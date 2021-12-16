ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

UPDATE 2-Canada's warning against trips abroad raise airline fears of confusion, cancellations

By Allison Lampert
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

(Updates with reaction from WestJet Airlines executive to Canadian advisory)

MONTREAL, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A Canadian government advisory against traveling abroad due to the Omicron variant could lead to further confusion and cancellations ahead of the key holiday travel season, the country’s second-largest carrier said on Wednesday.

The advisory comes as Canadian carriers, hard hit by last year’s slump due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had seen a rebound in travel.

Global airlines have blamed a patchwork of shifting new testing rules and restrictions for setting back international travel, even as the World Health Organization has warned against blanket travel bans over Omicron.

It is not yet clear how the advisory issued on Wednesday will affect traffic, said Andy Gibbons, vice president of government affairs at Calgary, Alberta-based WestJet Airlines, but he added: “In the travel and tourism sector, uncertainty and confusion leads to cancellations.”

Privately-held WestJet expected about two-thirds of pre-pandemic holiday traffic this year. The carrier already had some cancellations because of confusion over a government announcement in November that people arriving by air from all nations except the United States would have to take a COVID-19 test.

Earlier on Wednesday, Flair Airlines Chief Executive Stephen Jones said the privately owned carrier had seen bookings slow down for the weeks following the holiday travel season due to Omicron.

While holiday bookings “are very good,” questions remain on how travel will look during the second half of January and February, he said before the government advisory.

“We’ve certainly seen a drop-off in bookings for those months,” he said.

Still, Alberta-based Flair will grow from 12 jets to a fleet of 30 aircraft by mid-2023, a time when traffic is expected to further recover, said Jones, a former executive at European budget powerhouse Wizz Air.

Jones, who is still targeting a fleet of 50 aircraft by 2025, said it is important to reserve delivery times now for the Boeing Co 737 MAX aircraft the carrier is leasing as demand rises.

“There’s definitely a firming of interest in the MAX,” he said.

Despite turbulence from Omicron, airlines globally are looking past the pandemic to renew fleets.

Jones said he expects international travel will rebound by summer as vaccinations increase.

“I’m actually very confident that by next summer, we’re going to have a very busy and very happy bunch of leisure travelers.”

Comments / 0

Related
rd.com

Confirmed: This Is the Best Day to Buy Airline Tickets for Pricing and Availability

Thinking about flying off somewhere in the new year? You’re not alone. The TSA screened nearly as many passengers for the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday period as they did in 2019, and numbers of travelers in the sky are expected to remain high (though how the Omicron variant will affect them remains to be seen). With everyone ages 5 and up eligible for vaccines, boosters now readily available, and attractive prices for everything from hotels to airfare, there’s a renewed interest in late-pandemic travel. And with it comes the age-old question: When’s the best day to buy airline tickets, whether for for a warm beach vacation or a snowy ski adventure?
LIFESTYLE
New York Post

Why passengers are paying to board flights last instead of first

Passengers are paying extra to board flights last, despite people often rushing to be the first onto the plane. A travel expert has revealed they could be VIP travelers. Gilbert Ott, who runs the God Save The Points blog, said celebrities and A-listers often prefer to board last. He asked...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flair Airlines#Westjet Airlines#Canada#Canadian#Omicron#European#Wizz Air
The Independent

Southwest Airlines CEO claims ‘masks don’t add much’ protection on flights

The CEO of Southwest Airlines has been condemned by a former surgeon general after telling a congressional committee that face masks “don’t add much” additional protection for passengers onboard a flight.Gary Kelly, the CEO of the Texas-based airline, said on Wednesday that masks “don’t add much, if anything, in the air cabin,” citing the air filtering mechanism on board Southwest planes. “The statistics, I recall, is that 99.97 per cent of airborne pathogens are captured by the [high-efficiency particulate air] filtering system”, he told the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. “It’s turned over every two or three minutes”. Describing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Laredo Morning Times

Most travelers have never heard of this obscure Delta airline policy. Here's why it matters.

In my decades-old study-abroad Spanish, I explain how airport security works to men from Cameroon, who listen in the Spanish they learned in the months they traveled north from South America by foot. It feels silly worrying that these men —who held hands walking through rivers in the most dangerous place on Earth because, if they let go, they would die — might not be able to smoothly change planes at Chicago O'Hare International Airport. I am a travel writer, but they are master travelers.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Air Travel
newmilfordspectrum.com

Planning a trip? Take into account the list of the 10 worst airlines in 2021

Luggage storage company Bounce conducted research to find out which are the worst airlines of 2021 based on customer experience. They took into account several factors, starting with the complaints that were sent in the year, the entertainment during the flight, the comfort of the seats, the quality of the food, the rules that are imposed on luggage and the punctuality of the planes.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

A New Airline Has Flights to Europe for as Little as $109

Low-cost airlines are a give-and-take proposition for travelers. You know it shouldn't cost less to fly to Europe than it does to drive to the next state over. Still, if you're the kind of traveler that is willing to make it work -- small seats, no amenities unless you pay, limited baggage, etc. -- a budget airline can make travel a whole lot easier. (At least, financially.)
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

Ghana Plans $3,500 Airline Fine For Every Unvaccinated Passenger

Are you flying into Ghana unvaccinated? It could cost your airline $3,500. The operator of the country’s main airport will now impose a hefty fine for every passenger that arrives without being vaccinated against COVID-19. Set to come into effect today, the policy follows a blanket vaccination mandate for all international arrivals.
TRAVEL
US News and World Report

Airline Swiss Suspends Flights to Hong Kong Given Quarantine Rules

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss International Air Lines has temporarily suspended flights to Hong Kong until Dec. 11 as a result of tightened quarantine restrictions for crew members, the Swiss unit of German group Lufthansa said on Saturday. The move affects four flights from Zurich in all, a spokesperson said, adding...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Thrillist

American Airlines Is Cutting a Bunch of International Routes Next Year

Although more and more people are looking to get out and see the world, variants be damned, airlines are having a hard time keeping up with the demand. Staffing shortages, and now aircraft shortages, have plagued the industry. Now, American Airlines is cutting several international routes as a result. Due...
LIFESTYLE
Complex

Canada Warns Against Non-Essential Travel Again as Omicron Spreads

If you don’t have to travel internationally, don’t. This is the latest direction from the Government of Canada as cases of the new COVID variant, Omicron, continue to rise globally. The announcement, which was made at a press conference on Dec. 15, couldn’t come at a worse time. The busiest travel days of the year are always in December and many Canadians have already booked flights to visit family abroad or relax on a sunny all-inclusive vacation.
TRAVEL
simpleflying.com

PLAY Reveals Its First United States Routes With UK-US Fares From £139

Iceland’s newest airline PLAY has unveiled its initial routes to the United States, set to launch next spring. The carrier will fly to Boston and Baltimore/Washington multiple times per week, offering a connecting itinerary from London Stansted with a layover at Keflavik Airport of under two hours. To celebrate the launch, the airline is offering promotional fares between now and Christmas Eve.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Business travellers cancelling flights due to travel restrictions, says Heathrow

Many business travellers are cancelling trips because of new travel restrictions, Heathrow bosses say.The November traffic figures for Britain’s busiest airport show demand still at just 40 per cent of pre-pandemic levels – even though the US opened up to European travellers early in the month.Heathrow’s statement said: “High level of cancellations by business travellers concerned about being trapped overseas because of pre-departure testing shows the potential harm to the economy of travel restrictions.”The airport is urging the government “to reduce restrictions as soon as it is safe to do so”. The health secretary, Sajid Javid, told MPs this week...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Reuters

249K+
Followers
255K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy