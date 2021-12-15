ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Reconfigurable Intelligent Surface-Empowered Self-Interference Cancellation for 6G Full-Duplex MIMO Communication Systems

By Chia-Jou Ku, Li-Hsiang Shen, Kai-Ten Feng
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

With the advent of sixth-generation (6G) wireless communication networks, it requires substantially increasing wireless traffic and extending serving coverage. Reconfigurable intelligent surface (RIS) is widely considered as a promising technique which is capable of improving the system data rate, energy efficiency and coverage...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Multi-User Holographic MIMO Surface: Channel Modeling and Spectral Efficiency Analysis

Li Wei, Chongwen Huang, George C. Alexandropoulos, Wei E. I. Sha, Zhaoyang Zhang, Merouane Debbah, Chau Yuen. The multi-user Holographic Multiple-Input and Multiple-Output Surface (MU-HMIMOS) paradigm, which is capable of realizing large continuous apertures with minimal power consumption, has been recently considered as an energyefficient solution for future wireless networks, offering the increased flexibility in impacting electromagnetic wave propagation according to the desired communication, localization, and sensing objectives. The tractable channel modeling of MU-HMIMOS systems is one of the most critical challenges, mainly due to the coupling effect induced by the excessively large number of closely spaced patch antennas. In this paper, we focus on this challenge for downlink multi-user communications and model the electromagnetic channel in the wavenumber domain using the Fourier plane wave representation. Based on the proposed channel model, we devise the maximum-ratio transmission and Zero-Forcing (ZF) precoding schemes capitalizing on the sampled channel variance that depends on the number and spacing of the patch antennas in MU-HMIMOS, and present their analytical spectral efficiency performance. Moreover, we propose a low computational ZF precoding scheme leveraging Neumann series expansion to replace the matrix inversion, since it is practically impossible to perform direct matrix inversion when the number of patch antennas is extremely large. Our extensive simulation results showcase the impact of the number of patch antennas and their spacing on the spectral efficiency of the considered systems. It is shown that the more patch antennas and larger spacing results in improved performance due to the decreased correlation among the patches.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Channel Estimation for Large Intelligent Surface-Based Transceiver Using a Parametric Channel Model

Large intelligent surface-based transceivers (LISBTs), in which a spatially continuous surface is being used for signal transmission and reception, have emerged as a promising solution for improving the coverage and data rate of wireless communication systems. To realize these objectives, the acquisition of accurate channel state information (CSI) in LISBT-assisted wireless communication systems is crucial. In this paper, we propose a channel estimation scheme based on a parametric physical channel model for line-of-sight dominated communication in millimeter and terahertz wave bands. The proposed estimation scheme requires only five pilot signals to perfectly estimate the channel parameters assuming there is no noise at the receiver. In the presence of noise, we propose an iterative estimation algorithm that decreases the channel estimation error due to noise. The training overhead and computational cost of the proposed scheme do not scale with the number of antennas. The simulation results demonstrate that the proposed estimation scheme significantly outperforms other benchmark schemes.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Collective self-optimization of communicating active particles

The quest on how to collectively self-organize in order to maximize the survival chances of the members of a social group requires finding an optimal compromise between maximizing the well-being of an individual and that of the group. Here we develop a minimal model describing active individuals which consume or produce, and respond to a shared resource, such as the oxygen concentration for aerotactic bacteria or the temperature field for penguins, while urging for an optimal resource value. Notably, this model can be approximated by an attraction-repulsion model, but in general it features many-body interactions. While the former prevents some individuals from closely approaching the optimal value of the shared resource field, the collective many-body interactions induce aperiodic patterns, allowing the group to collectively self-optimize. Arguably, the proposed optimal-field-based collective interactions represent a generic concept at the interface of active matter physics, collective behavior, and microbiological chemotaxis. This concept might serve as a useful ingredient to optimize ensembles of synthetic active agents or to help unveiling aspects of the communication rules which certain social groups use to maximize their survival chances.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Modelling and Optimization of OAM-MIMO Communication Systems with Unaligned Antennas

The orbital angular momentum (OAM) wireless communication technique is emerging as one of potential techniques for the Sixth generation (6G) wireless communication system. The most advantage of OAM wireless communication technique is the natural orthogonality among different OAM states. However, one of the most disadvantages is the crosstalk among different OAM states which is widely caused by the atmospheric turbulence and misalignment between transmitting and receiving antennas. Considering the OAM-based multiple-input multiple-output (OAM-MIMO) transmission system with unaligned antennas, a new channel model is proposed for performance analysis. Moreover, a purity model of the OAM-MIMO transmission system with unaligned antennas is derived for the non-Kolmogorov turbulence. Furthermore, error probability and capacity models are derived for OAM-MIMO transmission systems with unaligned antennas. To overcome the disadvantage caused by unaligned antennas and non-Kolmogorov turbulence, a new optimization algorithm of OAM state interval is proposed to improve the capacity of OAM-MIMO transmission system. Numerical results indicate that the capacity of OAM-MIMO transmission system is improved by the optimization algorithm. Specifically, the capacity increment of OAM-MIMO transmission system adopting the optimization algorithm is up to 28.7% and 320.3% when the angle of deflection between transmitting and receiving antennas is -24 dB and -5 dB, respectively.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Mimo#Duplex#Qos#Ul#Rfsc#Sinr#Information Theory
arxiv.org

Propagation of Chaos for the Cucker-Smale Systems under heavy tail communication

In this work we study propagation of chaos for solutions of the Liouville equation for the classical discrete Cucker-Smale system. Assuming that the communication kernel satisfies the heavy tail condition -- known to be necessary to induce exponential alignment -- we obtain a linear in time convergence rate of the $k$-th marginals $f^{(k)}$ to the product of $k$ solutions of the corresponding Vlasov-Alignment equation, $f^{\otimes k}$. Specifically, the following estimate holds in terms of Wasserstein-2 metric \begin{equation}\label{e:abst}
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

RIS-Aided Cell-Free Massive MIMO Systems: Joint Design of Transmit Beamforming and Phase Shifts

This paper studies RIS-aided cell-free massive MIMO systems, where multiple RISs are deployed to assist the communication between multiple access points (APs) and multiple users, with either continuous or discrete phase shifts at the RISs. We formulate the max-min fairness problem that maximizes the minimum achievable rate among all users by jointly optimizing the transmit beamforming at active APs and the phase shifts at passive RISs, subject to power constraints at the APs. To address such a challenging problem, we first study the special single-user scenario and propose an algorithm that can transform the optimization problem into semidefinite program (SDP) or integer linear program (ILP) for the cases of continuous and discrete phase shifts, respectively. By solving the resulting SDP and ILP, we first obtain the optimal phase shifts, and then design the optimal transmit beamforming accordingly. To solve the optimization problem for the multi-user scenario and continuous phase shifts at RISs, we extend the single-user algorithm and propose an alternating optimization algorithm, which can first decompose the max-min fairness problem into two subproblems related to transmit beamforming and phase shifts, and then transform the two subproblems into second-order-cone program and SDP, respectively. For the multi-user scenario and discrete phase shifts, the max-min fairness problem is shown to be a mixed-integer non-linear program (MINLP). To tackle it, we design a ZF-based successive refinement algorithm, which can find a suboptimal transmit beamforming and phase shifts by means of alternating optimization. Numerical results show that compared with benchmark schemes of random phase shifts and without using RISs, the proposed algorithms can significantly increase the minimum achievable rate among all users, especially when the number of reflecting elements at each RIS is large.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

CSI Feedback with Model-Driven Deep Learning of Massive MIMO Systems

In order to achieve reliable communication with a high data rate of massive multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) systems in frequency division duplex (FDD) mode, the estimated channel state information (CSI) at the receiver needs to be fed back to the transmitter. However, the feedback overhead becomes exorbitant with the increasing number of antennas. In this paper, a two stages low rank (TSLR) CSI feedback scheme for millimeter wave (mmWave) massive MIMO systems is proposed to reduce the feedback overhead based on model-driven deep learning. Besides, we design a deep iterative neural network, named FISTA-Net, by unfolding the fast iterative shrinkage thresholding algorithm (FISTA) to achieve more efficient CSI feedback. Moreover, a shrinkage thresholding network (ST-Net) is designed in FISTA-Net based on the attention mechanism, which can choose the threshold adaptively. Simulation results show that the proposed TSLR CSI feedback scheme and FISTA-Net outperform the existing algorithms in various scenarios.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Intelligent Transportation Systems With The Use of External Infrastructure: A Literature Survey

Increasing problems in the transportation segment are accidents, bad traffic flow and pollution. The Intelligent Transportation System with the use of external infrastructure (ITS) can tackle these problems. To the best of our knowledge, there exists no current systematic review of the existing solutions. To fill this knowledge gap, this paper provides an overview about existing ITS which use external infrastructure. Furthermore, this paper discovers the currently not adequately answered research questions. For this reason, we performed a literature review to documents, which describes existing ITS solutions since 2009 until today. We categorized the results according to his technology level and analyzed their properties. Thereby, we made the several ITS comparable and highlighted the past development as well as the current trends. According to the mentioned method, we analyzed more than 346 papers, which includes 40 test bed projects. In summary, the current ITS can deliver high accurate information about individuals in traffic situations in real-time. However, further research in ITS should focus on more reliable perception of the traffic with the use of modern sensors, plug and play mechanism as well as secure real-time distribution in decentralized manner for a high amount of data. With addressing these topics, the development of Intelligent Transportation Systems is in a correction direction for the comprehensive roll-out.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
arxiv.org

System-Level Analysis of Full-Duplex Self-Backhauled Millimeter Wave Networks

Integrated access and backhaul (IAB) facilitates cost-effective deployment of millimeter wave(mmWave) cellular networks through multihop self-backhauling. Full-duplex (FD) technology, particularly for mmWave systems, is a potential means to overcome latency and throughput challenges faced by IAB networks. We derive practical and tractable throughput and latency constraints using queueing theory and formulate a network utility maximization problem to evaluate both FD-IAB and half-duplex(HD)-IAB networks. We use this to characterize the network-level improvements seen when upgrading from conventional HD IAB nodes to FD ones by deriving closed-form expressions for (i) latency gain of FD-IAB over HD-IAB and (ii) the maximum number of hops that a HD- and FD-IAB network can support while satisfying latency and throughput targets. Extensive simulations illustrate that FD-IAB can facilitate reduced latency, higher throughput, deeper networks, and fairer service. Compared to HD-IAB,FD-IAB can improve throughput by 8x and reduce latency by 4x for a fourth-hop user. In fact, upgrading IAB nodes with FD capability can allow the network to support latency and throughput targets that its HD counterpart fundamentally cannot meet. The gains are more profound for users further from the donor and can be achieved even when residual self-interference is significantly above the noise floor.
COMPUTERS
cell.com

Leveraging artificial intelligence in bioelectrochemical systems

Bioelectrochemical systems (BESs) are highly evolved and sophisticated systems that produce bioenergy via exoelectrogenic microbes. Artificial intelligence (AI) helps to understand, relate, model, and predict both process parameters and microbial diversity, resulting in higher performance. This approach has revolutionized BESs through highly advanced computational algorithms that best suit the systems’ architecture.
ENGINEERING
Photonics.com

EU-Funded Laser System Makes Functional Surface Development Ultrafast

DRESDEN, Germany, Dec. 8, 2021 — Collaborators on the EU-funded LAMpAS (high throughput laser structuring with multiscale periodic feature sizes for advanced surface functionalities) project have reportedly reached the target parameters of a kilowatt-class ultrafast laser. TRUMPF developed the pulsed laser, which in tests exceeded 1.5 kW of average optical power and operated at gigawatt-class peak power, with fundamental mode beam quality at a near-infrared wavelength of 1 μm.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

On a class of systems of hyperbolic equations describing pseudo-spherical or spherical surfaces

We consider systems of partial differential equations of the form \begin{equation}\nonumber \left\{ \begin{array}{l} u_{xt}=F\left(u,u_x,v,v_x\right),\\ v_{xt}=G\left(u,u_x,v,v_x\right), \end{array} \right. \end{equation} describing pseudospherical (pss) or spherical surfaces (ss), meaning that, their generic solutions $u(x,t)\, v(x,t)$ provide metrics, with coordinates $(x,t)$, on open subsets of the plane, with constant curvature $K=-1$ or $K=1$. These systems can be described as the integrability conditions of $\mathfrak{g}$-valued linear problems, with $\mathfrak{g}=\mathfrak{sl}(2,\mathbb{R})$ or $\mathfrak{g}=\mathfrak{su}(2)$, when $K=-1$, $K=1$, respectively. We obtain characterization and also classification results. Applications of the theory provide new examples and new families of systems of differential equations, which contain generalizations of a Pohlmeyer-Lund-Regge type system and of the Konno-Oono coupled dispersionless system.
MATHEMATICS
aithority.com

TRADERVERSE Launches Social Channels as First Step in Empowering Traders Through Intelligent Social Networking

TRADERVERSE, a next-generation intelligent social trading platform, has launched its Twitter, Telegram, and Discord channels in a bid to position itself as the leading social universe for stock and crypto traders. Built for traders by traders and already attracting some of the world’s top trading influencers to its doors, TRADERVERSE’s goal is to to empower traders to make the best decisions possible by leveraging proprietary artificial intelligence technology and fostering a community of like-minded trading experts who can safely share ideas, data, and insights.
INTERNET
arxiv.org

Domain Prompts: Towards memory and compute efficient domain adaptation of ASR systems

Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) systems have found their use in numerous industrial applications in very diverse domains. Since domain-specific systems perform better than their generic counterparts on in-domain evaluation, the need for memory and compute-efficient domain adaptation is obvious. Particularly, adapting parameter-heavy transformer-based language models used for rescoring ASR hypothesis is challenging. In this work, we introduce domain-prompts, a methodology that trains a small number of domain token embedding parameters to prime a transformer-based LM to a particular domain. With just a handful of extra parameters per domain, we achieve 7-14% WER improvement over the baseline of using an unadapted LM. Despite being parameter-efficient, these improvements are comparable to those of fully-fine-tuned models with hundreds of millions of parameters. With ablations on prompt-sizes, dataset sizes, initializations and domains, we provide evidence for the benefits of using domain-prompts in ASR systems.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Adapting Document-Grounded Dialog Systems to Spoken Conversations using Data Augmentation and a Noisy Channel Model

This paper summarizes our submission to Task 2 of the second track of the 10th Dialog System Technology Challenge (DSTC10) "Knowledge-grounded Task-oriented Dialogue Modeling on Spoken Conversations". Similar to the previous year's iteration, the task consists of three subtasks: detecting whether a turn is knowledge seeking, selecting the relevant knowledge document and finally generating a grounded response. This year, the focus lies on adapting the system to noisy ASR transcripts. We explore different approaches to make the models more robust to this type of input and to adapt the generated responses to the style of spoken conversations. For the latter, we get the best results with a noisy channel model that additionally reduces the number of short and generic responses. Our best system achieved the 1st rank in the automatic and the 3rd rank in the human evaluation of the challenge.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Graph Convolutional Networks with Dual Message Passing for Subgraph Isomorphism Counting and Matching

Graph neural networks (GNNs) and message passing neural networks (MPNNs) have been proven to be expressive for subgraph structures in many applications. Some applications in heterogeneous graphs require explicit edge modeling, such as subgraph isomorphism counting and matching. However, existing message passing mechanisms are not designed well in theory. In this paper, we start from a particular edge-to-vertex transform and exploit the isomorphism property in the edge-to-vertex dual graphs. We prove that searching isomorphisms on the original graph is equivalent to searching on its dual graph. Based on this observation, we propose dual message passing neural networks (DMPNNs) to enhance the substructure representation learning in an asynchronous way for subgraph isomorphism counting and matching as well as unsupervised node classification. Extensive experiments demonstrate the robust performance of DMPNNs by combining both node and edge representation learning in synthetic and real heterogeneous graphs. Code is available at this https URL.
arxiv.org

Electromagnetic Effective Degree of Freedom of a MIMO System in Free Space

Effective degree of freedom (EDOF) of a multiple-input-multiple-output (MIMO) system represents its equivalent number of independent single-input-single-output (SISO) systems, which directly characterizes the communication performance. Traditional EDOF only considers single polarization, where the full polarized components degrade into two independent transverse components under the far-field approximation. However, the traditional model is not applicable to complex scenarios especially for the near-field region. Based on an electromagnetic (EM) channel model built from the dyadic Green's function, we first calculate the EM EDOF to estimate the performance of an arbitrary MIMO system with full polarizations in free space. Then, we clarify the relations between the limit of EDOF and the optimal number of sources/receivers. Finally, potential benefits of near-field MIMO communications are demonstrated with the EM EDOF, in which the contribution of the longitudinally polarized source is taken into account. This work establishes a fundamental EM framework for MIMO wireless communications.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Distributed neural network control with dependability guarantees: a compositional port-Hamiltonian approach

Large-scale cyber-physical systems require that control policies are distributed, that is, that they only rely on local real-time measurements and communication with neighboring agents. Optimal Distributed Control (ODC) problems are, however, highly intractable even in seemingly simple cases. Recent work has thus proposed training Neural Network (NN) distributed controllers. A main challenge of NN controllers is that they are not dependable during and after training, that is, the closed-loop system may be unstable, and the training may fail due to vanishing and exploding gradients. In this paper, we address these issues for networks of nonlinear port-Hamiltonian (pH) systems, whose modeling power ranges from energy systems to non-holonomic vehicles and chemical reactions. Specifically, we embrace the compositional properties of pH systems to characterize deep Hamiltonian control policies with built-in closed-loop stability guarantees, irrespective of the interconnection topology and the chosen NN parameters. Furthermore, our setup enables leveraging recent results on well-behaved neural ODEs to prevent the phenomenon of vanishing gradients by design. Numerical experiments corroborate the dependability of the proposed architecture, while matching the performance of general neural network policies.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Neural Style Transfer and Unpaired Image-to-Image Translation to deal with the Domain Shift Problem on Spheroid Segmentation

Background and objectives. Domain shift is a generalisation problem of machine learning models that occurs when the data distribution of the training set is different to the data distribution encountered by the model when it is deployed. This is common in the context of biomedical image segmentation due to the variance of experimental conditions, equipment, and capturing settings. In this work, we address this challenge by studying both neural style transfer algorithms and unpaired image-to-image translation methods in the context of the segmentation of tumour spheroids.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Explainable Natural Language Processing with Matrix Product States

Jirawat Tangpanitanon, Chanatip Mangkang, Pradeep Bhadola, Yuichiro Minato, Dimitris Angelakis, Thiparat Chotibut. Despite empirical successes of recurrent neural networks (RNNs) in natural language processing (NLP), theoretical understanding of RNNs is still limited due to intrinsically complex computations in RNNs. We perform a systematic analysis of RNNs' behaviors in a ubiquitous NLP task, the sentiment analysis of movie reviews, via the mapping between a class of RNNs called recurrent arithmetic circuits (RACs) and a matrix product state (MPS). Using the von-Neumann entanglement entropy (EE) as a proxy for information propagation, we show that single-layer RACs possess a maximum information propagation capacity, reflected by the saturation of the EE. Enlarging the bond dimension of an MPS beyond the EE saturation threshold does not increase the prediction accuracies, so a minimal model that best estimates the data statistics can be constructed. Although the saturated EE is smaller than the maximum EE achievable by the area law of an MPS, our model achieves ~99% training accuracies in realistic sentiment analysis data sets. Thus, low EE alone is not a warrant against the adoption of single-layer RACs for NLP. Contrary to a common belief that long-range information propagation is the main source of RNNs' expressiveness, we show that single-layer RACs also harness high expressiveness from meaningful word vector embeddings. Our work sheds light on the phenomenology of learning in RACs and more generally on the explainability aspects of RNNs for NLP, using tools from many-body quantum physics.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy