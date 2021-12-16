ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Praying for a miracle: The Abe Cox story

By Trenton Hooker
 1 day ago
Doctors at McLane Children's Hospital make a living on miracles – including saving a little boy who was accidentally run over by someone backing out of a driveway.

He spent weeks on life support, and while it didn't look promising, his parents and doctors never gave up hope.

Abe Cox's miracle begins in March 2018.

It all started when the 13-month old was playing in a driveway when someone started to back out.

They didn't know Abe was there and rolled over the toddler.

"He had skull fractures, brain bleed, seven broken ribs, liver and spleen, contusions, and then to find out his lungs were very, very hurt," said Abe's mother, Nicole Cox.

On life support inside the hospital's Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), Abe was touch and go for the next 21 days.

"We threw everything at him, including the kitchen sink, to keep him alive," said Jenny Pierc, a PICU nurse at McLane Children's hospital.

His mother turned to her faith and asked for a miracle.

"It was everything you would imagine, right on your hands and knees crying? Why me?Why is this happening?"

Those prayers finally answered three weeks later when doctors took Abe off life support.

"So on 21 days, we pulled the life support, he took his own first breath, and i will say those 21 days felt like 2000," Cox said.

Now four-years-old, Abe's just another normal kid, according to his mom.

The Coxes said they are forever grateful for the work of doctors and nurses at McLane's and decided to start their own nonprofit.

"She fills my toy storage for me, like at least three times a year," "So, Jenny's toy box get stocked and all the kids in the PICU get toys," Pierc said. "So, it's definitely been very heartwarming."

The Able foundation has also provided therapy equipment and other supplies for the hospital.

Cox said she also serves on McLane's advisory board.

