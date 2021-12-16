Artur Beterbiev vs. Marcus Browne: date, time, how to watch, background

Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

Artur Beterbiev will go for his 17th knockout in as many fights against marcus browne on friday.

Artur Beterbiev (16-0, 16 KOs) vs. Marcos Browne (24-1, 16 KOs)

Date : Friday, Dec. 17

: Friday, Dec. 17 Time : 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (main event later in show)

: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (main event later in show) Where : Bell Centre, Montreal

: Bell Centre, Montreal TV/Stream : ESPN+

: ESPN+ Cost : $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year

: $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year Division : Light heavyweight

: Light heavyweight At stake : Beterbiev’s IBF and WBC titles

: Beterbiev’s IBF and WBC titles Pound-for-pound ranking : Beterbiev No. 12

: Beterbiev No. 12 Odds : Beterbiev 8½-1 favorite (average of multiple outlets)

: Beterbiev 8½-1 favorite (average of multiple outlets) Also on the card : Marie-Eve Dicaire vs. Cynthia Lozano, junior middleweights (for vacant IBF title); Yan Pellerin vs. Francisco Rivas, cruiserweights

: Marie-Eve Dicaire vs. Cynthia Lozano, junior middleweights (for vacant IBF title); Yan Pellerin vs. Francisco Rivas, cruiserweights Prediction: Beterbiev KO 10

Background: Will Beterbiev make it 17 in a row? The imposing 36-year-old Russian is coming off a 10th-round knockout of Adam Deines this past March, his 16th stoppage in as many fights. That victory followed the most-significant triumph of his career, a 10th-round stoppage of previously unbeaten Olekesandr Gvozdyk in October 2019. Beterbiev has been mentioned as a possible opponent for super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez. He also could go after another 175-pound titleholder if he gets past Browne. Dmitry Bivol is the WBA belterholder. WBO champ Joe Smith Jr. defends against Callum Smith next month. Browne is no pushover. The 2012 U.S. Olympian from New Jersey is a polished boxer with good power. He had a break through in January 2019, when he defeated respected contender Badou Jack by a convincing decision. He lost an eight-round technical decision to Jean Pascal in his subsequent fight, the result of a cut above Browne’s eye that was caused by an accidental head butt. He rebounded to shut out Denis Grachev this past April.