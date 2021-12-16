ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artur Beterbiev vs. Marcus Browne: date, time, how to watch, background

By Boxing Junkie Staff
 1 day ago
Artur Beterbiev will go for his 17th knockout in as many fights against marcus browne on friday.

Artur Beterbiev (16-0, 16 KOs) vs. Marcos Browne (24-1, 16 KOs)

  • Date: Friday, Dec. 17
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (main event later in show)
  • Where: Bell Centre, Montreal
  • TV/Stream: ESPN+
  • Cost: $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year
  • Division: Light heavyweight
  • At stake: Beterbiev’s IBF and WBC titles
  • Pound-for-pound ranking: Beterbiev No. 12
  • Odds: Beterbiev 8½-1 favorite (average of multiple outlets)
  • Also on the card: Marie-Eve Dicaire vs. Cynthia Lozano, junior middleweights (for vacant IBF title); Yan Pellerin vs. Francisco Rivas, cruiserweights
  • Prediction: Beterbiev KO 10

Background: Will Beterbiev make it 17 in a row? The imposing 36-year-old Russian is coming off a 10th-round knockout of Adam Deines this past March, his 16th stoppage in as many fights. That victory followed the most-significant triumph of his career, a 10th-round stoppage of previously unbeaten Olekesandr Gvozdyk in October 2019. Beterbiev has been mentioned as a possible opponent for super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez. He also could go after another 175-pound titleholder if he gets past Browne. Dmitry Bivol is the WBA belterholder. WBO champ Joe Smith Jr. defends against Callum Smith next month. Browne is no pushover. The 2012 U.S. Olympian from New Jersey is a polished boxer with good power. He had a break through in January 2019, when he defeated respected contender Badou Jack by a convincing decision. He lost an eight-round technical decision to Jean Pascal in his subsequent fight, the result of a cut above Browne’s eye that was caused by an accidental head butt. He rebounded to shut out Denis Grachev this past April.

The Ring Magazine

Artur Beterbiev risks his two light heavyweight belts against Marcus Browne

Heavy-handed pressure fighter Artur Beterbiev will put his IBF and WBC light heavyweight titles on the line against once-beaten Marcus Browne at the Bell Centre, Montreal, Canada on Friday. Beterbiev, who is rated No. 1 by The Ring at 175-pounds, knows his WBC mandatory challenger will be a difficult assignment.
ib.tv

Arne’s Almanac: Beterbiev vs. Browne Highlights a Busy Boxing Weekend

Arne’s Almanac: Beterbiev vs. Browne Highlights a Busy Boxing Weekend. The week before Christmas is historically a dead zone for professional boxing. Not anymore. World title-holders Artur Beterbiev, Amanda Serrano, and Seniesa Estrada will be in action this weekend as will former title-holders Joseph Parker and Gilberto Ramirez, the latter of whom is 42-0, summoning allusions to Mayweather and Marciano.
