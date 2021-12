Australia captain Pat Cummins said he was "gutted" to be ruled out just hours before the second Ashes Test against England Thursday for being in close contact with a positive Covid-19 case, with Steve Smith making a dramatic return as captain. The world's number one Test fast bowler was at an Adelaide restaurant on Wednesday evening when a person at the neighbouring table was identified as positive for coronavirus. Cummins isolated when he became aware of the situation and has since returned a negative Covid test. But under South Australia state's strict bio-security rules he must now stay in his hotel room for seven days, meaning Smith captains the side for the first time since a ball-tampering scandal in 2018.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO