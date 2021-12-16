ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
December Quiz Corner

myqcountry.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holiday season has so many great movies and this month...

www.myqcountry.com

skiddle.com

The Christmas Quiz with Rosie

3:00pm til 5:00pm (last entry 5:00pm) Not your average quiz with our drag host Rosie providing the fun & games. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Rosie joins us at Trés for a quiz like no other. Expect hilarious...
TV & VIDEOS
moviestvnetwork.com

Quiz: Remember These Shirley Songs?

Shirley Temple sang some of the cutest songs for cinema. But how well do you remember the lyrics? Test your knowledge below!. On the good ship lollipop, it’s a sweet trip... Have you seen my new shoes? They are made out of wood... Such nice little shoes. I would sing...
MUSIC
blountcountian.com

Recipe Corner

In my opinion, carrots taste much better when you roast them instead of boiling them with lots of brown sugar. These make a wonderful side dish. -Jenna Wood Balsamic Roasted Baby Carrots ¼ cup balsamic vinegar¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil2 Tbsp. maple syrup1 ½ lbs. baby carrotssalt and pepper Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, combine vinegar, […]
RECIPES
Frankfort Times

The Christmas Corner

Joel Tatum has once again turned a large portion of the showroom inside A & J’s Lawn Equipment into a Christmas Corner with a variety of ornaments and Christmas décor available to purchase during the slower part of the year for lawn equipment sales. On special nights, the...
LIFESTYLE
countryliving.com

Spot the Difference: December 2021

Antiques-lovers Jackie Greaney and Paul Havel styled this Christmas scene to help you train your eye. Can you identify the seven differences between these photos?. A "For Santa" sign is added to the plate of cookies. The green bow on the stocking has been removed. The scissors are closed and...
PHOTOGRAPHY
laparent.com

December Book Corner: Honesty, Faith and Self-Empowerment

December is a time to celebrate all we have accomplished, and think about what we want for the future. For our December Book Corner, we have selected books that feature characters and influential figures from diverse cultural, ethnic and neurological backgrounds. These books highlight the importance of honesty, faith, and self-empowerment.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
koto.org

Monday, December 6

Birthdays: ANDREW CUOMO, STEVEN WRIGHT, TONY HERBST, KEN ALEXANDER, SHARON BROWN, AMY KIMBERLY, MORGAN LEE, DAISY SQUADRA, SCOTT CLAGHORN, JEN KLINGER, MIKE VALDEZ, LEE SPARACINO, SHARON BRIESKE, JOHN CARMOLA, MARY SANTILLES, BEN WATT, DAVE BRUBECK, LINDSAY PRICE, AND IT’S NATIONAL MINERS’ DAY. At the Nugget tonight: GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE – 6...
TELLURIDE, CO
Mining Journal

History quiz

QUESTION: Which local author is commemorated by a sign at the start of the Songbird Trail near Little Presque Isle?. ANSWER: B, Dorothy Maywood Bird was a native of Menominee and had a cabin at Middle Island Point.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CBS Philly

CBS Festive Programming: ‘Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer,’ Other Holiday Movies Set To Air Through December

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS is in the middle of its expansive lineup of festive programming with the beloved annual airings of animated classics and festive tales. Below, is a list of festive programs that will air throughout the holiday season: Sunday, December 19, 2021: Christmas Takes Flight, 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021: The Price Is Right At Night, 8 p.m., The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, 9 p.m. Friday, December 24, 2021: A Holly Dolly Christmas, 8 p.m. Friday, December 31, 2021: New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, 8 p.m.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS Boston

Stocked With Homemade Decorations, ‘The Mistletow’ Trailer Spreads Holiday Cheer

BOSTON (CBS) – There is a festive trailer that’s sure to get your attention if you see it driving by, stocked with handmade wreaths and other decorations. “We’re the first of its kind in the area so people are unsure a little bit what ‘The Mistletow’ is, which is exciting,” said Maura Dudas, co-owner of “The Mistletow.” She added, “all my wreaths are named, I really believe each wreath has its own personality.” “The Mistletow” was started by Russell and Maura Dudas this holiday season. “We play holiday music like an ice cream truck so people hear the holiday music, they can...
BOSTON, MA
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Best holiday gift baskets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift basket is best? The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. […]
LIFESTYLE
blavity.com

'The Budgetnista' Tiffany Aliche Reveals Her Husband Passed Away

New York bestselling author and budget guru Tiffany Aliche revealed on Instagram that her husband passed away. Coined “The Budgetnista,” Aliche revealed that her husband, Jerrell Smith, died from an aneurysm. In a video shared to her Instagram, Aliche shared clips of her late husband that showcased his time spent with family and friends, his experiences on vacation and more.
CELEBRITIES

