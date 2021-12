There comes a time in life where everyone thinks “wow my internet could be better,” and as a person who didn’t get internet until dial-up was considered primitive, when I had it I couldn’t look a gift horse in the mouth. Nowadays, the internet is a necessary thing to function in real life. My iron – clad patience over slow loading times and poor performance has waned and become porous, especially in my bedroom, where it’s a dead zone even for my ‘4G coverage.’ I have tried many Wi-Fi extenders before, but not the Rock Space AC2100.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO