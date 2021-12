Now I know what you're thinking, it's holiday time, there sure is a lot more traffic, and now there's going to be more road construction on the Saw Mill River Parkway. If that's what you're thinking, then you would be 100 percent correct. If your commute takes you on the Saw Mill, then you know that there has been a ton of construction going on over the last year. Heck, the highway is tough enough to drive on, and with a lane or two closed, it makes it even that much more of a challenge.

TRAFFIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO