}}_2)$

We consider the quantized enveloping algebra $U_q(\widehat{\mathfrak{sl}}_2)$ and its basic module $V(\Lambda_0)$. This module is infinite-dimensional, irreducible, integrable, and highest-weight. We describe $V(\Lambda_0)$ using a $q$-shuffle algebra in the following way. Start with the free associative algebra $\mathbb V$ on two generators $x,y$. The standard basis for $\mathbb V$ consists of the words in $x,y$. In 1995 M. Rosso introduced an associative algebra structure on $\mathbb V$, called a $q$-shuffle algebra. For $u,v\in \lbrace x,y\rbrace$ their $q$-shuffle product is $u\star v = uv+q^{(u,v)}vu$, where $( u,v) =2$ (resp. $(u,v) =-2$) if $u=v$ (resp.
Revealing the topological nature of the bond order wave in a strongly correlated quantum system

Sergi Julià-Farré, Daniel González-Cuadra, Alexander Patscheider, Manfred J. Mark, Francesca Ferlaino, Maciej Lewenstein, Luca Barbiero, Alexandre Dauphin. We investigate the topological properties of the bond order wave phase arising in the extended Fermi-Hubbard model. In particular, we uncover a topological sector, which remained elusive in previous finite-size numerical studies due to boundary effects. We first show that, for an infinite system, the bond order wave regime is characterized by two degenerate bulk states corresponding to the trivial and topological sectors. The latter turns out to be indeed characterized by an even degeneracy of the entanglement spectrum and longe-range order of a string correlation function. For finite size systems, we show that the topological sector can be stabilized by imposing a suitable border potential. This therefore provides a concrete protocol for the observation of topologically protected degenerate edge modes in finite-size systems. Furthermore, we show that the bulk of the system is characterized by exotic solitonic solutions interpolating between the trivial and topological sectors. Finally, we propose an implementation and detection scheme of this strongly-correlated topological phase in a quantum simulator based on dipolar Fermi gases in optical lattices.
Temperature driven spin-zero effect in TaAs$_2$

Md Shahin Alam, P.K. Tanwar, Krzysztof Dybko, Ashutosh S. Wadge, Przemyslaw Iwanowski, Andrzej Wisniewski, Marcin Matusiak. The electrical and thermo-electrical transport effects of the TaAs$_2$ semimetal were measured in a magnetic field applied along [-2 0 1] direction. The resulting field dependences of the resistivity as well as the Hall, Seebeck and Nernst coefficient below T ~ 100 K can be satisfactory described within the two-band model consisting of the electron and hole pockets. At low temperature all the measured effects exhibit significant contribution from quantum oscillations. The fast Fourier transform (FFT) of the oscillatory Nernst signal shows two fundamental frequencies, Fa = 105 T and Fb = 221 T, and the second harmonic of the latter (F2b = 442 T). The ratio between FFT amplitudes of Fb and F2b changes with temperature in an unusual way, indicating that we observe the spin-zero effect caused by temperature change. This is likely related to substantial temperature dependence of the Lande g-factor, which in turn can result from non-parabolic energy dispersion or temperature evolution of the spin-orbit coupling.
Energy storage in lead-free Ba(Zr, Ti)O$_{3}$ relaxor ferroelectrics: Large densities and efficiencies and their origins

An atomistic first-principles-based effective Hamiltonian is used to investigate energy storage in Ba(Zr$_{0.5}$Ti$_{0.5}$)O$_{3}$ relaxor ferroelectrics, both in their bulk and epitaxial films' forms, for electric fields applied along different crystallographic directions. We find that the energy density linearly increases with temperature for electric fields applied along the pseudocubic [001], [110] and [111] directions in Ba(Zr$_{0.5}$Ti$_{0.5}$)O$_{3}$ bulk. For films at room temperature, the energy density adopts different behaviors (i.e., increase versus decrease) with strain depending on the direction of the applied electric fields. We also predicted ultrahigh energy densities (basically larger than 100 J/cm$^{3}$) with an ideal efficiency of 100\% in all these Ba(Zr$_{0.5}$Ti$_{0.5}$)O$_{3}$ systems. In addition, a phenomenological model is used to reveal the origin of all the aforementioned features, and should be applicable to other relaxor ferroelectrics.
Skyrmion Alignment and Pinning Effects in a Disordered Multi-Phase Skyrmion Material Co8Zn8Mn4

M. E. Henderson, M. Bleuel, J. Beare, D. G. Cory, B. Heacock, M. G. Huber, G. M. Luke, M. Pula, D. Sarenac, S. Sharma, E. M. Smith, K. Zhernenkov, D. A. Pushin. Understanding disorder as it relates to skyrmion stabilization, pinning, and ordering processes is a crucial step to realizing robust skyrmion spintronic implementations. The intermetallic skyrmion material, Co$_{8}$Zn$_{8}$Mn$_{4}$, has been realized across multiple skyrmion phases and lattice forms, surviving over a broad parameter space. However, previous studies have failed to adequately address the interplay of skyrmion ordering and stabilization energetics for thermal equilibrium versus metastable phases in bulk polycrystalline samples. Here, we employ small-angle neutron scattering (SANS) to investigate the role of skyrmion order in skyrmion lattice formation, transition, and reorientation dynamics in a disordered Co$_{8}$Zn$_{8}$Mn$_{4}$ bulk sample. Applying a symmetry-breaking magnetic field sequence across multiple skyrmionic phases revealed the promotion of skyrmion order when undergoing structural lattice transitions; we attribute this observation to anisotropy-induced skyrmion reorientations that enable the partial disentangling of disorder-related jamming. Additionally, pinning effects were observed to dominate skyrmion orientations and order in the metastable triangular lattice phase, with a remarkable memory of the skyrmion lattice state persisting in spite of saturation into the ferromagnetic phase. Our SANS measurements demonstrate three distinct regimes in which thermal fluctuations, pinning, and anisotropy terms dominate skyrmion ordering responses, and reorientations. Together, these results reveal the nature of skyrmion formation, ordering, and pinning dynamics as a function of field and phase, providing insight into the mechanisms of skyrmionic structural lattice transitions, memory, and delicate balance of stabilization energetics across skyrmion phase space.
