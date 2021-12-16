December Quiz Corner

BOSTON (CBS) – There is a festive trailer that’s sure to get your attention if you see it driving by, stocked with handmade wreaths and other decorations. “We’re the first of its kind in the area so people are unsure a little bit what ‘The Mistletow’ is, which is exciting,” said Maura Dudas, co-owner of “The Mistletow.” She added, “all my wreaths are named, I really believe each wreath has its own personality.” “The Mistletow” was started by Russell and Maura Dudas this holiday season. “We play holiday music like an ice cream truck so people hear the holiday music, they can...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO