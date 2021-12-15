ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Cumulants asymptotics for the zeros counting measure of real Gaussian processes

By Louis Gass
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

We compute the exact asymptotics for the cumulants of linear statistics associated with the zeros counting measure of a large class of real Gaussian processes. Precisely, we show that if the underlying covariance function is regular and square integrable,...

arxiv.org

On the extreme eigenvalues and asymptotic conditioning of a class of Toeplitz matrix-sequences arising from fractional problems

The analysis of the spectral features of a Toeplitz matrix-sequence $\left\{T_{n}(f)\right\}_{n\in\mathbb N}$, generated by a symbol $f\in L^1([-\pi,\pi])$, real-valued almost everywhere (a.e.), has been provided in great detail in the last century, as well as the study of the conditioning, when $f$ is nonnegative a.e. Here we consider a novel type of problem arising in the numerical approximation of distributed-order fractional differential equations (FDEs), where the matrices under consideration take the form \[ \mathcal{T}_{n}=c_0T_{n}(f_0)+c_{1} h^h T_{n}(f_{1})+c_{2} h^{2h} T_{n}(f_{2})+\cdots+c_{n-1} h^{(n-1)h}T_{n}(f_{n-1}), \] $c_0,c_{1},\ldots, c_{n-1} \in [c_*,c^*]$, $c^*\ge c_*>0$, independent of $n$, $h=\frac{1}{n}$, $f_j\sim g_j$, $g_j=|\theta|^{2-jh}$, $j=0,\ldots,n-1$. Since the resulting generating function depends on $n$, the standard theory cannot be applied and the analysis has to be performed using new ideas. Few selected numerical experiments are presented, also in connection with matrices that come from distributed-order FDE problems, and the adherence with the theoretical analysis is discussed together with open questions and future investigations.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Joint Posterior Inference for Latent Gaussian Models with R-INLA

Efficient Bayesian inference remains a computational challenge in hierarchical models. Simulation-based approaches such as Markov Chain Monte Carlo methods are still popular but have a large computational cost. When dealing with the large class of Latent Gaussian Models, the INLA methodology embedded in the R-INLA software provides accurate Bayesian inference by computing deterministic mixture representation to approximate the joint posterior, from which marginals are computed. The INLA approach has from the beginning been targeting to approximate univariate posteriors. In this paper we lay out the development foundation of the tools for also providing joint approximations for subsets of the latent field. These approximations inherit Gaussian copula structure and additionally provide corrections for skewness. The same idea is carried forward also to sampling from the mixture representation, which we now can adjust for skewness.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Hausdorff dimensions and Hitting probabilities for some general Gaussian processes

Let $B$ be a $d$-dimensional Gaussian process on $\mathbb{R}$, where the component are independents copies of a scalar Gaussian process $B_0$ on $\mathbb{R}_+$ with a given general variance function $\gamma^2(r)=\operatorname{Var}\left(B_0(r)\right)$ and a canonical metric $\delta(t,s):=(\mathbb{E}\left(B_0(t)-B_0(s)\right)^2)^{1/2}$ which is commensurate with $\gamma(t-s)$. We provide some general condition on $\gamma$ so that for any Borel set $E\subset [0,1]$, the Hausdorff dimension of the image $B(E)$ is constant a.s., and we explicit this constant. Also, we derive under some mild assumptions on $\gamma\,$ an upper and lower bounds of $\mathbb{P}\left\{B(E)\cap F\neq \emptyset \right\}$ in terms of the corresponding Hausdorff measure and capacity of $E\times F$. Some upper and lower bounds for the essential supremum norm of the Hausdorff dimension of $B(E)\cap F$ and $E\cap B^{-1}(F)$ are also given in terms of $d$ and the corresponding Hausdorff dimensions of $E\times F$, $E$, and $F$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Self-healing and transformation characteristics of obstructed Hermite-Gaussian modes composed structured beams

The self-healing property of laser beams is of great interest. And a laser beam with spatial structures is also widely concerned due to its important applications in lots of areas. We theoretically and experimentally investigate the self-healing and transformation characteristics of obstructed structured beams composed by incoherent or coherent superposition of multiple Hermite-Gaussian (HG) modes. We reveal that partially obstructed single HG mode can recover itself or transfer to a lower order in the far-field. When the obstacle retains one pair of edged bright spots of HG mode in each direction of its two symmetry axes, the beam structure information (number of knot lines) along each axis can be restored. Otherwise, it will be transferred to the corresponding low-order HG mode or multi interference fringes in the far-field, according to the interval of the two most edged remaining spots on each axis. It's proved that the above effect is induced by the diffraction and interference results of the partially retained light field. This principle is also applicable to multi-eigenmodes composed beams with special customized optical structures. Then the self-healing and transformation characteristics of the partially obstructed HG modes composed structured beams are investigated. It's found that the HG modes incoherently composed structured beams have a strong ability to recover themselves in the far-field after occlusion. These investigations can expand the applications of optical lattice structures of laser communication, atom optical capture, and optical imaging.
PHYSICS
The asymptotic expansion of Kratzel's integral and an integral related to an extension of the Whittaker function

We consider the asymptotic expansion of Krätzel's integral \[F_{p,\nu}(x)=\int_0^\infty t^{\nu-1} e^{-t^p-x/t}\,dt\qquad (|\arg\,x|<\pi/2),\] for $p>0$ as $|x|\to \infty$ in the sector $|\arg\,x|<\pi/2$ employing the method of steepest descents. An alternative derivation of this expansion is given using a Mellin-Barnes integral approach. The cases $p<0$, $\Re (\nu)<0$ and when $x$ and $\nu$ ($p>0$) are both large are also considered.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

On the questions of asymptotic recoverability of information and subsystems in quantum gravity

A longstanding question in quantum gravity regards the localization of quantum information; one way to formulate this question is to ask how subsystems can be defined in quantum-gravitational systems. The gauge symmetry and necessity of solving the constraints appear to imply that the answers to this question here are different than in finite quantum systems, or in local quantum field theory. Specifically, the constraints can be solved by providing a "gravitational dressing" for the underlying field-theory operators, but this modifies their locality properties. It has been argued that holography itself may be explained through this role of the gauge symmetry and constraints, at the nonperturbative level, but there are also subtleties in constructing a holographic map in this approach. There are also claims that holography is implied even by perturbative solution of the constraints. This short note provides further examination of these questions, and in particular investigates to what extent perturbative or nonperturbative solution of the constraints implies that information naively thought to be localized can be recovered by asymptotic measurements, and the relevance of this in defining subsystems. In the leading perturbative case, the relevant effects are seen to be exponentially suppressed. These questions are, for example, important in sharply characterizing the unitarity problem for black holes.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Optimal criteria and their asymptotic form for data selection in data-driven reduced-order modeling with Gaussian process regression

We derive criteria for the selection of datapoints used for data-driven reduced-order modeling and other areas of supervised learning based on Gaussian process regression (GPR). While this is a well-studied area in the fields of active learning and optimal experimental design, most criteria in the literature are empirical. Here we introduce an optimality condition for the selection of a new input defined as the minimizer of the distance between the approximated output probability density function (pdf) of the reduced-order model and the exact one. Given that the exact pdf is unknown, we define the selection criterion as the supremum over the unit sphere of the native Hilbert space for the GPR. The resulting selection criterion, however, has a form that is difficult to compute. We combine results from GPR theory and asymptotic analysis to derive a computable form of the defined optimality criterion that is valid in the limit of small predictive variance. The derived asymptotic form of the selection criterion leads to convergence of the GPR model that guarantees a balanced distribution of data resources between probable and large-deviation outputs, resulting in an effective way for sampling towards data-driven reduced-order modeling.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

On the asymptotic growth of Birkhoff integrals for locally Hamiltonian flows and ergodicity of their extensions

We consider smooth area-preserving flows (also known as locally Hamiltonian flows) on surfaces of genus $g\geq 1$ and study ergodic integrals of smooth observables along the flow trajectories. We show that these integrals display a \emph{power deviation spectrum} and describe the cocycles that lead the pure power behaviour, giving a new proof of results by Forni (Annals 2002) and Bufetov (Annals 2014) and generalizing them to observables which are non-zero at fixed points. This in particular completes the proof of the original formulation of the Kontsevitch-Zorich conjecture. Our proof is based on building suitable \emph{correction operators} for cocycles with logarithmic singularities over a full measure set of interval exchange transformations (IETs), in the spirit of Marmi-Moussa-Yoccoz work on piecewise smooth cocycles over IETs. In the case of symmetric singularities, exploiting former work of the second author (Annals 2011), we prove a tightness result for a finite codimension class of observables. We then apply the latter result to prove the existence of ergodic infinite extensions for a full measure set of locally Hamiltonian flows with non-degenerate saddles in any genus $g\geq 2$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Gaussian Process Constraint Learning for Scalable Chance-Constrained Motion Planning from Demonstrations

