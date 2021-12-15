Tensor Codes and their Invariants

Given a closed real 1-form $\eta$ on a closed Riemannian manifold $(M,g)$, let $d_z$, $\delta_z$ and $\Delta_z$ be the induced Witten's type perturbations of the de~Rham derivative and coderivative and the Laplacian on differential forms on $M$, parametrized by $z\in\mathbb C$, and let $\zeta(s,z)$ be the zeta function of $s\in\mathbb C$ given by $\zeta(s,z)=\operatorname{Tr}^s({\eta\wedge}\,\delta_z\Delta_z^{-s})$ when $\Re s\gg0$. For a class of Morse forms $\eta$, we prove that $\zeta(s,z)$ is smooth at $s=1$ for $|\Re z|\gg0$, and the zeta invariant $\zeta(1,z)$ converges to some $\mathbf z\in\mathbb R$ as $\Re z\to+\infty$, uniformly on $\Im z$. We describe $\mathbf z$ in terms of the instantons of an auxiliary Smale gradient-like vector field $X$ and the Mathai-Quillen current on $TM$ defined by $g$. Any real cohomology class has a representative $\eta$ satisfying the needed hypothesis. If $n$ is even, we can prescribe any real value for $\mathbf z$ by perturbing $g$, $\eta$ and $X$; if moreover $M$ is oriented, we can also achieve the same limit as $\Re z\to-\infty$. This is used to define and describe certain tempered distributions induced by $g$ and $\eta$. These distributions appear in another publication as the contributions from the compact leaves preserved by the flow in a trace formula for simple foliated flows on closed foliated manifolds, which gives a solution to a problem proposed by C.~Deninger.
