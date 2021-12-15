ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Optimal Combinatorial Neural Codes with Matched Metric $δ_{r}$: Characterization and Constructions

By Aixian Zhang, Xiaoyan Jin, Keqin Feng
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Based on the theoretical neuroscience, G. Cotardo and A. Ravagnavi in \cite{CR} introduced a kind of asymmetric binary codes called combinatorial neural codes (CN codes for short), with a "matched metric" $\delta_{r}$ called asymmetric discrepancy, instead...

arxiv.org

Related
arxiv.org

Optimal quaternary $(r,δ)$-Locally Recoverable Codes: Their Structures and Complete Classification

Aiming to recover the data from several concurrent node failures, linear $r$-LRC codes with locality $r$ were extended into $(r, \delta)$-LRC codes with locality $(r, \delta)$ which can enable the local recovery of a failed node in case of more than one node failure. Optimal LRC codes are those whose parameters achieve the generalized Singleton bound with equality. In the present paper, we are interested in studying optimal LRC codes over small fields and, more precisely, over $\mathbb{F}_4$. We shall adopt an approach by investigating optimal quaternary $(r,\delta)$-LRC codes through their parity-check matrices.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Hadronic vacuum polarization contributions to the muon anomalous magnetic moment: relations between the kernel functions $K_Π(Q^2)$, $K_{D}(Q^2)$, and $K_{R}(s)$

The hadronic vacuum polarization contributions to the muon anomalous magnetic moment are studied. Specifically, the complete set of relations, which express the corresponding kernel functions $K_{\Pi}(Q^2)$, $K_{D}(Q^2)$, and $K_{R}(s)$ in terms of each other, is obtained. By making use of the derived relations the explicit expression for the function $K_{\Pi}^{(3a)}(Q^2)$ is obtained and the function $K_{D}^{(3a)}(Q^2)$ is calculated numerically. The obtained results can be employed in the assessments of the hadronic vacuum polarization contributions to the muon anomalous magnetic moment in the framework of the spacelike methods, such as lattice studies, MUonE project, and others.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On Preparation Theorems for $\mathbb{R}_{an,exp}$-definable functions

In this article we give strong versions for preparation theorems for $\mathbb{R}_{an,exp}$-definable functions outgoing from methods of Lion and Rolin ($\mathbb{R}_{an,exp}$ is the o-minimal structure generated by all restricted analytic functions and the global exponential function). By a deep model theoretic fact of Van den Dries, Macintyre and Marker every $\mathbb{R}_{an,exp}$-definable function is piecewise given by $\mathcal{L}_{an}(\exp,\log)$-terms where $\mathcal{L}_{an}(\exp,\log)$ denotes the language of ordered rings augmented by all restricted analytic functions, the global exponential and the global logarithm. So our idea is to consider log-analytic functions at first, i.e. functions which are iterated compositions from either side of globally subanalytic functions and the global logarithm, and then $\mathbb{R}_{an,exp}$-definable functions as compositions of log-analytic functions and the global exponential.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Effects of bond-randomness and Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interactions on the specific heat at low temperatures of a spherical kagomé cluster in {W$_{72}$V$_{30}$}

For the spin-1/2 spherical kagomé cluster, as well as for the 2D kagomé lattice, many low-energy singlet excitations have been expected to exist in the energy region below the spin gap, which has been actually confirmed by Kihara $et~al.,$ in their specific heat measurements at low temperatures in {W$_{72}$V$_{30}$}. However, the experimental result of the specific heat can not be reproduced by the theoretical result in the Heisenberg model. Although the theoretical result has a peak around 2 K, the experimental one does not. To elucidate this difference, we incorporate Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya (DM) interactions and bond-randomness into the model Hamiltonian for {W$_{72}$V$_{30}$} and calculate density of states, entropy, and specific heat at low temperatures by using the Lanczos method. We find that DM interactions do not significantly affect the energy distribution of a dozen or so singlet states above the ground state, which are involved in the peak structure of the specific heat around 2 K, while 10 \% randomness disperses this distribution to collapse the 2 K peak.
SCIENCE
#Rcb#Mds
arxiv.org

Designing $\mathbb{Z}_2$ and $\mathbb{Z}_2 \times \mathbb{Z}_2$ topological orders in networks of Majorana bound states

