ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ECB plots stimulus exit as inflation looms

By Daniel ROLAND, Sebastien ASH
AFP
AFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S30Dd_0dO7XafJ00
The Frankfurt-based institution is expected to confirm the planned end of its massive pandemic-era stimulus plan in March /AFP

European Central Bank policymakers will gather on Thursday for a crunch meeting, as soaring inflation heaps pressure on the bank to wind down its stimulus just as a new coronavirus variant threatens to derail the recovery.

The Frankfurt-based institution is expected to confirm the planned end of its massive pandemic-era stimulus plan in March, currently hoovering up around 70 billion euros ($78 billion) worth of assets every month.

The 1.85-trillion-euro pandemic emergency bond-buying programme (PEPP) is the ECB's main crisis-fighting tool, aimed at keeping borrowing costs low to stoke economic growth.

The challenge for the ECB's 25-member governing council is finding a way to smooth the transition to avoid upsetting markets or jeopardising the eurozone's fragile rebound from the initial coronavirus shock.

Boosting the bank's pre-pandemic asset purchase programme (APP), currently running at 20 billion euros a month, or creating a new envelope for financial support through 2022 and beyond are two of the options discussed by observers.

The ECB will want to avoid a "cliff-effect" in asset purchases and would settle on an overall rate "between 40 and 60 billion euros" in the second quarter next year, said Konstantin Veit, portfolio manager at Pimco.

- 2024 in focus -

In November, prices rose 4.9 percent year on year in the eurozone, a record in the history of the single currency.

While the ECB has up to now described the spike as "transitory", attributing it to one-off pandemic related factors, inflation has progressed at a rate that has exceeded observers' expectations.

The emergence of the more contagious Omicron variant has raised fears of more pandemic-related disruption, aggravating supply bottlenecks that have pushed prices up faster and hampered economic growth.

Alongside its monetary policy decisions, the ECB will publish its latest set of economic forecasts, including its first set of figures for 2024.

Last updated in September, the bank expected the economy to grow by five percent in 2021, 4.6 percent in 2022 and 2.1 percent in 2023.

On the inflation side, price rises were expected to be 2.2 percent in 2021 for the whole year, before dropping under the ECB's two-percent target for the next two years at 1.7 and 1.5 percent.

Recent pressure on prices could lead to "the largest ever upward revision to inflation in 2022, from 1.7 to 2.7 percent", according to Frederik Ducrozet, strategist at Pictet Wealth Management.

The focus will be on the new number for 2024, said Andrew Kenningham of Capital Economics, "the nearer this is to two percent, the closer the bank will be to raising rates".

But a lower figure could allow ECB President Christine Lagarde to continue to argue that the spike was a passing phenomenon in a press conference at 1430 local time (1330 GMT), paving the way for a more gradual easing of economic support.

- Diverging approaches -

Across the Atlantic, where the rise in inflation has been even steeper, the US Federal Reserve announced that it was doubling the pace of its withdrawal from asset purchases, bringing the end forward by several months.

Fed officials dropped talk of "transitory" inflation as figures for November showed a 6.8 percent year-on-year rise.

Policymakers at the central bank also indicated that they expected the Fed could raise its interest rates up to three times in 2022.

But the possibility of the ECB following suit still seemed distant, despite expectations in some corners of the market that the ECB will tighten its monetary policy more quickly.

Lagarde previously said it was "very unlikely" the ECB would raise its rates in 2022 from their historic lows, including a negative deposit rate that means lenders pay to park excess cash at the central bank.

Currently, the bank plans to end its asset purchase programme fully before moving on to rate hikes.

But even the most accommodative of responses from the governing council in the short term, extending its asset purchases under any guise, "should also leave the ECB with the possibility of earlier, and larger hikes", said Antoine Bouvet, a strategist at ING.

Comments / 0

Related
985theriver.com

Dollar on back foot after hawkish tilts by BoE, ECB

TOKYO (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar remained under pressure on Friday, a day after the Bank of England and European Central Bank adopted more hawkish stances than markets had expected, giving a boost to sterling and the euro. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers...
CURRENCIES
US News and World Report

ECB Policymakers Warn Against Inflation Complacency

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Central Bank may be underestimating inflation risks, a diverse group of policymakers said on Friday, just hours after the bank extended stimulus measures to keep boosting price pressures. Inflation has exceeded even the most pessimistic forecasts in recent months and the ECB nearly doubled its 2022...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
US News and World Report

ECB's Villeroy Sees New Inflation Regime After Current Rise

PARIS (Reuters) -After the current rise subsides, inflation in the euro zone will probably enter a new regime above the low levels seen in the years before the COVID crisis, ECB policymaker and French central bank head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday. Speaking a day after the European...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

ECB Slightly Less Dovish Due To Rising Inflation

At the December ECB meeting, the ECB said that it will let the Pandemic Emergency Pandemic Program (PEPP) expire at the end of March 2022, as expected, and will purchase bonds at a significantly lower pace in Q1 than it had previously. However, the ECB also will extend the reinvestment time horizon for PEPP until the end of 2024! In addition, due to the uncertain nature of the Omicron virus and due to rising inflation over the short-term (particularly due to energy), Christine Lagarde noted that flexibility is important for the transmission mechanism. Therefore, after PEPP expires, the Central Bank will use that flexibility to adjust the current Asset Purchase Program (APP) and purchase EUR40 billion in bonds in Q2 and EUR30 billion in bonds in Q3, before returning to the current EUR20 billion maintenance level.
BUSINESS
investing.com

ECB 'increasingly likely' to hit 2% inflation goal, Kazaks says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is "increasingly likely" to achieve its goal of stabilising euro zone inflation at 2% but needs proof of that happening before taking more stimulus away, ECB policymaker Martins Kazaks told Reuters. The ECB took another small step in rolling back crisis-era bond purchases...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB’s Villeroy: Probably relatively close to the inflation peak

He said that the Euro area is probably relatively close to the inflation peak. His comments come after the ECB upped their inflation forecasts while downgrading their growth lower at their monetary policy meeting on Thursday. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#Inflation#Economic Stimulus#Us Federal Reserve#European#Central Bank#Pepp#App#Pimco#Omicron
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Euro Zone Inflation Confirmed at Record High in November

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation surged to its highest rate on record in November, the European Union's statistics office Eurostat confirmed on Friday, with more than half of the increase due to a spike in energy prices. Eurostat said inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose to...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Reuters

BoE hikes, Fed pivots, ECB rolls slow as pandemic exits diverge

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Britain became the first G7 economy to hike interest rates since the onset of the pandemic on Thursday, with the U.S. Federal Reserve also signalling plans to tighten in 2022 but the European Central Bank only slightly reining in stimulus. The different paths taken by major...
BUSINESS
investing.com

European Stocks Lower as Central Banks Hit Sentiment

Investing.com - European stock markets slipped Friday, as markets adjust to a new reality that central banks are tightening monetary policy even in the face of another Covid-induced slowdown. At 4:10 AM ET (0910 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.8% lower, the CAC 40 in France fell 0.7% and...
STOCKS
Financial Times

The Fed expects three interest rate rises for next year

Investors pour billions of dollars into inflation-linked assets as prices continue to soar. Federal Reserve officials expect to raise interest rates three times next year, and investors are piling into inflation-linked assets in a bet that consumer prices will continue to soar. Plus, the FT’s law courts correspondent, Jane Croft, tells the tale of a money laundering conviction that started with garbage bags stuffed with cash.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Stocks Drop As Traders Mull Central Bank Moves

World stock markets fell Friday after the previous day's rally, as traders mulled central bank moves to combat soaring inflation, while navigating a Covid-19 infection spike that threatens an already fragile economic recovery. In afternoon trading Paris stocks dropped 1.4 percent and Frankfurt shed 1.0 percent following earlier Asian losses.
STOCKS
The Independent

Turkey's lira sinks to new low, prompting bank to intervene

Turkey’s currency crashed to an new all-time low against the dollar Friday, a day after the Central Bank again lowered a key interest rate despite surging consumer prices, a move in line with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unconventional economic policy.The lira’s fall prompted the Central Bank to intervene by selling off more foreign currency. It was the bank’s fifth intervention in recent weeks to attempt to prop up the lira.The lira hit a new record low of 17.14 against the dollar before the bank intervened and the currency recovered some of its losses Friday. Still, it was around 5%...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Stampede for stocks as central banks act on inflation

LONDON (Reuters) – World stocks marched back towards record highs on Thursday as surging inflation saw Britain and Norway hike interest rates and the ECB trim its super-sized bond buying programme a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve had accelerated its withdrawal. It was a jam-packed day. Turkey’s lira...
STOCKS
AFP

AFP

32K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy