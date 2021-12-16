ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glastonbury, CT

Henry the hero: Glastonbury mom credits family dog with saving baby’s life

By Stephanie Simoni
WTNH
WTNH
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZafDT_0dO7YJtH00

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Glastonbury family’s dog is receiving all the praise and treats this week for an incredible reason. His owner credits the dog with saving her baby’s life.

On Monday night, Kelly Dowling’s baby girl had a cold, so she put her down in the crib to rest.

Henry, the family’s Boston Terrier, kept letting himself into the nursery even though his owner repeatedly told him not to. He did it five times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4efQOY_0dO7YJtH00
Henry the Boston Terrier / Photo: Kelly Dowling

“This time, he woke her up and when she started crying, I knew there was something wrong with the way she was crying. She didn’t sound right. So I took her downstairs and she was struggling to get air,” Dowling said. “The fact that he was so persistent and he didn’t go hide or stop when I told him to stop, he had to have known or maybe smelled something or heard something.”

Dowling said they rushed the baby to Connecticut Children’s and the doctor essentially sucked out all the congestion that was making it difficult for her to breathe. She is doing much better now.

As for Henry, he got all of his Christmas treats early for being such a good boy.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glastonbury, CT
Glastonbury, CT
Pets & Animals
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Glastonbury, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Weather#Connecticut Children
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
WTNH

Inmate at MacDougall-Walker dies from complications related to COVID-19

(WTNH) – A Connecticut Department of Correction inmate has died from complications relating to COVID-19. The DOC said the 51-year-old man was transferred from MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution’s Medical Isolation Unit on November 19 to a hospital. The man died from complications relating to COVID-19 on December 13. It was reported that the man, who is […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTNH

Miami-bound flight crashes, killing music producer and eight others

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (Nexstar) – A private plane carrying eight people, including music producer ‘Flow La Movie,’ crashed while making an emergency landing at Las Americas Airport in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, the plane’s operator has confirmed. All seven passengers and two crew members were killed in the crash, according to Helidosa Aviation Group. The […]
ACCIDENTS
WTNH

WTNH

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy