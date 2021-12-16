Frank Gore still hopes 49ers will call as boxing debut nears

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Gore spoke with the Associated Press’s Rob Maaddi this week and was asked about that fateful decision, and his answer is going to infuriate Eagles fans who really wanted the veteran running back to sign with the Birds: “Nick Foles called me, I committed to him and said I was going to come. He called me, said congrats, can’t wait to get on the field. And then the next day he gets traded. Then I see Jeremy Maclin, he goes to Kansas City. Then I’m like, ‘Man.’ “At the time, 10 years, 11,000 yards, I’m trying to win a championship. I got a taste of the Super Bowl with San Fran but we didn’t win, so I’m searching to go to a championship. I see Nick Foles get traded, I see Maclin go to Kansas City, and they already let DeSean Jackson go [to] Washington. I love the coach, that’s my dog Chip Kelly, we still talk. But I just felt like when I saw the pieces leaving, we couldn’t win a Super Bowl there. Advertisement “So I saw the Colts, they were off the AFC championship, I thought if I go to the Colts and I called Andre Johnson, I think we can get them over the top. That’s why I went to Indy.” [BLG Note: Mandatory related reading.]

