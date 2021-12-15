ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Pure contractive multipliers of some reproducing kernel Hilbert spaces and applications

By Srijan Sarkar
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

A contraction $T$ on a Hilbert space $\mathcal{H}$ is said to be pure if the sequence $\lbrace T^{*n} \rbrace_{n}$ converges to $0$ in the strong operator topology. In this article, we prove that for contractions $T$, which commute with certain tractable tuples of commuting...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Purely linear response of the quantum Hall current to space-adiabatic perturbations

Using recently developed tools from space-adiabatic perturbation theory, in particular the construction of a non-equilibrium almost stationary state, we give a new proof that the Kubo formula for the Hall conductivity remains valid beyond the linear response regime. In particular, we prove that, in quantum Hall systems and Chern insulators, the transverse response current is quantized up to any order in the strength of the inducing electric field. The latter is introduced as a perturbation to a periodic, spectrally gapped equilibrium Hamiltonian by means of a linear potential; existing proofs of the exactness of Kubo formula rely instead on a time-dependent magnetic potential. The result applies to both continuum and discrete crystalline systems modelling the quantum (anomalous) Hall effect.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Mott insulators with large local Hilbert spaces in quantum materials and ultracold atoms

Mott insulators with large local Hilbert spaces (or multicomponent local Hilbert spaces) appear widely in quantum materials and ultracold atomic systems. For the Mott insulating quantum materials with a large local Hilbert space, the spin-only description with pairwise quadratic spin interactions is often insufficient to capture the interaction. In the situation with active local orbital degrees of freedom, the Kugel-Khomskii superexchange model was then proposed. We here briefly review this historical model and discuss the modern arenas and developments beyond the original orbital context where this model and the relevant physics emerge. These include and are not restricted to the $4d$/$5d$ transition metal compounds with the spin-orbital-entangled ${J=3/2}$ quadruplets, the rare-earth magnets with two weakly separated crystal field doublets, breathing magnets and/or the cluster and molecular magnets, et al. We explain the microscopic origin of the emergent Kugel-Khomskii physics in each solid-state realization with some emphasis on the ${J=3/2}$ quadruplets, and dub the candidate systems "${J=3/2}$ Mott insulators". For the ultracold atom contexts, we review the Mott insulators with the large-spin ultracold alkaline and alkaline-earth atoms on the optical lattices, where a large local Hilbert space naturally emerges. Despite a large local Hilbert space from the atomic hyperfine spin states, the system could realize a large symmetry group such as the Sp($N$) or the SU($N$) symmetry. These ultracold atomic systems actually lie in the large-$N$ regime of large symmetry groups and are characterized by strong quantum fluctuations. The Kugel-Khomskii physics and the exotic quantum ground states with the "bayone-like" physics can appear in various limits. We conclude with our vision and outlook on this subject.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

On some locally symmetric embedded spaces with non-negative scalar curvature and their characterization

In this work we perform a general study of properties of a class of locally symmetric embedded hypersurfaces in spacetimes admitting a $1+1+2$ spacetime decomposition. The hypersurfaces are given by specifying the form of the Ricci tensor with respect to the induced metric. These are slices of constant time in the spacetime. Firstly, the form of the Ricci tensor for general hypersurfaces is obtained and the conditions under which the general case reduces to those of constant time slices are specified. We provide a characterization of these hypersurfaces, with key physical quantities in the spacetime playing a role in specifying the local geometry of these hypersurfaces. Furthermore, we investigate the case where these hypersurfaces admit a Ricci soliton structure. The particular cases where the vector fields associated to the solitons are Killing or conformal Killing vector fields are analyzed. Finally, in the context of spacetimes with local rotational symmetry and it is shown that, only spacetimes in this class with vanishing rotation and spatial twist that admit the hypersurface types considered, and that the hypersurfaces are necessarily flat. And if such hypersurface do admit a Ricci soliton structure, the soliton is steady, with the components of the soliton field being constants.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Hypergrid subgraphs and the origin of scarred quantum walks in the many-body Hilbert space

Following the recent observation of wave function revivals in large Rydberg atom quantum simulators, much effort has focused on understanding the emergence of many-body scars in non-integrable quantum systems. Here we explore the origin of scarred wavefunction revivals in a family of models obtained by deforming the graph adjacency matrix of the PXP model - the effective model of Rydberg atoms in the strong Rydberg blockade regime. We consider deformations that either enhance the Rydberg constraint, ultimately resulting in an integrable model of two hypercubes joined at a single vertex, or relax the constraint until reaching the free spin-1/2 model. In the former case, we argue that the model of two joined hypercubes captures the essential features of many-body scarring present in the PXP model. On the other hand, relaxing the constraint leads to a sequence of new scarred models, some with more robust scarring signatures than the PXP model, as can be understood from the graph-theoretic viewpoint. Our results shed light on the nature of scarring in the PXP model by identifying its simple parent model, while also highlighting its distinction from the free-spin precession.
MATHEMATICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hilbert
arxiv.org

The Poisson kernel and the Fourier transform of the slice monogenic Cauchy kernels

The Fueter-Sce-Qian (FSQ for short) mapping theorem is a two-steps procedure to extend holomorphic functions of one complex variable to slice monogenic functions and to monogenic functions. Using the Cauchy formula of slice monogenic functions the FSQ-theorem admits an integral representation for $n$ odd. In this paper we show that the relation $ \Delta_{n+1}^{(n-1)/2}S_L^{-1}=\mathcal{F}^L_n $
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Adaptive Kernel Graph Neural Network

Graph neural networks (GNNs) have demonstrated great success in representation learning for graph-structured data. The layer-wise graph convolution in GNNs is shown to be powerful at capturing graph topology. During this process, GNNs are usually guided by pre-defined kernels such as Laplacian matrix, adjacency matrix, or their variants. However, the adoptions of pre-defined kernels may restrain the generalities to different graphs: mismatch between graph and kernel would entail sub-optimal performance. For example, GNNs that focus on low-frequency information may not achieve satisfactory performance when high-frequency information is significant for the graphs, and vice versa. To solve this problem, in this paper, we propose a novel framework - i.e., namely Adaptive Kernel Graph Neural Network (AKGNN) - which learns to adapt to the optimal graph kernel in a unified manner at the first attempt. In the proposed AKGNN, we first design a data-driven graph kernel learning mechanism, which adaptively modulates the balance between all-pass and low-pass filters by modifying the maximal eigenvalue of the graph Laplacian. Through this process, AKGNN learns the optimal threshold between high and low frequency signals to relieve the generality problem. Later, we further reduce the number of parameters by a parameterization trick and enhance the expressive power by a global readout function. Extensive experiments are conducted on acknowledged benchmark datasets and promising results demonstrate the outstanding performance of our proposed AKGNN by comparison with state-of-the-art GNNs. The source code is publicly available at: this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Fourier Transform of Variable Anisotropic Hardy Spaces with Applications to Hardy-Littlewood Inequalities

Let $p(\cdot):\ \mathbb{R}^n\to(0,1]$ be a variable exponent function satisfying the globally log-Hölder continuous condition and $A$ a general expansive matrix on $\mathbb{R}^n$. Let $H_A^{p(\cdot)}(\mathbb{R}^n)$ be the variable anisotropic Hardy space associated with $A$ defined via the radial maximal function. In this article, via the known atomic characterization of $H_{A}^{p(\cdot)}(\mathbb{R}^n)$ and establishing two useful estimates on anisotropic variable atoms, the author shows that the Fourier transform $\widehat{f}$ of $f\in H_A^{p(\cdot)}(\mathbb{R}^n)$ coincides with a continuous function $F$ in the sense of tempered distributions, and $F$ satisfies a pointwise inequality which contains a step function with respect to $A$ as well as the Hardy space norm of $f$. As applications, the author also obtains a higher order convergence of the continuous function $F$ at the origin. Finally, an analogue of the Hardy--Littlewood inequality in the variable anisotropic Hardy space setting is also presented. All these results are new even in the classical isotropic setting.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Leaky covariant phase spaces: Theory and application to $Λ$-BMS symmetry

