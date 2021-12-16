ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Intel to invest $7 bln in new plant in Malaysia, creating 9,000 jobs

By Liz Lee
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Intel Corp (INTC.O) will invest more than $7 billion to build a new chip-packaging and testing factory in Malaysia, Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said on Thursday, expanding production in the country following a global shortage of semiconductors.

The new advanced packaging facility in Malaysia is expected to begin production in 2024, he said.

The 30 billion ringgit ($7.10 billion) investment is expected to create over 4,000 Intel jobs and more than 5,000 construction jobs in the country, the Malaysian government said.

"This undertaking is indeed timely given the bullish global demand driven by the chip shortages and the potential challenges arising from the recovery of the pandemic globally," Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry Mohamed Azmin Ali said in a statement.

A global shortage of semiconductor chips, caused partly by a pandemic-fuelled demand for electronics and disruptions in supply chains has seen car makers cut production and delays in smartphone deliveries at companies including Apple Inc (AAPL.O).

Malaysia's chip assembly industry, accounting for more than a tenth of a global trade worth over $20 billion, has warned that shortages will last at least two years. read more

Intel's Gelsinger said he expected the chip shortages to last into 2023.

"Overall the semiconductor industry this year will grow more than it has in the last two to three decades. But still the gaps are large ... and I predict that the limitations of the shortages will persist into 2023," he said.

Intel hoped to announce the next locations in the United States and Europe early next year, he added.

Intel opened its first production facility outside the United States at a 5-acre assembly site in the Malaysian state of Penang in 1972. By 1975, it employed about 1,000 people and had become a crucial part of the company's manufacturing chain, its website said.

Last month, the United States and Malaysia said they plan to sign an agreement by early next year towards improving transparency, resilience and security in the semiconductor and manufacturing sector supply chains. read more

Reporting by Liz Lee in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Alibaba to grow Southeast Asia e-commerce arm to $100b

HONG KONG (AP) — Alibaba this week revealed an ambitious vision to grow its Southeast Asian e-commerce business to $100 billion in transacted sales as well as a pledge to reach carbon neutrality in its operations by 2030. China’s largest e-commerce company unveiled its vision Friday for its Southeast...
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Musk: Tesla Investing $10B In Giga Austin, Will Create 20,000 Jobs

Amid the ongoing debate about the size of Elon Musk’s taxes, the Tesla CEO has announced that the company plans to invest over $10 billion in Gigafactory Texas, which will eventually employ 20,000 workers. As always, the announcement came via Twitter, as a reply to a message from Tesla...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Intel Corp#Malaysian#Apple Inc
bulletin-news.com

Intel Will Invest $7.1B in Malaysia For Chip Manufacturing Expansion

As chipmakers try to diversify their worldwide supply networks, which were affected hard by the COVID-19 outbreak, Intel announced it will invest 30 billion ringgit ($7.1 billion) to expand its manufacturing business in Malaysia. The American semiconductor giant has a long history in Malaysia, having established its first offshore assembly...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Tiger Global Invests $11m in Pakistani Digital Bookkeeper CreditBook

Tiger Global Management LLC has jumped into the booming Pakistan startup market with an investment in small business-focused digital bookkeeping platform CreditBook, Bloomberg reported Friday (Dec. 17). Tiger Global and Firstminute Capital LLP led the CreditBook fundraising round, which totaled $11 million. Existing investors Better Tomorrow Ventures LLC, VentureSouq, Ratio...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Carmaker Stellantis reshuffles European financing operations

MILAN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis is in exclusive talks with BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) and Santander (SAN.MC) over the reorganisation of its leasing and financing operations in Europe, it said on Friday. The group plans to create a 50-50 long-term leasing company with Credit Agricole Consumer...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

China’s Alibaba Sets $100B GMV Target

Chinese eCommerce giant Alibaba has set a $100 billion gross merchandise volume target for Lazada, its southeast Asian online marketplace. As Reuters reported Friday (Dec. 17), the company shared this goal with investors this week and sets the bar fairly high for Alibaba, as Lazada generated $21 billion in gross merchandise volume (GMV) between September 2020 and September 2021.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Jobs
Reuters

Shanghai-London Stock Connect to include Germany, Switzerland

BEIJING, Dec 17 (Reuters) - A stock connect scheme linking Shanghai and London will be broadened to include Shenzhen-listed companies, as well as capital markets in Germany and Switzerland, China's securities regulator said on Friday. Expanding the Shanghai-London Stock Connect scheme helps facilitate cross-border investment and promotes the opening-up of...
WORLD
Reuters

TSMC can fix Taiwan’s stalled green transition

HONG KONG, Dec 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - After conquering semiconductors, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world’s biggest chipmaker has a new challenge: kickstarting Taiwan’s stalled green transition. Bureaucracy and red tape have marred the island’s renewable-energy goals. The company’s (2330.TW) voracious appetite for cleaner power will offer a much-needed spark.
ECONOMY
Reuters

China to let ride-hailing drivers, delivery workers form unions - Xinhua

BEIJING, Dec 17 (Reuters) - China plans to amend laws to allow ride-hailing drivers and food delivery workers to form unions, state media reported on Friday. China will review the amendment on its trade union law starting December and plans to add rules to expand the type of organisations and work for which unions can be formed, the spokesperson for China's parliament's Legislative Affairs Commission Yue Zhongming said at a news conference on Friday, according to Xinhua.
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Alibaba pledges overseas e-commerce focus as its China growth slows

SHANGHAI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - China's Alibaba (9988.HK) told its investors on Friday that overseas e-commerce would be a key focus as it looks for new sources of growth after a difficult year at home. Earlier this month, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd restructured its e-commerce business into separate China and...
ECONOMY
The Oregonian

Intel details $7.1 billion packaging expansion in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Intel said it will invest 30 billion ringgit ($7.1 billion) to expand its manufacturing operation in Malaysia as chipmakers work to diversify their global supply chains that were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pending expansion had been widely reported earlier this week. The...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

249K+
Followers
255K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy