Of Course This Jill Biden-Approved Brand Is Behind My New Favorite Boots

Cowboy boots are back in a big way — at least that's what the kids on TikTok say. And while you might be a skeptic like me, once you try my new favorite pair, you no longer will be. Don't get me wrong: I am 100 percent here...
Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post.
The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
Martha Stewart may be known for her chops in the kitchen and her multi-million-dollar lifestyle brand, but she's also no stranger to fashion. In fact, Martha Stewart started her career as a model. Stewart has had her own fashion lines over the years, featuring everything from shoes, to short-sleeved puff jackets (via Martha.com), but after posting a recent photo on Instagram, the star is facing backlash for her choice of outfit.
"I just want to get there before other people and make sure everything is the way I want it," Carrie says on the phone before Big's funeral as she sits down in her closet alongside a pearl clutch and a pair of white caged leather pumps she had already laid out. It wasn't a question what she would wear to say goodbye to the love of her life publicly in front of family and friends. Of course, as she, Stanford, and Anthony make their way through the doors and enter a stark-white room with rows of chairs perfectly aligned, it becomes clear Carrie picked the only chic place for a funeral in Manhattan.
Caitlin Trantham needed a gown for the 2021 Marine Corps Ball. Trantham turned a $20 wedding dress from a thrift shop into a one-of-a-kind red ball gown. She told Insider that it took her about 12 hours and she spent less than $100. Caitlin Trantham is a seamstress, mom of...
Lizzo has reminded us that she's a goddess. The "Rumors" singer stepped out in a very trendy look for Kanye West and Drake's Free Larry Hoover concert in LA last week. For the event, the star donned a custom two-piece dress by Di Petsa, a version of the brand's "wet look" style. The outfit by the Grecian brand also called back to the star's latest video, where she transformed into a deity.
We've said it once, and we'll say it again: Jennifer Garner could sell us a bottle of water. Then again, Jennifer Aniston notoriously sold a whole generation on Smartwater — the power of Jennifers everywhere, clearly, knows no bounds. And while we do appreciate a good hydration suggestion, we are definitely partial to Garner's recommendations on clothing and beauty products.
She loves her symbolism! Zendaya made quite the statement at the Spider-Man: No Way Home Los Angeles premiere. How, you ask? The 25-year-old actress hit the scene in a couture creation that was custom made with cobweb detailing. The star, who works with stylist Law Roach, teamed up with Valentino...
Jill Biden dressed in chic style for the Democratic National Committee’s holiday party this week.
For the occasion, the first lady wore a red shift dress with elbow-length sleeves. The style also included a knee-length skirt. Biden’s dress was further elevated with silver circular stud accents lining both sleeves and shoulders, reminiscent of holiday decor. Her look was complete with sparkling post earrings.
When it came to shoes, Biden donned a pair of glamorous stiletto heels. The peep-toe style featured metallic gold platform soles, as well as sparkly uppers. The pair’s most daring statement came from thin stiletto heels, totaling at least...
Kate Beckinsale brought a futuristic flair to the little black dress in her latest Instagram post.
The actress and model posed in a geometric cutout dress on Friday. The frock featured a corset-styled top with leather trim and belt as well as translucent mesh detail which ran across the bodice. The bottom of the gown boasted a short pleated skirt with layers. The dress also featured a sheer maxi skirt detail that ran down the back of her legs with an opaque trim and see-through center.
She kept it simple...
Dakota Johnson brought surrealist style to the red carpet at the 2021 Gotham Awards.
The “Fifty Shades of Grey” star hit the red carpet in a black Schiaparelli dress, hailing from the brand’s spring 2022 collection. The number featured a midi length, as well as subtle front stitching. Its’ quirkiest element came from its halter-neck silhouette, composed of a gold lip-shaped accent attached to gold chains. Johnson’s dress was minimally accessorized with curved gold Ana Khouri rings.
When it came to shoes, the “Ben and Kate” star wore a pair of puffy Gianvito Rossi sandals. The Bijoux style included black leather uppers,...
Zendaya suited up in hot pink for her appearance on “Good Morning America” today.
The 25-year-old made a case for glam business gear while on the show. She stepped into the GMA studio wearing a wool Alexander McQueen double-breasted tailored jacket and high-waisted peg trousers from the Spring/Summer 2022 collection. The oversized jacket featured large black buttons and pockets on each side.
The “Malcolm & Marie” actress elevated the ensemble with her accessories. She wore a pair of thick oversized silver hoop earrings. On her feet, she wore a pair of black pointed-toe pumps. The sky-high stiletto heels gave the star some...
I attended Art Basel in Miami the other week, and the thing I could not stop noticing was Big Pants. Sure, there was all of the actual art, and so many celeb-filled parties. But here's the thing: in the presence of everything else, Big Pants also made a statement. These pants were looking at the art, they were walking through the Chanel Five Echos installation, and they were attending the Lavazza party at the Faena Forum on Collins avenue.
Chrissy Teigen dressed sharply in an all-black outfit while leaving New York City with husband John Legend and their children.
While heading to the airport, Teigen wore a sleek black bandeau and leggings. The sporty styles, accessorized with a black baseball cap, created a sleek athletic look. The star also layered the set with a black leather motorcycle jacket, giving the athletic set a distinctly grungy edge. Teigen accessorized for travel with stud earrings and a pair of aviator sunglasses.
For footwear, the “Cravings” author wore a pair of black Athletic Propulsion Labs sneakers. The unisex TechLoom Bliss style featured a slip-on...
Earlier this season, Reese Witherspoon took a footwear cue from Sarah Jessica Parker by wearing a pair of Swedish Hasbeens basically every other day while out in New York. Now Witherspoon seems to be taking inspiration from Katie Holmes, as she was spotted in Holmes's go-to sneakers by Common Projects while out in Beverly Hills.
All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Multi-hyphenate sisters Sara and Erin Foster never considered themselves “fashion girls.” “Fashion always...
Alicia Keys the shearling cape a thing.
The ”No One” singer performed on the “Today” show this morning, where she wore a look that was suitable for a brisk New York City fall morning. When it came down to the outfit, Keys wore a sleek black leather mock turtleneck and matching leather leggings that helped to unify the moment. Over it, Keys threw on a black and brown shearling coat that she unzipped to create a cape effect. It also features a white fuzzy trim and lining that further accentuated the beauty of the piece. For accessories, Keys donned a pair...
As much as we love the holidays (and we do!), it's definitely hands-down the busiest, most frantic time of the year. Oftentimes, we find ourselves making a mad dash from one place to the next, which is precisely why we're saying sayonara to wearing high heels the way we used to during pre-pandemic times.
First lady Jill Biden has had an especially stylish 2021—and, as it comes to a close, we’re looking back at her top fashion moments this year.
Dr. Biden has embraced her new role as first lady in utterly sharp fashion, wearing versatile pieces like overcoats, shift dresses and comfortable sweaters that can easily be mixed and matched. Favoring jewel tones, neutrals and garden-worthy floral prints, she frequently sources from American brands like Jonathan Cohen, Oscar de la Renta and Michael Kors. Regardless of the season or silhouette, Biden’s outfits frequently prove that timeless style is here to stay.
When it comes to...
Lindsay Lohan bundled up in style in her latest Instagram post today.
The 35-year-old made a case for cold weather-chic in the photo. She sported a quilted Canada Goose jacket that draped down to her feet. The coat featured long zip pockets, a hood and the signature Canada Goose logo on the coat’s shoulder. She accessorized with a cute winter hat that had a knit finish and a pom-pom on the top. On her feet, she sported a fashion-meets-function pair of boots. The snowshoes featured a waterproof upper with lace-up detailing and a plush white wool lining.
View this post...