The present thesis aims at providing a unified description of radiative phase spaces in General Relativity for any value of the cosmological constant using covariant phase space methods. We start by considering generic asymptotically locally (A)dS spacetimes with leaky boundary conditions in the Starobinsky/Fefferman-Graham gauge. The boundary structure is allowed to fluctuate and plays the role of source yielding some flux of gravitational radiation at the boundary. The holographic renormalization procedure is employed to obtain finite surface charges for the whole class of boundary diffeomorphisms and Weyl rescalings. We then propose a boundary gauge fixing isolating the radiative boundary degrees of freedom without constraining the Cauchy problem in asymptotically dS spacetimes. The residual gauge transformations form the infinite-dimensional $\Lambda$-BMS algebroid, which reduces to the Generalized BMS algebra of smooth supertranslations and super-Lorentz transformations in the flat limit. The analysis is repeated in the Bondi gauge in which we identify the analogues of the Bondi news, mass and angular momentum aspects in the presence of a cosmological constant. We give a prescription to perform the flat limit of the phase space and demonstrate how to use this connection to renormalize the corresponding phase space of asymptotically locally flat spacetimes at null infinity including smooth super-Lorentz transformations. In that context, we discuss the memory effects associated with super-Lorentz vacuum transitions and finally provide a new definition of the BMS charges whose fluxes are compatible with soft theorems.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kernel#Commuting#Functional Analysis
arxiv.org

A new locally linear embedding scheme in light of Hessian eigenmap

We provide a new interpretation of Hessian locally linear embedding (HLLE), revealing that it is essentially a variant way to implement the same idea of locally linear embedding (LLE). Based on the new interpretation, a substantial simplification can be made, in which the idea of "Hessian" is replaced by rather arbitrary weights. Moreover, we show by numerical examples that HLLE may produce projection-like results when the dimension of the target space is larger than that of the data manifold, and hence one further modification concerning the manifold dimension is suggested. Combining all the observations, we finally achieve a new LLE-type method, which is called tangential LLE (TLLE). It is simpler and more robust than HLLE.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Explainable Natural Language Processing with Matrix Product States

Jirawat Tangpanitanon, Chanatip Mangkang, Pradeep Bhadola, Yuichiro Minato, Dimitris Angelakis, Thiparat Chotibut. Despite empirical successes of recurrent neural networks (RNNs) in natural language processing (NLP), theoretical understanding of RNNs is still limited due to intrinsically complex computations in RNNs. We perform a systematic analysis of RNNs' behaviors in a ubiquitous NLP task, the sentiment analysis of movie reviews, via the mapping between a class of RNNs called recurrent arithmetic circuits (RACs) and a matrix product state (MPS). Using the von-Neumann entanglement entropy (EE) as a proxy for information propagation, we show that single-layer RACs possess a maximum information propagation capacity, reflected by the saturation of the EE. Enlarging the bond dimension of an MPS beyond the EE saturation threshold does not increase the prediction accuracies, so a minimal model that best estimates the data statistics can be constructed. Although the saturated EE is smaller than the maximum EE achievable by the area law of an MPS, our model achieves ~99% training accuracies in realistic sentiment analysis data sets. Thus, low EE alone is not a warrant against the adoption of single-layer RACs for NLP. Contrary to a common belief that long-range information propagation is the main source of RNNs' expressiveness, we show that single-layer RACs also harness high expressiveness from meaningful word vector embeddings. Our work sheds light on the phenomenology of learning in RACs and more generally on the explainability aspects of RNNs for NLP, using tools from many-body quantum physics.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

UMAD: Universal Model Adaptation under Domain and Category Shift

Learning to reject unknown samples (not present in the source classes) in the target domain is fairly important for unsupervised domain adaptation (UDA). There exist two typical UDA scenarios, i.e., open-set, and open-partial-set, and the latter assumes that not all source classes appear in the target domain. However, most prior methods are designed for one UDA scenario and always perform badly on the other UDA scenario. Moreover, they also require the labeled source data during adaptation, limiting their usability in data privacy-sensitive applications. To address these issues, this paper proposes a Universal Model ADaptation (UMAD) framework which handles both UDA scenarios without access to the source data nor prior knowledge about the category shift between domains. Specifically, we aim to learn a source model with an elegantly designed two-head classifier and provide it to the target domain. During adaptation, we develop an informative consistency score to help distinguish unknown samples from known samples. To achieve bilateral adaptation in the target domain, we further maximize localized mutual information to align known samples with the source classifier and employ an entropic loss to push unknown samples far away from the source classification boundary, respectively. Experiments on open-set and open-partial-set UDA scenarios demonstrate that UMAD, as a unified approach without access to source data, exhibits comparable, if not superior, performance to state-of-the-art data-dependent methods.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Observer Design for a Flexible Structure with Distributed and Point Sensors

The paper is devoted to the observability study of a dynamic system, which describes the vibrations of an elastic beam with an attached rigid body and distributed control actions. The mathematical model is derived using Hamilton's principle in the form of the Euler-Bernoulli beam equation with hinged boundary conditions and interface condition at the point of attachment of the rigid body. It is assumed that the sensors distributed along the beam provide output information about the deformation in neighborhoods of the specified points of the beam. Based on the variational form of the equations of motion, the spectral problem for defining the eigenfrequencies and eigenfunctions of the beam oscillations is obtained. Some properties of the eigenvalues and eigenfunctions of the spectral problem are investigated. Finite-dimensional approximations of the dynamic equations are constructed in the linear manifold spanned by the system of eigenfunctions. For these Galerkin approximations, observability conditions for the control system with incomplete information about the state are derived. An algorithm for observer design with an arbitrary number of modal coordinates is proposed for the differential equation on a finite-dimensional manifold. Based on a quadratic Lyapunov function with respect to the coordinates of the finite-dimensional state vector, the exponential convergence of the observer dynamics is proved. The proposed method of constructing a dynamic observer makes it possible to estimate the full system state by the output signals characterizing the motion of particular point only. Numerical simulations illustrate the exponential decay of the norm of solutions of the system of ordinary differential equations that describes the observation error.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Training Lipschitz continuous operators using reproducing kernels

This paper proposes that Lipschitz continuity is a natural outcome of regularized least squares in kernel-based learning. Lipschitz continuity is an important proxy for robustness of input-output operators. It is also instrumental for guaranteeing closed-loop stability of kernel-based controlllers through small incremental gain arguments. We introduce a new class of nonexpansive kernels that are shown to induce Hilbert spaces consisting of only Lipschitz continuous operators. The Lipschitz constant of estimated operators within such Hilbert spaces can be tuned by suitable selection of a regularization parameter. As is typical for kernel-based models, input-output operators are estimated from data by solving tractable systems of linear equations. The approach thus constitutes a promising alternative to Lipschitz-bounded neural networks, that have recently been investigated but are computationally expensive to train.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Distributed neural network control with dependability guarantees: a compositional port-Hamiltonian approach

Large-scale cyber-physical systems require that control policies are distributed, that is, that they only rely on local real-time measurements and communication with neighboring agents. Optimal Distributed Control (ODC) problems are, however, highly intractable even in seemingly simple cases. Recent work has thus proposed training Neural Network (NN) distributed controllers. A main challenge of NN controllers is that they are not dependable during and after training, that is, the closed-loop system may be unstable, and the training may fail due to vanishing and exploding gradients. In this paper, we address these issues for networks of nonlinear port-Hamiltonian (pH) systems, whose modeling power ranges from energy systems to non-holonomic vehicles and chemical reactions. Specifically, we embrace the compositional properties of pH systems to characterize deep Hamiltonian control policies with built-in closed-loop stability guarantees, irrespective of the interconnection topology and the chosen NN parameters. Furthermore, our setup enables leveraging recent results on well-behaved neural ODEs to prevent the phenomenon of vanishing gradients by design. Numerical experiments corroborate the dependability of the proposed architecture, while matching the performance of general neural network policies.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Category-theoretic recipe for dualities in one-dimensional quantum lattice models

We present a systematic approach for generating duality transformations in quantum lattice models. Within our formalism, dualities are completely characterized by equivalent but distinct realizations of a given (possibly non-abelian and non-invertible) symmetry. These different realizations are encoded into fusion categories, and dualities are methodically generated by considering all Morita equivalent categories. The full set of symmetric operators can then be constructed from the categorical data. We construct explicit intertwiners, in the form of matrix product operators, that convert local symmetric operators of one realization into local symmetric operators of its dual. Concurrently, it maps local operators that transform non-trivially into non-local ones. This guarantees that the structure constants of the algebra of all symmetric operators are equal in both dual realizations. Families of dual Hamiltonians, possibly with long range interactions, are then designed by taking linear combinations of the corresponding symmetric operators. We illustrate this approach by establishing matrix product operator intertwiners for well-known dualities such as Kramers-Wannier and Jordan-Wigner, consider theories with two copies of the Ising category symmetry, and present an example with quantum group symmetries. Finally, we comment on generalizations to higher dimensions of this categorical approach to dualities.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Neural Style Transfer and Unpaired Image-to-Image Translation to deal with the Domain Shift Problem on Spheroid Segmentation

Background and objectives. Domain shift is a generalisation problem of machine learning models that occurs when the data distribution of the training set is different to the data distribution encountered by the model when it is deployed. This is common in the context of biomedical image segmentation due to the variance of experimental conditions, equipment, and capturing settings. In this work, we address this challenge by studying both neural style transfer algorithms and unpaired image-to-image translation methods in the context of the segmentation of tumour spheroids.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Masked Measurement Prediction: Learning to Jointly Predict Quantities and Units from Textual Context

Physical measurements constitute a large portion of numbers in academic papers, engineering reports, and web tables. Current benchmarks fall short of properly evaluating numeracy of pretrained language models on measurements, hindering research on developing new methods and applying them to numerical tasks. To that end, we introduce a novel task, Masked Measurement Prediction (MMP), where a model learns to reconstruct a number together with its associated unit given masked text. MMP is useful for both training new numerically informed models as well as evaluating numeracy of existing systems. In order to address this task, we introduce a new Generative Masked Measurement (GeMM) model that jointly learns to predict numbers along with their units. We perform fine-grained analyses comparing our model with various ablations and baselines. We use linear probing of traditional pretrained transformer models (RoBERTa) to show that they significantly underperform jointly trained number-unit models, highlighting the difficulty of this new task and the benefits of our proposed pretraining approach. We hope this framework accelerates the progress towards building more robust numerical reasoning systems in the future.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Discrete- and continuous-time random walks in 1D Lévy random medium

A Lévy random medium, in a given space, is a random point process where the distances between points, a.k.a. targets, are long-tailed. Random walks visiting the targets of a Lévy random medium have been used to model many (physical, ecological, social) phenomena that exhibit superdiffusion as the result of interactions between an agent and a sparse, complex environment. In this note we consider the simplest non-trivial Lévy random medium, a sequence of points in the real line with i.i.d. long-tailed distances between consecutive targets. A popular example of a continuous-time random walk in this medium is the so-called Lévy-Lorentz gas. We give an account of a number of recent theorems on generalizations and variations of such model, in discrete and continuous time.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Inexact Newton combined approximations in the topology optimization of geometrically nonlinear elastic structures and compliant mechanisms

This work blends the inexact Newton method with iterative combined approximations (ICA) for solving topology optimization problems under the assumption of geometric nonlinearity. The density-based problem formulation is solved using a sequential piecewise linear programming (SPLP) algorithm. Five distinct strategies have been proposed to control the frequency of the factorizations of the Jacobian matrices of the nonlinear equilibrium equations. Aiming at speeding up the overall iterative scheme while keeping the accuracy of the approximate solutions, three of the strategies also use an ICA scheme for the adjoint linear system associated with the sensitivity analysis. The robustness of the proposed reanalysis strategies is corroborated by means of numerical experiments with four benchmark problems -- two structures and two compliant mechanisms. Besides assessing the performance of the strategies considering a fixed budget of iterations, the impact of a theoretically supported stopping criterion for the SPLP algorithm was analyzed as well.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Real-space density kernel method for Kohn-Sham density functional theory calculations at high temperature

Kohn-Sham density functional theory calculations using conventional diagonalization based methods become increasingly expensive as temperature increases due to the need to compute increasing numbers of partially occupied states. We present a density matrix based method for Kohn-Sham calculations at high temperature that eliminates the need for diagonalization entirely, thus reducing the cost of such calculations significantly. Specifically, we develop real-space expressions for the electron density, electronic free energy, Hellmann-Feynman forces, and Hellmann-Feynman stress tensor in terms of an orthonormal auxiliary orbital basis and its density kernel transform, the density kernel being the matrix representation of the density operator in the auxiliary basis. Using Chebyshev filtering to generate the auxiliary basis, we next develop an approach akin to Clenshaw-Curtis spectral quadrature to calculate the individual columns of the density kernel based on the Fermi operator expansion in Chebyshev polynomials; and employ a similar approach to evaluate band structure and entropic energy components. We implement the proposed formulation in the SPARC electronic structure code, using which we show systematic convergence of the aforementioned quantities to exact diagonalization results, and obtain significant speedups relative to conventional diagonalization based methods. Finally, we employ the new method to compute the self-diffusion coefficient and viscosity of aluminum at 116,045 K from Kohn-Sham quantum molecular dynamics, where we find agreement with previous more approximate orbital-free density functional methods.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy