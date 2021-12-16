ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Frank Gore still hopes 49ers will call as boxing debut nears

NBC Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer NFL star Frank Gore is set to make his boxing debut on Saturday, but he hasn’t lost hope in his ability to play professional football. Gore, who played 10 of his 16 seasons in the league with the 49ers, will face retired NBA point guard Deron Williams....

www.nbcsports.com

NBC Sports

Gore reveals moment he knew lengthy 49ers tenure was over

Longtime 49ers running back Frank Gore says he knew once the organization drafted Carlos Hyde in 2014 that his time with the team was coming to an end. "I knew I was going to leave my last year in San Fran just because they drafted a back in the second round, that was the highest they had ever drafted a back," Gore said on the "All The Smoke" podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. "I was 33, but I came off 1,100, 1,200 yards, though. They was trying to force the issue to make him play, upstairs not the coaches but like upstairs, they wanted to see their new toy. So they was forcing the issue to make him play.
NFL
crossingbroad.com

Eagles Legend Frank Gore Explains Why He Ended Up Going to Indy

The running joke is that Frank Gore is one of the greatest Philadelphia free agent signings ever. It’s a stupid joke because the guy never actually played a game here. He agreed to come to Philly, then decided to sign with Indy instead, and explained why on Rob Maaddi’s podcast:
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Frank Gore opens up about his time with Philadelphia

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Gore spoke with the Associated Press’s Rob Maaddi this week and was asked about that fateful decision, and his answer is going to infuriate Eagles fans who really wanted the veteran running back to sign with the Birds: “Nick Foles called me, I committed to him and said I was going to come. He called me, said congrats, can’t wait to get on the field. And then the next day he gets traded. Then I see Jeremy Maclin, he goes to Kansas City. Then I’m like, ‘Man.’ “At the time, 10 years, 11,000 yards, I’m trying to win a championship. I got a taste of the Super Bowl with San Fran but we didn’t win, so I’m searching to go to a championship. I see Nick Foles get traded, I see Maclin go to Kansas City, and they already let DeSean Jackson go [to] Washington. I love the coach, that’s my dog Chip Kelly, we still talk. But I just felt like when I saw the pieces leaving, we couldn’t win a Super Bowl there. Advertisement “So I saw the Colts, they were off the AFC championship, I thought if I go to the Colts and I called Andre Johnson, I think we can get them over the top. That’s why I went to Indy.” [BLG Note: Mandatory related reading.]
NFL
MySanAntonio

Why the Hell Is Frank Gore Fighting Deron Williams on Saturday Night?

In one of the weirder stories to emerge in sports, former NFL running back Frank Gore is going to fight ex-NBA point guard Deron Williams on Saturday night in a boxing ring in Tampa. The bout isn’t happening because Gore ripped off the former Net in a business deal or...
NFL
NBC Sports

Frank Gore finally explains why he chose Colts over Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles legend Frank Gore was expected to sign with the Birds back in the early hours of free agency 2015 - ancient history, I know - before backing out of a supposedly agreed-upon deal and signing with the Colts instead. From our story on March 9, 2015:. "Gore agreed...
NFL
ESPN

Why Frank Gore turned down a return to the NFL and instead accepted a fight

PEMBROKE PINES, Florida -- Frank Gore's storied NFL career has been one of perseverance. After tearing the ACL in his left knee twice during his career at the University of Miami, he was taken off many draft boards and fell to the third round. Despite the medical red flag, Gore's...
NFL
phillyvoice.com

Frank Gore explains his infamous phantom free agent deal with the Eagles in 2015

For 16 seasons, Frank Gore was the iron man of NFL running backs and one of the league's most unsung players at a position known for its fast rate of attrition. Gore sits at third overall on the all-time list of NFL rushing leaders with 16,000 yards, behind only Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton, and would have suited up for another season at 38 years old this year if a team had shown interest in signing him.
NFL
NBC Sports

Gore believes 49ers were 'too cocky' in Super Bowl 47 loss

Unfortunately for the 49ers organization, there are two recent Super Bowls that many would like to forget about. Within the building at Levi's Stadium, five Lombardi trophies are proudly displayed as a reminder of one of the most dominant eras in 49ers history. The quest for a sixth title has been decades in the making and San Francisco has come ever-so-close on two occasions in the past decade alone.
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
thefocus.news

How many kids does Jalen Rose have amid split from wife Molly Qerim?

Former NBA star Jalen Rose and ESPN’s First Take host Molly Qerim are reportedly divorcing after three years of marriage. Fans want to know how many kids Jalen Rose has and whether he shares any with Querim. Jalen Rose played in the NBA from 1994 to 2007 before transitioning...
NFL
The Spun

Chargers Announce New Update On TE Donald Parham Jr

On Thursday night, Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr left the field on a stretcher following a brutal collision with the turf. Quarterback Justin Herbert tried to find Parham in the back of the endzone on a fourth down play. The 24-year-old tight end dropped the pass as he hit the turf and he appeared to be knocked unconscious.
NFL

