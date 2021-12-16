December Quiz Corner

3:00pm til 5:00pm (last entry 5:00pm) Not your average quiz with our drag host Rosie providing the fun & games. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Rosie joins us at Trés for a quiz like no other. Expect hilarious...
Shirley Temple sang some of the cutest songs for cinema. But how well do you remember the lyrics? Test your knowledge below!. On the good ship lollipop, it’s a sweet trip... Have you seen my new shoes? They are made out of wood... Such nice little shoes. I would sing...
In my opinion, carrots taste much better when you roast them instead of boiling them with lots of brown sugar. These make a wonderful side dish. -Jenna Wood Balsamic Roasted Baby Carrots ¼ cup balsamic vinegar¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil2 Tbsp. maple syrup1 ½ lbs. baby carrotssalt and pepper Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, combine vinegar, […]
Joel Tatum has once again turned a large portion of the showroom inside A & J’s Lawn Equipment into a Christmas Corner with a variety of ornaments and Christmas décor available to purchase during the slower part of the year for lawn equipment sales. On special nights, the...
Antiques-lovers Jackie Greaney and Paul Havel styled this Christmas scene to help you train your eye. Can you identify the seven differences between these photos?. A "For Santa" sign is added to the plate of cookies. The green bow on the stocking has been removed. The scissors are closed and...
December is a time to celebrate all we have accomplished, and think about what we want for the future. For our December Book Corner, we have selected books that feature characters and influential figures from diverse cultural, ethnic and neurological backgrounds. These books highlight the importance of honesty, faith, and self-empowerment.
Birthdays: ANDREW CUOMO, STEVEN WRIGHT, TONY HERBST, KEN ALEXANDER, SHARON BROWN, AMY KIMBERLY, MORGAN LEE, DAISY SQUADRA, SCOTT CLAGHORN, JEN KLINGER, MIKE VALDEZ, LEE SPARACINO, SHARON BRIESKE, JOHN CARMOLA, MARY SANTILLES, BEN WATT, DAVE BRUBECK, LINDSAY PRICE, AND IT’S NATIONAL MINERS’ DAY. At the Nugget tonight: GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE – 6...
QUESTION: Which local author is commemorated by a sign at the start of the Songbird Trail near Little Presque Isle?. ANSWER: B, Dorothy Maywood Bird was a native of Menominee and had a cabin at Middle Island Point.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS is in the middle of its expansive lineup of festive programming with the beloved annual airings of animated classics and festive tales.
Below, is a list of festive programs that will air throughout the holiday season:
Sunday, December 19, 2021: Christmas Takes Flight, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, December 22, 2021: The Price Is Right At Night, 8 p.m., The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, 9 p.m.
Friday, December 24, 2021: A Holly Dolly Christmas, 8 p.m.
Friday, December 31, 2021: New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, 8 p.m.
BOSTON (CBS) – There is a festive trailer that’s sure to get your attention if you see it driving by, stocked with handmade wreaths and other decorations.
“We’re the first of its kind in the area so people are unsure a little bit what ‘The Mistletow’ is, which is exciting,” said Maura Dudas, co-owner of “The Mistletow.” She added, “all my wreaths are named, I really believe each wreath has its own personality.”
“The Mistletow” was started by Russell and Maura Dudas this holiday season.
“We play holiday music like an ice cream truck so people hear the holiday music, they can...
Visit the Festival of Trees, a month long extravaganza to kick off the holiday shopping season, on the second floor of the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson today through Jan. 2 (except Dec. 25) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Free. For more information, call 802-2160.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift basket is best? The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. […]
Girl Named Tom made The Voice history tonight when they became the first group to win the title and the recording contract for the NBC competition series, but as joyful as winning was, the trio—Caleb, Joshua and Bekah, didn’t have time to enjoy it as their father, Chris Liechty, was “in horrific pain following yet another surgery.”
Like many, I've saved the bulk of my holiday shopping for the last minute. Being overscheduled and a little indecisive has delayed my gift buying, but thanks in part to my job as a shopping reporter, I know where to go and what to get for everyone on my list.
Cheesecake is among the most classic and beloved of holiday desserts, but apparently too much demand (and a few supply chain issues along way) have caused a cream cheese storage that extends beyond New York's beloved bagel shops. Whether you love your cream cheese on a bagel with some smoked...
New York bestselling author and budget guru Tiffany Aliche revealed on Instagram that her husband passed away. Coined “The Budgetnista,” Aliche revealed that her husband, Jerrell Smith, died from an aneurysm. In a video shared to her Instagram, Aliche shared clips of her late husband that showcased his time spent with family and friends, his experiences on vacation and more.
Comments / 0