Topological orders have been intrinsically identified in a class of systems such as fractional quantum Hall states and spin liquids. Accessing such states often requires extreme conditions such as low temperatures, high magnetic fields, pure samples, etc. Another approach would be to engineer the topological orders in systems with more accessible ingredients. In this work, we present networks of Majorana bound states, which are currently accessible in semiconductor nanowires proximitized to conventional superconductors, and show that the effective low-energy theory is topologically ordered. We first demonstrate the main principles in a lattice made of Kitaev superconducting chains comprising both spin species. The lattice is coupled to free magnetic moments through the Kondo interaction. We then show that at the weak coupling limit, effective ring spin interactions are induced between magnetic moments with a topological order enjoying a local $\mathbb{Z}_2 \times \mathbb{Z}_2$ gauge symmetry. We then show that the same topological order and also the $\mathbb{Z}_2$ one can be engineered in architecture patterns of semiconductor nanowires hosting Majorana bound states. The basic blocks of patterns are the time-reversal Majorana Cooper boxes coupled to each other by metallic leads, and the Majorana states are allowed to tunnel to quantum dots sitting on the vertices of the lattices. In the limit of strong onsite Coulomb interactions, where the charge fluctuations are suppressed, the magnetic moments of dots on the square and honeycomb lattices are described by topologically ordered spin models with underlying $\mathbb{Z}_2$ and $\mathbb{Z}_2 \times \mathbb{Z}_2$ gauge symmetries, respectively. Finally, we show that the latter topological order can also be realized in a network of purely Majorana zero modes in the absence of coupling to quantum dots.
arxiv.org

Mechanism of spin ordering in $Fe_{3}O_{4}$ nanoparticles by surface coating with organic acids

Saturation magnetization values close to the bulk have been reported for coated magnetite nanoparticles with organic acids. The mechanism of this effect is not yet understood. Here we show that a previously proposed rationalization in Nano Letters 12 (2021) 2499-2503 was based on electronic structure properties that are not consistent with several existing DFT studies. Our study is based on a wide set of DTFB+U and hybrid DFT(HSE06) calculations on $Fe_{3}O_{4}$ nanocubes of 429 atoms. We provide a new explanation for the spin ordering in coated NPs, through the investigation of spin-flipping phenomena. In particular, we show that the spin-flip of d electrons at octahedral $Fe^{3+}$ sites, which is confirmed to be more favorable near the surface, especially where atomic reorganization can take place such as at corner sites, can be hampered by the presence of adsorbed organic acids because they do not only limit the surface reconstruction but also allow for additional ferromagnetic superexchange interaction between octahedral Fe sites as a consequence of the carboxylates bridging binding mode. The proof-of-concept of this mechanism is given by a simplified model of the Fe(III) tert-butoxide dimer.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Constraining hadronization mechanisms with $\rm Λ_{\rm c}^{+}$/D$^0$ production ratios in Pb-Pb collisions at $\sqrt{s_{\rm NN}} = 5.02$ TeV

The production of prompt $\rm \Lambda_{\rm c}^{+}$ baryons at midrapidity ($|y|<0.5$) was measured in central (0-10%) and mid-central (30-50%) Pb-Pb collisions at the center-of-mass energy per nucleon-nucleon pair $\sqrt{s_{\rm NN}} = 5.02$ TeV with the ALICE detector. The $\rm \Lambda_{\rm c}^{+}$ production yield, the $\rm \Lambda_{\rm c}^{+}$/D$^0$ production ratio, and the $\rm \Lambda_{\rm c}^{+}$ nuclear modification factor $R_{\rm AA}$ are reported. The results are more precise and more differential in transverse momentum ($p_{\rm T}$) and centrality with respect to previous measurements. The $\rm \Lambda_{\rm c}^{+}$/D$^0$ ratio, which is enhanced with respect to the pp measurement for $4< p_{\rm T} < 8$ GeV/$c$, is described by theoretical calculations that model the charm-quark transport in the quark-gluon plasma and include hadronization via both coalescence and fragmentation mechanisms.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On the short-range behavior of neutrino forces: from $1/r^{5}$ to $1/r^{4}$, $1/r^2$, and $1/r$

The exchange of a pair of neutrinos between two objects, seperated by a distance $r$, leads to a long-range effective potential proportional to $1/r_{}^5$, assuming massless neutrinos and four-fermion contact interactions. In this paper, we investigate how this known form of neutrino-mediated potentials might be altered if the distance $r$ is sufficiently short, corresponding to a sufficiently large momentum transfer which could invalidate the contact interactions. We consider two possible scenarios to open up the contact interactions by introducing a $t$-channel or an $s$-channel mediator. We derive a general formula that is valid to describe the potential in all regimes as long as the external particles remain non-relativistic. In both scenarios, the potential decreases as $1/r_{}^5$ in the long-range limit as expected. In the short-range limit, the $t$-channel potential exhibits the Coulomb-like behavior (i.e. proportional to $1/r$), while the $s$-channel potential exhibits $1/r_{}^4$ and $1/r_{}^2$ behaviors.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

$β^-{\rm p}$ and $β^-α$ decay of the $^{11}$Be neutron halo ground state

Beta-delayed proton emission from the neutron halo ground state of $^{11}$Be raised much attention due to the unusually high decay rate. It was argued that this may be due to the existence of a resonance just above the proton decay threshold. In this Letter, we use the. lenses of real-energy...
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Conjugate dualities for relative smoothness and strong convexity under the light of generalized convexity

Relative Bregman smoothness and strong convexity have recently gained considerable attention in optimization. However, conjugate dualities for Bregman smoothness and strong convexity remain an open problem as noted earlier by Lu, Freund, and Nesterov, Relatively smooth convex optimization by first-order methods, and applications, SIAM Journal on Optimization, 28(1):333-354, 2018. In this paper we address this question by introducing the notions of relative anisotropic strong convexity and smoothness as the respective dual counterparts of Bregman smoothness and strong convexity. In essence, the duality holds between tilt- and shift-parametrized families of upper and lower bounds and can thus be examined under the light of generalized convexity. In the Euclidean case this specializes to the well-known conjugate duality between Lipschitz smoothness and strong convexity. The two notions here introduced can be thought of as anisotropic generalizations of the well-known descent lemma and the strong convexity subgradient inequality. Alternatively, in the context of generalized convexity these characterizations can be interpreted as generalized subgradient inequalities. In the Euclidean case, the class of strongly convex functions can be described in terms of pointwise maxima over quadratics with uniform curvature. Surprisingly, in contrast, the class of anisotropically strongly convex functions, in general, only forms a proper subset of the corresponding class of pointwise maxima, unless a certain saddle-point property holds. Aside from the Euclidean case, this saddle-point property is shown to hold automatically in the one-dimensional or the essentially smooth case.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

The extremal point process of branching Brownian motion in $\mathbb{R}^d$

We consider a branching Brownian motion in $\mathbb{R}^d$ with $d \geq 1$ in which the position $X_t^{(u)}\in \mathbb{R}^d$ of a particle $u$ at time $t$ can be encoded by its direction $\theta^{(u)}_t \in \mathbb{S}^{d-1}$ and its distance $R^{(u)}_t$ to 0. We prove that the {\it extremal point process} $\sum \delta_{\theta^{(u)}_t, R^{(u)}_t - m_t^{(d)}}$ (where the sum is over all particles alive at time $t$ and $m^{(d)}_t$ is an explicit centring term) converges in distribution to a randomly shifted decorated Poisson point process on $\mathbb{S}^{d-1} \times \mathbb{R}$. More precisely, the so-called {\it clan-leaders} form a Cox process with intensity proportional to $D_\infty(\theta) e^{-\sqrt{2}r} ~\mathrm{d} r ~\mathrm{d} \theta $, where $D_\infty(\theta)$ is the limit of the derivative martingale in direction $\theta$ and the decorations are i.i.d. copies of the decoration process of the standard one-dimensional branching Brownian motion. This proves a conjecture of Stasiński, Berestycki and Mallein (Ann. Inst. H. Poincaré 57:1786--1810, 2021), and builds on that paper and on Kim, Lubetzky and Zeitouni (arXiv:2104.07698).
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Machine Learning-Accelerated Computational Solid Mechanics: Application to Linear Elasticity

This work presents a novel physics-informed deep learning based super-resolution framework to reconstruct high-resolution deformation fields from low-resolution counterparts, obtained from coarse mesh simulations or experiments. We leverage the governing equations and boundary conditions of the physical system to train the model without using any high-resolution labeled data. The proposed approach is applied to obtain the super-resolved deformation fields from the low-resolution stress and displacement fields obtained by running simulations on a coarse mesh for a body undergoing linear elastic deformation. We demonstrate that the super-resolved fields match the accuracy of an advanced numerical solver running at 400 times the coarse mesh resolution, while simultaneously satisfying the governing laws. A brief evaluation study comparing the performance of two deep learning based super-resolution architectures is also presented.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

The explicit characterization of counterion dynamics around a flexible polyelectrolyte

The article presents a comprehensive study of counterion dynamics around a generic linear polyelectrolyte (PE) chain with the help of coarse-grained computer simulations. The ion-chain coupling is discussed in the form of binding time, mean-square-displacement (MSD) relative to the chain, local ion transport coefficient, and spatio-temporal correlations in the effective charge. We have shown that a counterion exhibits sub-diffusive behavior $\langle \delta R^2 \rangle \sim t^\delta$, $\delta\approx0.9$ w.r.t. chain's centre of mass (COM). The MSD of ions perpendicularly outwards from the chain segment exhibits a smaller sub-diffusive exponent compared to the one relative to the chain's COM. Further, we confirm that the effective diffusion-coefficient of counterions is strongly coupled with the chain. The effective diffusivity of ion is the lowest in chain's close proximity, extending up to length-scale of the radius of gyration Rg. Beyond Rg at larger distances, they attain diffusivity of free ion with a smooth cross-over from the adsorbed regime to the free ion regime. We have shown that the effective diffusivity drastically decreases for the higher valent ions, while the crossover length scale remains the same. Conversely, with increasing salt concentration the coupling-length scale reduces, while the diffusivity remains unaltered. The effective diffusivity of adsorbed-ion reveals an exponential reduction with electrostatic interaction strength. We further corroborate this from the binding time of ions on the chain, which also grows exponentially with the coupling strength of the ion-polymer duo. Moreover, the binding time of ions exhibits a weak dependence with salt concentration for the monovalent salt, while for higher valent salts the binding time decreases dramatically with concentration.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Measurement of the inclusive $\mathrm{t\bar{t}}$ production cross section in proton-proton collisions at $\sqrt{s}$ = 5.02 TeV

The top quark pair production cross section is measured in proton-proton collisions at a center-of-mass energy of 5.02 TeV. The data were collected in a special LHC low-energy and low-intensity run in 2017, and correspond to an integrated luminosity of 302 pb$^{-1}$. The measurement is performed using events with one electron and one muon of opposite charge, and at least two jets. The measured cross section is 60.7 $\pm$ 5.0 (stat) $\pm$ 2.8 (syst) $\pm$ 1.1 (lumi) pb. To reduce the statistical uncertainty, a combination with the result in the single lepton + jets channel, based on data collected in 2015 at the same center-of-mass energy and corresponding to an integrated luminosity of 27.4 pb$^{-1}$, is then performed. The resulting measured value is 63.0 $\pm$ 4.1 (stat) $\pm$ 3.0 (syst+lumi) pb, in agreement with the standard model prediction of 66.8$^{+2.9}_{-3.1}$ pb.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A new locally linear embedding scheme in light of Hessian eigenmap

We provide a new interpretation of Hessian locally linear embedding (HLLE), revealing that it is essentially a variant way to implement the same idea of locally linear embedding (LLE). Based on the new interpretation, a substantial simplification can be made, in which the idea of "Hessian" is replaced by rather arbitrary weights. Moreover, we show by numerical examples that HLLE may produce projection-like results when the dimension of the target space is larger than that of the data manifold, and hence one further modification concerning the manifold dimension is suggested. Combining all the observations, we finally achieve a new LLE-type method, which is called tangential LLE (TLLE). It is simpler and more robust than HLLE.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Category-theoretic recipe for dualities in one-dimensional quantum lattice models

We present a systematic approach for generating duality transformations in quantum lattice models. Within our formalism, dualities are completely characterized by equivalent but distinct realizations of a given (possibly non-abelian and non-invertible) symmetry. These different realizations are encoded into fusion categories, and dualities are methodically generated by considering all Morita equivalent categories. The full set of symmetric operators can then be constructed from the categorical data. We construct explicit intertwiners, in the form of matrix product operators, that convert local symmetric operators of one realization into local symmetric operators of its dual. Concurrently, it maps local operators that transform non-trivially into non-local ones. This guarantees that the structure constants of the algebra of all symmetric operators are equal in both dual realizations. Families of dual Hamiltonians, possibly with long range interactions, are then designed by taking linear combinations of the corresponding symmetric operators. We illustrate this approach by establishing matrix product operator intertwiners for well-known dualities such as Kramers-Wannier and Jordan-Wigner, consider theories with two copies of the Ising category symmetry, and present an example with quantum group symmetries. Finally, we comment on generalizations to higher dimensions of this categorical approach to dualities.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

KnAC: an approach for enhancing cluster analysis with background knowledge and explanations

Pattern discovery in multidimensional data sets has been a subject of research since decades. There exists a wide spectrum of clustering algorithms that can be used for that purpose. However, their practical applications share in common the post-clustering phase, which concerns expert-based interpretation and analysis of the obtained results. We argue that this can be a bottleneck of the process, especially in the cases where domain knowledge exists prior to clustering. Such a situation requires not only a proper analysis of automatically discovered clusters, but also a conformance checking with existing knowledge. In this work, we present Knowledge Augmented Clustering (KnAC), which main goal is to confront expert-based labelling with automated clustering for the sake of updating and refining the former. Our solution does not depend on any ready clustering algorithm, nor introduce one. Instead KnAC can serve as an augmentation of an arbitrary clustering algorithm, making the approach robust and model-agnostic. We demonstrate the feasibility of our method on artificially, reproducible examples and on a real life use case scenario.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

General theory of Josephson Diodes

Motivated by recent progress in the superconductivity nonreciprocal phenomena, we study the general theory of Josephson diodes. The central ingredient for Josephson diodes is the asymmetric proximity process inside the tunneling barrier. From the symmetry breaking point of view, there are two types of Josephson diodes, inversion breaking and time-reversal breaking. For the inversion breaking case, applying voltage bias could effectively tune the proximity process like the voltage-dependent Rashba coupling giving rises to $I_c(V)\neq I_c(-V)$. For the time-reversal breaking case, the magnetic field and current flow could adjust the internal time-reversal breaking field like magnetism or time-reversal breaking electron-electron pairing, which leads to $I_c(B)\neq I_c(-B)$ or $I_{c+}\neq I_{c-}$. All these results provide a complete understanding and the general principles of realizing Josephson diodes, especially the recently found NbSe$_2$/Nb$_3$Br$_8$/NbSe$_2$ Josephson diodes.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Graph-wise Common Latent Factor Extraction for Unsupervised Graph Representation Learning

Unsupervised graph-level representation learning plays a crucial role in a variety of tasks such as molecular property prediction and community analysis, especially when data annotation is expensive. Currently, most of the best-performing graph embedding methods are based on Infomax principle. The performance of these methods highly depends on the selection of negative samples and hurt the performance, if the samples were not carefully selected. Inter-graph similarity-based methods also suffer if the selected set of graphs for similarity matching is low in quality. To address this, we focus only on utilizing the current input graph for embedding learning. We are motivated by an observation from real-world graph generation processes where the graphs are formed based on one or more global factors which are common to all elements of the graph (e.g., topic of a discussion thread, solubility level of a molecule). We hypothesize extracting these common factors could be highly beneficial. Hence, this work proposes a new principle for unsupervised graph representation learning: Graph-wise Common latent Factor EXtraction (GCFX). We further propose a deep model for GCFX, deepGCFX, based on the idea of reversing the above-mentioned graph generation process which could explicitly extract common latent factors from an input graph and achieve improved results on downstream tasks to the current state-of-the-art. Through extensive experiments and analysis, we demonstrate that, while extracting common latent factors is beneficial for graph-level tasks to alleviate distractions caused by local variations of individual nodes or local neighbourhoods, it also benefits node-level tasks by enabling long-range node dependencies, especially for disassortative graphs.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Graph Structure Learning with Variational Information Bottleneck

Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) have shown promising results on a broad spectrum of applications. Most empirical studies of GNNs directly take the observed graph as input, assuming the observed structure perfectly depicts the accurate and complete relations between nodes. However, graphs in the real world are inevitably noisy or incomplete, which could even exacerbate the quality of graph representations. In this work, we propose a novel Variational Information Bottleneck guided Graph Structure Learning framework, namely VIB-GSL, in the perspective of information theory. VIB-GSL advances the Information Bottleneck (IB) principle for graph structure learning, providing a more elegant and universal framework for mining underlying task-relevant relations. VIB-GSL learns an informative and compressive graph structure to distill the actionable information for specific downstream tasks. VIB-GSL deduces a variational approximation for irregular graph data to form a tractable IB objective function, which facilitates training stability. Extensive experimental results demonstrate that the superior effectiveness and robustness of VIB-GSL.
COMPUTERS

