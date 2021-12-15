ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encoding Individual Source Sequences for the Wiretap Channel

By Neri Merhav
 4 days ago

We consider the problem of encoding a deterministic source sequence (a.k.a.\ individual sequence) for the degraded wiretap channel by means of an encoder and decoder that can both be implemented as finite--state machines. Our first main result is a necessary condition for both reliable and secure...

Sequence-level self-learning with multiple hypotheses

Kenichi Kumatani, Dimitrios Dimitriadis, Yashesh Gaur, Robert Gmyr, Sefik Emre Eskimez, Jinyu Li, Michael Zeng. In this work, we develop new self-learning techniques with an attention-based sequence-to-sequence (seq2seq) model for automatic speech recognition (ASR). For untranscribed speech data, the hypothesis from an ASR system must be used as a label. However, the imperfect ASR result makes unsupervised learning difficult to consistently improve recognition performance especially in the case that multiple powerful teacher models are unavailable. In contrast to conventional unsupervised learning approaches, we adopt the \emph{multi-task learning} (MTL) framework where the $n$-th best ASR hypothesis is used as the label of each task. The seq2seq network is updated through the MTL framework so as to find the common representation that can cover multiple hypotheses. By doing so, the effect of the \emph{hard-decision} errors can be alleviated.
CWS-PResUNet: Music Source Separation with Channel-wise Subband Phase-aware ResUNet

Music source separation (MSS) shows active progress with deep learning models in recent years. Many MSS models perform separations on spectrograms by estimating bounded ratio masks and reusing the phases of the mixture. When using convolutional neural networks (CNN), weights are usually shared within a spectrogram during convolution regardless of the different patterns between frequency bands. In this study, we propose a new MSS model, channel-wise subband phase-aware ResUNet (CWS-PResUNet), to decompose signals into subbands and estimate an unbound complex ideal ratio mask (cIRM) for each source. CWS-PResUNet utilizes a channel-wise subband (CWS) feature to limit unnecessary global weights sharing on the spectrogram and reduce computational resource consumptions. The saved computational cost and memory can in turn allow for a larger architecture. On the MUSDB18HQ test set, we propose a 276-layer CWS-PResUNet and achieve state-of-the-art (SoTA) performance on vocals with an 8.92 signal-to-distortion ratio (SDR) score. By combining CWS-PResUNet and Demucs, our ByteMSS system ranks the 2nd on vocals score and 5th on average score in the 2021 ISMIR Music Demixing (MDX) Challenge limited training data track (leaderboard A). Our code and pre-trained models are publicly available at: this https URL.
Types of Encoders

Computer peripherals are a wide array of devices that allow computers to interact with the outside world. They come in different shapes and sizes, from mice and keyboards to scanners and printers. Encoders are parts inside computer peripherals that convert input data into digital signals, an input-output device. There are many types of encoders:
Sequences of symmetry groups of infinite words

In this paper we introduce a new notion of a sequence of symmetry groups of an infinite word. Given a subgroup $G_n$ of the symmetric group $S_n$, it acts on the set of finite words of length $n$ by permutation. We associate to an infinite word $w$ a sequence $(G_n(w))_{n\geq 1}$ of its symmetry groups: For each $n$, a symmetry group of $w$ is a subgroup $G_n(w)$ of the symmetric group $S_n$ such that $g(v)$ is a factor of $w$ for each permutation $g \in G_n(w)$ and each factor $v$ of length $n$ of $w$. We study general properties of the symmetry groups of infinite words and characterize the sequences of symmetry groups of several families of infinite words. We show that for each subgroup $G$ of $S_n$ there exists an infinite word $w$ with $G_n(w)=G$. On the other hand, the structure of possible sequences $(G_n(w))_{n\geq 1}$ is quite restrictive: we show that they cannot contain for each order $n$ certain cycles, transpositions and some other permutations. The sequences of symmetry groups can also characterize a generalized periodicity property. We prove that symmetry groups of Sturmian words and more generally Arnoux-Rauzy words are of order two for large enough $n$; on the other hand, symmetry groups of certain Toeplitz words have exponential growth.
On minimal critical exponent of balanced sequences

We study the threshold between avoidable and unavoidable repetitions in infinite balanced sequences over finite alphabets. The conjecture stated by Rampersad, Shallit and Vandomme says that the minimal critical exponent of balanced sequences over the alphabet of size $d \geq 5$ equals $\frac{d-2}{d-3}$. This conjecture is known to hold for $d\in \{5, 6, 7,8,9,10\}$. We refute this conjecture by showing that the picture is different for bigger alphabets. We prove that critical exponents of balanced sequences over an alphabet of size $d\geq 11$ are lower bounded by $\frac{d-1}{d-2}$ and this bound is attained for all even numbers $d\geq 12$. According to this result, we conjecture that the least critical exponent of a balanced sequence over $d$ letters is $\frac{d-1}{d-2}$ for all $d\geq 11$.
Amplitude Encoding

Before I ran my first quantum circuit, I watched a video that thoroughly blew my mind. In this video, Dr. Seth Lloyd said that it is possible to map a terabit of data to only 40 qubits. Once again, I heard him say we can encode ONE TRILLION bits of classical information on only 40 qubits, and I replayed it many times to make sure I heard it correctly. Immediately, I began what became a multi-year search to figure out how, exactly, I could do that.
Combinatorics of the symmetries of ascents in restricted inversion sequences

The systematic study of inversion sequences avoiding triples of relations was initiated by Martinez and Savage. For a triple $(\rho_1,\rho_2,\rho_3)\in\{<,>,\leq,\geq,=,\neq,-\}^3$, they introduced $\I_n(\rho_1,\rho_2,\rho_3)$ as the set of inversion sequences $e=e_1e_2\cdots e_n$ of length $n$ such that there are no indices $1\leq i<j<k\leq n$ with $e_i \rho_1 e_j$, $e_j \rho_2 e_k$ and $e_i \rho_3 e_k$. To solve a conjecture of Martinez and Savage, Lin constructed a bijection between $\I_n(\geq,\neq,>)$ and $\I_n(>,\neq,\geq)$ that preserves the distinct entries and further posed a symmetry conjecture of ascents on these two classes of restricted inversion sequences. Concerning Lin's symmetry conjecture, an algebraic proof using the kernel method was recently provided by Andrews and Chern, but a bijective proof still remains mysterious. The goal of this article is to establish bijectively both Lin's symmetry conjecture and the $\gamma$-positivity of the ascent polynomial on $\I_n(>,\neq,>)$. The latter result implies that the distribution of ascents on $\I_n(>,\neq,>)$ is symmetric and unimodal.
Siamese Attribute-missing Graph Auto-encoder

Graph representation learning (GRL) on attribute-missing graphs, which is a common yet challenging problem, has recently attracted considerable attention. We observe that existing literature: 1) isolates the learning of attribute and structure embedding thus fails to take full advantages of the two types of information; 2) imposes too strict distribution assumption on the latent space variables, leading to less discriminative feature representations. In this paper, based on the idea of introducing intimate information interaction between the two information sources, we propose our Siamese Attribute-missing Graph Auto-encoder (SAGA). Specifically, three strategies have been conducted. First, we entangle the attribute embedding and structure embedding by introducing a siamese network structure to share the parameters learned by both processes, which allows the network training to benefit from more abundant and diverse information. Second, we introduce a K-nearest neighbor (KNN) and structural constraint enhanced learning mechanism to improve the quality of latent features of the missing attributes by filtering unreliable connections. Third, we manually mask the connections on multiple adjacent matrices and force the structural information embedding sub-network to recover the true adjacent matrix, thus enforcing the resulting network to be able to selectively exploit more high-order discriminative features for data completion. Extensive experiments on six benchmark datasets demonstrate the superiority of our SAGA against the state-of-the-art methods.
Progressive Seed Generation Auto-encoder for Unsupervised Point Cloud Learning

With the development of 3D scanning technologies, 3D vision tasks have become a popular research area. Owing to the large amount of data acquired by sensors, unsupervised learning is essential for understanding and utilizing point clouds without an expensive annotation process. In this paper, we propose a novel framework and an effective auto-encoder architecture named "PSG-Net" for reconstruction-based learning of point clouds. Unlike existing studies that used fixed or random 2D points, our framework generates input-dependent point-wise features for the latent point set. PSG-Net uses the encoded input to produce point-wise features through the seed generation module and extracts richer features in multiple stages with gradually increasing resolution by applying the seed feature propagation module progressively. We prove the effectiveness of PSG-Net experimentally; PSG-Net shows state-of-the-art performances in point cloud reconstruction and unsupervised classification, and achieves comparable performance to counterpart methods in supervised completion.
Combining views for newly sequenced organisms

Newly sequenced organisms present a challenge for protein function prediction, as they lack experimental characterisation. A network-propagation approach that integrates functional network relationships with protein annotations, transferred from well-studied organisms, produces a more complete picture of the possible protein functions. Since the advent of next-generation sequencing techniques, the expansion of...
Native DirectX 12 video encoding API is coming to Windows 11

You will surely be thrilled by this latest news coming out from Microsoft. The tech giant just introduced DX12 video encoding API for Windows 11. DX12 video encoder API for Windows 11 supports H264/HEVC formats. Check out our list and find out what hardware platforms support the codecs. It’s safe...
A CNN based method for Sub-pixel Urban Land Cover Classification using Landsat-5 TM and Resourcesat-1 LISS-IV Imagery

Time series data of urban land cover is of great utility in analyzing urban growth patterns, changes in distribution of impervious surface and vegetation and resulting impacts on urban micro climate. While Landsat data is ideal for such analysis due to the long time series of free imagery, traditional per-pixel hard classification fails to yield full potential of the Landsat data. This paper proposes a sub-pixel classification method that leverages the temporal overlap of Landsat-5 TM and Resourcesat-1 LISS-IV sensors. We train a convolutional neural network to predict fractional land cover maps from 30m Landsat-5 TM data. The reference land cover fractions are estimated from a hard-classified 5.8m LISS-IV image for Bengaluru from 2011. Further, we demonstrate the generalizability and superior performance of the proposed model using data for Mumbai from 2009 and comparing it to the results obtained using a Random Forest classifier. For both Bengaluru (2011) and Mumbai (2009) data, Mean Absolute Percentage Error of our CNN model is in the range of 7.2 to 11.3 for both built-up and vegetation fraction prediction at the 30m cell level. Unlike most recent studies where validation is conducted using data for a limited spatial extent, our model has been trained and validated using data for the complete spatial extent of two mega cities for two different time periods. Hence it can reliably generate 30m built-up and vegetation fraction maps from Landsat-5 TM time series data to analyze long term urban growth patterns.
Inductive Angle Encoder

The Multiturn IncOder™ inductive angle encoder from Celera Motion enables precise and reliable absolute angle measurement over multiple revolutions, even in harsh environments. Providing nonvolatile turn count storage, it is designed for applications where motion exceeds one turn such as rotary-to-linear motion and geared rotary systems. Unlike traditional multiturn...
Storage capacity of networks with discrete synapses and sparsely encoded memories

Attractor neural networks (ANNs) are one of the leading theoretical frameworks for the formation and retrieval of memories in networks of biological neurons. In this framework, a pattern imposed by external inputs to the network is said to be learned when this pattern becomes a fixed point attractor of the network dynamics. The storage capacity is the maximum number of patterns that can be learned by the network. In this paper, we study the storage capacity of fully-connected and sparsely-connected networks with a binarized Hebbian rule, for arbitrary coding levels. Our results show that a network with discrete synapses has a similar storage capacity as the model with continuous synapses, and that this capacity tends asymptotically towards the optimal capacity, in the space of all possible binary connectivity matrices, in the sparse coding limit. We also derive finite coding level corrections for the asymptotic solution in the sparse coding limit. The result indicates the capacity of network with Hebbian learning rules converges to the optimal capacity extremely slowly when the coding level becomes small. Our results also show that in networks with sparse binary connectivity matrices, the information capacity per synapse is larger than in the fully connected case, and thus such networks store information more efficiently.
A Simple But Powerful Graph Encoder for Temporal Knowledge Graph Completion

While knowledge graphs contain rich semantic knowledge of various entities and the relational information among them, temporal knowledge graphs (TKGs) further indicate the interactions of the entities over time. To study how to better model TKGs, automatic temporal knowledge graph completion (TKGC) has gained great interest. Recent TKGC methods aim to integrate advanced deep learning techniques, e.g., attention mechanism and Transformer, to boost model performance. However, we find that compared to adopting various kinds of complex modules, it is more beneficial to better utilize the whole amount of temporal information along the time axis. In this paper, we propose a simple but powerful graph encoder TARGCN for TKGC. TARGCN is parameter-efficient, and it extensively utilizes the information from the whole temporal context. We perform experiments on three benchmark datasets. Our model can achieve a more than 42% relative improvement on GDELT dataset compared with the state-of-the-art model. Meanwhile, it outperforms the strongest baseline on ICEWS05-15 dataset with around 18.5% fewer parameters.
Interference Suppression Using Deep Learning: Current Approaches and Open Challenges

In light of the finite nature of the wireless spectrum and the increasing demand for spectrum use arising from recent technological breakthroughs in wireless communication, the problem of interference continues to persist. Despite recent advancements in resolving interference issues, interference still presents a difficult challenge to effective usage of the spectrum. This is partly due to the rise in the use of license-free and managed shared bands for Wi-Fi, long term evolution (LTE) unlicensed (LTE-U), LTE licensed assisted access (LAA), 5G NR, and other opportunistic spectrum access solutions. As a result of this, the need for efficient spectrum usage schemes that are robust against interference has never been more important. In the past, most solutions to interference have addressed the problem by using avoidance techniques as well as non-AI mitigation approaches (for example, adaptive filters). The key downside to non-AI techniques is the need for domain expertise in the extraction or exploitation of signal features such as cyclostationarity, bandwidth and modulation of the interfering signals. More recently, researchers have successfully explored AI/ML enabled physical (PHY) layer techniques, especially deep learning which reduces or compensates for the interfering signal instead of simply avoiding it. The underlying idea of ML based approaches is to learn the interference or the interference characteristics from the data, thereby sidelining the need for domain expertise in suppressing the interference. In this paper, we review a wide range of techniques that have used deep learning to suppress interference. We provide comparison and guidelines for many different types of deep learning techniques in interference suppression. In addition, we highlight challenges and potential future research directions for the successful adoption of deep learning in interference suppression.
Encoding priors in the brain: a reinforcement learning model for mouse decision making

In two-alternative forced choice tasks, prior knowledge can improve performance, especially when operating near the psychophysical threshold. For instance, if subjects know that one choice is much more likely than the other, they can make that choice when evidence is weak. A common hypothesis for these kinds of tasks is that the prior is stored in neural activity. Here we propose a different hypothesis: the prior is stored in synaptic strengths. We study the International Brain Laboratory task, in which a grating appears on either the right or left side of a screen, and a mouse has to move a wheel to bring the grating to the center. The grating is often low in contrast which makes the task relatively difficult, and the prior probability that the grating appears on the right is either 80% or 20%, in (unsignaled) blocks of about 50 trials. We model this as a reinforcement learning task, using a feedforward neural network to map states to actions, and adjust the weights of the network to maximize reward, learning via policy gradient. Our model uses an internal state that stores an estimate of the grating and confidence, and follows Bayesian updates, and can switch between engaged and disengaged states to mimic animal behavior. This model reproduces the main experimental finding - that the psychometric curve with respect to contrast shifts after a block switch in about 10 trials. Also, as seen in the experiments, in our model the difference in neuronal activity in the right and left blocks is small - it is virtually impossible to decode block structure from activity on single trials if noise is about 2%. The hypothesis that priors are stored in weights is difficult to test, but the technology to do so should be available in the not so distant future.
Concept Sequence Diagrams Competition

This time we would like to challenge you to create a Concept Sequence Diagram!. Your task is to create a building volumetry that represents the idea of a project and show the design decisions that you took as a sequence diagram. The goal in this competition is not the design itself, but to tell the story of how you came up with it.
Kubler A41 draw-wire mechanism with encoder

The draw-wire mechanics A41 with absolute encoder excels with its compact construction. These draw-wire mechanics can be equipped with multiturn encoders of the F366x and M366x series. The maximum measuring length is 2 meters. Measuring length up to 2000 mm. Scalable analog output with limit switch function. For applications with...
GEO-BLEU: Similarity Measure for Geospatial Sequences

In recent geospatial research, the importance of modeling large-scale human mobility data via self-supervised learning is rising, in parallel with progress in natural language processing driven by self-supervised approaches using large-scale corpora. Whereas there are already plenty of feasible approaches applicable to geospatial sequence modeling itself, there seems to be room to improve with regard to evaluation, specifically about how to measure the similarity between generated and reference sequences. In this work, we propose a novel similarity measure, GEO-BLEU, which can be especially useful in the context of geospatial sequence modeling and generation. As the name suggests, this work is based on BLEU, one of the most popular measures used in machine translation research, while introducing spatial proximity to the idea of n-gram. We compare this measure with an established baseline, dynamic time warping, applying it to actual generated geospatial sequences. Using crowdsourced annotated data on the similarity between geospatial sequences collected from over 12,000 cases, we quantitatively and qualitatively show the proposed method's superiority.
