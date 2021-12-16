ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Voting Rights Act was eviscerated

By Kay Chamberlain
 1 day ago

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor wondered during Dec.1st oral arguments on Mississippi’s anti-abortion legislation, whether the Supreme Court as an institution could survive the “stench” from overturning 50 years of precedent of its Roe v. Wade decision. The Roberts court already emits an offensive odor associated...

IN THIS ARTICLE
