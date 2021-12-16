Pomona artist spreads peace and love through art to help Spark of Love toy drive

Armed with spray paint cans, artist AngelOnce hopes to spread peace and love through his murals.

ABC7 partnered with Smile South Central to identify muralists willing to donate their time and talent for our 29th annual Spark of Love Toy Drive.

Teaming up with Spark of Love, AngelOnce shares Charlie, the angry elephant, with the world.

For AngelOnce, it's crucial to show love to the community and its kids.

"It's important for me to be part of this spark of love program, because I love to give back to the community," said AngelOnce.

The angry elephant-shaped like the letter O symbolizes AngelOnce's name with Charlie, the angry elephant shape.

"So the O represents me as Once," said AngelOnce.

The artwork means more than his name. Attached to a heart-shaped balloon, the elephant travels the world to show love and peace one destination at a time.

"We've been going through so much these couple of years, and I think we should show a little bit more love and a little bit more peace with each other," said AngelOnce.

You can send children some holiday joy by purchasing the exclusive AngelOnce's t-shirt at abc7.com/shop

ABC7 will 100% of its proceeds from the sale of AngelOnce's t-shirt to support Spark of Love.