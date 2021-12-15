ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Tightness of approximations to the chemical distance metric for simple conformal loop ensembles

By Jason Miller
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Suppose that $\Gamma$ is a conformal loop ensemble (CLE$_\kappa$) with simple loops ($\kappa \in (8/3,4)$) in a simply connected domain $D \subseteq {\mathbf C}$ whose boundary is itself a type of CLE$_\kappa$ loop. Let $\Upsilon$ be the carpet of $\Gamma$, i.e., the set of points in $D$...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Meson Potential Energy in a Non-Conformal Holographic Model

We study the meson potential energy in a non-conformal model at both zero and finite temperature via gauge/gravity duality. This model consists of five-dimensional Einstein gravity coupled to a scalar field with a non-trivial potential. Interestingly, at both zero and finite temperature we find that the relative meson potential energy can be considered as a measure of non-conformality of the theory. At zero temperature we show that parameters of the Cornell potential, i.e. Coulomb strength parameter $\kappa$ and constant $C$ depends on the energy scale $\Lambda$ that breaks conformal symmetry and the difference between the number of degrees of freedom of UV and IR fixed points $\Delta N$ while QCD string tension $\sigma_s$ just depends on the $\Lambda$. At finite temperature we see that there is a melting length $l_{m\ell}$ where beyond that the meson dissociates in the plasma and by increasing $\Lambda$ the value of $l_{m\ell}$ increases while its value is independent of the temperature.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Approximations of interface topological invariants

This paper concerns continuous models for two-dimensional topological insulators and superconductors. Such systems are characterized by asymmetric transport along a $1$-dimensional curve representing the interface between two insulating materials. The asymmetric transport is quantified by an interface conductivity. Our first objective is to prove that the conductivity is quantized and stable with respect to a large class of perturbations, and to relate it to an integral involving the symbol of the system's Hamiltonian; this is a bulk-interface correspondence.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Bounding Wasserstein distance with couplings

Markov chain Monte Carlo (MCMC) provides asymptotically consistent estimates of intractable posterior expectations as the number of iterations tends to infinity. However, in large data applications, MCMC can be computationally expensive per iteration. This has catalyzed interest in sampling methods such as approximate MCMC, which trade off asymptotic consistency for improved computational speed. In this article, we propose estimators based on couplings of Markov chains to assess the quality of such asymptotically biased sampling methods. The estimators give empirical upper bounds of the Wassertein distance between the limiting distribution of the asymptotically biased sampling method and the original target distribution of interest. We establish theoretical guarantees for our upper bounds and show that our estimators can remain effective in high dimensions. We apply our quality measures to stochastic gradient MCMC, variational Bayes, and Laplace approximations for tall data and to approximate MCMC for Bayesian logistic regression in 4500 dimensions and Bayesian linear regression in 50000 dimensions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Revisiting the Edges Dissolution Approximation

We study the edges dissolution approximation (EDA) of Carnegie et al. We begin by repeating an observation from Carnegie et al., namely that in the dyad-independent case, the exact result is tractable. We then observe that taking the sparse limit of the exact result leads to a different approximation than that in Carnegie et al. We prove that this new approximation is better than the old approximation for sparse dyad-independent models, and we show via simulation that the new approximation tends to perform better than the old approximation for sparse models with sufficiently weak dyad-dependence. We then turn to general dyad-dependent models, proving that both the old and new approximations are asymptotically exact as the time step size goes to zero, for arbitrary dyad-dependent terms and some dyad-dependent constraints. In demonstrating this result, we identify a Markov chain, defined for any sufficiently small time step, whose cross-sectional and durational behavior is exactly that we desire of the EDA. This Markov chain can be simulated, and we do so for a dyad-dependent model, showing that it eliminates the biases present with either of the dyad-independent-derived approximations.
MATHEMATICS
#Kappa Kappa Gamma#Loops#Ensembles#Subsequential#Mathematical Physics
towardsdatascience.com

8 Metrics to Measure Classification Performance

Classification is a type of supervised machine learning problem where the goal is to predict, for one or more observations, the category or class they belong to. An important element of any machine learning workflow is the evaluation of the performance of the model. This is the process where we use the trained model to make predictions on previously unseen, labelled data. In the case of classification, we then evaluate how many of these predictions the model got right.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A closed-measure approach to stochastic approximation

This paper introduces a new methodolody in order to tackle the issue of the almost sure convergence of stochastic approximation algorithms defined from a differential inclusion. Under the assumption of slowly decaying step-sizes, we establish that the set of essential accumulation points of the iterates belongs to the Birkhoff center associated with the differential inclusion. Unlike previous works, our results do not rely on the notion of asymptotic pseudotrajectories introduced by Benaim-Hofbauer-Sorin, which is the predominant technique to tackle the convergence problem. They follow as a consequence of Young's superposition principle for closed measures. This perspective allows to revisit certain results of Faure and Roth, and bridges the gap between Young's principle and the notion of invariant measure recently introduced by Bolte-Pauwels-Rios-Zertuche. As an other asset, the proposed approach allows to obtain sufficient conditions under which the velocities locally compensate around any essential accumulation point.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Tightness of discrete Gibbsian line ensembles

A discrete Gibbsian line ensemble $\mathfrak{L} = (L_1,\dots,L_N)$ consists of $N$ independent random walks on the integers conditioned not to cross one another, i.e., $L_1 \geq \cdots \geq L_N$. In this paper we provide sufficient conditions for convergence of a sequence of suitably scaled discrete Gibbsian line ensembles $f^N = (f_1^N,\dots,f_N^N)$ as the number of curves $N$ tends to infinity. Assuming log-concavity and a KMT-type coupling for the random walk jump distribution, we prove that under mild control of the one-point marginals of the top curves with a global parabolic shift, the full sequence $(f^N)$ is tight in the topology of uniform convergence over compact sets, and moreover any weak subsequential limit possesses the Brownian Gibbs property. If in addition the top curves converge in finite-dimensional distributions to the parabolic $\mathrm{Airy}_2$ process, we show that $(f^N)$ converges to the parabolically shifted Airy line ensemble. This generalizes the results of arXiv:2011.04478 for Bernoulli line ensembles to a broad class of discrete jump distributions, including geometric as well as any log-concave distribution whose support forms a compact integer interval.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Provable Continual Learning via Sketched Jacobian Approximations

An important problem in machine learning is the ability to learn tasks in a sequential manner. If trained with standard first-order methods most models forget previously learned tasks when trained on a new task, which is often referred to as catastrophic forgetting. A popular approach to overcome forgetting is to regularize the loss function by penalizing models that perform poorly on previous tasks. For example, elastic weight consolidation (EWC) regularizes with a quadratic form involving a diagonal matrix build based on past data. While EWC works very well for some setups, we show that, even under otherwise ideal conditions, it can provably suffer catastrophic forgetting if the diagonal matrix is a poor approximation of the Hessian matrix of previous tasks. We propose a simple approach to overcome this: Regularizing training of a new task with sketches of the Jacobian matrix of past data. This provably enables overcoming catastrophic forgetting for linear models and for wide neural networks, at the cost of memory. The overarching goal of this paper is to provided insights on when regularization-based continual learning algorithms work and under what memory costs.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Improved Approximation Algorithms for Dyck Edit Distance and RNA Folding

The Dyck language, which consists of well-balanced sequences of parentheses, is one of the most fundamental context-free languages. The Dyck edit distance quantifies the number of edits (character insertions, deletions, and substitutions) required to make a given parenthesis sequence well-balanced. RNA Folding involves a similar problem, where a closing parenthesis can match an opening parenthesis of the same type irrespective of their ordering. For example, in RNA Folding, both $\tt{()}$ and $\tt{)(}$ are valid matches, whereas the Dyck language only allows $\tt{()}$ as a match. Using fast matrix multiplication, it is possible to compute their exact solutions of both problems in time $O(n^{2.824})$. Whereas combinatorial algorithms would be more desirable, the two problems are known to be at least as hard as Boolean matrix multiplication. In terms of fast approximation algorithms that are combinatorial in nature, both problems admit an $\epsilon n$-additive approximation in $\tilde{O}(\frac{n^2}{\epsilon})$ time. Further, there is a $O(\log n)$-factor approximation algorithm for Dyck edit distance in near-linear time.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Conformational ensembles of intrinsically disordered proteins and flexible multidomain proteins

Intrinsically disordered proteins (IDPs) and multidomain proteins with flexible linkers show a high level of structural heterogeneity and are best described by ensembles consisting of multiple conformations with associated thermodynamic weights. Determining conformational ensembles usually involves integration of biophysical experiments and computational models. In this review, we discuss current approaches to determining conformational ensembles of IDPs and multidomain proteins, including the choice of biophysical experiments, computational models used to sample protein conformations, models to calculate experimental observables from protein structure, and methods to refine ensembles against experimental data. We also provide examples of recent applications of integrative conformational ensemble determination to study IDPs and multidomain proteins and suggest future directions for research in the field.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Skyrmion Alignment and Pinning Effects in a Disordered Multi-Phase Skyrmion Material Co8Zn8Mn4

M. E. Henderson, M. Bleuel, J. Beare, D. G. Cory, B. Heacock, M. G. Huber, G. M. Luke, M. Pula, D. Sarenac, S. Sharma, E. M. Smith, K. Zhernenkov, D. A. Pushin. Understanding disorder as it relates to skyrmion stabilization, pinning, and ordering processes is a crucial step to realizing robust skyrmion spintronic implementations. The intermetallic skyrmion material, Co$_{8}$Zn$_{8}$Mn$_{4}$, has been realized across multiple skyrmion phases and lattice forms, surviving over a broad parameter space. However, previous studies have failed to adequately address the interplay of skyrmion ordering and stabilization energetics for thermal equilibrium versus metastable phases in bulk polycrystalline samples. Here, we employ small-angle neutron scattering (SANS) to investigate the role of skyrmion order in skyrmion lattice formation, transition, and reorientation dynamics in a disordered Co$_{8}$Zn$_{8}$Mn$_{4}$ bulk sample. Applying a symmetry-breaking magnetic field sequence across multiple skyrmionic phases revealed the promotion of skyrmion order when undergoing structural lattice transitions; we attribute this observation to anisotropy-induced skyrmion reorientations that enable the partial disentangling of disorder-related jamming. Additionally, pinning effects were observed to dominate skyrmion orientations and order in the metastable triangular lattice phase, with a remarkable memory of the skyrmion lattice state persisting in spite of saturation into the ferromagnetic phase. Our SANS measurements demonstrate three distinct regimes in which thermal fluctuations, pinning, and anisotropy terms dominate skyrmion ordering responses, and reorientations. Together, these results reveal the nature of skyrmion formation, ordering, and pinning dynamics as a function of field and phase, providing insight into the mechanisms of skyrmionic structural lattice transitions, memory, and delicate balance of stabilization energetics across skyrmion phase space.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Approximation algorithms for confidence bands for time series

Confidence intervals are a standard technique for analyzing data. When applied to time series, confidence intervals are computed for each time point separately. Alternatively, we can compute confidence bands, where we are required to find the smallest area enveloping $k$ time series, where $k$ is a user parameter. Confidence bands can be then used to detect abnormal time series, not just individual observations within the time series. We will show that despite being an NP-hard problem it is possible to find optimal confidence band for some $k$. We do this by considering a different problem: discovering regularized bands, where we minimize the envelope area minus the number of included time series weighted by a parameter $\alpha$. Unlike normal confidence bands we can solve the problem exactly by using a minimum cut. By varying $\alpha$ we can obtain solutions for various $k$. If we have a constraint $k$ for which we cannot find appropriate $\alpha$, we demonstrate a simple algorithm that yields $O(\sqrt{n})$ approximation guarantee by connecting the problem to a minimum $k$-union problem. This connection also implies that we cannot approximate the problem better than $O(n^{1/4})$ under some (mild) assumptions. Finally, we consider a variant where instead of minimizing the area we minimize the maximum width. Here, we demonstrate a simple 2-approximation algorithm and show that we cannot achieve better approximation guarantee.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Recalibration of Predictive Models as Approximate Probabilistic Updates

The output of predictive models is routinely recalibrated by reconciling low-level predictions with known derived quantities defined at higher levels of aggregation. For example, models predicting turnout probabilities at the individual level in U.S. elections can be adjusted so that their aggregation matches the observed vote totals in each state, thus producing better calibrated predictions. In this research note, we provide theoretical grounding for one of the most commonly used recalibration strategies, known colloquially as the "logit shift." Typically cast as a heuristic optimization problem (whereby an adjustment is found such that it minimizes the difference between aggregated predictions and the target totals), we show that the logit shift in fact offers a fast and accurate approximation to a principled, but often computationally impractical adjustment strategy: computing the posterior prediction probabilities, conditional on the target totals. After deriving analytical bounds on the quality of the approximation, we illustrate the accuracy of the approach using Monte Carlo simulations. The simulations also confirm analytical results regarding scenarios in which users of the simple logit shift can expect it to perform best -- namely, when the aggregated targets are comprised of many individual predictions, and when the distribution of true probabilities is symmetric and tight around 0.5.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Identifying bias in cluster quality metrics

We study potential biases of popular cluster quality metrics, such as conductance or modularity. We propose a method that uses both stochastic and preferential attachment block models construction to generate networks with preset community structures, to which quality metrics will be applied. These models also allow us to generate multi-level structures of varying strength, which will show if metrics favour partitions into a larger or smaller number of clusters. Additionally, we propose another quality metric, the density ratio.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

An efficient jump-diffusion approximation of the Boltzmann equation

A jump-diffusion process along with a particle scheme is devised as an accurate and efficient particle solution to the Boltzmann equation. The proposed process (hereafter Gamma-Boltzmann model) is devised to match the evolution of all moments up to the heat fluxes while attaining the correct Prandtl number of 2/3 for monatomic gas with Maxwellian molecular potential. This approximation model is not subject to issues associated with the previously developed Fokker-Planck (FP) based models; such as having wrong Prandtl number, limited applicability, or requiring estimation of higher-order moments. An efficient particle solution to the proposed Gamma-Boltzmann model is devised and compared computationally to the direct simulation Monte Carlo and the cubic FP model [M. H. Gorji, M. Torrilhon, and P. Jenny, J. Fluid Mech. 680 (2011): 574-601] in several test cases including Couette flow and lid-driven cavity. The simulation results indicate that the Gamma-Boltzmann model yields a good approximation of the Boltzmann equation, provides a more accurate solution compared to the cubic FP in the limit of a low number of particles, and remains computationally feasible even in dense regimes.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Homological approximations in persistence theory

We define a class of invariants, which we call homological invariants, for persistence modules over a finite poset. Informally, a homological invariant is one that respects some exact structure and takes values in the free abelian group generated by a finite set of indecomposable modules. We focus in particular on groups generated by "spread modules", which are sometimes called "interval modules" in the persistence theory literature. We show that both the dimension vector and rank invariant are equivalent to homological invariants taking values in groups generated by spread modules. We also show that that the free abelian group generated by the "single-source" spread modules gives rise to a new invariant which is finer than the rank invariant.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Inexact Newton combined approximations in the topology optimization of geometrically nonlinear elastic structures and compliant mechanisms

This work blends the inexact Newton method with iterative combined approximations (ICA) for solving topology optimization problems under the assumption of geometric nonlinearity. The density-based problem formulation is solved using a sequential piecewise linear programming (SPLP) algorithm. Five distinct strategies have been proposed to control the frequency of the factorizations of the Jacobian matrices of the nonlinear equilibrium equations. Aiming at speeding up the overall iterative scheme while keeping the accuracy of the approximate solutions, three of the strategies also use an ICA scheme for the adjoint linear system associated with the sensitivity analysis. The robustness of the proposed reanalysis strategies is corroborated by means of numerical experiments with four benchmark problems -- two structures and two compliant mechanisms. Besides assessing the performance of the strategies considering a fixed budget of iterations, the impact of a theoretically supported stopping criterion for the SPLP algorithm was analyzed as well.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Pinching operators for approximating multiphoton entangled states

We introduce the pinching operator, which extends the theory of squeezing operators to cubic and higher order non-Gaussian operators, and use it to approximate $n$-photon entangled states using a pinched vacuum state and pinching tensor of rank $n$. A simple recursion relation is derived for generating the Bogoliubov transformed creation and annihilation operators, which may be used to express the pinched state as a statistically equivalent set of nonlinearly transformed complex Gaussian random variables. Using this representation, we compare low-order approximations of the pinched state to entangled multiphoton Fock states, such as Greenberger-Horne-Zeilinger (GHZ) and W states. Using post-selection and a threshold detector model to represent non-Gaussian measurements, we find that this model is capable of producing states with a fidelity comparable to that of experimentally prepared multiphoton entangled states.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Category-theoretic recipe for dualities in one-dimensional quantum lattice models

We present a systematic approach for generating duality transformations in quantum lattice models. Within our formalism, dualities are completely characterized by equivalent but distinct realizations of a given (possibly non-abelian and non-invertible) symmetry. These different realizations are encoded into fusion categories, and dualities are methodically generated by considering all Morita equivalent categories. The full set of symmetric operators can then be constructed from the categorical data. We construct explicit intertwiners, in the form of matrix product operators, that convert local symmetric operators of one realization into local symmetric operators of its dual. Concurrently, it maps local operators that transform non-trivially into non-local ones. This guarantees that the structure constants of the algebra of all symmetric operators are equal in both dual realizations. Families of dual Hamiltonians, possibly with long range interactions, are then designed by taking linear combinations of the corresponding symmetric operators. We illustrate this approach by establishing matrix product operator intertwiners for well-known dualities such as Kramers-Wannier and Jordan-Wigner, consider theories with two copies of the Ising category symmetry, and present an example with quantum group symmetries. Finally, we comment on generalizations to higher dimensions of this categorical approach to dualities.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Shrub Ensembles for Online Classification

Online learning algorithms have become a ubiquitous tool in the machine learning toolbox and are frequently used in small, resource-constraint environments. Among the most successful online learning methods are Decision Tree (DT) ensembles. DT ensembles provide excellent performance while adapting to changes in the data, but they are not resource efficient. Incremental tree learners keep adding new nodes to the tree but never remove old ones increasing the memory consumption over time. Gradient-based tree learning, on the other hand, requires the computation of gradients over the entire tree which is costly for even moderately sized trees. In this paper, we propose a novel memory-efficient online classification ensemble called shrub ensembles for resource-constraint systems. Our algorithm trains small to medium-sized decision trees on small windows and uses stochastic proximal gradient descent to learn the ensemble weights of these `shrubs'. We provide a theoretical analysis of our algorithm and include an extensive discussion on the behavior of our approach in the online setting. In a series of 2~959 experiments on 12 different datasets, we compare our method against 8 state-of-the-art methods. Our Shrub Ensembles retain an excellent performance even when only little memory is available. We show that SE offers a better accuracy-memory trade-off in 7 of 12 cases, while having a statistically significant better performance than most other methods. Our implementation is available under this https URL .
TECHNOLOGY