We propose a method for learning constraints represented as Gaussian processes (GPs) from locally-optimal demonstrations. Our approach uses the Karush-Kuhn-Tucker (KKT) optimality conditions to determine where on the demonstrations the constraint is tight, and a scaling of the constraint gradient at those states. We then train a GP representation of the constraint which is consistent with and which generalizes this information. We further show that the GP uncertainty can be used within a kinodynamic RRT to plan probabilistically-safe trajectories, and that we can exploit the GP structure within the planner to exactly achieve a specified safety probability. We demonstrate our method can learn complex, nonlinear constraints demonstrated on a 5D nonholonomic car, a 12D quadrotor, and a 3-link planar arm, all while requiring minimal prior information on the constraint. Our results suggest the learned GP constraint is accurate, outperforming previous constraint learning methods that require more a priori knowledge.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Critical Comparison on Attitude Estimation: From Gaussian Approximate Filters to Coordinate-free Dual Optimal Control

This paper conveys attitude and rate estimation without rate sensors by performing a critical comparison, validated by extensive simulations. The two dominant approaches to facilitate attitude estimation are based on stochastic and set-membership reasoning. The first one mostly utilizes the commonly known Gaussian-approximate filters, namely the EKF and UKF. Although more conservative, the latter seems to be more promising as it considers the inherent geometric characteristics of the underline compact state space and accounts -- from first principles -- for large model errors. We address the set-theoretic approach from a control point of view, and we show that it can overcome reported deficiencies of the Bayesian architectures related to this problem, leading to coordinate-free optimal filters. Lastly, as an example, we derive a modified predictive filter on the tangent bundle of the special orthogonal group $\mathbb{TSO}(3)$.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Conditional Gaussian Nonlinear System: a Fast Preconditioner and a Cheap Surrogate Model For Complex Nonlinear Systems

Developing suitable approximate models for analyzing and simulating complex nonlinear systems is practically important. This paper aims at exploring the skill of a rich class of nonlinear stochastic models, known as the conditional Gaussian nonlinear system (CGNS), as both a cheap surrogate model and a fast preconditioner for facilitating many computationally challenging tasks. The CGNS preserves the underlying physics to a large extent and can reproduce intermittency, extreme events and other non-Gaussian features in many complex systems arising from practical applications. Three interrelated topics are studied. First, the closed analytic formulae of solving the conditional statistics provide an efficient and accurate data assimilation scheme. It is shown that the data assimilation skill of a suitable CGNS approximate forecast model outweighs that by applying an ensemble method even to the perfect model with strong nonlinearity, where the latter suffers from filter divergence. Second, the CGNS allows the development of a fast algorithm for simultaneously estimating the parameters and the unobserved variables with uncertainty quantification in the presence of only partial observations. Utilizing an appropriate CGNS as a preconditioner significantly reduces the computational cost in accurately estimating the parameters in the original complex system. Finally, the CGNS advances rapid and statistically accurate algorithms for computing the probability density function and sampling the trajectories of the unobserved state variables. These fast algorithms facilitate the development of an efficient and accurate data-driven method for predicting the linear response of the original system with respect to parameter perturbations based on a suitable CGNS preconditioner.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Solving linear Bayesian inverse problems using a fractional total variation-Gaussian (FTG) prior and transport map

The Bayesian inference is widely used in many scientific and engineering problems, especially in the linear inverse problems in infinite-dimensional setting where the unknowns are functions. In such problems, choosing an appropriate prior distribution is an important task. In particular, when the function to infer has much detail information, such as many sharp jumps, corners, and the discontinuous and nonsmooth oscillation, the so-called total variation-Gaussian (TG) prior is proposed in function space to address it. However, the TG prior is easy to lead the blocky (staircase) effect in numerical results. In this work, we present a fractional order-TG (FTG) hybrid prior to deal with such problems, where the fractional order total variation (FTV) term is used to capture the detail information of the unknowns and simultaneously uses the Gaussian measure to ensure that it results in a well-defined posterior measure. For the numerical implementations of linear inverse problems in function spaces, we also propose an efficient independence sampler based on a transport map, which uses a proposal distribution derived from a diagonal map, and the acceptance probability associated to the proposal is independent of discretization dimensionality. And in order to take full advantage of the transport map, the hierarchical Bayesian framework is applied to flexibly determine the regularization parameter. Finally we provide some numerical examples to demonstrate the performance of the FTG prior and the efficiency and robustness of the proposed independence sampler method.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Asymptotic stability of sharp fronts. I One bound state implies stability

We study the asymptotic stability of the traveling front solutions to nonlinear dispersive equations of Burgers type. Our main example is the Korteweg-de Vries-Burgers (KdVB) equation although the result holds much more generally. Exploiting a modulation of the translation parameter and making an energy estimate we establish our stability criterion that a Schrödinger equation in one dimension have exactly one negative eigenvalue so that a rank-one perturbation of the operator can be made positive semi-definite. Counting the number of bound states of the Schrödinger equation in one dimension, we find a sufficient condition for stability in terms of Bargmann's integral, which can be interpreted as the distance between the monotonization of the front and a corresponding ideal shock. For the KdVB equation we analytically verify that our stability criterion is met in an open interval of the relative dispersion parameter which includes all monotone fronts. Numerical experiments suggest stability for a larger interval.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Gaussian map predictions for 3D surface feature localisation and counting

In this paper, we propose to employ a Gaussian map representation to estimate precise location and count of 3D surface features, addressing the limitations of state-of-the-art methods based on density estimation which struggle in presence of local disturbances. Gaussian maps indicate probable object location and can be generated directly from keypoint annotations avoiding laborious and costly per-pixel annotations. We apply this method to the 3D spheroidal class of objects which can be projected into 2D shape representation enabling efficient processing by a neural network GNet, an improved UNet architecture, which generates the likely locations of surface features and their precise count. We demonstrate a practical use of this technique for counting strawberry achenes which is used as a fruit quality measure in phenotyping applications. The results of training the proposed system on several hundreds of 3D scans of strawberries from a publicly available dataset demonstrate the accuracy and precision of the system which outperforms the state-of-the-art density-based methods for this application.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Asymptotics of the $p$-capacity in the critical regime

In this note, we are interested in the asymptotics as $n\to\infty$ of the $p$-capacity between the origin and the set $nB$, where $B$ is the boundary of the unit ball of the lattice $\mathbb Z^d$. The $p$-capacity is defined as the minimum of the Dirichlet energy $\frac{1}{2}\sum_{x\in \mathbb Z^d} \sum_{y\sim x} |f(x)-f(y)|^{p}$ with $f$ subject to the boundary conditions $f(0)=0$ and $f\geq 1$ on $nB$. This variational problem has arisen in particular in the study of large deviations for first passage percolation. For $p<d$, the $p$-capacity converges to some positive constant, while for $p>d$ the capacity vanishes polynomially fast. The present paper deals with the case $p=d$, for which we prove that the $p$-capacity vanishes as $c_d (\log n)^{-d+1}$ with an explicit constant $c_d$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Trapping of Planar Brownian Motion: Full First Passage Time Distributions by Kinetic Monte-Carlo, Asymptotic and Boundary Integral Methods

We consider the problem of determining the arrival statistics of unbiased planar random walkers to complex target configurations. In contrast to problems posed in finite domains, simple moments of the distribution, such as the mean (MFPT) and variance, are not defined and it is necessary to obtain the full arrival statistics. We describe several methods to obtain these distributions and other associated quantities such as splitting probabilities. One approach combines a Laplace transform of the underlying parabolic equation with matched asymptotic analysis followed by numerical transform inversion. The second approach is similar, but uses a boundary integral equation method to solve for the Laplace transformed variable. To validate the results of this theory, and to obtain the arrival time statistics in very general configurations of absorbers, we introduce an efficient Kinetic Monte Carlo (KMC) method that describes trajectories as a combination of large but exactly solvable projection steps. The effectiveness of these methodologies is demonstrated on a variety of challenging examples highlighting the applicability of these methods to a variety of practical scenarios, such as source inference. A particularly useful finding arising from these results is that homogenization theories, in which complex configurations are replaced by equivalent simple ones, are remarkably effective at describing arrival time statistics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Objective hearing threshold identification from auditory brainstem response measurements using supervised and self-supervised approaches

Dominik Thalmeier, Gregor Miller, Elida Schneltzer, Anja Hurt, Martin Hrabě de Angelis, Lore Becker, Christian L. Müller, Holger Maier. Hearing loss is a major health problem and psychological burden in humans. Mouse models offer a possibility to elucidate genes involved in the underlying developmental and pathophysiological mechanisms of hearing impairment. To this end, large-scale mouse phenotyping programs include auditory phenotyping of single-gene knockout mouse lines. Using the auditory brainstem response (ABR) procedure, the German Mouse Clinic and similar facilities worldwide have produced large, uniform data sets of averaged ABR raw data of mutant and wildtype mice. In the course of standard ABR analysis, hearing thresholds are assessed visually by trained staff from series of signal curves of increasing sound pressure level. This is time-consuming and prone to be biased by the reader as well as the graphical display quality and scale. In an attempt to reduce workload and improve quality and reproducibility, we developed and compared two methods for automated hearing threshold identification from averaged ABR raw data: a supervised approach involving two combined neural networks trained on human-generated labels and a self-supervised approach, which exploits the signal power spectrum and combines random forest sound level estimation with a piece-wise curve fitting algorithm for threshold finding. We show that both models work well, outperform human threshold detection, and are suitable for fast, reliable, and unbiased hearing threshold detection and quality control. In a high-throughput mouse phenotyping environment, both methods perform well as part of an automated end-to-end screening pipeline to detect candidate genes for hearing involvement. Code for both models as well as data used for this work are freely available.
arxiv.org

A new and simple condition for the global asymptotic stability of a malware spread model on WSNs

In a very recent work [J. D. Hernández Guillén, A. Martín del Rey, A mathematical model for malware spread on WSNs with population dynamics, Physica A: Statistical Mechanics and its Applications 545(2020) 123609], a novel theoretical model for the spread of malicious code on wireless sensor networks was introduced and analyzed. However, the global asymptotic stability (GAS) of the disease-endemic equilibrium (DEE) point was only resolved partially under technical hypotheses that are not only difficult to be verified but also restrict the space of feasible parameters for the model. In the present work, we use a simple approach to establish the complete GAS of the DEE point without the technical hypotheses proposed in the benchmark work. This approach is based on a suitable family of Lyapunov functions in combination with characteristics of Volterra-Lyapunov stable matrices. Consequently, we obtain a simple and easily-verified condition for the DEE point to be globally asymptotically stable. This result provides an important improvement for the results constructed in the benchmark work. In addition, the theoretical findings are supported by numerical and illustrative examples, which show that the numerical results are consistent with the theoretical ones.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Quantum Gaussian filter for exploring ground-state properties

Filter methods realize a projection from a superposed quantum state onto a target state, which can be efficient if two states have a sufficient overlap. Here we propose a quantum Gaussian filter (QGF) with the filter operator being a Gaussian function of system Hamiltonian. A hybrid quantum-classical algorithm feasible on near-term quantum computers is developed, which implements the quantum Gaussian filter as a linear combination of Hamiltonian evolution at various times. Remarkably, the linear combination coefficients are determined classically and can be optimized in the post-processing procedure. We demonstrate the quantum Gaussian filter algorithm for the quantum Ising model with numeral simulations under noises. As a comparison, we also present a full-quantum realization of QSF with an ancillary continuous-variable. The comparison to the full-quantum algorithm suggests that the hybrid quantum-classical one can enjoy the flexibility of algorithmic design from the post-processing on classical computers.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Frozen Gaussian Sampling: A Mesh-free Monte Carlo Method For Approximating Semiclassical Schrödinger Equations

In this paper, we develop a Monte Carlo algorithm named the Frozen Gaussian Sampling (FGS) to solve the semiclassical Schrödinger equation based on the frozen Gaussian approximation. Due to the highly oscillatory structure of the wave function, traditional mesh-based algorithms suffer from "the curse of dimensionality", which gives rise to more severe computational burden when the semiclassical parameter \(\ep\) is small. The Frozen Gaussian sampling outperforms the existing algorithms in that it is mesh-free in computing the physical observables and is suitable for high dimensional problems. In this work, we provide detailed procedures to implement the FGS for both Gaussian and WKB initial data cases, where the sampling strategies on the phase space balance the need of variance reduction and sampling convenience. Moreover, we rigorously prove that, to reach a certain accuracy, the number of samples needed for the FGS is independent of the scaling parameter \(\ep\). Furthermore, the complexity of the FGS algorithm is of a sublinear scaling with respect to the microscopic degrees of freedom and, in particular, is insensitive to the dimension number. The performance of the FGS is validated through several typical numerical experiments, including simulating scattering by the barrier potential, formation of the caustics and computing the high-dimensional physical observables without mesh.
MATHEMATICS

