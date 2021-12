The MHS Speech & Debate Team have been practicing and competing in preparation for District and State competition, said Coach Cristian Mora. “Nathan Ferguson is state bound,” Mora said. “He placed second at the UIL Regional Congress competition in Lubbock. The team will be traveling to Austin for the UIL State Congress meet in January. We will compete as a team in the spring at a few local tournaments around our area in preparation for our big UIL District competition in mid-March. Please congratulate these students for their hard work and dedication.”

AMARILLO, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO